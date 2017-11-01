Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets (2924 Views)

The Days Of Deceptive (Yahoo) Pastors In Nigeria Are Numbered - Actress Shan George



Nollywood actress Shan George has come after deceptive pastors ravaging Nigeria. She has added her voice to the on-going controversy over tithing which has already witnessed a war of words among Apostle Johnson Suleman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Cool FM’s Daddy Freeze.



The veteran actress in a post on Instagram warned that the days of pastors who deceive the children of God over tithing are numbered as they would soon be exposed for misleading their followers.



“Those who use God’s name to deceive God’s children……..your days are numbered. D wind of God is already blowing and your ugly craw craw nyashes would soon be in d open. Repent Now False Prophets!!! (Ignoramuses, Concubines, Mistresses and all beneficiaries of Yahoo end time Prophets would come abuse their Fada now, and call this post nonsense),” Shan posted on the social media site.



Yes,



#freethesheeplemovement 4 Likes 2 Shares

The church is marching on..Tithing is a personal thing!!If the war against Tithing is like this I wonder what will happen to firstfruit offering..Not in support of exploitation of members in the name of religion tho. 1 Like

Awon pastor jegudu jera 4 Likes 2 Shares

dollytino4real:

outdated wants to be relevant by attacking men GOD sorry u hear So because she is no longer in the spotlight precludes her from speaking out? You need deliverance. 4 Likes

outdated wants to be relevant by attacking men of GOD, sorry u hear. 3 Likes

Me I'm waiting for the debate o.



The debate between Apostle Suleiman and daddy freeze. 3 Likes 1 Share

Tell them

Who dey talk? 1 Like

The ministry is moving. 1 Like 1 Share

Cotunuuu! 1 Like

Hmm. If only d sheeple would listen

Daddy freeez is really spoiling business for this pastors.

He should really watch his back because most of this pastors are more dangerous than arm robbers.

Our tithe should go to d less privileged n not this luxuries cars n private jet owners. 2 Likes

Generally speaking, as long as people continue to accept every word their pastor says instead of studying the Bible for themselves, they will always be swayed by whatever their Pastor says whether it is biblically correct or not

I think people are starting to wake up from their slumber. #freethinkers

And Daddy Freeze name won't be forgotten in the history of Tithology and Offeringcology. Scammers of pastors, piss on you. 3 Likes

BreezyCB:

Iok Just cos you set hustle for FTC, lol come difficult for you . Just cos you set hustle for FTC, lol come difficult for you . 1 Like

Who is this one?

lloyds:

Who is this one?

Another veteran upcoming actress Another veteran upcoming actress



DOCTUFOS: Proverbs of Otem 11:14



14. The more the priests and pastors of religion in a nation, the less the development there, but the more the scientists in a nation, the more the development there. Therefore dare to study everything.

As Yahweh is already captured in a spiritual cage, it is necessary for people all over the world to start waking up to the realisation of God Almighty in themselves rather than going through thieves. Thank you NATURE for what you have begun. Hmm, the BOOK OF TRUTH never tells lieAs Yahweh is already captured in a spiritual cage, it is necessary for people all over the world to start waking up to the realisation of God Almighty in themselves rather than going through thieves. Thank you NATURE for what you have begun. 1 Like

They have leave mr eazi oo..now its pastors they are attacking..nawa o

Thank you nairaland for making irrelevant people actors and actresses 1 Like

Good.



Mugus are wising up.

goldbim:

The church is marching on..Tithing is a personal thing!!If the war against Tithing is like this I wonder what will happen to firstfruit offering..Not in support of exploitation of members in the name of religion tho.



Thanks bro! Tithing is a personal choice and a thing of conviction. Nobody forces anyone to tithe, u're only admonished to do so. Thanks bro! Tithing is a personal choice and a thing of conviction. Nobody forces anyone to tithe, u're only admonished to do so. 2 Likes

Notice me ppls club

my brother's and sisters even olosho wey dey stand for pekers go chuk mouth for this morally sensitive mata