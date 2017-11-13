₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Gbadegesin19(m): 6:03pm
This is for those saying dadyfreeze isn't a good man and not living by his words.
I'm a graduate of political science but guess who paid for my Jamb form? Read on...
I was at home one afternoon n my older cousin called me to check my timeline specifically daddyfreeze of Coolfm's timeline. I sha reluctantly checked n read that daddyfreeze was helping with cash(I think over a thousand U.S dollars, probably $5k) to those with Academic Challenge. I tweeted my account number n told daddyfreeze I need some cash to purchase my jamb form n with God blessings, he credited my account.
I couldn't believe it, I immediately purchased the form, my Dad nonetheless gave me the money again just to fulfill Fatherly duty.
God bless Daddyfreeze.
FrerTheSheeple.
I'll add the tweets from 2012.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Flashh: 8:16pm
A round of applause for Freeze, on your behalf.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by veekid(m): 8:16pm
How many jamb form has pastors paid for? Awon ole
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by soberdrunk(m): 8:16pm
Good man!
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by tochivitus(m): 8:16pm
At last something positive about this dude,
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Ovokoo: 8:17pm
Meanwhile, Daddyfreez is not a millionaire let alone a billionaire.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by taiyesoul(m): 8:17pm
Yes.He did paid for your JAMB form,but to whom did JAMB pay tithes from the money being generated annually?
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Keneking: 8:17pm
Business centres wont like this support
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Realfitbody: 8:17pm
I couldn't believe it, I immediately purchased the form, my Dad nonetheless gave me the money again just to fulfill Fatherly duty.
Hmm in 2012. There was still so much good then.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 2 Reasons Why You Should Never Have Oral $ex
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by stinggy(m): 8:17pm
Freezo my man!
May the Gods keep blessing you
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by PetrePan(m): 8:17pm
Fellas,Let's give him a round of an applause
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by PETUK(m): 8:18pm
Ftc
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by owomida1: 8:18pm
He knew God then.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Ukwunu: 8:18pm
Very nice of him
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by yeyerolling: 8:18pm
Daddyfreeze wud get assasinated soon. Him wan spoil tithe business
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by DONADAMS(m): 8:18pm
hmmmmmm..some people will be very sad about this
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Broderick555: 8:18pm
we hear for now
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by btrocky09: 8:19pm
Noted
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by jazinogold(m): 8:19pm
Try am now...bank go FREEZE ur account, n d reason for the freeze go be suspicious transaction... TITHE diversion
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by MaconAwire(m): 8:19pm
for this life nobody holy pass n nobody go beat him chest say na him badt pass....
.
.
.
PLS DON'T JUDGE ME SO I WON'T JUDGE U!
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Super1759: 8:19pm
that is giving. we are not against that
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by btrocky09: 8:19pm
�
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Twizzy30(m): 8:19pm
Mr freeze has always been a good man, am happy for u op. congrats on your academic success
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by talk2saintify(m): 8:20pm
Na Lie
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Airforce52: 8:20pm
.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:20pm
K
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by makky555(f): 8:20pm
Metcheeeeeewwww then he had sense
Gbadegesin19:
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Afam4eva(m): 8:20pm
Private jet flying pastors would have given him anointing oil to use on his head so that he can get the money to buy jamb form.
9 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by Saintsbrown(m): 8:20pm
How pastors keep attacking daddy freeze will prove to u tht their whole living depends solely on tithe n offerings.
One thing I admire so much about him is his intelligence n in depth biblical teachings.
He knows the Bible more than most Pastors.
Never argues or proves his point without a bible quotation.
I read how he keeps washing pastors especially suleman n adeboye with bible verses on Instagram.
It's time people get wiser n understand tithing is pastors invention n fraud.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by geezyk(m): 8:21pm
Good man he is #FreeTheSheeple
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander by AzizG550(m): 8:21pm
#Free the sheeple. An honest and God fearing man does not really broadcast his good deeds or advertise the help he renders unlike our celebrity pastors that televise their fraudulent alms giving. God truly and surely knows people who seek him with good and clean hearts.
6 Likes 1 Share
