Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by iamVirus(m): 12:22pm
He was found breathing but before any medical help could be rendered, he passed on...


RIP


Rumors have it that he's a 300L student

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by F22RAPTOR(m): 12:52pm
a job for NCIS...

1 Like

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Makanjuola89: 1:53pm
AYE LE O IBOSI O
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Realfitbody: 1:53pm
I wouldnt be surprised if Nigeria has the highest death rate for 2017.
.
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by GreenMavro: 1:53pm
haa
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Jagz16(m): 1:54pm
Can be cultism maybe he went against their rules
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Brethren0001(m): 1:54pm
Guide us oh Thou Great Jehovah

1 Like

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by lanightdavido(m): 1:54pm
Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by melejo(m): 1:54pm
RIP young man
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Aprokodoctor: 1:54pm
1 Like

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by hopefulLandlord: 1:54pm
this is sad
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Pavore9: 1:55pm
So sad.
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by johnstar(m): 1:56pm
Jagz16:
Can be cultism maybe he went against their rules


Hw u take knw

Dnt b too hurry to talk

9ja una too deh forward

3 Likes

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by NwaAmaikpe: 1:56pm
shocked


I just hope his beaters gave him the opportunity to confess Christ as Lord and saviour before he died.
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by closerange: 1:57pm
Which federal university of technology
Is it Futa, Futo, Fut minna, fut yola? Be specific @op

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by bish101: 1:57pm
What goes much surely come around..one day you killers will be lying lifeless like that too...RIP BRO
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Awoo88: 1:58pm
lanightdavido:
Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro
The op no sabi give info. Hope top is not aspiring to be a journalist

1 Like

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Luxuryconsult: 1:59pm
lanightdavido:
Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro
abi ooo, futa, futminna, futo abi futyola.. He no mention, he just dey trouble person head.
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by bencarson007(m): 2:01pm
It shall never be well with anybody involved in his death

RIP young blood

2 Likes

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by johnlegend01: 2:08pm
FUT what?
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by slapandfall(m): 2:09pm
Incomplete Story... for where you dey rush do copy paste you no even know the Federal University sef... odeeee copy paste blogger
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Spicycat(f): 2:09pm
So so sad cry cry
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by AskProf: 2:09pm
Brethren0001:
Guide us oh Thou Great Jehovah


"We are weak but, Thou art mighty;
Hold us with Thy Powerful hand,
Strong deliverer, Strong deliverer,
Be Thou still our strength & shield."
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by tobechi74: 2:09pm
which region, afonja abi Fulani abi biafra
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by loneatar: 2:11pm
And my friend is planning for her PhD in Nigeria cry
May his soul rest in peace
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Fancylife(m): 2:16pm
closerange:
Which federal university of technology
Is it Futa, Futo, Fut minna, fut yola? Be specific @op
futo the just killed my guy
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Chuksteric(m): 2:16pm
The rate at which cultism is increasing in Futo eh... The authorities are just useless ... BTW, I heard its the vigilante that killed the innocent guy

1 Like

Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by closerange: 2:19pm
Fancylife:
futo the just killed my guy

So na owerri this thing happen DAT town is becoming increasingly notorious, its back to the late 90s and early 2000s again, in that city.. May God help and may the soul of the departed, rest in peace.
Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by SirLakes: 2:19pm
Which kain MOD push this incomplete information come front page.

You deserve serious beating Aswaer kiss

