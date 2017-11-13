₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
John Charles, Makurdi
Two former aides to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; and one-time governorship aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress, led about 2,000 members of APC to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Benue South senatorial district on Monday.
The former aides are: Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation, Anthony Ada, a.k.a ‘Tony Trigger;” former special assistant to governor on legal matters and ex-caretaker chairman of Okpokwu local government under APC, Chris Idu; and Hellen Ode, a gubernatorial aspirant in the 2015 elections.
The ceremony, which held at Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, witnessed hundreds of members who had decamped to the APC from PDP at the inception of this administration, return to PDP again.
Presenting them to the party, former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, said the returnees had discovered that they were deceived into joining the ruling party.
“I said it during the re-run election in this senatorial district when many people I always refer to as ‘Food is ready politician’ left the PDP to join the ruling party.
“But today, they have discovered that the party in power is deceitful, all eyes have seen it with the manner the people of the state have been impoverished and they have decided to leave the comfort zone to come back to suffering zone so that tomorrow will be better,” Moro said.
Receiving the defectors, state chairman of PDP, John Ngbede, said, “It is good these people realised their mistakes and retraced their steps back to PDP.”
Ngbede noted that the returnees had become members of PDP family and promised that the party would not discriminate against them.
In a swift reaction to the development, the state chairman of APC, Abba Yaro, described the defectors as “a bunch of irrelevant people who cannot effect the success of APC in 2019.”
“They are a bunch of irrelevant people, some of them were chairmen of local government councils, they were all in PDP, so let them go back,” Yaro declared.
http://punchng.com/ortoms-ex-aides-former-apc-governorship-aspirant-2000-others-join-pdp/
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by Paperwhite(m): 2:24pm
APC lying and rudderless government don tire people.The jazz don fail.People eyes don they clear.
4 Likes
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by Kundagarten: 2:43pm
Fulanis have beaten sense into their heads. All in all we will still shelter them under the umbrella.
7 Likes
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by Keneking: 3:26pm
Amazing decampment...see the sentiments on the comment above
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by tutudesz: 3:28pm
Welcome!!!
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:33pm
Ah
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by nairavsdollars: 5:33pm
2,000 pin in an ocean
1 Like
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by NwaAmaikpe: 5:33pm
Why should anyone expect any good from PDP when they are luring in APC members.
In 2019, PDP will be made up of over 68% ex-Ac members.
So why should we expect better governance from them?
I was taught that one bad apple spoils the whole bunch.
But PDP doesn't think so.
Imagine GEJ lobbying corrupt, clueless Atiku into PDP.
The political class has failed Nigerians.
Nigeria needs a revolution.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by Mgoffa: 5:33pm
Political prostitutes
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by romoruyi(m): 5:34pm
.
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by micgray100(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by brainpulse: 5:35pm
Political jobbers
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by BruncleZuma: 5:36pm
SaiBabamus species will soon rain e-rain on your party whoring parade.
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by kelechionyeweri(m): 5:36pm
2019
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by stharrykay(m): 5:39pm
for your church mind?
just one person for election can give you the vote bro
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by sotall(m): 5:39pm
OK
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by wellmax(m): 5:40pm
The have to go, they came for free monies unfortunately APC won't give you that.
Only PDP will cater for the welfare of party members
2 Likes
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by Greatmind23: 5:41pm
That's massive number
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by Truflame: 5:43pm
I think our politicians should have a common ideology like what is obtainable in Europe instead of cross carpeting from one party to another. How many times Barack Obama cross to another party before he became the president?
All these cross carpeting is an obvious indication that the Nigerian politician lack purpose driven ideology.
Zero interest for the masses but self centeredness is the main spring of these motive
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by egeoffery: 5:43pm
From APC to PDP, from PDP to village...
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by rozay12345: 5:44pm
I will keep hampering on this, Northern Nigeria needs a revolution and leadership purge, i support the mass decamping if it will get Ortom out of the government house, leadership policy in the north is extremely myopic, just when we thought we were done with this wheelbarrow governor, his counterpart in Kano distributed indomie, eggs and tea for youth empowerment. So sad.
1 Like
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by netflicks: 5:45pm
Nigeria is just going round a circle re-branding political thieves.. .just imagine jumping from one party to the other same thieves from APC.. ....Naija suppose don pass this level I swear..e dey pain me gan
Modified*
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:54pm
Tony Egede
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by pezeji(m): 5:58pm
Tony Trigger, ur own suprise me pass... signs of weakness from clueless Apc
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by thedondada(m): 5:59pm
Defection
A law should be passed that 6 months after an election defection to a new party would not be allowed. I.e after December 2015 no party should accept new members.
I know people would shout rights and all that but there's something called political principle here it's the principle of power in my hands at all costs
Let them stay in one place. Once election is arriving they start jumping up and down like flies untop feaces.
Nigerian politicians are proof that people.can actually be alive without thier brains.
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by lunacol(m): 6:03pm
Off all the people that will welcome them back to PDP, Abaa Moro was chosen. A man that did ponzi with unemployed graduates collecting there little hard earned money for unexisting immigration job.
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by David160(m): 6:03pm
join pdp and see the light
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by silasweb(m): 6:29pm
They are preparing for 2019
|Re: Ortom’s Ex-aides, Former APC Governorship Aspirant, 2,000 Others Join PDP by pesinfada(m): 6:40pm
Those ones mumu don do
