|IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by nwabobo: 1:49pm
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from Biafraland else there will be bloodshed.
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-stay-away-biafra-land-die-ipob-tells-buhari
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:53pm
You wont see that embittered soul called Oby Ezekwesiri, cautioning these suicidal terrorists from fanning the ember of war, which after they would claim victims....when the force of Law falls on them...
Imagine calling for spilling of blood, because their President is visiting South East? When python rises now, they will claim it was only words of the mouth, that they had no intention of carrying out their threats..
Security Agencies this is the right time to carry out final clearance...
Useless people.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by obulor6468: 1:53pm
Jubrin should not provoke another war by visiting the holy land of Biafra.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by bloodmoneyspita: 1:56pm
26000 police men in Anambra means more criminals elsewhere, 18th November is Christmas and sallah to criminals.
thanks to FG
thanks to IPOBS
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by kcmichael: 1:57pm
nwabobo:
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by GavelSlam: 2:00pm
Dem no born their papa well.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by magoo10: 2:01pm
Buhari and ipob are like Tom and Jerry.
The last time he was to visit the east,they made this type of threat and he ran away.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by Celcius: 2:01pm
No need, he's already doing that.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by shukuokukobambi: 2:02pm
Abeg Jibrin of Sudan aka buhari should stay away o
The BSS marine commandos stationed inside the muddy waters of isiala ngwa have not been practicing for nothing. This is not a drill!!
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by RoyalUc(m): 2:04pm
BankeSmalls, Hofbrauhaus, PenlsCap...could this be true?
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by dokiOloye(m): 2:05pm
magoo10:lolz.very true.
Claimed he was coming for a security summit or so and they told him that south east is secure and he should go for his security summit in d north east.
The lily livered mass murderer will surely chicken out again.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by doctokwus: 2:06pm
As per bloodshed,I disagree,but Buhari has no business in the SouthEast.
He has shown unbriddled hatred for the Igbos and the Igbos in turn have shown deep seated and well rooted animosity towards him.
The Igbos position seems thus:"we dont need your handouts or any special favors,but give us what is justifiably and legally ours,give us justice,allow us compete on equal terms with other tribes or allow us go our way".
I find no wrong in this based on Buhari's abysmally poor,parochial and incompetent leadership thus far.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by ChilledPill: 2:08pm
But come to think of it what is buhari's business in the East?
The south-west headslammers have been waiting for him to visit one of their many IDP camps still he hasn't,
The Niger-deltas on the other hand he promised to visit he didn't...
Now after sending the good for nothing soldiers all over the East and killed our able bodied youths and kidnapped our beloved Mazi Nnamdi Kanu he now wants to come and beg us to vote for him come 2019.....
Go and tell buhari that I said that he's mad- Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by Oblang(m): 2:10pm
later some mumu ipob brain here will be telling us how buhari is marginalizing them by not visiting their region. meanwhile this is just an empty threat...
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:14pm
doctokwus:
What did this to you? You show daftness in your recent postings...Why not critize the government when there is justifiable reason and hold your peace when you dont have anything meaningful to contribute. As a president, Buhari has every right to visit anywhere he likes in the country, no matter the level of your grievances...
Oh i forgot, that was the same way you surreptitiously led some ipob members to their grave, when you joined them to sing, that NNamdi was more powerful than the president.
Tone down your hate filled commentaries, because i cant see any difference between you and the uneducated ipob yoots.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by RoyalUc(m): 2:18pm
I just hope and pray it won't be too late when the elders, elites and all well- meaning igbos will actually confront IPOB to stop this madness before the entire region is thrown into chaos.
Well, just like they would say; the 'international community' should take note.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by magoo10: 2:34pm
dokiOloye:i won't be surprised if he does that
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by RoyalUc(m): 2:35pm
ChilledPill:
Can you remind us what you and your likes said when your beloved Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said he was visiting Lagos and Kaduna?
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by ChilledPill: 2:44pm
NgeneUkwenu:Mr man you are a bête and a disgrace to your generation yet unborn..
In a no distant time your children will locate your moniker on nairaland and will get marvelled at what politics has turned their father to....
They will then cast you away like a nobody and reject you forever!
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by chriskosherbal(m): 2:47pm
Am just here to read Comments..
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:48pm
ChilledPill:
Mynd44 Rule 2
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by RoyalUc(m): 2:52pm
magoo10:
You mean you won't be surprised if "The lily livered... chickens out again?"
Is it not the same 'lily livered' man who always 'chickens out' you accuse or either killing or abducting your lord - the lion of Biafra?
Tomorrow na you will be crying 'international community' upandown.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by amaco13: 2:56pm
Buhari no dey even fear Book Haram na Ipob,odikwa egwu ooo
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by agbangam: 3:04pm
These IPob guys be behaving as if PMB is d cos of their backwardness. U won't see dem criticize their unproductive Governors. PMB will visit Ebonyi +Anambra and der is nothing dat terrorist plus his illiterate followers can do about it.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:10pm
NgeneUkwenu:Mynd 44 Rule 2
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by Throwback: 3:11pm
IPOB said worse, yet they were ran off into a pool of mud, while their supreme leader was ran off into oblivion.
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by CrtlAltDel: 3:11pm
doctokwus:
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by PointB: 3:13pm
A logical statement expected from a separatist group. What will a rationale President to talk or shoot?
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:13pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:
which rule was broken? i pity you
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by genearts(m): 3:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Nice response...
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by PDJT: 3:22pm
What is that Terrorist coming to do in Biafraland, except to urinate on the graves of our fallen Heroes and Heroines? May Chukwu Okike forbid that Sunni murderer from stepping into Biafraland, and let the land depart and swallow him if he dares. Isee!
|Re: IPOB Asks Buhari To Stay Away From South-East by genearts(m): 3:26pm
doctokwus:
Buhari has no business in the SE?? What a careless and stup.id statement that is. You're a disgrace to logical reasoning
