Please my people, I just checked my result now and found out that I had 2.2. (second class lower). I need your contributions on the pros and cons of graduating with such grade. I look forward to your contributions. Thanks. Please MOD help me shift it to frontpage please

The truth is that you may struggle at first.



You need to diversify and buuld up on your strenghts.



Learn new skills.



Be the best you can be.



You know what is funny? When you can build your strenght and abilities, your grade will never mean anything to you. 17 Likes

..dont be scared.... only few students graduate with first class... most people are in your category 18 Likes

There are no pros, just cons. Your chances of succeeding depends on how smart you are and how you utilize it in managing the cons. 16 Likes 1 Share

As the poster before me just said there are no pros only cons. Doing a masters degree in a good university will be almost impossible with that grade so that option is out of it. A dream job will remain a dream job. Your best bet is to start a business or start acquiring skills. The earlier for you the better. 4 Likes

It depends on your inner drive. Try to enroll in professional courses, get a masters ( very possible), get a PhD. Never stop climbing. You have even better edge cos of the zeal in you to rise above expectations. Supposed failure can be a strong motivation. I have seen many people succeed despite starting with a 2.2. I am a living testimony.



Cheers. 8 Likes

get a master degree to back it up, you are more smarter than some persons that cram to get a 2.1 or first class, certificate is just a proof you went to school what really matters is how productive you are going to be.. i once read a post about a 3rd class degree holder here on nairaland that turns down job offers because he is very productive and relies on God, though i finished with a sound 2.1 i was motivated, you should too

my dear noting bad companies don't check of 1st, 2nd or 3rd class bt on professional certificate. so plz look ur profession and know prof. certificate. eg account student needs Line/Sage50 applications and Ican etc Engr needs coran etc so look for a certificate to write

First things first,



I know this must hurt alot as you sounded as if you nearly graduated with a 2.1.



Take heart. Its not the end of the world. Some people didn't even go to school.



The last thing you should be doing to now is looking at the Cons.



The glass is half full or half empty. Depends on how you look at it.



What you should be focused on is the Pros.



Let me leave you with one advice. The most important thing is not losing your confidence. Its hard but try and muster confidence from what you know how to do best.



So lets talk about Pros.



1. You are a degree holder...... You might see this as nothing but it is a big deal.....



2. You can work and be gainfully employed



3. You can get a higher degree...



4. You can finally breathe....... After all the schooling from nursery school, you have gotten to the point where you can respectably hang your boots.



5. You will soon be serving your country......





Cons



No cons at all 18 Likes 2 Shares

Do Msc as soon as possible, you ll even have an edge over 2.1.

What are you saying bro?



That doing a master with 2.2 is impossible? Did you make inquiry before you vomit that rubbish assertion?



Op, no pros and cons, currently, if you don't have connection, there are no jobs for 1st class, upperclass and lower... So, you can get a teaching job while you continue with your Masters. Many Federal universities accept 2.2 for masters.. Don't allow all these nairalanders to discourage you,



What are you saying bro?

That doing a master with 2.2 is impossible? Did you make inquiry before you vomit that rubbish assertion?

Op, no pros and cons, currently, if you don't have connection, there are no jobs for 1st class, upperclass and lower... So, you can get a teaching job while you continue with your Masters. Many Federal universities accept 2.2 for masters.. Don't allow all these nairalanders to discourage you,

What you need is connection

The advantage? The lower your class, the better you think.



The disadvantage? Only in the Nigerian setting.



Be hot in a field, articulative employers don't regard classes, but valor. 6 Likes

irrespective of what you finished with, please develop a skill.

Advantages: What you make out of it/your life with confidence and a determination to be successful

Disadvantages: You believing that the second class lower has defined your future permanently. 3 Likes

Disadvantage

No advantage

Do you have skills? It's all that matters. I know someone with first class but na only book him sabi, no skill, and he finds it difficult to get job.

Graduated with 3.47 and I'm doing fine, so... 1 Like

Is there any advantage graduating with a second class? All you have is disadvantages.

What matters is how you maximise ur potentials

this topic dey vex me, so education now get disadvantages too?

who gradez help sef... upgrade and update yourself and forget about the grades bulshitz

No Pros, No Con. Certs are not what really matters the major thing is your faith and how you can build up yourself. Congratulations you didn't come out any worse than what you have.

Have friends in government, I have seen people with even pass degree working for government agencies, I don't even blame anyone that has poor grades our educational system here is poor and not a true test of knowledge.Most of my friends that left and went to better schools abroad came tops in their classes, Nigerian education is not a test of knowledge, my richest friends in this town have parents who are not educated, 1 even has a rolls Royce phantom. If and when I have I made small money I will go to a better school abroad and get a first class degree just to say I did it





Cons - you are limited to some job applications, just like age/gender are other factors, not just class of degree.



But why dwell on that? Many First class students even find job hard to come by... Below:



Pros - you're a graduate and get any job you so desire, just like a Second class upper.Cons - you are limited to some job applications, just like age/gender are other factors, not just class of degree.But why dwell on that? Many First class students even find job hard to come by...

i graduated with 2.2 in Maths/computer but today am the Head of ICT in the Bank where am working,wher are the 1st class and 2.1?na just God bro 10 Likes 1 Share

None...go join police

Graduated with 2nd class lower in computer science. I wasn't able to apply for some jobs in some certain companies that pay well

. I wasn't able to apply for scholarships. However , I was able to work on my self and develop some skills. When I got my job it was all about what i can do. I never collect my original certificate sef. Who cares? I am thinking of resigning sef and doing business full time. If you want to make it, you need a skill bro. Get a skill. My bro didn't go to university but makes times two of my annual salary with just one contract. Think big. Even the Bible says your skill will take you before great men

Which advantages are you looking for when there are upper division and first class? Anyways, it could have been worse cos there is still pass

tensazangetsu20:

As the poster before me just said there are no pros only cons. Doing a masters degree in a good university will be almost impossible with that grade so that option is out of it. A dream job will remain a dream job. Your best bet is to start a business or start acquiring skills. The earlier for you the better.





Egbon r u high ?.. Bros pls don't misquote us... Simply put it dz way... If u cum out wt 2nd class lower Buh not a 3pointer, u myt nt b chanced to do a master degree Buh if u cum out wt 2nd class lower, nd uhr cgpa is 3point nd above, u v d 100% proof of Gtn a masters degree..



Egbon r u high ?.. Bros pls don't misquote us... Simply put it dz way... If u cum out wt 2nd class lower Buh not a 3pointer, u myt nt b chanced to do a master degree Buh if u cum out wt 2nd class lower, nd uhr cgpa is 3point nd above, u v d 100% proof of Gtn a masters degree..Note dat dos wt 2nd class lower (2 pointer), enrol in PGD b4 Gtn a masters form.