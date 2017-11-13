₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by dre11(m): 1:03pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the move of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, to sack 21,780 teachers, who failed the competency test conducted by the state government.
More to follow…
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-buhari-endorses-el-rufais-plan-sack-21780-teachers
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by life2017: 1:04pm
good development. El Rufai deserve praises and support. We need more courageous leaders like El Rufai. History will remember him positively.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by chriskosherbal(m): 1:07pm
Well I really don't know what to say ..but sacking that number of employed individuals throwing them back onto the Labour market will definitely not meanwell for the Economy.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by life2017: 1:09pm
chriskosherbal:he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.
It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by dabeto: 1:09pm
Good idea but unfortunately Buhari is on the wrong side of job loss since he came to power. Over 7 million jobs loss but the government will maliciously claim same number of jobs have been provided.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by aolawale025: 1:41pm
If the teachers are not competent, they should be laid off. However it should be done humanely. The government can offer to retrain them to be self employed for instance.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by dre11(m): 1:49pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-backs-el-rufai-on-planned-teachers-sacking/
Half baked teachers will produce quarter baked students
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by Keneking: 1:53pm
How many kilogrammes of weight did PMB throw on el-Rufai
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by AngelicBeing: 1:53pm
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by olatade(m): 2:16pm
At the entrance gate of a university in South Africa the following message was posted for contemplation:
*"Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long range missiles. _It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examinations by the students._"*
Patients die at the hands of such doctors.
Buildings collapse at the hands of such engineers.
Money is lost at the hands of such economists & accountants.
Humanity dies at the hands of such religious scholars.
Justice is lost at the hands of such judges...
*"The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation."*
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by UncleSnr(m): 2:43pm
Everyone is born creative, but it is educated out of us at school
Whenever I hear the phrase “creative industries” I’m always surprised. I ask myself, are there any uncreative industries? If so, how do they survive? Why aren’t they in a museum, next to the dodo? The world is changing at such a blistering pace that businesses without creativity at their core are doomed.
CONTINUE READING: http://www.nairaland.com/4173953/everyone-born-creative-it-educated
http://blog.projectshamba.com/2658/everyone-born-creative-educated-us-school/
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by modelmike7(m): 2:43pm
I believe in my President.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by adeblow(m): 2:43pm
Good move
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by silasweb(m): 2:43pm
The north is full of unqualified teachers
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by arrestdarrester: 2:44pm
Prop-a-goose
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by BruncleZuma: 2:44pm
What do they know, what do they know? ~ MI - One Naira
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by Caseless: 2:44pm
Sai Baba till I off.
Sacked teachers right now...
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by Kundagarten: 2:45pm
Certificateless Buhari backing the sacking of teachers for low grades, only in Nigeria.
The 2 biggest tribalist joining hands against teachers. I hope Teachers don't forget this during election.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by ogunladeabiodun: 2:45pm
life2017:you nailed it
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by whateverkay(m): 2:45pm
The igbo governors should also follow this path. Too many incompetent teachers in igbo land and it's affecting their academic output. The reason why their students fail waec and neco every year. Most teachers in the east cannot speak good English let alone impact knowledge. The east has the highest number of illiterates in the country after the core north. Yorubas remain the pride of Nigeria when it comes to education. No wonder ekiti state has the highest number of professors in the country
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by arrestdarrester: 2:45pm
silasweb:
I don't quite agree. I schooled there you know...
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by hohafrank(m): 2:45pm
Kettle calling pot black.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 2:45pm
Where is Buhari's certificate
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by awillabo: 2:45pm
life2017:
This happened in my state once before. No teacher was employed afterwards. Its a scam to cut down on recurrent expenditures
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by delugajackson(m): 2:46pm
They should be paid off atleast. But we all know that APC equals to scam.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by bamoski(m): 2:46pm
fùck
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by profolaolu: 2:46pm
Hatred for Buhari apart if what we are seeing online about the scripts marked is true,there is established justification for their sake even in Lagos State many are incompetent and unqualified to teach,I know an English teacher recently employed by this Ambode government who can't speak good English and a former local alcohol seller employed to teach senior secondary school students
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by bentlywills(m): 2:46pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by sureheaven(m): 2:46pm
U don't just sack them but pay them off, most of the primary and secondary school teachers are not computer literate. They are old school teachers, we have fresh graduates who are jobless with fresh brain that can be trained within months to give the best teachings. This is a welcome ldea but the government must first pay them off so that they won't cut their nose to spite their face.
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by mmsen: 2:48pm
It's all good and well sacking incompetent staff but will they find better replacements?
And what happened that they came to hire so many useless teachers?
|Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by kalaboyama: 2:48pm
Applying the right principles at the wrong time. What are the pallatives for the sack workers.
