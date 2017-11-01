₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by AutoReportNG: 12:14pm
Imagine what Lagos state would have become if there is no LRU... Thank God for the vision of this crew. LASEMA Response Unit on a rescue recovery operation as fire engulfed a vehicle in Lagos over the weekend. See more pictures below...
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by AutoReportNG: 12:15pm
I need to meet the guy who takes this LRU pictures.. Dope
More pictures here...
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/fire-razes-car-completely-in-lagos.html
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by grayht(m): 12:53pm
AutoReportNG:Nothing special... just a little adjustment with the clarity tool, bumped up contrast and saturations in PS or LR
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by AutoReportNG: 1:02pm
grayht:
I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note.
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by grayht(m): 1:05pm
AutoReportNG:lol.. photos are shot raw with available light source. pics are tweaked during post production.
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by silasweb(m): 1:27pm
Thank God
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by emror4u(m): 1:27pm
Skeletal remains only
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by ShitHead: 1:28pm
Waste of water.
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 1:28pm
RIP Car
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Realfitbody: 1:28pm
Why do they always take photos?
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by rocknation62(m): 1:28pm
Them try,even tho the car don burn finish...
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 1:28pm
Ambode should be made to pay dis man's car
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Kingx4sure: 1:29pm
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by blackbelt(m): 1:29pm
i hope no one died, up lagos, LRU always on point...
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by ZombieTAMER: 1:29pm
This is all Buhari's doing
Badluck everywhere
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Keneking: 1:29pm
Only worn out cars are engulfed in fire, this Ambode's LRU people work at night
I am sure night watch would be good for them as aside
See that one sitting on the fence during emergency
This Ambode led LRU sef
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by maticdamian: 1:30pm
Fire, I almost got burnt alive yesterday....#Candleisdangerous
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 1:30pm
Clear pictures
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Flexherbal(m): 1:32pm
AutoReportNG:
Seriously !
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by coolie1: 1:33pm
aside from the incident the picture is beautiful. I'm gonna use the last one as my wallpaper
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by modelmike7(m): 1:36pm
THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST.
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Inception(m): 1:39pm
Adieu 2008 Honda Accord
aka
Anaconda
Volton
Evil Spirit
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by one4GOD(f): 1:40pm
AutoReportNG:They ended up rescuing charcoal.
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by pol23: 1:49pm
They've tried.
If you live in Lagos, you will know what Calamity would've happened if the was left there till Monday morning when everybody's rushing to work...
Yes...they needs to do better
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by naptu2: 1:51pm
More
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by naptu2: 1:56pm
AutoReportNG:
I recommended him to a friend around 10 years ago. My friend later told me that he decided to go with someone else "so that I will still have enough money to feed my guests".
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by madgoat(m): 2:01pm
Nothing will happen if there was no LRU
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Deeindespicable(m): 2:03pm
the presence of the crew vehicle siren light did a lot to the pictures
I think he uses a modification or something, also the way he positions himself is something worthy of note.[/quote]
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by madgoat(m): 2:04pm
Realfitbody:
For election campaign purposes
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by UDIOK: 2:22pm
AutoReportNG:Worthy of which note..............somebody who is risking his life have you ever heard of the word suspended load ...how can he lift a load yet he stands underneath
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by UDIOK: 2:30pm
coolie1:You will end up exposing the ineptitude and lack of professionalism of the LRU......The operator's posture being proportional to the load is against standard safety practice 2. The bangs man that suppose to direct the load is even on the same truck where the load is going in risk no.2, No.3 The load he is lifting has loose components e.g the exhaust linkages, which might flip and injured the operator seemingly without head protection, again the operator is on the blind sight he could not communicate well with the flagman.....LRU need to consult wide to train their personnel's on the risk of handling risk
|Re: Fire Engulfs A Car In Lagos - Photos by Cosmotelli(f): 2:38pm
UDIOK:1000 ways to die.
