₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,560 members, 3,909,979 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 05:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo (2249 Views)
University Of Agriculture Students Must Have A Farm Before Graduation —FG / Pictures Only Medical Students Can Relate To / Revealed: 10 Ways Students Cheat In Nigerian Universities During Examination (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by generalbush(m): 1:29pm
Never make the mistake of thinking of work experience after graduation; I will show you how you can gain work experience before graduation.
The fear of every employer concerning fresh graduates is the assumption that they can’t hit the ground running. This makes it difficult for young graduates to secure mouth watering jobs without a connection.
As a student in the university, it is up to you to avoid these pitfalls and do the right thing. Just in case you have forgotten, there are no jobs in Nigeria for graduates without connections. So if you are having the impression of graduating and securing quality jobs in oil firms and so on, think again!
Below are the ways students can gain work experience before graduation
Learn a skill relating to any Job sector
By now it should be clear that the Nigerian job market doesn’t discriminate in terms of course of study. I have seen Engineers working in banks; I have also seen Economics students working in a software development firm.
What you are studying at school shouldn’t be the basis of the skill you may wish to acquire. Personally, I always suggest ICT skills because it is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country.
If an English student acquires Software Development skills, the chances of getting a job than a Computer science student without this skill are higher.
Having a skill means work experience to the average Nigeria employer – just in case you have no idea. So this is one of the perfect ways students can gain work experience before they even graduate.
Carry out Projects relating to the skill learnt
Work experience is simply putting what you know into practice. When it is time to create a CV, and you have lots of successfully executed projects to your name, then it becomes easier.
Work Experience:
- I successfully maintained the network server of ABC Company and recorded above 80% uptime during work periods.
- I networked the WAN connection of Xyz CBT centre and had a smooth operation during the CBT exams.
This is how a standard CV of a fresh graduate from school should look like. Nobody will hire you for having a First Class. They will only hire you for bringing something to the table to move the company forward.
Write Certifications in your chosen Skill Sector
It isn’t too early to become certified. It gives you the advantage over those who will graduate with just their B.Scs.
“Do you know that CISCO Company gives special support to firms who hire certified CISCO graduates?”
If you assume that to gain work experience before graduation is early, then you are in for a long thing. Certifications are expensive; but if you have the money, write them.
Getting a job in Nigeria is already a difficult task on its own. The only trick is for students to gain work experience before graduation, so they can be well positioned over those who have nothing.
If you would love to know the skill that suits you better, please ask me using the comment section and I will reply you ASAP.
Remember to subscribe, because we are willing to make education easier for you.
Source: http://dailystudentinfo.com/gain-work-experience-graduation/
cc: lalasticlala, fynestboy, seun
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by generalbush(m): 3:29pm
lalasticlala, please find this post FP worth to enlighten.
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by NwaAmaikpe: 4:35pm
Unfortunately your write up tilts to students in computer science and other IT-related courses.
How about students of less fortunate courses like Linguistics, Philosophy and History?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by Misskaycee21(f): 4:36pm
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by Adfolak(m): 4:37pm
good writeup
I hope our Nairaland hasn't been breached. See what i say when i used desktop to open the site just now
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by MurderEnglish(m): 4:37pm
It's not by might_
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by josielewa(m): 4:38pm
ok..good..abeg learn work while you still in school and start a personal venture...believe me, it pays...oo thank God u said d job needs connection...na wa ooo
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by theapeman: 4:39pm
generalbush:wonderful piece of rubbish!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:39pm
Really informative thanks.
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by danduj(m): 4:40pm
When I was young, I decided to take medical exams, at the entrance exams we were told to rearrange P N E I S to form a very important organ in the human body that is mostly useful when erect.
Those like James who answered S P I N E are doctors today, the rest of us are in unilorin
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by Finstar: 4:40pm
I think this is a good way to acquire work experience after graduation.. At least, it gives you an edge over others who didn't. However, that doesn't mean you're made for life. You're still running round a circle that doesn't end, the rat race. While at that job, get a side huztle.. Later on, make investments that creates multiple streams of income. It will come a time when you'll dump that shittt job and stay at home while your assets keeps breeding forth money. The fear of getting up everyday pushed me to this path and I'm not regretting.. Being your own boss rocks. Although during the infant establishment, it can be hell.. But as you progress, it keeps getting easier.. It will get to a stage where you won't have to work anymore and yet, the inflow of money won't be disrupted. Entrepreneurship is bae...
Visit www.entmirror.com to read most of my business ideas.. Let's make impact..
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by jamexborn(m): 4:41pm
,
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by 9jaDoc(f): 4:41pm
Makes sense
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by 1miccza: 4:42pm
If only i had seen this before graduation back then...Nice one OP
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by money121(m): 4:42pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by raindrop99: 4:42pm
Thanks op for enlightening me. I'm studying mech engineering, what skill can I acquire??
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by maj59(m): 4:42pm
eyes up
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by eMDeeLinks: 4:44pm
okay
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by 9jaDoc(f): 4:45pm
raindrop99:
Learn social engineering
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by Uziyl(m): 4:47pm
forget that thing. all you need is Connection whether legal or illegal. no be this Nigeria. how about those with no IT expertise. you will have to go for training or a course.
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by yeyerolling: 4:48pm
trash
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by RichardKajola(m): 4:49pm
I want to learn an ICT skill online which one will you advice me to go for? and on which platform?
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by danypack7(m): 4:51pm
Hello OP,
Thanks for sharing this information.
I just want to use this avenue to inform interested students and online learners about these free beta tutorials being tested on https://nigerianscholars.com/tutorials/. The more students try it out, the better we can make it.
Best Regards.
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by McBeal10(f): 4:51pm
nice one. definitely worth a click.
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by romoruyi(m): 4:59pm
.
|Re: 5 Ways Students Can Gain Work Experience Before Graduation - Dailystudentinfo by seguno2: 5:07pm
NwaAmaikpe:
They can intern/volunteer with script writers as researchers, movie producers as translators, TV and radio stations, marketing and advertising agencies, publishers, politicians etc.
Endless options if they set their mind to it.
(0) (Reply)
Spoken English And Mother Tongue Interference / New Nigerian Word In The English Dictionary / Project Topics And Materials In Purchasing And Supply
Viewing this topic: bercarray(m), pragmatistm(m), stharrykay(m), talk2riel, connectikut89(m), Samswags9(m), manutdadex(m), cmion7, seanery, Jibola10(m), kamzy009, Pharrel22(m), kombats, WEIRDPC(m), docyomex(m), Femlexx(m), seguno2, uche988, SetrakusRa(m), ddmidala(m), mikkymaths(m), immaculate006(m), charah, risos, Prestige16(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16