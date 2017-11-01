₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by 360frolic(m): 4:54pm
A civil society organization, under the aegis of Forum for Good Governance and Probity (FGGP), has described the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as one of the court jesters of the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
According to the group, Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism.
It made this assertion in reaction to an article the ex-minister wrote where he described the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as a ‘poisonous dwarf and unrepentant son of perdition’.
In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the President of the Forum, Jacob Ogunseye, said: “Fani Kayode is unduly angry in view of financial loopholes and drain holes presently being closed and blocked by the Buhari administration.”
Ogunseye said that though FGGP expect all Nigerians to respect their leaders, but since Mr Femi Fani-Kayode had chosen otherwise and toed the path of ignominy, “he can pursue his course without any hindrance since we live in a democratic society.”
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/fani-kayode-is-hungry-group-blasts-ex.html
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by sarrki(m): 4:56pm
Also have mental illness
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by aolawale025: 4:58pm
That's how APC stooges often miss the ball. Focus on what he writes and demolish it with facts!
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by hatchy: 5:19pm
Hungry,mental illness and also drug abuse joined together.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by madridguy(m): 5:46pm
Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Spylord48: 6:02pm
Hahahahaha, They should employ him and give him better food to chop since he is hungry
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Bigajeff(m): 6:02pm
Mr Fearless
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:04pm
Who isn't hungry under Buhari regime
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by tolexy007(m): 6:04pm
Hungry and confused groups, Everybody know ffk is right
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by obas01(m): 6:04pm
Me?
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by jeron1(m): 6:05pm
Who takes FFK serios?
Please when u argue wit a mad man, u r automatically mad
Ignore FFK, the cane that will cure his madness is around d corner
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Guyman02: 6:05pm
360frolic:
See those bashing him are always his own people Ogunseye on behalf of the Sokoto Fulani rulers of Ilorin.
Osinbajo is there claiming that Nigeria is not being gradually Islamized when Buhari is pushing a Sunni Wahhabi agenda, the Council of Ulammah asked Buhari to cancel the recruitment of women into NDA because according to them Muslim men should not be taking orders from infidel Christian female regular combatants and he quickly complies.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by blezzymoore: 6:05pm
Poisonous dwarf !!!! no be me talk am oo
No ban me
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by stharrykay(m): 6:06pm
I wonder ooooo
ChiefPiiko:
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Runaway: 6:06pm
Those of u supporting the more hungry Civil society group, tell me, in Nigeria who is not hungry? Even members of the President party is complaining and sycophant are here running their mouth. When stone never fall u, u nor go know how e dey pain the other man wen talk about am...
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by TimeMod1: 6:07pm
Too much of Igbo kpekus had turned him a mad man.
He is free to insult his father but not our VP.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Memphis357(m): 6:08pm
madridguy:Na only for this kain thread you go dey do power Mike. ....If na the one wey dey talk about your thief thief APC government, na so you go keep quiet like flaccid prick.
Arrant Nonsense!
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Runaway: 6:09pm
hatchy:
Tell us who is not hungry in Nigeria today?
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by massinola(m): 6:10pm
sarrki:Are you better? Oya take this
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by slimfit1(m): 6:10pm
aolawale025:
No meaningful fact can come from him. He is not qualified to criticise this government looking at where he came from and the circumstance of his switch.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by thedondada(m): 6:11pm
Everybody knows this.
Bleep that message messenger poo.
I look at the messenger too because he had a chance to live his message.
Bleep him
Bleep you too if you disagree.
That n8gga under me I tire for you sha. May God help you. I assume this scam is still paying as fools will always believe in poo like this.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Memphis357(m): 6:12pm
sarrki:I just know say this goat must dey thread like this.
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by massinola(m): 6:13pm
madridguy:Based on what did you arrive at this conclusion?
I don give sarrki his share. Oya, come collect too
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by TrueSenator(m): 6:13pm
Nigerians will live to appreciate FFK in the nearest future. Do you honestly think he is speaking for himself?
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by romoruyi(m): 6:14pm
Soon all this kinda stories wont mata..
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Atiku2019: 6:16pm
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by Omeokachie: 6:17pm
"Civil society" arm of BMC
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by dapsoneh: 6:23pm
[color=#990000][/color]You don't know before =
ni ..... 'throw a bone at femi, he will bark for you...OBJ 2003
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by silasweb(m): 6:24pm
These guys are funny
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by StankovicEgeni(m): 6:33pm
Of course , FFK is hungry and his hunger stems from the fact that he hungers to react to the anomalies the current administration is characterized by because in the words of Martin Luther King Jr , " Silence is a crime in an unjust society " coupled with the fact that history will have no pity for those men who , possessing the exceptional privilege of knowing and telling the truth to their oppressor but have taken refuge in the attitude of cold complicity , mute indifference and sometimes , of outright passivity .
|Re: Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister by tonio2wo: 6:37pm
God! Please make me as hungry as ffk.
