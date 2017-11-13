Only If

Only if looks can say it all. And stares express it so well. Only if smiles can replace words. Then you and I would have become one.



Because your look was such that said yes. Like the skin yes the wind. And your stare a whisper of affection Whispered to no one but me.



Your smile was like a sunrise in a sunset. As pleasant as a gift from the nobles. And for those moment i watched, They remain to me the best of memories.



But it could have been more than that. It could have been more than just memories. It could have been more than just stories. It could have been more than just a moment.



It could have been more than a moment. If only I had done more than stared. If only I had done more than smiled. If only I had walked the words out my mouth.



If only I had tell you how I felt. In your presence every single moment we met. If only I had told you about it. That everything was beyond the smile and glance.



Beyond the smile, and beyond the stare. Beyond a friend I called you that time. If only I had told you the truth about the stars: That more than anything you make my world bright.



That you are the darkness that makes my star shines. The wings that kept me flying high. That you are the ocean my fish flourishes in. And that I spent all night thinking just about you.



Perhaps thing would have been different. Perhaps you would still be here. Perhaps you wouldn't be this far. Perhaps I would still have you to call mine.



Only if.