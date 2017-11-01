DMW Boss, Davido who won MTV EMA's Best African Act 2017 took to his IG page to show off his recently acquired award.He captioned the photo;

He is on Fiaaaa..Someone should call Mr P to cool him down..

Waiting for some people to come and say he won it because of Tagbo's death

Waiting for some people to come and say he won it because of Tagbo's death

FIA fall on any Wizkid fan comparing Davido to Wizkid. Since Wizkid is now trying to be American let him go and win MTV America.