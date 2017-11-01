₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by GibsonB(m): 5:59am
Just few hours after she turned plus one the internet is already melting for her, Annie Idibia is 33 years old today, and the mother and wife shared this gorgeous photo to mark the day, i almost didn't recognize her, too cute, and her husband 2face Idibia can't keep calm, he shared a loved up photo of them, and showered sweet words on her, see her post below!
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by xreal: 6:03am
Tubaba is so lucky.
Akwa Ibom girls are the best wives a man can have.
Akwa Ibom girls are beauty queens.
Happy Birthday Aniebiet.
Abasi adiong usen mi ake 'manade.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by BleSSedMee(f): 6:04am
Yes ooo.
That's how it's supposed to be.
Happy birthday Annie. God bless your new age.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Fxmanager(m): 6:06am
Good for them.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by emaxjey(m): 6:30am
truly truly.. love lies in the eyes of the beholder jare.. upon all d fine fine women 2baba don knack.. nah she he con settle with..anyways it his decision not mine..
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by rawpadgin(m): 6:45am
emaxjey:young man, by the time u are of marriageable age u will realize that marriage is not about beauty
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Arthurwinner(m): 7:09am
dy on platter of gold
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Larrey(f): 8:24am
emaxjey:But Annie is beautiful now
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Praisles(f): 8:39am
OP check the topic, FACE abi 2FACE
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Skyfornia(m): 9:48am
Nice one..happy birthday Annie. Keep being a good wife and mother to your kids.
Meanwhile, is any of your sisters available? I want to enjoy like Tubaba.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 10:43am
Your big baby or your big terror?
Tuface is such a sissy for him to come on social media and patronize a woman who just showed what a mistake she is just a few days ago.
I weep for this generation of she-males.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by hivira: 10:43am
annie mama o
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by modelmike7(m): 10:45am
Happy Birthday Queen Idibia
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Sirheny007(m): 10:46am
xreal:
I hear they also possess great knowledge in the art of love making..
can you confirm this?
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:46am
Make it last. Don't join the league of those celebrities who do not know that marriage is about patience, sacrifice and forgiveness.
Annie, don't imitate those drama queens who will seek divorce because they saw a mere WhatsApp chat between their husband and a lady. No investigation, just noise.
Tuface, be a responsible man. Never disrespect your wife for any slay mama.
Happy birthday and may God keep your marriage strong.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 10:47am
Happy birthday to her.
I hear she beats up her brother's wife. With her leg like who has kro kro in the a55.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by loadedvibes: 10:48am
Naso..love no dey hard to celebrate when money dey
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by comshots(m): 10:48am
Na she go beat his brother baby mama and snatched her baby.Was she not once a baby mama before he became a full housewife?
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by saduseyi: 10:48am
2baba
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 10:49am
xreal:
What is beautiful up there?
Akwa Ibom girls are good in bed and kitchen. That's IT!
|Re: 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo by lakesguy(m): 10:53am
Sirheny007:man... U don't have an idea.... They get phd sef... That's dere area of specialisation
