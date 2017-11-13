₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by GISTM0RE: 9:35am
Barely two weeks to the commencement of his NYSC, a graduate of the Yaba College of Technology, Oluwamuyiwa Oluwagbemileke, aka Spartacus, ended his life.
The 27-year-old graduate of electrical engineering reportedly took a poison on Wednesday after he was blamed for damaging a car in a sachet water factory in Ojodu Berger, Lagos, where he worked.
Punchng learnt that he had hit the vehicle on another one on the factory premises while trying to help the owner re-park it. He was said to have become desperate to raise N50,000 to repair the damaged car.
He was buried on Saturday at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos. His nickname, it was learnt, evolved from his determination to become a graduate, which made him to engage in one menial job or another to sponsor himself. .
His elder sister said, “I passed out when I was told he poisoned himself. His neighbours said they received a message from him, saying he wanted to poison himself, but they did not take him seriously.
His girlfriend said he was gasping when she called him around 11pm. Our mother said he typed the suicide note on his phone in her presence but she did not know the content because she has no formal education.
I was surprised Muyiwa (Oluwagbemileke) could not wait to be celebrated. He struggled all through, but he never waited to reap the fruits of his labour. He worked as a carrier to survive.
Our father died a long time ago. He was going for NYSC on November 21. He was the only graduate in our family. When I went to the factory, I was told that a laptop had fallen from his hands and damaged three days before he damaged the car.
They must have chided him, which is normal, although his boss denied it. He was collecting over N50,000 monthly at the factory and a gym there. While he was living with me, if he spoilt something and I scolded him, he would abscond from home for three days and sleep in schools. .
At times, I would know he was the one who damaged an item, but I would still ask him. Instead of him to talk, he would just walk away from home. I would beg people to talk to him before he would return home.”
Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/revealed-yabatech-graduate-committed-suicide-photo
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Henrydboss: 11:36am
depression is real and real niggas dey rare so baba God watin I still dey do here
(#in Erigga's voice)
RIP though...
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 12:20pm
Depression
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 12:33pm
GISTM0RE:.
that's the problem with the society we live in. they could have helped this young man who was going through depression and tried to stop him from committing suicide. speak some sense into him and clear his mind from those thoughts he had.
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:44pm
story makes zero sense. bloggers at work
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 4:51pm
Some people deserve to be stoned. How can you receive a message from someone contemplating suicide and conclude its a joke?
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:07pm
This is so sad
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Realfitbody: 5:07pm
His elder sister said, “I passed out when I was told he poisoned himself. His neighbours said they received a message from him, saying he wanted to poison himself, but they did not take him seriously.
Dear readers this is why its very important to follow a motivational, self improvement or health blog. Depression is real and kills.
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Hewrittes: 5:08pm
yabatech is even a tough school on its own
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Hpeye: 5:08pm
The country ture man
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by innobets: 5:08pm
RIP
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:09pm
We don't need this kind of Change...
The rate at which young people commit suicide these days is quite alarming!
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 5:10pm
Depression..*xo sad..
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Eazybay(m): 5:10pm
Waiting for the folks coming to blame buhari
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by eMDeeLinks: 5:10pm
sai gobe
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by chyy5(m): 5:11pm
K
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Horlawoomey(m): 5:11pm
Sad
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by christm386: 5:12pm
Bleep the truck he damaged and the owner of the sachet water company, dangote trucks kill thousands every year but he never pays damages neither does his drivers, na poor man dey always fall victim in This ZOO, after all he went through, only graduate in his family, BC of 50,000 thousand, God y have u forsaken us
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by Olibboy: 5:12pm
depression is a killer. you just have to build coincidence
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by josielewa(m): 5:12pm
Henrydboss:omo u made my day....errigga flows....
|Re: Why YABATECH Graduate Committed Suicide (Photos) by BiggerPRICK1(m): 5:12pm
