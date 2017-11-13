₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by iamVirus(m): 12:22pm
He was found breathing but before any medical help could be rendered, he passed on...
RIP
Rumors have it that he's a 300L student
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by F22RAPTOR(m): 12:52pm
a job for NCIS...
1 Like
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Makanjuola89: 1:53pm
AYE LE O IBOSI O
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Realfitbody: 1:53pm
I wouldnt be surprised if Nigeria has the highest death rate for 2017.
.
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by GreenMavro: 1:53pm
haa
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Jagz16(m): 1:54pm
Can be cultism maybe he went against their rules
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Brethren0001(m): 1:54pm
Guide us oh Thou Great Jehovah
1 Like
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by lanightdavido(m): 1:54pm
Federal University of Technology plenty. Which one of them? Rip bro
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by melejo(m): 1:54pm
RIP young man
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Aprokodoctor: 1:54pm
1 Like
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by hopefulLandlord: 1:54pm
this is sad
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Pavore9: 1:55pm
So sad.
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by johnstar(m): 1:56pm
Jagz16:
Hw u take knw
Dnt b too hurry to talk
9ja una too deh forward
3 Likes
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by NwaAmaikpe: 1:56pm
I just hope his beaters gave him the opportunity to confess Christ as Lord and saviour before he died.
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by closerange: 1:57pm
Which federal university of technology
Is it Futa, Futo, Fut minna, fut yola? Be specific @op
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by bish101: 1:57pm
What goes much surely come around..one day you killers will be lying lifeless like that too...RIP BRO
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Awoo88: 1:58pm
lanightdavido:The op no sabi give info. Hope top is not aspiring to be a journalist
1 Like
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Luxuryconsult: 1:59pm
lanightdavido:abi ooo, futa, futminna, futo abi futyola.. He no mention, he just dey trouble person head.
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by bencarson007(m): 2:01pm
It shall never be well with anybody involved in his death
RIP young blood
2 Likes
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by johnlegend01: 2:08pm
FUT what?
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by slapandfall(m): 2:09pm
Incomplete Story... for where you dey rush do copy paste you no even know the Federal University sef... odeeee copy paste blogger
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Spicycat(f): 2:09pm
So so sad
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by AskProf: 2:09pm
Brethren0001:
"We are weak but, Thou art mighty;
Hold us with Thy Powerful hand,
Strong deliverer, Strong deliverer,
Be Thou still our strength & shield."
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by tobechi74: 2:09pm
which region, afonja abi Fulani abi biafra
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by loneatar: 2:11pm
And my friend is planning for her PhD in Nigeria
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Fancylife(m): 2:16pm
closerange:futo the just killed my guy
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by Chuksteric(m): 2:16pm
The rate at which cultism is increasing in Futo eh... The authorities are just useless ... BTW, I heard its the vigilante that killed the innocent guy
1 Like
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by closerange: 2:19pm
Fancylife:
So na owerri this thing happen DAT town is becoming increasingly notorious, its back to the late 90s and early 2000s again, in that city.. May God help and may the soul of the departed, rest in peace.
|Re: Federal University Of Technology Student Beaten To Death & Dumped (Graphic Pic by SirLakes: 2:19pm
Which kain MOD push this incomplete information come front page.
You deserve serious beating Aswaer
Viewing this topic: 3Hopeblog, BlackMbakara1(m), jomoh, chido20(m), Oluwaseydex(m), walanter(m), Josphine4good(f), Dreamword24, oneitalia, ray69, boolee(m), sheffy87, onyichick(f), LOSKYXANDER, ebohstepn(m), obytex(m), SlimCupid(m), majid666(m), KillerFrost, ehispapa(m), Khutie, AdaIhiala(f), lizzywokoma, jeronimo(m), mrsakz(m), edeXede, DWil, jimmy74(m), tziz(m), clintonopah(m), PresVA, Adbash, judedwriter(m), khalAyo(m), chumz11, januzaj(m), bamosagie(m), ibukunobi, Desanto21(m), Truflexunits, Heyliesha(m) and 60 guest(s)
