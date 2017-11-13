Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East (3244 Views)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from Biafraland else there will be bloodshed.



Buhari is scheduled to visit Ebonyi state on Tuesday, and Anambra the day after.



In a statement sent to TheCable on Monday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, said “we (IPOB members) will die with him should he set his foot on the sacred land of Biafra”.



“Tuesday 14th November 2017 will be recorded in history as a very bloody day should that Jubril masquerading as Buhari attempt to land on Biafran soil,” the statement read.



“He is coming to mock us and to urinate on the graves of our 91 brethren his Operation Python Dance killed in Abia State. He is coming to show us that power belongs to the north and people like Nnia Nwodo and Dave Umahi are in charge over their conquered territory and defeated people of Biafra. He has come to tell us we are forever slaves.



More to follow…



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-stay-away-biafra-land-die-ipob-tells-buhari

You wont see that embittered soul called Oby Ezekwesiri, cautioning these suicidal terrorists from fanning the ember of war, which after they would claim victims....when the force of Law falls on them...



Imagine calling for spilling of blood, because their President is visiting South East? When python rises now, they will claim it was only words of the mouth, that they had no intention of carrying out their threats..



Security Agencies this is the right time to carry out final clearance...



Useless people.

Jubrin should not provoke another war by visiting the holy land of Biafra. 11 Likes 1 Share

26000 police men in Anambra means more criminals elsewhere, 18th November is Christmas and sallah to criminals.



thanks to FG

thanks to IPOBS

nwabobo:

Dem no born their papa well. 1 Like

Buhari and ipob are like Tom and Jerry.

The last time he was to visit the east,they made this type of threat and he ran away. 4 Likes

No need, he's already doing that.





The BSS marine commandos stationed inside the muddy waters of isiala ngwa have not been practicing for nothing. This is not a drill!! Abeg Jibrin of Sudan aka buhari should stay away oThe BSS marine commandos stationed inside the muddy waters of isiala ngwa have not been practicing for nothing. This is not a drill!! 10 Likes

BankeSmalls, Hofbrauhaus, PenlsCap...could this be true?

magoo10:

Buhari and ipob are like Tom and Jerry.

The last time he was to visit the east,they made this type of threat and he ran away. lolz.very true.

Claimed he was coming for a security summit or so and they told him that south east is secure and he should go for his security summit in d north east.

The lily livered mass murderer will surely chicken out again. lolz.very true.Claimed he was coming for a security summit or so and they told him that south east is secure and he should go for his security summit in d north east.The lily livered mass murderer will surely chicken out again.

As per bloodshed,I disagree,but Buhari has no business in the SouthEast.

He has shown unbriddled hatred for the Igbos and the Igbos in turn have shown deep seated and well rooted animosity towards him.

The Igbos position seems thus:"we dont need your handouts or any special favors,but give us what is justifiably and legally ours,give us justice,allow us compete on equal terms with other tribes or allow us go our way".

I find no wrong in this based on Buhari's abysmally poor,parochial and incompetent leadership thus far. 21 Likes

But come to think of it what is buhari's business in the East?





The south-west headslammers have been waiting for him to visit one of their many IDP camps still he hasn't,





The Niger-deltas on the other hand he promised to visit he didn't...





Now after sending the good for nothing soldiers all over the East and killed our able bodied youths and kidnapped our beloved Mazi Nnamdi Kanu he now wants to come and beg us to vote for him come 2019.....





Go and tell buhari that I said that he's mad- Nnamdi Kanu. 4 Likes

later some mumu ipob brain here will be telling us how buhari is marginalizing them by not visiting their region. meanwhile this is just an empty threat... 2 Likes

doctokwus:

As per bloodshed,I disagree,but Buhari has no business in the SouthEast.

He has shown unbriddled hatred for the Igbos and the Igbis in turn have shown deep seated and well grounded animosity toqards him.

The Igbos position seems thus:"we dont need your handouts or any special favors,but give us what is justifiably and legally ours,give us justice,allow us compete on equal terns with other tribes or allow us go our way".

I find no wrong in this based on Buhari's abysmally poor,parochial and incompetent leadership thus far.



What did this to you? You show daftness in your recent postings...Why not critize the government when there is justifiable reason and hold your peace when you dont have anything meaningful to contribute. As a president, Buhari has every right to visit anywhere he likes in the country, no matter the level of your grievances...



Oh i forgot, that was the same way you surreptitiously led some ipob members to their grave, when you joined them to sing, that NNamdi was more powerful than the president.



What did this to you? You show daftness in your recent postings...Why not critize the government when there is justifiable reason and hold your peace when you dont have anything meaningful to contribute. As a president, Buhari has every right to visit anywhere he likes in the country, no matter the level of your grievances...

Oh i forgot, that was the same way you surreptitiously led some ipob members to their grave, when you joined them to sing, that NNamdi was more powerful than the president.

Tone down your hate filled commentaries, because i cant see any difference between you and the uneducated ipob yoots.

I just hope and pray it won't be too late when the elders, elites and all well- meaning igbos will actually confront IPOB to stop this madness before the entire region is thrown into chaos.



Well, just like they would say; the 'international community' should take note.

dokiOloye:

lolz.very true.

Claimed he was coming for a security summit or so and they told him that south east is secure and he should go for his security summit in d north east.

The lily livered mass murderer will surely chicken out again. i won't be surprised if he does that i won't be surprised if he does that

ChilledPill:

But come to think of it what is buhari's business in the East?





The south-west headslammers have been waiting for him to visit one of their many IDP camps still he hasn't,





The Niger-deltas on the other hand he promised to visit he didn't...





Now after sending the good for nothing soldiers all over the East and killed our able bodied youths and kidnapped our beloved Mazi Nnamdi Kanu he now wants to come and beg us to vote for him come 2019.....





Go and tell buhari that I said that he's mad- Nnamdi Kanu.

Can you remind us what you and your likes said when your beloved Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said he was visiting Lagos and Kaduna?

NgeneUkwenu:

You wont see that embittered soul called Oby Ezekwesiri, cautioning these suicidal terrorists from fanning the ember of war, which after they would claim victims....when force of Law falls on them...



Imagine calling for spilling of blood, because their President is visiting South East? When python rises now, they will claim it was only words of the mouth, that they had no intention of carrying out their threats..



Security Agencies this is right time to carry out final clearance...



Useless people. Mr man you are a bête and a disgrace to your generation yet unborn..





In a no distant time your children will locate your moniker on nairaland and will get marvelled at what politics has turned their father to....





Mr man you are a bête and a disgrace to your generation yet unborn..

In a no distant time your children will locate your moniker on nairaland and will get marvelled at what politics has turned their father to....

They will then cast you away like a nobody and reject you forever!

Am just here to read Comments..

ChilledPill:



Mr man you are a bête and a disgrace to your generation yet unborn..





In a no distant time your children will locate your moniker on nairaland and will get marvelled at what politics has turned their father to....





They will then cast you away like a nobody and reject you forever!

Mynd44 Rule 2

magoo10:

i won't be surprised if he does that

You mean you won't be surprised if "The lily livered... chickens out again?"



Is it not the same 'lily livered' man who always 'chickens out' you accuse or either killing or abducting your lord - the lion of Biafra?



You mean you won't be surprised if "The lily livered... chickens out again?"

Is it not the same 'lily livered' man who always 'chickens out' you accuse or either killing or abducting your lord - the lion of Biafra?

Tomorrow na you will be crying 'international community' upandown.

Buhari no dey even fear Book Haram na Ipob,odikwa egwu ooo

These IPob guys be behaving as if PMB is d cos of their backwardness. U won't see dem criticize their unproductive Governors. PMB will visit Ebonyi +Anambra and der is nothing dat terrorist plus his illiterate followers can do about it.

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



What did this to you? You show daftness in your recent postings...Why not critize the government when there is justifiable reason and hold your peace when you dont have anything meaningful to contribute. As a president, Buhari has every right to visit anywhere he likes in the country, no matter the level of your grievances...



Oh i forgot, that was the same way you surreptitiously led some ipob members to their grave, when you joined them to sing, that NNamdi was more powerful than the president.



Mynd 44 Rule 2

IPOB said worse, yet they were ran off into a pool of mud, while their supreme leader was ran off into oblivion.

doctokwus:

As per bloodshed,I disagree,but Buhari has no business in the SouthEast.

He has shown unbriddled hatred for the Igbos and the Igbos in turn have shown deep seated and well rooted animosity towards him.

The Igbos position seems thus:"we dont need your handouts or any special favors,but give us what is justifiably and legally ours,give us justice,allow us compete on equal terms with other tribes or allow us go our way".

I find no wrong in this based on Buhari's abysmally poor,parochial and incompetent leadership thus far .

A logical statement expected from a separatist group. What will a rationale President to talk or shoot?

HIGHESTPOPORI:

Mynd 44 Rule 2

which rule was broken? i pity you which rule was broken? i pity you

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



What did this to you? You show daftness in your recent postings...Why not critize the government when there is justifiable reason and hold your peace when you dont have anything meaningful to contribute. As a president, Buhari has every right to visit anywhere he likes in the country, no matter the level of your grievances...



Oh i forgot, that was the same way you surreptitiously led some ipob members to their grave, when you joined them to sing, that NNamdi was more powerful than the president.



Tone down your hate filled commentary, because i cant see any difference between you and the uneducated ipob yoots.



Nice response...

What is that Terrorist coming to do in Biafraland, except to urinate on the graves of our fallen Heroes and Heroines? May Chukwu Okike forbid that Sunni murderer from stepping into Biafraland, and let the land depart and swallow him if he dares. Isee!