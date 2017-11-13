Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers (4574 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the move of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, to sack 21,780 teachers, who failed the competency test conducted by the state government.



The plan of the state government had sparked controversy, with many calling on the governor to back down because of the economic implication on the affected civil servants.



But speaking at a special retreat of the federal executive council (FEC) on the challenges facing the education sector, Buhari said it was no longer a secret that the sector was in crisis.



The president said the effect of decay in the education sector is glaring, vowing that his administration would change the situation for the better.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-buhari-endorses-el-rufais-plan-sack-21780-teachers

good development. El Rufai deserve praises and support. We need more courageous leaders like El Rufai. History will remember him positively. 26 Likes 1 Share

Well I really don't know what to say ..but sacking that number of employed individuals throwing them back onto the Labour market will definitely not meanwell for the Economy. 1 Like 1 Share

chriskosherbal:

Well I really don't know what to say ..but sacking that number of employed individuals throwing them back onto the Labour market will definitely not meanwell for the Economy. he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.



It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively. he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively. 43 Likes 3 Shares

Good idea but unfortunately Buhari is on the wrong side of job loss since he came to power. Over 7 million jobs loss but the government will maliciously claim same number of jobs have been provided. 2 Likes 1 Share

If the teachers are not competent, they should be laid off. However it should be done humanely. The government can offer to retrain them to be self employed for instance. 4 Likes 1 Share

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari

on Monday backed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El - rufai’ s planned sacking of 21, 780 teachers who recently failed the competency test conducted by the state government.



Buhari made his position know at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria themed : “ Education in Nigeria : Challenges and Prospects ” .



He said it was not acceptable for teachers not to be better than their students.



http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-backs-el-rufai-on-planned-teachers-sacking/





Half baked teachers will produce quarter baked students Half baked teachers will produce quarter baked students 5 Likes

How many kilogrammes of weight did PMB throw on el-Rufai 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

At the entrance gate of a university in South Africa the following message was posted for contemplation:



*"Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long range missiles. _It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examinations by the students._"*



Patients die at the hands of such doctors.



Buildings collapse at the hands of such engineers.



Money is lost at the hands of such economists & accountants.



Humanity dies at the hands of such religious scholars.



Justice is lost at the hands of such judges...



*"The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation."* 21 Likes 2 Shares

I believe in my President.

Good move

The north is full of unqualified teachers 1 Like

Prop-a-goose





Sai Baba till I off.









Sacked teachers right now... Sai Baba till I off.Sacked teachers right now... 1 Like

Certificateless Buhari backing the sacking of teachers for low grades, only in Nigeria.



The 2 biggest tribalist joining hands against teachers. I hope Teachers don't forget this during election. 3 Likes 1 Share

life2017:



he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.



It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively. you nailed it you nailed it 1 Like

The igbo governors should also follow this path. Too many incompetent teachers in igbo land and it's affecting their academic output. The reason why their students fail waec and neco every year. Most teachers in the east cannot speak good English let alone impact knowledge. The east has the highest number of illiterates in the country after the core north. Yorubas remain the pride of Nigeria when it comes to education. No wonder ekiti state has the highest number of professors in the country The igbo governors should also follow this path. Too many incompetent teachers in igbo land and it's affecting their academic output. The reason why their students fail waec and neco every year. Most teachers in the east cannot speak good English let alone impact knowledge. The east has the highest number of illiterates in the country after the core north. Yorubas remain the pride of Nigeria when it comes to education. No wonder ekiti state has the highest number of professors in the country 4 Likes 3 Shares

silasweb:

The north is full of unqualified teachers

I don't quite agree. I schooled there you know... I don't quite agree. I schooled there you know... 2 Likes

Kettle calling pot black.

Where is Buhari's certificate 1 Like

life2017:



he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.



It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively.

This happened in my state once before. No teacher was employed afterwards. Its a scam to cut down on recurrent expenditures This happened in my state once before. No teacher was employed afterwards. Its a scam to cut down on recurrent expenditures 2 Likes 1 Share

They should be paid off atleast. But we all know that APC equals to scam.

Hatred for Buhari apart if what we are seeing online about the scripts marked is true,there is established justification for their sake even in Lagos State many are incompetent and unqualified to teach,I know an English teacher recently employed by this Ambode government who can't speak good English and a former local alcohol seller employed to teach senior secondary school students 1 Like

Ok

U don't just sack them but pay them off, most of the primary and secondary school teachers are not computer literate. They are old school teachers, we have fresh graduates who are jobless with fresh brain that can be trained within months to give the best teachings. This is a welcome ldea but the government must first pay them off so that they won't cut their nose to spite their face. 1 Like

It's all good and well sacking incompetent staff but will they find better replacements?



And what happened that they came to hire so many useless teachers?