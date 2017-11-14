

Who's excited??



Find out where the name "Aké " originated from and other things about the festival here:



It will hold it’s 5th edition at the Arts and Cultural Centre also known as June 12 Center in Kuto, Abeokuta, away from all the distractions and buzz of the big cities like Lagos and Abuja, from the 14th to 18th of November, 2017.

Over 80 guests from around the world will be present at this year’s edition! Isn’t that awesome?

We’re excited!

You already know that Abeokuta, in Yoruba, means ”under the rock” or “refuge among rocks” right?

If you didn’t, well now you’re in the know.

Why all the rocky talk? The rocks in Abeokuta are revered because they played a major role in protecting the indigenes who were fleeing slave hunters from Dahomey and Ibadan in the early 18th century. Hence it’s appeal to tourists all over the world!

Now, here are one or two… ooops, actually five things you should know about #AkéFest.

1. “Ake” is a Yoruba word which translates to “He who owns” (the region of) in English.

Ake is a region in Abeokuta, where the traditional ruler ‘The Alake of Abeokuta’ or

‘Alake of Egbaland’ resides here in Nigeria.



Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria.



2. Ake Festival has grown to be the biggest cultural and literary event in the whole of Africa!



3. “Aké” also has literary resonance, as it is a title of the first book in the series of memoirs written by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka.





4. The Ake Festival bookstore stocks over 4,000 books, mostly on Africa and about Africa. Categories range from cookery, graphics, poetry, novels, academic to fiction at discounted prices.





5. Every year, Aké Festival usually features book reviews, chats, concert, art exhibitions, drama,school visits, film, palm wine & poetry night, dance and other activities to keep you entertained. All you have to do is register and purchase tickets online before the event or at the venue, with flexible options to suit your wallet.





https://bookclubs.com.ng/ake-arts-book-festival-5-facts-you-should-know/ Aké Arts and Book Festival 2017 Starts on The the 14th of November!Who's excited??Find out where the name "Aké " originated from and other things about the festival here:It will hold it’s 5th edition at the Arts and Cultural Centre also known as June 12 Center in Kuto, Abeokuta, away from all the distractions and buzz of the big cities like Lagos and Abuja, from the 14th to 18th of November, 2017.Over 80 guests from around the world will be present at this year’s edition! Isn’t that awesome?We’re excited!You already know that Abeokuta, in Yoruba, means ”under the rock” or “refuge among rocks” right?If you didn’t, well now you’re in the know.Why all the rocky talk? The rocks in Abeokuta are revered because they played a major role in protecting the indigenes who were fleeing slave hunters from Dahomey and Ibadan in the early 18th century. Hence it’s appeal to tourists all over the world!Now, here are one or two… ooops, actually five things you should know about #AkéFest.1. “Ake” is a Yoruba word which translates to “He who owns” (the region of) in English.Ake is a region in Abeokuta, where the traditional ruler ‘The Alake of Abeokuta’ or‘Alake of Egbaland’ resides here in Nigeria.Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria.2. Ake Festival has grown to be the biggest cultural and literary event in the whole of Africa!3. “Aké” also has literary resonance, as it is a title of the first book in the series of memoirs written by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka.4. The Ake Festival bookstore stocks over 4,000 books, mostly on Africa and about Africa. Categories range from cookery, graphics, poetry, novels, academic to fiction at discounted prices.5. Every year, Aké Festival usually features book reviews, chats, concert, art exhibitions, drama,school visits, film, palm wine & poetry night, dance and other activities to keep you entertained. All you have to do is register and purchase tickets online before the event or at the venue, with flexible options to suit your wallet. 1 Like