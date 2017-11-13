Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Paid For My JAMB Form In 2012 - A Nairalander (5244 Views)

This is for those saying dadyfreeze isn't a good man and not living by his words.



I'm a graduate of political science but guess who paid for my Jamb form? Read on...



I was at home one afternoon n my older cousin called me to check my timeline specifically daddyfreeze of Coolfm's timeline. I sha reluctantly checked n read that daddyfreeze was helping with cash(I think over a thousand U.S dollars, probably $5k) to those with Academic Challenge. I tweeted my account number n told daddyfreeze I need some cash to purchase my jamb form n with God blessings, he credited my account.



I couldn't believe it, I immediately purchased the form, my Dad nonetheless gave me the money again just to fulfill Fatherly duty.



God bless Daddyfreeze.

FrerTheSheeple.



I'll add the tweets from 2012. 9 Likes 2 Shares

A round of applause for Freeze, on your behalf. 22 Likes 1 Share

How many jamb form has pastors paid for? Awon ole 21 Likes 1 Share

Good man! 4 Likes

At last something positive about this dude, 3 Likes

Meanwhile, Daddyfreez is not a millionaire let alone a billionaire. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Yes.He did paid for your JAMB form,but to whom did JAMB pay tithes from the money being generated annually? 1 Like

Business centres wont like this support 8 Likes 1 Share

Hmm in 2012. There was still so much good then.



In Other News

Freezo my man!

May the Gods keep blessing you 7 Likes 1 Share

Fellas,Let's give him a round of an applause 17 Likes 1 Share

Ftc

He knew God then. 2 Likes

Very nice of him 1 Like

Daddyfreeze wud get assasinated soon. Him wan spoil tithe business 1 Like

hmmmmmm..some people will be very sad about this 2 Likes

we hear for now

Noted

Try am now...bank go FREEZE ur account, n d reason for the freeze go be suspicious transaction... TITHE diversion

for this life nobody holy pass n nobody go beat him chest say na him badt pass....

.



.



.



PLS DON'T JUDGE ME SO I WON'T JUDGE U! 2 Likes

that is giving. we are not against that

�

Mr freeze has always been a good man, am happy for u op. congrats on your academic success 3 Likes

Na Lie

.

K





Gbadegesin19:

Metcheeeeeewwww then he had sense

Private jet flying pastors would have given him anointing oil to use on his head so that he can get the money to buy jamb form. 9 Likes

How pastors keep attacking daddy freeze will prove to u tht their whole living depends solely on tithe n offerings.

One thing I admire so much about him is his intelligence n in depth biblical teachings.

He knows the Bible more than most Pastors.

Never argues or proves his point without a bible quotation.

I read how he keeps washing pastors especially suleman n adeboye with bible verses on Instagram.

It's time people get wiser n understand tithing is pastors invention n fraud. 2 Likes

Good man he is #FreeTheSheeple 1 Like