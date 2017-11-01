₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:58pm
Two men who decided to steal a Toyota Camry in Benin city, Edo sate - got more than they bargained for after they were caught during the failed operation. The elderly men were apprehended by eagle-eyed residents as they tried to vanish with the Camry 2.2. They were beaten by the mob who rounded them up before handing them over to security operatives.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/men-apprehended-trying-steal-toyota-camry-edo-state-photos.html
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Keneking: 7:04pm
Buhari sef
The man on the left hand side looks like a regular criminal.
The man on the right hand side looks rather remorseful. Probably his first time.
All i see is 2-0...dont ask me pls
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:05pm
Ipobs criminals knows no age
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:06pm
Keneking:
When an ic is burnt on a mother board this is what happens
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 7:06pm
The rings on their fingers have failed them
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by NCP: 7:10pm
They Started Out On A Wrong Footing.
May Their Likes Keep Failing Daily.
Amen.
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by iPrevail(m): 7:15pm
They would have sold that car for less than 200grand and probably drink the money away or spend on olosho. Irresponsible fools.
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:27pm
lalasticlala leave Fareed Zachariah and come fast ...
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:29pm
What went wrong with working hard for your's?
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:30pm
Ontop 'toyota camry' see how them reconfigure the fair guy face, if he come be BMW nko?
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 7:31pm
See as that one resemble lala
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Kingx4sure: 7:31pm
Even at old age. Old men that should be advising the youths on how to build and maintain moral life are those involved in crime.
Who person go trust again?
Shameful
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 7:32pm
I weak ooi....
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by candlewax: 7:33pm
person papa.
Augustap
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Flashh: 7:33pm
This act might just turn out to be; trying to steal and disguise as rich sugar daddies, to impress their sidechics.
It tells on their faces.
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:33pm
Chai. Looking at the pic. It seems the black man is the boss of the yellow man. The black man done tey for the game. No remorse at all. Giving that "Na normal thing look" bad man.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by falcon01: 7:33pm
smooth criminal
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 7:33pm
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 7:34pm
See people grandfathers
Shame on you two
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 7:34pm
sarrki:shaarap. donkey
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Ebukax(f): 7:34pm
Really aged men, God please help Nigeria
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 7:34pm
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 7:35pm
Big for nothing yeye man....
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by YelloweWest: 7:35pm
Then for pity them na... at least because of their age.
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by tthewop(m): 7:35pm
men with families...shame! shame!!
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by Adorable90(f): 7:36pm
Hahaha what's the man on white trying to explain now?let me see maybe he is saying its the work of the devil.devil go just dey him own people go dey lie 4 he head.say no to crime joor.
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 7:36pm
IgedeBushBoy:
Dis 1 na new meme o
Walahi aneva see am b4
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 7:36pm
Looks like they got different types of beating. The beating the black guy got made him darker while the beating the fair guy got made him red
|Re: Elderly Men Who Tried To Steal Toyota Camry In Edo Beaten & Disgraced (Photos) by authenticman(m): 7:37pm
These are old men o and could be victim of mistaken identity. Does the mob hav evidence?
