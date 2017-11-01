Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patience Ozokwor Campaigns For Oseloka Obaze, PDP Candidate (Photos) (7365 Views)

Mrs Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), even as an indigene of Enugu State is in full support of Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze for Governor, Anambra State. She was pictured campaigning for him.

Mrs Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), even as an indigene of Enugu State is in full support of Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze for Governor, Anambra State.She was pictured campaigning for him.



My hate for Obiano started the day he killed his fellow Igbos at Nkpor and Onitsha and after killing them he shamelessly came out and denied it.....





If Apga had presented another person other than Obiano I would have surpported the person whole-heartedly.

A faded wawa woman who don't have any influence in Anambra state. Her perceived evil personality due to constant bad roles in movies is also a disadvantage to the candidate she is promoting.

APGA leads, Anambra follows.



APGA leads, Anambra follows.

OYA REMOVE THAT SAI BEFORE I LAND YOU BETTER SLAP

No lefelendum, no erection! 12 Likes

Wonder how anything about Nnamdi Kanu hardly makes the news (both print and electronic)these days, not even on our own Nairaland?



Even his ewarriors like raker300, nbote et al have stopped talking about him.



That's what happens when you feel important than your importance! 4 Likes

A faded wawa woman who don't have any influence in Anambra state. Her perceived evil personality due to constant bad roles in movies is also a disadvantage to the candidate she is promoting.



This is what irritate me when ever you comment.

Pls stop spreading hate among our people, Enugu was once Anambra.



Pls stop spreading hate among our people, Enugu was once Anambra. This is what irritate me when ever you comment.Pls stop spreading hate among our people, Enugu was once Anambra. 17 Likes

Mama G is ageing fast.

I stand with Her on this.



I hate politicians that do not separate politics from leadership. Obiano was busy signing mou and media propaganda of exporting $5m ugu abroad. Obi handed over a better state to him and he has not done much to build on that. I can't remember him fighting court cases or cabals that usually distract governance. He had every opportunity to seal this off without much stress but he blew the chance away. Second term is a privilege and not a right.



Let the people decide! Mama G is ageing fast.I stand with Her on this.I hate politicians that do not separate politics from leadership. Obiano was busy signing mou and media propaganda of exporting $5m ugu abroad. Obi handed over a better state to him and he has not done much to build on that. I can't remember him fighting court cases or cabals that usually distract governance. He had every opportunity to seal this off without much stress but he blew the chance away. Second term is a privilege and not a right.Let the people decide! 4 Likes

So they won't campaign for one of their own Yul.

My people for Anambra what about Yul Edochie? 1 Like

I thought she is she is now an evangelist , so why campaigning for politicians instead of winning soul for God

LOL



A faded wawa woman who don't have any influence in Anambra state. Her perceived evil personality due to constant bad roles in movies is also a disadvantage to the candidate she is promoting.



APGA leads, Anambra follows.

Here's an Igbo person referring to another Igbo person. He's calling a prominent Igbo actress because she is from Enugu state.



The illiterate is ignorant of the fact that Anambra State was created in 1976 from part of East Central State, and its capital was Enugu.



These are the unfortunate miscreants saying Nigeria is marginalising Igbos and they want the Potopoto Republic of Biafra. Here's an Igbo person referring to another Igbo person. He's calling a prominent Igbo actress because she is from Enugu state.The illiterate is ignorant of the fact that Anambra State was created in 1976 from part of East Central State, and its capital was Enugu.These are the unfortunate miscreants saying Nigeria is marginalising Igbos and they want the Potopoto Republic of Biafra. 8 Likes

Imagine what poverty causes.



Time she should use in campaigning and rallying for Christ she is using to campaign for a corrupt and ungodly Obaze.



Now I'm starting to question if she's a true evangelist because a true christian should not be involved in partisan politics. Imagine what poverty causes.Time she should use in campaigning and rallying for Christ she is using to campaign for a corrupt and ungodly Obaze.Now I'm starting to question if she's a true evangelist because a true christian should not be involved in partisan politics.

But this Obaze was cordinated in the debate.

Unlike that willi willi 1 Like

PDP always have intelligent personalities in governance, only if they will adhere to intergrity and probity. 1 Like

LOL



A faded wawa woman who don't have any influence in Anambra state. Her perceived evil personality due to constant bad roles in movies is also a disadvantage to the candidate she is promoting.



APGA leads, Anambra follows.

Everybody should ignore this troll, he's a head slammer claiming Igbo because he is ashamed of his identity. Everybody should ignore this troll, he's a head slammer claiming Igbo because he is ashamed of his identity. 4 Likes

Evangelist my foot.