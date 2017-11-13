Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) (6538 Views)

Recall back then in Nollywood old days, Sandra and other stars were the hot cake in the industry that many always wanted to see them as producers also scramble to have their faces on the productions.



Hmm, no matter where they are today, they have really made a mark in the industry that has grown so fast and their names will never be forgotten.



The good thing about Sandra is that she left the industry to go get married and she has long ago relocated to Germany where her hubby is based and she is blessed with kids.



In fact, the actress has just welcomed another baby boy whom she has named Ryan, as she shared the good news some days back.





Congrats to her family





Them Sandra naim be the Slay queens during military regime



Chika Ike , Tonto come and see ur Aunty oh 7 Likes







Congratulation.



This woman don old for the industry oooCongratulation.

U can't actually see this kind of face in the movies often anymore cos she gat nothing sexually to offer anymore . 3 Likes 1 Share



So she still dey born 2 Likes

Awwwn, her kids are so cuteee 1 Like

Ok

Congratulations to Her o

She's got cute kids tho.

congrats to her!

Her older child is so cute.

this is what is meant by taking advantage of what you have now and build for your future .

This Codeine and tramadol generation will not know her 2 Likes 1 Share

Great

Former Glamour Girl..who make am star?

Still looking pretty, but old age is seriously catching up with her

CONGRATULATIONS ma'am...This is one of my favorite actress,no be those Toto Dick Tonto Dike & co...

Seems she's on sabbatical.... From the industry.



Congrats Sandra!



CHECK MY SIGNATURE...IF YOU NEED A DESIGN AS LOW AS 1K.....now

if you dont know this lady, you belong to theindomie generation

see as d baby fine, i kn no say she still dey born o.

Back then, this sister olosho no get part two. Used to see her at her father's house at ilasamaja in Lagos. Thank God for a new life

why she come resemble afro candy

Awww...congrats Sandra...back in the days,,i like her movie...esp the one he acted as chioma..always maltreating her granny(patience ozokwor)..the movie was a lesson though.....

she is super satisfied now , she now has a another male child to make two.... If igbo ppl never born male children full house them never born at all. congrats ex slay mama.

Old geezer still giving birth?



Da fuq!