Source; Two men who decided to steal a Toyota Camry in Benin city, Edo sate - got more than they bargained for after they were caught during the failed operation. The elderly men were apprehended by eagle-eyed residents as they tried to vanish with the Camry 2.2. They were beaten by the mob who rounded them up before handing them over to security operatives.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/men-apprehended-trying-steal-toyota-camry-edo-state-photos.html 2 Shares





The man on the left hand side looks like a regular criminal.



The man on the right hand side looks rather remorseful. Probably his first time.



All i see is 2-0...dont ask me pls Buhari sefThe man on the left hand side looks like a regular criminal.The man on the right hand side looks rather remorseful. Probably his first time.All i see is 2-0...dont ask me pls 13 Likes

Ipobs criminals knows no age 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari sef

When an ic is burnt on a mother board this is what happens When an ic is burnt on a mother board this is what happens 7 Likes 1 Share

The rings on their fingers have failed them 4 Likes

They Started Out On A Wrong Footing.



May Their Likes Keep Failing Daily.



Amen. 2 Likes

They would have sold that car for less than 200grand and probably drink the money away or spend on olosho. Irresponsible fools. 8 Likes

lalasticlala leave Fareed Zachariah and come fast ... 2 Likes 1 Share

What went wrong with working hard for your's? 5 Likes

Ontop 'toyota camry' see how them reconfigure the fair guy face, if he come be BMW nko?

See as that one resemble lala 2 Likes

Even at old age. Old men that should be advising the youths on how to build and maintain moral life are those involved in crime.



Who person go trust again?

Shameful 3 Likes

I weak ooi....

person papa.



This act might just turn out to be; trying to steal and disguise as rich sugar daddies, to impress their sidechics.



It tells on their faces. 4 Likes

Chai. Looking at the pic. It seems the black man is the boss of the yellow man. The black man done tey for the game. No remorse at all. Giving that "Na normal thing look" bad man.



smooth criminal

See people grandfathers

Shame on you two

Ipobs criminals knows no age

shaarap. donkey shaarap. donkey 1 Like

Really aged men, God please help Nigeria

Big for nothing yeye man....

Then for pity them na... at least because of their age.

men with families...shame! shame!!

Hahaha what's the man on white trying to explain now?let me see maybe he is saying its the work of the devil.devil go just dey him own people go dey lie 4 he head.say no to crime joor.

What went wrong with working hard for your's?

Dis 1 na new meme o



Walahi aneva see am b4 Dis 1 na new meme oWalahi aneva see am b4

Looks like they got different types of beating. The beating the black guy got made him darker while the beating the fair guy got made him red