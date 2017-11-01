Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos (6006 Views)

Container Truck Fell Flat On A Car In Port Harcourt And Driver Survives (Photo) / Boy Crushed To Death After Falling Asleep Under A Car In Adamawa. Graphic Photo / Truck Rams Into A Car In Ojuelegba, Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/fire-razes-car-completely-in-lagos.html Imagine what Lagos state would have become if there is no LRU... Thank God for the vision of this crew. LASEMA Response Unit on a rescue recovery operation as fire engulfed a vehicle in Lagos over the weekend. See more pictures below...Source: 1 Like 1 Share





More pictures here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/fire-razes-car-completely-in-lagos.html I need to meet the guy who takes this LRU pictures.. DopeMore pictures here... 2 Likes

AutoReportNG:

I need to meet the guy who takes this LRU pictures.. Dope Nothing special... just a little adjustment with the clarity tool, bumped up contrast and saturations in PS or LR Nothing special... just a little adjustment with the clarity tool, bumped up contrast and saturations in PS or LR 1 Like

grayht:

Nothing special... just a little adjustment with the clarity tool, bumped up contrast and saturations in PS or LR

I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note. I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note. 2 Likes

AutoReportNG:





I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note. lol.. photos are shot raw with available light source. pics are tweaked during post production. lol.. photos are shot raw with available light source. pics are tweaked during post production. 1 Like

Thank God

Skeletal remains only

Waste of water.

RIP Car



.

In Other News

You can check out my blog Here Is What Will Happen If You Stop Bathing/Showering Why do they always take photos?In Other NewsYou can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for

Them try,even tho the car don burn finish...

Ambode should be made to pay dis man's car

i hope no one died, up lagos, LRU always on point...

This is all Buhari's doing





Badluck everywhere 1 Like



I am sure night watch would be good for them as aside

See that one sitting on the fence during emergency

This Ambode led LRU sef Only worn out cars are engulfed in fire, this Ambode's LRU people work at nightI am sure night watch would be good for them as asideSee that one sitting on the fence during emergencyThis Ambode led LRU sef

Fire, I almost got burnt alive yesterday....#Candleisdangerous

Clear pictures

AutoReportNG:

I need to meet the guy who takes this LRU pictures.. Dope

Seriously ! Seriously ! 1 Like

aside from the incident the picture is beautiful. I'm gonna use the last one as my wallpaper

THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST.





Adieu 2008 Honda Accord

aka



Anaconda

Volton

Evil Spirit Adieu 2008 Honda AccordakaAnacondaVoltonEvil Spirit

AutoReportNG:

Imagine what Lagos state would have become if there is no LRU... Thank God for the vision of this crew. LASEMA Response Unit on a rescue recovery operation as fire engulfed a vehicle in Lagos over the weekend. See more pictures below...





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/fire-razes-car-completely-in-lagos.html



They ended up rescuing charcoal. They ended up rescuing charcoal.

They've tried.

If you live in Lagos, you will know what Calamity would've happened if the was left there till Monday morning when everybody's rushing to work...

Yes...they needs to do better

More

AutoReportNG:

I need to meet the guy who takes this LRU pictures.. Dope



More pictures here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/fire-razes-car-completely-in-lagos.html

I recommended him to a friend around 10 years ago. My friend later told me that he decided to go with someone else "so that I will still have enough money to feed my guests". I recommended him to a friend around 10 years ago.My friend later told me that he decided to go with someone else "so that I will still have enough money to feed my guests".

Nothing will happen if there was no LRU

the presence of the crew vehicle siren light did a lot to the pictures



I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note.[/quote]

Realfitbody:

Why do they always take photos?

.

In Other News

You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for Here Is What Will Happen If You Stop Bathing/Showering

For election campaign purposes For election campaign purposes

AutoReportNG:





I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note. Worthy of which note..............somebody who is risking his life have you ever heard of the word suspended load ...how can he lift a load yet he stands underneath Worthy of which note..............somebody who is risking his life have you ever heard of the word suspended load ...how can he lift a load yet he stands underneath

coolie1:

aside from the incident the picture is beautiful. I'm gonna use the last one as my wallpaper You will end up exposing the ineptitude and lack of professionalism of the LRU......The operator's posture being proportional to the load is against standard safety practice 2. The bangs man that suppose to direct the load is even on the same truck where the load is going in risk no.2, No.3 The load he is lifting has loose components e.g the exhaust linkages, which might flip and injured the operator seemingly without head protection, again the operator is on the blind sight he could not communicate well with the flagman.....LRU need to consult wide to train their personnel's on the risk of handling risk You will end up exposing the ineptitude and lack of professionalism of the LRU......The operator's posture being proportional to the load is against standard safety practice 2. The bangs man that suppose to direct the load is even on the same truck where the load is going in risk no.2, No.3 The load he is lifting has loose components e.g the exhaust linkages, which might flip and injured the operator seemingly without head protection, again the operator is on the blind sight he could not communicate well with the flagman.....LRU need to consult wide to train their personnel's on the risk of handling risk