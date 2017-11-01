Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-kayode Is Hungry – Group Blasts Ex-minister (3820 Views)

Your Committee On Restructuring Has No Igbo Leader – Muslim Group Blasts APC / Ekitigate: Obanikoro is compromised, Fayose says in reaction to ex-minister / BBOG Group Blasts Hadiza Buhari-Bello For Raising N3.5m ‘With Its Brand Name’ (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the group, Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism.



It made this assertion in reaction to an article the ex-minister wrote where he described the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as a ‘poisonous dwarf and unrepentant son of perdition’.





In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the President of the Forum, Jacob Ogunseye, said: “Fani Kayode is unduly angry in view of financial loopholes and drain holes presently being closed and blocked by the Buhari administration.”



Ogunseye said that though FGGP expect all Nigerians to respect their leaders, but since Mr Femi Fani-Kayode had chosen otherwise and toed the path of ignominy, “he can pursue his course without any hindrance since we live in a democratic society.”





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/fani-kayode-is-hungry-group-blasts-ex.html A civil society organization, under the aegis of Forum for Good Governance and Probity (FGGP), has described the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as one of the court jesters of the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.According to the group, Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism.It made this assertion in reaction to an article the ex-minister wrote where he described the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as a ‘poisonous dwarf and unrepentant son of perdition’.In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the President of the Forum, Jacob Ogunseye, said: “Fani Kayode is unduly angry in view of financial loopholes and drain holes presently being closed and blocked by the Buhari administration.”Ogunseye said that though FGGP expect all Nigerians to respect their leaders, but since Mr Femi Fani-Kayode had chosen otherwise and toed the path of ignominy, “he can pursue his course without any hindrance since we live in a democratic society.” 5 Likes 3 Shares

Also have mental illness 20 Likes 5 Shares

That's how APC stooges often miss the ball. Focus on what he writes and demolish it with facts! 10 Likes 1 Share

Hungry,mental illness and also drug abuse joined together. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Hahahahaha, They should employ him and give him better food to chop since he is hungry 3 Likes

Mr Fearless 2 Likes

Who isn't hungry under Buhari regime 8 Likes 2 Shares

Hungry and confused groups, Everybody know ffk is right 4 Likes 3 Shares

Me?

Who takes FFK serios?



Please when u argue wit a mad man, u r automatically mad



Ignore FFK, the cane that will cure his madness is around d corner 9 Likes 1 Share

360frolic:



It made this assertion in reaction to an article the ex-minister wrote where he described the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as a ‘poisonous dwarf and unrepentant son of perdition’.





In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the President of the Forum, Jacob Ogunseye, said: “Fani Kayode is unduly angry in view of financial loopholes and drain holes presently being closed and blocked by the Buhari administration.”





See those bashing him are always his own people Ogunseye on behalf of the Sokoto Fulani rulers of Ilorin.

Osinbajo is there claiming that Nigeria is not being gradually Islamized when Buhari is pushing a Sunni Wahhabi agenda, the Council of Ulammah asked Buhari to cancel the recruitment of women into NDA because according to them Muslim men should not be taking orders from infidel Christian female regular combatants and he quickly complies. See those bashing him are always his own peopleon behalf of the Sokoto Fulani rulers of Ilorin.Osinbajo is there claiming that Nigeria is not being gradually Islamized when Buhari is pushing a Sunni Wahhabi agenda, the Council of Ulammah asked Buhari to cancel the recruitment of women into NDA because according to them Muslim men should not be taking orders from infidel Christian female regular combatants and he quickly complies. 2 Likes

Poisonous dwarf !!!! no be me talk am oo

No ban me



ChiefPiiko:

Who isn't hungry under Buhari regime I wonder ooooo 4 Likes

Those of u supporting the more hungry Civil society group, tell me, in Nigeria who is not hungry? Even members of the President party is complaining and sycophant are here running their mouth. When stone never fall u, u nor go know how e dey pain the other man wen talk about am... 4 Likes

Too much of Igbo kpekus had turned him a mad man.

He is free to insult his father but not our VP. 1 Like

madridguy:

Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism. Na only for this kain thread you go dey do power Mike. ....If na the one wey dey talk about your thief thief APC government, na so you go keep quiet like flaccid prick.

Arrant Nonsense! Na only for this kain thread you go dey do power Mike. ....If na the one wey dey talk about your thief thief APC government, na so you go keep quiet like flaccid prick.Arrant Nonsense! 3 Likes 1 Share

hatchy:

Hungry,mental illness and also drug abuse joined together.

Tell us who is not hungry in Nigeria today? Tell us who is not hungry in Nigeria today? 2 Likes

sarrki:

Also have mental illness Are you better? Oya take this Are you better? Oya take this 3 Likes

aolawale025:

That's how APC stooges often miss the ball. Focus on what he writes and demolish it with facts!

No meaningful fact can come from him. He is not qualified to criticise this government looking at where he came from and the circumstance of his switch. No meaningful fact can come from him. He is not qualified to criticise this government looking at where he came from and the circumstance of his switch. 1 Like

Everybody knows this.



Bleep that message messenger poo.



I look at the messenger too because he had a chance to live his message.



Bleep him



Bleep you too if you disagree.





That n8gga under me I tire for you sha. May God help you. I assume this scam is still paying as fools will always believe in poo like this.

sarrki:

Also have mental illness I just know say this goat must dey thread like this. I just know say this goat must dey thread like this. 1 Like

madridguy:

Fani-Kayode had constantly demonstrated he was not only hungry but also possessed crude, witless and uncultured mannerism. Based on what did you arrive at this conclusion?

I don give sarrki his share. Oya, come collect too Based on what did you arrive at this conclusion?I don give sarrki his share. Oya, come collect too 2 Likes

Do you honestly think he is speaking for himself? Nigerians will live to appreciate FFK in the nearest future.Do you honestly think he is speaking for himself? 2 Likes

Soon all this kinda stories wont mata..

"Civil society" arm of BMC 1 Like

[color=#990000][/color]You don't know before =



ni ..... 'throw a bone at femi, he will bark for you...OBJ 2003 1 Like

These guys are funny

Of course , FFK is hungry and his hunger stems from the fact that he hungers to react to the anomalies the current administration is characterized by because in the words of Martin Luther King Jr , " Silence is a crime in an unjust society " coupled with the fact that history will have no pity for those men who , possessing the exceptional privilege of knowing and telling the truth to their oppressor but have taken refuge in the attitude of cold complicity , mute indifference and sometimes , of outright passivity . 1 Like