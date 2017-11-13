₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,345 members, 3,909,160 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 10:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) (6538 Views)
Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo / Moji Olaiya Welcomes Baby In Canada Months After Dumping Husband / Former Nollywood Actress Sandra Achums Shares Photo With Her Daughter, Chisom (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by kobo123: 9:13am
There are some old faces in Nollywood that we no longer hear about and while some have passed away, some are either into other businesses or marriage have taken them away like actress, Sandra Achums.
Recall back then in Nollywood old days, Sandra and other stars were the hot cake in the industry that many always wanted to see them as producers also scramble to have their faces on the productions.
Hmm, no matter where they are today, they have really made a mark in the industry that has grown so fast and their names will never be forgotten.
The good thing about Sandra is that she left the industry to go get married and she has long ago relocated to Germany where her hubby is based and she is blessed with kids.
In fact, the actress has just welcomed another baby boy whom she has named Ryan, as she shared the good news some days back.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-sandra-achums-welcomes-baby-boy-germany/
3 Likes
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:15am
Congrats to her family
Them Sandra naim be the Slay queens during military regime
Chika Ike , Tonto come and see ur Aunty oh
7 Likes
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 9:19am
This woman don old for the industry ooo
Congratulation.
kobo123:
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by haywire07(m): 9:30am
U can't actually see this kind of face in the movies often anymore cos she gat nothing sexually to offer anymore .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by haywire07(m): 9:31am
U can't actually see this kind of face in the movies often anymore cos she gat nothing sexually to offer anymore .
Just let her stay in her Germany
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 9:38am
So she still dey born
2 Likes
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 9:40am
So she still dey born
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 9:44am
Awwwn, her kids are so cuteee
1 Like
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:14am
Ok
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Teadavid23(m): 10:14am
Congratulations to Her o
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by bolt000(m): 10:15am
She's got cute kids tho.
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 10:15am
congrats to her!
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by kennygee(f): 10:15am
Her older child is so cute.
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by onatisi(m): 10:15am
this is what is meant by taking advantage of what you have now and build for your future .
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 10:15am
This Codeine and tramadol generation will not know her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Keneking: 10:15am
Great
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:16am
Former Glamour Girl..who make am star?
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by Kelvin0(m): 10:17am
Still looking pretty, but old age is seriously catching up with her
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:17am
CONGRATULATIONS ma'am...This is one of my favorite actress,no be those
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:18am
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by MezieFresh: 10:21am
Seems she's on sabbatical.... From the industry.
Congrats Sandra!
CHECK MY SIGNATURE...IF YOU NEED A DESIGN AS LOW AS 1K.....now
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by olasesi(m): 10:22am
if you dont know this lady, you belong to theindomie generation
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 10:23am
see as d baby fine, i kn no say she still dey born o.
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 10:24am
Back then, this sister olosho no get part two. Used to see her at her father's house at ilasamaja in Lagos. Thank God for a new life
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by dview001(m): 10:26am
why she come resemble afro candy
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by glosplendid(f): 10:29am
Awww...congrats Sandra...back in the days,,i like her movie...esp the one he acted as chioma..always maltreating her granny(patience ozokwor)..the movie was a lesson though.....
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by sisipelebe(f): 10:30am
she is super satisfied now , she now has a another male child to make two.... If igbo ppl never born male children full house them never born at all. congrats ex slay mama.
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by sisipelebe(f): 10:35am
pyyxxaro:she slayed back then, she use to be one of the hot cakes then.
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by toprealman: 10:50am
haywire07:You are trying so hard to be relevant......kwantinu
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:51am
Old geezer still giving birth?
Da fuq!
|Re: Sandra Achums Welcomes Baby Boy In Germany (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 10:52am
While this elegant lady went abroad to start a family, one useless talentless nollywood actress went abroad to continue prostitution and start pornofilms at 40 years old
Bola Ige – 50 Greatest Nigerians Of All Time? / Wow Dbanj Signed On To Kanye's Label Amazing / I’d Love To Act In French Movies -zack Orji
Viewing this topic: saintkeppy(m), Anitoya(f), chubi1980, QueenSharon(f), chochoman, tolumizzy(m), Tozer(m), Randy91(m), Bellzee, mayorG04, yassjib, nikki44, Adaomalight(f), dotmans(m), NaijaCelebrity, davades(m), Lekmusic, toprealman, MrMoRitz, pannyman(m), adakoleagbenu, teflonjake(m), dachaste(f), Elder4sure(m), PrincessNazor(f), seanery, Singlecliq, lanrewaju24, duabba, surgical, lasmile(f), Jayroland, loomer, Okoyiboz3, haywire07(m), kemisole(f), pfijacobs(m), purpledandelion, Eife(m), uruego(f), finco, AshiwajuFoward, mizskyhigh, exlinklodge, kenniboy, opella(f), DIKEnaWAR, kikiwendy(f), TimePiece(f), honeydear(f), TOPMAN4LIFE and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9