Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic (9439 Views)

Caleb University Student Beaten To Death By His Baby Mama (Photos) / Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic / Student Beaten To Death By Police In Benue (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

He was found breathing but before any medical help could be rendered, he passed on...





RIP





Rumors have it that he's a 300L student

a job for NCIS... 1 Like

AYE LE O IBOSI O



.

In Other News

You can check out my blog Here Is What Your Favorite Sex Position Says About You I wouldnt be surprised if Nigeria has the highest death rate for 2017.In Other NewsYou can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for

haa

Can be cultism maybe he went against their rules

Guide us oh Thou Great Jehovah 1 Like

Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro 18 Likes 1 Share

RIP young man







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8_IxgQNqck Nigerian doctor says Your food can give you a sexually transmitted infection? 1 Like

this is sad

So sad.

Jagz16:

Can be cultism maybe he went against their rules



Hw u take knw



Dnt b too hurry to talk



9ja una too deh forward Hw u take knwDnt b too hurry to talk9ja una too deh forward 3 Likes







I just hope his beaters gave him the opportunity to confess Christ as Lord and saviour before he died. I just hope his beaters gave him the opportunity to confess Christ as Lord and saviour before he died.



Is it Futa, Futo, Fut minna, fut yola? Be specific @op Which federal university of technologyIs it Futa, Futo, Fut minna, fut yola? Be specific @op 3 Likes 1 Share

What goes much surely come around..one day you killers will be lying lifeless like that too...RIP BRO

lanightdavido:

Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro The op no sabi give info. Hope top is not aspiring to be a journalist The op no sabi give info. Hope top is not aspiring to be a journalist 1 Like

lanightdavido:

Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro abi ooo, futa, futminna, futo abi futyola.. He no mention, he just dey trouble person head. abi ooo, futa, futminna, futo abi futyola.. He no mention, he just dey trouble person head.

It shall never be well with anybody involved in his death



RIP young blood 2 Likes

FUT what?

Incomplete Story... for where you dey rush do copy paste you no even know the Federal University sef... odeeee copy paste blogger

So so sad

Brethren0001:

Guide us oh Thou Great Jehovah



"We are weak but, Thou art mighty;

Hold us with Thy Powerful hand,

Strong deliverer, Strong deliverer,

Be Thou still our strength & shield." "We are weak but, Thou art mighty;Hold us with Thy Powerful hand,Strong deliverer, Strong deliverer,Be Thou still our strength & shield."

which region, afonja abi Fulani abi biafra



May his soul rest in peace And my friend is planning for her PhD in NigeriaMay his soul rest in peace

closerange:

Which federal university of technology

Is it Futa, Futo, Fut minna, fut yola? Be specific @op futo the just killed my guy futo the just killed my guy

The rate at which cultism is increasing in Futo eh... The authorities are just useless ... BTW, I heard its the vigilante that killed the innocent guy 1 Like

Fancylife:

futo the just killed my guy

So na owerri this thing happen DAT town is becoming increasingly notorious, its back to the late 90s and early 2000s again, in that city.. May God help and may the soul of the departed, rest in peace. So na owerri this thing happenDAT town is becoming increasingly notorious, its back to the late 90s and early 2000s again, in that city.. May God help and may the soul of the departed, rest in peace.