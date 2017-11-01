₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:41pm
Mrs Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), even as an indigene of Enugu State is in full support of Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze for Governor, Anambra State. She was pictured campaigning for him.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/anambra-electuonnollywood-actress.html?m=1
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by tuniski: 3:47pm
Sai Obaze!
7 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by ChilledPill: 3:59pm
Mztarstrechy:My hate for Obiano started the day he killed his fellow Igbos at Nkpor and Onitsha and after killing them he shamelessly came out and denied it.....
If Apga had presented another person other than Obiano I would have surpported the person whole-heartedly.
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Vinstel: 4:00pm
OHO
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by nonsobaba: 4:07pm
LOL
A faded wawa woman who don't have any influence in Anambra state. Her perceived evil personality due to constant bad roles in movies is also a disadvantage to the candidate she is promoting.
APGA leads, Anambra follows.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 4:09pm
tuniski:OYA REMOVE THAT SAI BEFORE I LAND YOU BETTER SLAP
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 4:10pm
LALASTICLALA
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:24pm
No lefelendum, no erection!
12 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:25pm
May we not fall from grace,
Wonder how anything about Nnamdi Kanu hardly makes the news (both print and electronic)these days, not even on our own Nairaland?
Even his ewarriors like raker300, nbote et al have stopped talking about him.
That's what happens when you feel important than your importance!
4 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by izenco2005(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by lawalosky: 4:25pm
money na
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 4:25pm
nonsobaba:This is what irritate me when ever you comment.
Pls stop spreading hate among our people, Enugu was once Anambra.
17 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by bugidon(m): 4:25pm
Oho all the way
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by legendte(m): 4:25pm
Mama G is ageing fast.
I stand with Her on this.
I hate politicians that do not separate politics from leadership. Obiano was busy signing mou and media propaganda of exporting $5m ugu abroad. Obi handed over a better state to him and he has not done much to build on that. I can't remember him fighting court cases or cabals that usually distract governance. He had every opportunity to seal this off without much stress but he blew the chance away. Second term is a privilege and not a right.
Let the people decide!
4 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 4:25pm
Lol.. if pdp wins then every Friday go be public holiday
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by not4sure(m): 4:26pm
So they won't campaign for one of their own Yul.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by PHC1stBorn(m): 4:27pm
My people for Anambra what about Yul Edochie?
1 Like
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by myners007: 4:27pm
I thought she is she is now an evangelist , so why campaigning for politicians instead of winning soul for God
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by dadavivo: 4:27pm
Campaign don start proper
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Okoyiboz3: 4:27pm
nonsobaba:
Here's an Igbo person referring to another Igbo person. He's calling a prominent Igbo actress because she is from Enugu state.
The illiterate is ignorant of the fact that Anambra State was created in 1976 from part of East Central State, and its capital was Enugu.
These are the unfortunate miscreants saying Nigeria is marginalising Igbos and they want the Potopoto Republic of Biafra.
8 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by JohnXcel: 4:27pm
This woman again!
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 4:28pm
why this woman con old like this naaa
Abi are the gods after her
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by iamawara(m): 4:28pm
No be today. Patient don old go
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:28pm
Imagine what poverty causes.
Time she should use in campaigning and rallying for Christ she is using to campaign for a corrupt and ungodly Obaze.
Now I'm starting to question if she's a true evangelist because a true christian should not be involved in partisan politics.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by gradeA(m): 4:28pm
But this Obaze was cordinated in the debate.
Unlike that willi willi
1 Like
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Achorise: 4:30pm
PDP always have intelligent personalities in governance, only if they will adhere to intergrity and probity.
1 Like
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Hewrittes: 4:30pm
what impact
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by xynerise(m): 4:30pm
Evangelist Patience has gone back to politics
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by Earthquake1: 4:30pm
nonsobaba:
Everybody should ignore this troll, he's a head slammer claiming Igbo because he is ashamed of his identity.
4 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by cogbuagu: 4:30pm
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by newoffer: 4:30pm
Evangelist my foot.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 4:31pm
K
