|Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by scofield76: 7:16pm On Nov 13
A 28-year-old Egyptian newlywed woman, is seeking a divorce after only two weeks of marriage because her husband does all of the household chores, Egyptian news website Masrawy, reports.
Her husband, 31, also runs a successful clothing store, where he employs several staff members and is therefore able to spend most of his time at home. Samar claims that he spends all of that time cleaning and rearranging furniture and that she can no longer handle living with him.
The woman, known only as Samar M., claims that her husband, Mohammad S., is acting like a housewife, and she has grown bored of him. Not only does he do all of the chores, but he refuses to allow her to help at all. She eventually confronted her husband but said that he responded by saying that if she wanted to live in his house, she had to follow his rules.
“We’ve been married for just two weeks, I’ve known and loved him for over 2 years but I hate living with him and can no longer handle his actions,” Samar told Masrawy.
“My husband is a housewife. He doesn’t let me touch anything in our house and does all the cooking, cleaning and general household chores. He controls everything in our house, and I have no say in anything, not even where he puts the TV set. Even though he owns his own business, he hired people to manage it, in order for him to stay at home, while I sit and watch,” the woman explained her decision to get a divorce.
When Samar told her mother-in-law about her husband’s actions, the woman was surprised, saying that Mohammad had never done chores when he lived at home with his parents.
“He is the ‘woman of the house’ and I’m hating my life with him. We’ve been only married for two weeks, and he is either cooking or doing the laundry because he knows how to sort the washable clothes by color. He then irons the clothes, sweeps, and arranges the food in the fridge,” Samar complained. “I sit down watching him all day while he moves stuff around looking very happy.”
Samar has filed a complaint in Family Court in New Cairo, saying, “My husband did not give me the freedom to handle my home affairs, I feel like a guest in a hotel.” She is seeking ‘khula’, a procedure through which a Muslim woman can divorce her husband by returning the dower (mahr) that she received to marry him.
The case is pending before the court.
https://nnu.ng/new-bride-divorces-husband-just-2-weeks-after-their-wedding-why-she-did-it-will-shock-you/
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by jerryunit48: 7:24pm On Nov 13
Ha something Nigerian women will like But the man sha ..... him own too much
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:25pm On Nov 13
women can never be satisfied... here is one that can sit home all day and watch telenovelas (like most love to do) and she is here complaining, haba!
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by makydebbie(f): 7:26pm On Nov 13
If he's going to be doing all that, what's the need of getting married and subjecting the woman to such?
MrBrownJay1:
And have no say in the marriage? Watching telenovelas and lazing around is complete happiness?
3 Likes
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:35pm On Nov 13
makydebbie:
if some men could have unrestricted access to women's coochies AND have children with them, without having to marry them, then they wouldnt get married. FACT!!!!
sadly, many have to settle and get married in order to have the above i mention.
And have no say in the marriage? Watching telenovelas and lazing around is complete happiness?
the majority of women whose sole purpose in marriage is to cook, clean and pop babies once in a while, dont have a damn say in marriage anyway (especially in Africa). unless, a wife brings something valid to the table, her say is unfortunately irrelevant in African marriages. is it right,? NO, but let us all be real and stop pretending thats its any different.
8 Likes
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by dingbang(m): 7:37pm On Nov 13
I tell you . women are confused. So its now that they know that its in a woman's position to do chores At home.. Yeyenatu
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by makydebbie(f): 7:50pm On Nov 13
MrBrownJay1:
That was even why I made the comment. If you don't need a second say in your home why get married? He doesn't obviously know what marriage is all about. He should just get a baby mama that doesn't have to care about what this woman is going through.
Oh yea they do. I'm not justifying that it's better to be a liability than an asset in marriage. But then, they have a say in the marriage. It may not be major decisions, but they do. Anyone that wants to go solo on decision making in marriage is not wise.
1 Like
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:57pm On Nov 13
makydebbie:
sadly the majority of holy men would tell you that baby mamas are wrong, thus many men are forced to get married, even though then dont NEED/DESIRE to do so.
Oh yea they do. I'm not justifying that it's better to be a liability than an asset in marriage. But then, they have a say in the marriage. It may not be major decisions, but they do. Anyone that wants to go solo on decision making in marriage is not wise.
sadly, since the begining of time, men have used money to control women, and any woman who brings absolutely NOTHING to the table will be blackmailed into being submissive and keep quiet. again, is it RIGHT?! no, but until women have something more valuable than cooking, cleaning and having babies to bring to the table, they will always be viewed as 2nd class in African marriages.
btw any religious woman CANNOT in her right mind believe that she is equal in marriage when the bible and qur'an obviously says otherwise.
2 Likes
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by jashar(f): 8:08pm On Nov 13
Hehehe....
The woman should go and get a job na.
Abi do Egyptian laws forbid working women?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by makydebbie(f): 8:16pm On Nov 13
MrBrownJay1:Bringing their twisted mentality into marriage.
Well I agree with this, this is the 21st century now and wise women are not dulling.
Lool, no need to bring feminism here, I wasn't even thinking that line.
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by EmperorHarry(m): 8:28pm On Nov 13
I'm thinking the dude must have married to fulfill all righteousness or pressure from his family
Being a self-made man he's definitely not going to need second opinions
Don't know what she's shouting about like anyone gives a damn
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by Richy4(m): 1:38am
Hmmmmm!!! Some ladies would have loved to trade places with this woman...
Just put their legs on the couch...with remote control at hand.. and watch movies all week... How good was that..
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by baby124: 6:52am
The guy may have a mental disorder. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder to be precise.
4 Likes
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by mayorkyzo: 10:52am
Yeye dey smell for here...if the man decide not to help na trouble...he's working now trouble....what do women really want
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by Ishilove: 1:52pm
See nonsense o
1 Like
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by ImaIma1(f): 8:08pm
Even if it sounds like a good deal for the woman, it becomes tiring after a short while. How can't she have a say in anything at all??
She should probably get a job that takes her out in the morning till evening.
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by Kingx4sure: 8:37pm
Insatiable nature of human beings. What others reject is what others pray for. Nothing is ever enough
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by talljennie: 8:38pm
And some Nigerian women are praying for a husband like this oh!
The man is even a business man too. I don't think I have heard of this man's type before.
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by Blackfyre: 8:38pm
MrBrownJay1:
@embolened Gbayi!
Iba e tati billion!
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by sotall(m): 8:38pm
OK
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by sureheaven(m): 8:38pm
What else can men do to satisfy this women of nowadays. Women are insatiable.
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by Daeylar(f): 8:39pm
I can see why she wants to leave, she doesn't have a say in that home at all and he doesn't let her do anything at all, she she tried to talk to him about it and he dismissed her and said it's house,
Men and this my house business. My house to your own wife?
A marriage where she doesn't have a say in the affairs of her home, what kind of marriage is that? It's better she left.
Not only does he do all of the chores, but he refuses to allow her to help at all. She eventually confronted her husband but said that he responded by saying that if she wanted to live in his house, she had to follow his rules.
“My husband is a housewife. He doesn’t let me touch anything in our house and does all the cooking, cleaning and general household chores. He controls everything in our house, and I have no say in anything, not even where he puts the TV set.
1 Like
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by LuvU2(f): 8:39pm
Can we switch places pls.
modified after read. Lol Lol Lol Lol
1 Like
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by BoosBae(f): 8:39pm
Abeg give me that man
1 Like
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by SirLakes: 8:40pm
Na chores she dey find
Make she come marry me she'll do chores so tey she go tire
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by ceezarhh(m): 8:40pm
women sha!...if he had done the opposite, she'll still complain. I just weak!...
2 Likes
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by emmpire: 8:41pm
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by sisisioge: 8:43pm
Well, there's sure something creepy about a man who sits at home all day doing chores and giving rules on living arrangement. Amen babes, may God provide you with a good man.
1 Like
|Re: Egyptian Woman Divorces After 2 Weeks Of Marriage, Husband Does All The Chores by Worksunlimited: 8:43pm
It's obvious... No matter what we do we can never please a woman... Where people are praying for that kind husband or even just one husband, this wan is divorcing her own..
