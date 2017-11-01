₦airaland Forum

Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:35pm


DMW Boss, Davido who won MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 took to his IG page to show off his recently acquired award.



He captioned the photo;

"Thank You again World!!!�!! MTV Best African Act 2017 !!! SHUKU SHAKER!! �"


https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbbo-7JlJo9/?hl=en

5 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:35pm
Congrats Davido!!


Gists Via >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/davido-shows-off-his-mtv-emas-best.html

2 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by hatchy: 12:37pm
OK
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Qsscruz(m): 1:06pm
He is on Fiaaaa..Someone should call Mr P to cool him down..

9 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Bolustical: 2:01pm
Waiting for some people to come and say he won it because of Tagbo's death

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by BruncleZuma: 2:02pm
grin

6 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by badbreath(f): 2:02pm
Congrats Davido
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by NoFavors: 2:02pm
HoBeeHo


Keep winning

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by ShineuEye: 2:02pm
FIA fall on any Wizkid fan comparing Davido to Wizkid.

Since Wizkid is now trying to be American let him go and win MTV America.

22 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by bish101: 2:03pm
I'm just thinking of Dj Olu my man....OBO congrats
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Odianose13(m): 2:03pm
Davido, my boy
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by TIDDOLL(m): 2:03pm
Man's Hot cool

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by johnstar(m): 2:04pm
BruncleZuma:


Wizkid right now...

Oga speak for ursef

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by killdiabetes(f): 2:04pm
Congrats bro
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by exlinklodge: 2:05pm
nice one
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by iamleumas: 2:05pm
WIzkid fans right now grin

14 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Tintinnoty(m): 2:05pm
Anytime I hear the name Davido, what comes to my mind is the mystery that surround the death of Tagbo and Dj Olu.



I know the death of this two gentle guys doesn't worth any award

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Benekruku(m): 2:06pm
Only God knows how much he bought the award

Cos the winner was glaring to all!

Daylight robbery!
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by iamleumas: 2:06pm
When Wizkid fans hear that DAVIDO is coming cheesy cheesy grin

14 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Raydans: 2:06pm
Ayam not understanding this afrima award again o.
I thought davido won the artist and song of the year earlier not wizkid

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Luxuryconsult: 2:06pm
I'm not a fan of any Nigerian singer except P Square.. But congratulations Davido. It's all hardwork. No softwork at all.

3 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by LesbianBoy(m): 2:06pm
This award really sweet davido no be small grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by sunshineV(m): 2:06pm
Rigged award. Just two song in a year and bammm! MTV Award

2 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Bugatie(m): 2:07pm
BruncleZuma:


Wizkid right now...

5 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Ayodeleseyi65(m): 2:08pm
keep shinning bruh
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by shadrach77: 2:09pm
Congrats Davido. Fia burn Wizkid ! grin cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Florblu(f): 2:09pm
I still don't like him but i listen to his songs
Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by Nevee: 2:10pm
Well deserved!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by LesbianBoy(m): 2:11pm
In Nigeria music industry

There are 2face, dbanj, wizkid, davido and others grin grin grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off His MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 Award by oyoyoyo: 2:12pm
gbam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSxP7V94M54

(0) (1) (Reply)

