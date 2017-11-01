Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Celebrates Annie Idibia's 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photo (2712 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Just few hours after she turned plus one the internet is already melting for her, Annie Idibia is 33 years old today, and the mother and wife shared this gorgeous photo to mark the day, i almost didn't recognize her, too cute, and her husband 2face Idibia can't keep calm, he shared a loved up photo of them, and showered sweet words on her, see her post below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/2face-showers-sweet-words-on-his-wife.html

Tubaba is so lucky.



Akwa Ibom girls are the best wives a man can have.



Akwa Ibom girls are beauty queens.





Happy Birthday Aniebiet.



Abasi adiong usen mi ake 'manade. 6 Likes

Yes ooo.



That's how it's supposed to be.



Happy birthday Annie. God bless your new age.

Good for them.

truly truly.. love lies in the eyes of the beholder jare.. upon all d fine fine women 2baba don knack.. nah she he con settle with..anyways it his decision not mine..

young man, by the time u are of marriageable age u will realize that marriage is not about beauty

dy on platter of gold

But Annie is beautiful now

OP check the topic, FACE abi 2FACE

Nice one..happy birthday Annie. Keep being a good wife and mother to your kids.



Meanwhile, is any of your sisters available? I want to enjoy like Tubaba.







Your big baby or your big terror?



Tuface is such a sissy for him to come on social media and patronize a woman who just showed what a mistake she is just a few days ago.





Your big baby or your big terror?

Tuface is such a sissy for him to come on social media and patronize a woman who just showed what a mistake she is just a few days ago.

I weep for this generation of she-males.

annie mama o

Happy Birthday Queen Idibia

Tubaba is so lucky.



Akwa Ibom girls are the best wives a man can have.



Akwa Ibom girls are beauty queens.





Happy Birthday Aniebiet.



Abasi adiong usen mi ake 'manade.

I hear they also possess great knowledge in the art of love making..

I hear they also possess great knowledge in the art of love making..

can you confirm this?

Make it last. Don't join the league of those celebrities who do not know that marriage is about patience, sacrifice and forgiveness.





Annie, don't imitate those drama queens who will seek divorce because they saw a mere WhatsApp chat between their husband and a lady. No investigation, just noise.



Tuface, be a responsible man. Never disrespect your wife for any slay mama.



Happy birthday and may God keep your marriage strong.

Happy birthday to her.



I hear she beats up her brother's wife. With her leg like who has kro kro in the a55.

Naso..love no dey hard to celebrate when money dey

Na she go beat his brother baby mama and snatched her baby.Was she not once a baby mama before he became a full housewife?

2baba

Tubaba is so lucky.



Akwa Ibom girls are the best wives a man can have.



Akwa Ibom girls are beauty queens.





Happy Birthday Aniebiet.



Abasi adiong usen mi ake 'manade.





What is beautiful up there?



Akwa Ibom girls are good in bed and kitchen. That's IT! What is beautiful up there?Akwa Ibom girls are good in bed and kitchen. That's IT!