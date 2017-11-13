₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Airforce1(m): 10:39am
Five star music boss, E-money has shared photos of his tastefully furnished office with his over 1million followers.
The billionaire business man took to his social media page to show off photos of himself chilling in his beautifully decorated office, dressed in native wears and set for today's work.
Wow!
Big Boy Things I must say .
See photos below
Airforce1
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbbecyzlqK9/
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Airforce1(m): 10:39am
E-money shine on, you be big boy jor .
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by AntiWailer: 10:43am
Taste
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by ufuosman(m): 10:57am
Handsome man. Money no miss road for ur side
1 Like
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by quiverfull(m): 11:13am
This man's got a strange taste.
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Airforce1(m): 11:20am
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by darfay: 12:13pm
Empty office desk na only laptop even dey there. Yahoo boy we c u
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:52pm
Seen
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by signature2012(m): 12:52pm
No bubu picture in his office?Guess he does not believe in the dullard also!
3 Likes
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Pheals(f): 12:53pm
those who really gat the dough don't usually show up!
Shalom
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by YourWife(f): 12:53pm
Poor colour choice
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by coolshegs10(m): 12:53pm
TThis one pass some governor's office ó... But y?
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by ChiefSweetus: 12:53pm
This is sad.
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by eanestca(m): 12:54pm
how does this help Airforce1 music career ?
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by itiswellandwell: 12:54pm
Nice one. May God bless every one hustle.
Nice one. May God bless every one hustle.
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:54pm
so this guy emoney 300k never finished
emoney ur guy need another 300k for him to be kissing ur boot to stalking hard to find ur news oo
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Benjom(m): 12:54pm
I sincerely don't like the background o but every other, cool.
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 12:54pm
Unless this OP is E-Money's official publicist, this is very dehumanising.
God forbid that I praise people who don't deserve to be praised simply because of the possibility of pecuniary appreciation.
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:54pm
Notice - me don de too much for dis Naija jawe
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Mhizkel(f): 12:55pm
Worry not and keep it up OP, E-money might reason your matter someday
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:55pm
@Airforce1
Perhaps if you can channel the energy you waste on Emoney, who knows...
You could have owned a private jet by now.
Na joke oo
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by SLIDEwaxie(m): 12:55pm
This is super ugly!
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by TheWalkingMind: 12:55pm
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by TheWalkingMind: 12:55pm
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by kokomaster3d: 12:56pm
Igbo men with calculator is like 5 and 6
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Pheals(f): 12:56pm
ufuosman:so money na for handsome dudes only...
bro money no miss road for my sad too... dah money make him handsome
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by GreenMavro: 12:56pm
I went to visit my girlfriend yesterday at night in her house. As usual I threw some jokes And a guy under the bed laughed
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by Airforce1(m): 12:56pm
Pheals:..
Double your hustle and stop hating on rich people and how they chose to live their life .
Below is Floyd mayweather and muhammed Alli.
Legit wise, Flow mayweather is richer than your current president .
But corruption ,
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by kuntash: 12:56pm
he dey work for MTN ni ?
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by GdexFolami(m): 12:56pm
I just like this guy for no reason ...zero worries ,I never see am fight with any celebrity stupidly before.
No time
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by hopexter(m): 12:57pm
Childishly painted. What's with the Yellow and White
|Re: E-money Shows Off His Decorated Office - Photos by uwa1(m): 12:57pm
Money is good....
