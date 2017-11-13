Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Reasons Why Men Must Not Cheat. (5989 Views)

There is so much misogyny in the world that some men hold harmful opinions but think those opinions are harmless. Using this thread, I will discuss reasons why men must not cheat.



1) Do Unto Others What You Would Want Others Do To You



If as a man, you don't want your wife to cheat on you, do not cheat on her. Some women are trustworthy and won't cheat on you but if you cheat as a man, you may be shooting yourself in the foot whether you like it or not.



2) Women Are Humans



Women are humans and are emotional. One thing that hurts them so much is when the husbands they so much love cheat on them. It is traumatizing! Do not traumatize them!



3) Think About Your Daughters And Their Matrimonial Homes



Do you as a man pray your daughters marry a man like you? Do you pray your daughters marry cheating, heartless men?!



4) The Kids Would Be Emotionally Shattered



Have you seen a shattered glass cup? Were you able to count the number of pieces? In a home in which the husband cheats, the children are shattered as glass cups? Is this what you want for your lovely children?



5) You Could Wipe The Family Off Through A Disease



You could extirpate the family through one disease or the other. Do not put another man's daughter through hell! Do not destroy your children's lives!



6) By Engaging In Husband-Must-Cheat Rhetorics, You Feed The Misconception That All Men Cheat



Not all men cheat! 19 Likes 6 Shares

I feel Lalasticlala should see this. Some men should be educated, while others should be, perhaps, re-educated.

KreativGenius:

Thanks.

KreativGenius:

iamJ:

u are back





Used 2days to cry



Cry for what? I get work, please Jude leave me alone.



Unlike you, till forever, no one has the details btw me and the lady, shame on you!



Cry for what? I get work, please Jude leave me alone.

Unlike you, till forever, no one has the details btw me and the lady, shame on you!

Go and apologize to that woman, if you didn't want her, you could have left her for those that wanted her. Unlike you, I'm more honorable. I'lllet sleeping dogs lie. Lets stay away from each other

KreativGenius:







Cry for what? I get work, please Jude leave me alone.



Unlike you, till forever, no one has the details btw me and the lady, shame on you!



Go and apologize to that woman, if you didn't want her, you could have left her for those that wanted her. Unlike you, I'm more honorable. I'lllet sleeping dogs lie. Lets stay away from each other see why its good to not be uneducated and ill informed



Every sensible person is aware that i was trolled, the girl you're talking abt is still following me still with me, even came online to insult the liars



I dont betray friends like u did poca, have u checked ur follower ship? They ran



The moment they heard u were supersystem, how many girls have complained abt ur pm's?



And begging for love on whatsapp?





can u hear such abt me?





all u do on this forum is to run after girls and wen they reject u, u troll them, such a coward, stiil looking for ann?



see why its good to not be uneducated and ill informed

Every sensible person is aware that i was trolled, the girl you're talking abt is still following me still with me, even came online to insult the liars

I dont betray friends like u did poca, have u checked ur follower ship? They ran

The moment they heard u were supersystem, how many girls have complained abt ur pm's?

And begging for love on whatsapp?

can u hear such abt me?

all u do on this forum is to run after girls and wen they reject u, u troll them, such a coward, stiil looking for ann?

Look well u will see her





"Fellow men please do not be pressurized by society or the opposite gender to give up what you were naturally designed to do, if you don't want to do it, don't. If you do, do it unapologetically and with regal,charm and pride. You are a man!"



-concupiscent

If I start bleeping my neighbor, comman beat me 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8_IxgQNqck A Nigerian doctor says you can get STD from your food!?





http://www.mortalpoet.com/nigerian-women-men-polygamous/ We should also stop that baseless mantra that men are polygamous in nature. It is even scarier when a woman says such. Liberate yourselves and save your relationships. 3 Likes

hmmmmmm i remember when i brought my situation here, instead of rebuking him for what he did, i was blamed for my reaction 2 Likes

YOU TOO CAN MAKE IT 1 Share

Not all men cheat but ALL men are capable of cheating. And to be quite honest with y'all, it takes the grace of God for a dude not to cheat. Nobody can live all his life eating the same dish every freaking day. You gotta change diet occasionally ... variety is the spice of life.



Anyway, what I am trying to say is that it takes the Spirit of God and some level of self control for a man not to cheat.







Awww! nairaland ladies oyah start sending PM to this guy cos he ill make such a faithful guy. 2 Likes

Toks2008:

Awww! nairaland ladies oyah start sending PM to this guy cos he ill make such a faithful guy.

Now we have a male like you talking sense. Or is there anything he has pointed out that is detrimental to you menfolk? Now we have a male like you talking sense. Or is there anything he has pointed out that is detrimental to you menfolk? 2 Likes

Very good write up! 1 Like

Icon79:

Not all men cheat but ALL men are capable of cheating. And to be quite honest with y'all, it takes the grace of God for a dude not to cheat. Nobody can live all his life eating the same dish every freaking day. You gotta change diet occasionally ... variety is the spice of life.



Anyway, what I am trying to say is that it takes the Spirit of God and some level of self control for a man not to cheat.







O pari

On the contrary i believe a man that has no choice of woman is a hopeless fool.



Give me a lady that is sexually pleasing to my eyes and i will remain sexually faithful to her. Quote me in France.

You sweetheart.



You will raise good sons who will be great fathers and husbands.



You sweetheart.

You will raise good sons who will be great fathers and husbands.

Now tell me, what do you want for lunch? My treat.

lame excuse of an article. this is supposed to stop cheating 1 Like

jericco1:

cheating is an innate thing. we're all different. No it's not. No it's not.

How easy or possible do you think it is to be one person forever?

If they are committed to protecting themselves from diseases, an open relationship/marriage is best.



Enough already with all the cheating blah blah blah..! 1 Like

hahahaha op wat of why women must not cheat cos a lot of dem dey knack apako outside well well dats hw a married woman snatched another married man from her married friend nd she was angry nd reported d friend to her husband na so d husband carry cane come flog the wife commot from d man car all dis happened in deir childs sch in ph #issanormalthing 1 Like