Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by dre11(m): 1:03pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the move of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, to sack 21,780 teachers, who failed the competency test conducted by the state government.

The plan of the state government had sparked controversy, with many calling on the governor to back down because of the economic implication on the affected civil servants.

But speaking at a special retreat of the federal executive council (FEC) on the challenges facing the education sector, Buhari said it was no longer a secret that the sector was in crisis.

The president said the effect of decay in the education sector is glaring, vowing that his administration would change the situation for the better.

More to follow…


https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-buhari-endorses-el-rufais-plan-sack-21780-teachers

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by life2017: 1:04pm
good development. El Rufai deserve praises and support. We need more courageous leaders like El Rufai. History will remember him positively.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by chriskosherbal(m): 1:07pm
Well I really don't know what to say ..but sacking that number of employed individuals throwing them back onto the Labour market will definitely not meanwell for the Economy.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by life2017: 1:09pm
chriskosherbal:
Well I really don't know what to say ..but sacking that number of employed individuals throwing them back onto the Labour market will definitely not meanwell for the Economy.
he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.

It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by dabeto: 1:09pm
Good idea but unfortunately Buhari is on the wrong side of job loss since he came to power. Over 7 million jobs loss but the government will maliciously claim same number of jobs have been provided.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by aolawale025: 1:41pm
If the teachers are not competent, they should be laid off. However it should be done humanely. The government can offer to retrain them to be self employed for instance.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by dre11(m): 1:49pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja


President Muhammadu Buhari
on Monday backed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El - rufai’ s planned sacking of 21, 780 teachers who recently failed the competency test conducted by the state government.

Buhari made his position know at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria themed : “ Education in Nigeria : Challenges and Prospects ” .

He said it was not acceptable for teachers not to be better than their students.


http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-backs-el-rufai-on-planned-teachers-sacking/


Half baked teachers will produce quarter baked studentsgrin

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by Keneking: 1:53pm
How many kilogrammes of weight did PMB throw on el-Rufai undecided

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by AngelicBeing: 1:53pm
sad

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by olatade(m): 2:16pm
At the entrance gate of a university in South Africa the following message was posted for contemplation:

*"Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long range missiles. _It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examinations by the students._"*

Patients die at the hands of such doctors.

Buildings collapse at the hands of such engineers.

Money is lost at the hands of such economists & accountants.

Humanity dies at the hands of such religious scholars.

Justice is lost at the hands of such judges...

*"The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation."*

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by UncleSnr(m): 2:43pm
Everyone is born creative, but it is educated out of us at school


Whenever I hear the phrase “creative industries” I’m always surprised. I ask myself, are there any uncreative industries? If so, how do they survive? Why aren’t they in a museum, next to the dodo? The world is changing at such a blistering pace that businesses without creativity at their core are doomed.

Innovate or die is not just a slogan, it’s a vital truth. Creativity is the most powerful competitive advantage a business can have. Companies need to fizz with new ideas and fresh thinking. But there’s a problem – there just aren’t enough fizzy people around.

We need to do two things to address this. First, we have to debunk the notion popularised by Hollywood that the creative artist is cut from a different cloth than normal folk – that creativity is something mysterious, elusive and cannot be taught.


CONTINUE READING: http://www.nairaland.com/4173953/everyone-born-creative-it-educated



http://blog.projectshamba.com/2658/everyone-born-creative-educated-us-school/
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by modelmike7(m): 2:43pm
I believe in my President.
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by adeblow(m): 2:43pm
Good move
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by silasweb(m): 2:43pm
The north is full of unqualified teachers

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by arrestdarrester: 2:44pm
Prop-a-goose
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by BruncleZuma: 2:44pm
grin grin grin grin

What do they know, what do they know? ~ MI - One Naira
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by Caseless: 2:44pm
cool


Sai Baba till I off.




Sacked teachers right now...

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by Kundagarten: 2:45pm
Certificateless Buhari backing the sacking of teachers for low grades, only in Nigeria.

The 2 biggest tribalist joining hands against teachers. I hope Teachers don't forget this during election.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by ogunladeabiodun: 2:45pm
life2017:

he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.

It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively.
you nailed it

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by whateverkay(m): 2:45pm
sad The igbo governors should also follow this path. Too many incompetent teachers in igbo land and it's affecting their academic output. The reason why their students fail waec and neco every year. Most teachers in the east cannot speak good English let alone impact knowledge. The east has the highest number of illiterates in the country after the core north. Yorubas remain the pride of Nigeria when it comes to education. No wonder ekiti state has the highest number of professors in the country sad

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by arrestdarrester: 2:45pm
silasweb:
The north is full of unqualified teachers

I don't quite agree. I schooled there you know...

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by hohafrank(m): 2:45pm
Kettle calling pot black.
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 2:45pm
Where is Buhari's certificate

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by awillabo: 2:45pm
life2017:

he is replacing them with the same number. So the negative impact on Kaduna economy is zero.

It will affect the families of the sack teachers negatively while it affect the family of the new teachers positively.

This happened in my state once before. No teacher was employed afterwards. Its a scam to cut down on recurrent expenditures

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by delugajackson(m): 2:46pm
They should be paid off atleast. But we all know that APC equals to scam.
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by bamoski(m): 2:46pm
fùck
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by profolaolu: 2:46pm
Hatred for Buhari apart if what we are seeing online about the scripts marked is true,there is established justification for their sake even in Lagos State many are incompetent and unqualified to teach,I know an English teacher recently employed by this Ambode government who can't speak good English and a former local alcohol seller employed to teach senior secondary school students

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by bentlywills(m): 2:46pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by sureheaven(m): 2:46pm
U don't just sack them but pay them off, most of the primary and secondary school teachers are not computer literate. They are old school teachers, we have fresh graduates who are jobless with fresh brain that can be trained within months to give the best teachings. This is a welcome ldea but the government must first pay them off so that they won't cut their nose to spite their face.

Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by mmsen: 2:48pm
It's all good and well sacking incompetent staff but will they find better replacements?

And what happened that they came to hire so many useless teachers?
Re: Buhari Endorses El-rufai’s Plan To Sack 21,780 Teachers by kalaboyama: 2:48pm
Applying the right principles at the wrong time. What are the pallatives for the sack workers.

