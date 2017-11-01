₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,512 members, 3,909,717 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 03:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award (8419 Views)
Davido Cries After He Was Unveiled MTV Best African Act 2017, Dances One Corner / Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 / Wizkid Receives His MTV EMA Award, Shows It Off (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:35pm
DMW Boss, Davido who won MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 took to his IG page to show off his recently acquired award.
He captioned the photo;
"Thank You again World!!!�!! MTV Best African Act 2017 !!! SHUKU SHAKER!! �"
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbbo-7JlJo9/?hl=en
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:35pm
Congrats Davido!!
Gists Via >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/davido-shows-off-his-mtv-emas-best.html
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by hatchy: 12:37pm
OK
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Qsscruz(m): 1:06pm
He is on Fiaaaa..Someone should call Mr P to cool him down..
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Bolustical: 2:01pm
Waiting for some people to come and say he won it because of Tagbo's death
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by BruncleZuma: 2:02pm
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by badbreath(f): 2:02pm
Congrats Davido
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by NoFavors: 2:02pm
HoBeeHo
Keep winning
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by ShineuEye: 2:02pm
FIA fall on any Wizkid fan comparing Davido to Wizkid.
Since Wizkid is now trying to be American let him go and win MTV America.
22 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by bish101: 2:03pm
I'm just thinking of Dj Olu my man....OBO congrats
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Odianose13(m): 2:03pm
Davido, my boy
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by TIDDOLL(m): 2:03pm
Man's Hot
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by johnstar(m): 2:04pm
BruncleZuma:
Oga speak for ursef
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by killdiabetes(f): 2:04pm
Congrats bro
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by exlinklodge: 2:05pm
nice one
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by iamleumas: 2:05pm
WIzkid fans right now
14 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Tintinnoty(m): 2:05pm
Anytime I hear the name Davido, what comes to my mind is the mystery that surround the death of Tagbo and Dj Olu.
I know the death of this two gentle guys doesn't worth any award
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Benekruku(m): 2:06pm
Only God knows how much he bought the award
Cos the winner was glaring to all!
Daylight robbery!
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by iamleumas: 2:06pm
When Wizkid fans hear that DAVIDO is coming
14 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Raydans: 2:06pm
Ayam not understanding this afrima award again o.
I thought davido won the artist and song of the year earlier not wizkid
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Luxuryconsult: 2:06pm
I'm not a fan of any Nigerian singer except P Square.. But congratulations Davido. It's all hardwork. No softwork at all.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by LesbianBoy(m): 2:06pm
This award really sweet davido no be small
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by sunshineV(m): 2:06pm
Rigged award. Just two song in a year and bammm! MTV Award
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Bugatie(m): 2:07pm
BruncleZuma:
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Ayodeleseyi65(m): 2:08pm
keep shinning bruh
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by shadrach77: 2:09pm
Congrats Davido. Fia burn Wizkid !
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Florblu(f): 2:09pm
I still don't like him but i listen to his songs
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Nevee: 2:10pm
Well deserved!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by LesbianBoy(m): 2:11pm
In Nigeria music industry
There are 2face, dbanj, wizkid, davido and others
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by oyoyoyo: 2:12pm
Anyone Knows Or Like Her: ? / Comment About Her Hair Style And Beauty / Deleted
Viewing this topic: dasauce(m), dapij, Thayay(m), ranger123, slimmdree(m), Threemg(m), lexis(m), stunt353(m), zulex880, khalleb(m), TEEGER1, SagirmohH, Davonjagah(m), okoduwacharles, Tmmycash(m), PitexyBaba(m), bussyboy500(m), foxzy(m), babasolo(m), Chikebrain, Ola24luv(m), Alexrayz(m), olaidedaniel, Phenotech(m), innocent1992(m), akin3102(m), batstan(m), dammybabanla, osuofia2(m), johnime, OlaSammie, moses320(m), Getrich47(m), okpobe, orgzeyn(m), Zachxolan(m), dennisworld1(m), kunmibadmus(m), Amincan2010(m), 93RD(m), Viktoh(m), ademi87(m), a0if(m), lordm, Tritte(m), frank4578(m), austinemeka199(m), Jinyjagz(m), toluxe0075, hanassholesolo, tchijay, abrahenre20, Freeman50(m), HITdemUP, Abdul6, Ikennali01(m), TEMINIKANSOSO(m), Ulu45, egopersonified(f), Heyliesha(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11