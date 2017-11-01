₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by exlinklodge: 6:37pm
The Days Of Deceptive (Yahoo) Pastors In Nigeria Are Numbered - Actress Shan George
Nollywood actress Shan George has come after deceptive pastors ravaging Nigeria. She has added her voice to the on-going controversy over tithing which has already witnessed a war of words among Apostle Johnson Suleman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Cool FM’s Daddy Freeze.
The veteran actress in a post on Instagram warned that the days of pastors who deceive the children of God over tithing are numbered as they would soon be exposed for misleading their followers.
“Those who use God’s name to deceive God’s children……..your days are numbered. D wind of God is already blowing and your ugly craw craw nyashes would soon be in d open. Repent Now False Prophets!!! (Ignoramuses, Concubines, Mistresses and all beneficiaries of Yahoo end time Prophets would come abuse their Fada now, and call this post nonsense),” Shan posted on the social media site.
See post below....
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/the-days-of-deceptive-yahoo-pastors-in.html
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by BreezyCB(m): 6:44pm
Iok
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Samusu(m): 7:40pm
Yes,
#freethesheeplemovement
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by goldbim(f): 8:24pm
The church is marching on..Tithing is a personal thing!!If the war against Tithing is like this I wonder what will happen to firstfruit offering..Not in support of exploitation of members in the name of religion tho.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by veekid(m): 8:31pm
Awon pastor jegudu jera
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by ezex(m): 8:31pm
Ok o,we have heard.everybody now talking..
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by pansophist(m): 8:32pm
So because she is no longer in the spotlight precludes her from speaking out? You need deliverance.
dollytino4real:
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by dollytino4real(f): 8:32pm
outdated wants to be relevant by attacking men of GOD, sorry u hear.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by BafanaBafana: 8:32pm
Me I'm waiting for the debate o.
The debate between Apostle Suleiman and daddy freeze.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by tayorh(m): 8:32pm
Tell them
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Gotze1: 8:32pm
Who dey talk?
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Ovokoo: 8:32pm
The ministry is moving.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Promismike(m): 8:33pm
Ok
Everyone who has gone into oblivion is trying to use the pastor-tithing sage to come out of eat.
Ok
Cotunuuu!
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by kings09(m): 8:33pm
Hmm. If only d sheeple would listen
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Saintsbrown(m): 8:33pm
Daddy freeez is really spoiling business for this pastors.
He should really watch his back because most of this pastors are more dangerous than arm robbers.
Our tithe should go to d less privileged n not this luxuries cars n private jet owners.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by eleojo23: 8:33pm
Generally speaking, as long as people continue to accept every word their pastor says instead of studying the Bible for themselves, they will always be swayed by whatever their Pastor says whether it is biblically correct or not
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Twizzy30(m): 8:35pm
I think people are starting to wake up from their slumber. #freethinkers
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by JamesReacher(m): 8:35pm
And Daddy Freeze name won't be forgotten in the history of Tithology and Offeringcology. Scammers of pastors, piss on you.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Gotze1: 8:35pm
BreezyCB:Just cos you set hustle for FTC, lol come difficult for you .
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by lloyds(m): 8:35pm
Who is this one?
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by emeijeh(m): 8:36pm
lloyds:
Another veteran upcoming actress
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by 0temAtum: 8:36pm
Hmm, the BOOK OF TRUTH never tells lie
DOCTUFOS: Proverbs of Otem 11:14
As Yahweh is already captured in a spiritual cage, it is necessary for people all over the world to start waking up to the realisation of God Almighty in themselves rather than going through thieves. Thank you NATURE for what you have begun.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by HumbleGee(m): 8:37pm
They have leave mr eazi oo..now its pastors they are attacking..nawa o
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by josielewa(m): 8:37pm
davido...best worldwide act....badest....two mtv ema
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Chizmickey(m): 8:37pm
Thank you nairaland for making irrelevant people actors and actresses
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Israeljones(m): 8:37pm
shan ginni?
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by GavelSlam: 8:38pm
Good.
Mugus are wising up.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by jidemoh: 8:38pm
goldbim:
Thanks bro! Tithing is a personal choice and a thing of conviction. Nobody forces anyone to tithe, u're only admonished to do so.
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by pesinfada(m): 8:38pm
Notice me ppls club
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by Cholls(m): 8:38pm
my brother's and sisters even olosho wey dey stand for pekers go chuk mouth for this morally sensitive mata
|Re: Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets by anochuko01(m): 8:40pm
she doesn't even sound responsible.
imagine...''craw craw nyashes''
fresh looking thug.
