Her husband, 31, also runs a successful clothing store, where he employs several staff members and is therefore able to spend most of his time at home. Samar claims that he spends all of that time cleaning and rearranging furniture and that she can no longer handle living with him.



The woman, known only as Samar M., claims that her husband, Mohammad S., is acting like a housewife, and she has grown bored of him. Not only does he do all of the chores, but he refuses to allow her to help at all. She eventually confronted her husband but said that he responded by saying that if she wanted to live in his house, she had to follow his rules.



“We’ve been married for just two weeks, I’ve known and loved him for over 2 years but I hate living with him and can no longer handle his actions,” Samar told Masrawy.



“My husband is a housewife. He doesn’t let me touch anything in our house and does all the cooking, cleaning and general household chores. He controls everything in our house, and I have no say in anything, not even where he puts the TV set. Even though he owns his own business, he hired people to manage it, in order for him to stay at home, while I sit and watch,” the woman explained her decision to get a divorce.



When Samar told her mother-in-law about her husband’s actions, the woman was surprised, saying that Mohammad had never done chores when he lived at home with his parents.



“He is the ‘woman of the house’ and I’m hating my life with him. We’ve been only married for two weeks, and he is either cooking or doing the laundry because he knows how to sort the washable clothes by color. He then irons the clothes, sweeps, and arranges the food in the fridge,” Samar complained. “I sit down watching him all day while he moves stuff around looking very happy.”



Samar has filed a complaint in Family Court in New Cairo, saying, “My husband did not give me the freedom to handle my home affairs, I feel like a guest in a hotel.” She is seeking ‘khula’, a procedure through which a Muslim woman can divorce her husband by returning the dower (mahr) that she received to marry him.



The case is pending before the court.



something Nigerian women will like But the man sha ..... him own too much

women can never be satisfied... here is one that can sit home all day and watch telenovelas (like most love to do) and she is here complaining, haba!







MrBrownJay1:

women can never be satisfied... here is one that can sit home all day and watch telenovelas (like most love to do) and she is here complaining, haba!

And have no say in the marriage? Watching telenovelas and lazing around is complete happiness? If he's going to be doing all that, what's the need of getting married and subjecting the woman to such?

makydebbie:

If he's going to be doing all that, what's the need of getting married and subjecting the woman to such?

if some men could have unrestricted access to women's coochies AND have children with them, without having to marry them, then they wouldnt get married. FACT!!!!



sadly, many have to settle and get married in order to have the above i mention.



And have no say in the marriage? Watching telenovelas and lazing around is complete happiness?

if some men could have unrestricted access to women's coochies AND have children with them, without having to marry them, then they wouldnt get married. FACT!!!!

sadly, many have to settle and get married in order to have the above i mention.

the majority of women whose sole purpose in marriage is to cook, clean and pop babies once in a while, dont have a damn say in marriage anyway (especially in Africa). unless, a wife brings something valid to the table, her say is unfortunately irrelevant in African marriages. is it right,? NO, but let us all be real and stop pretending thats its any different.

I tell you . women are confused. So its now that they know that its in a woman's position to do chores At home.. Yeyenatu

MrBrownJay1:





if some men could have unrestricted access to women's coochies AND have children with them, without having to marry them, then they wouldnt get married. FACT!!!!



sadly, many have to settle and get married in order to have the above i mention.



That was even why I made the comment. If you don't need a second say in your home why get married? He doesn't obviously know what marriage is all about. He should just get a baby mama that doesn't have to care about what this woman is going through.







the majority of women whose sole purpose in marriage is to cook, clean and pop babies once in a while, dont have a damn say in marriage anyway (especially in Africa). unless, a wife brings something valid to the table, her say is unfortunately irrelevant in African marriages. is it right,? NO, but let us all be real and stop pretending thats its any different.



That was even why I made the comment. If you don't need a second say in your home why get married? He doesn't obviously know what marriage is all about. He should just get a baby mama that doesn't have to care about what this woman is going through.

Oh yea they do. I'm not justifying that it's better to be a liability than an asset in marriage. But then, they have a say in the marriage. It may not be major decisions, but they do. Anyone that wants to go solo on decision making in marriage is not wise.

makydebbie:





That was even why I made the comment. If you don't need a second say in your home why get married? He doesn't obviously know what marriage is all about. He should just get a baby mama that doesn't have to care about what this woman is going through.

sadly the majority of holy men would tell you that baby mamas are wrong, thus many men are forced to get married, even though then dont NEED/DESIRE to do so.



Oh yea they do. I'm not justifying that it's better to be a liability than an asset in marriage. But then, they have a say in the marriage. It may not be major decisions, but they do. Anyone that wants to go solo on decision making in marriage is not wise.

sadly, since the begining of time, men have used money to control women, and any woman who brings absolutely NOTHING to the table will be blackmailed into being submissive and keep quiet. again, is it RIGHT?! no, but until women have something more valuable than cooking, cleaning and having babies to bring to the table, they will always be viewed as 2nd class in African marriages.



sadly the majority of holy men would tell you that baby mamas are wrong, thus many men are forced to get married, even though then dont NEED/DESIRE to do so.

sadly, since the begining of time, men have used money to control women, and any woman who brings absolutely NOTHING to the table will be blackmailed into being submissive and keep quiet. again, is it RIGHT?! no, but until women have something more valuable than cooking, cleaning and having babies to bring to the table, they will always be viewed as 2nd class in African marriages.

btw any religious woman CANNOT in her right mind believe that she is equal in marriage when the bible and qur'an obviously says otherwise.





The woman should go and get a job na.



The woman should go and get a job na.

Abi do Egyptian laws forbid working women? Hehehe....

MrBrownJay1:





sadly the majority of holy men would tell you that baby mamas are wrong, thus many men are forced to get married, even though then dont NEED/DESIRE to do so.

Bringing their twisted mentality into marriage.







sadly, since the begining of time, men have used money to control women, and any woman who brings absolutely NOTHING to the table will be blackmailed into being submissive and keep quiet. again, is it RIGHT?! no, but until women have something more valuable than cooking, cleaning and having babies to bring to the table, they will always be viewed as 2nd class in African marriages.





Well I agree with this, this is the 21st century now and wise women are not dulling.





Bringing their twisted mentality into marriage.

Well I agree with this, this is the 21st century now and wise women are not dulling.

Lool, no need to bring feminism here, I wasn't even thinking that line.



Being a self-made man he's definitely not going to need second opinions

I'm thinking the dude must have married to fulfill all righteousness or pressure from his family

Being a self-made man he's definitely not going to need second opinions

Don't know what she's shouting about like anyone gives a damn





Just put their legs on the couch...with remote control at hand.. and watch movies all week... How good was that.. Hmmmmm!!! Some ladies would have loved to trade places with this woman...

The guy may have a mental disorder. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder to be precise. 4 Likes

Yeye dey smell for here...if the man decide not to help na trouble...he's working now trouble....what do women really want

See nonsense o 1 Like

Even if it sounds like a good deal for the woman, it becomes tiring after a short while. How can't she have a say in anything at all??

She should probably get a job that takes her out in the morning till evening.

Insatiable nature of human beings. What others reject is what others pray for. Nothing is ever enough



The man is even a business man too. I don't think I have heard of this man's type before. And some Nigerian women are praying for a husband like this oh!

MrBrownJay1:





sadly the majority of holy men would tell you that baby mamas are wrong, thus many men are forced to get married, even though then dont NEED/DESIRE to do so.







sadly, since the begining of time, men have used money to control women, and any woman who brings absolutely NOTHING to the table will be blackmailed into being submissive and keep quiet. again, is it RIGHT?! no, but until women have something more valuable than cooking, cleaning and having babies to bring to the table, they will always be viewed as 2nd class in African marriages.



btw any religious God fearing woman CANNOT in her right mind believe that she is equal in marriage when the bible and qur'an obviously says otherwise.

@embolened Gbayi!



@embolened Gbayi!

Iba e tati billion!

OK

What else can men do to satisfy this women of nowadays. Women are insatiable.





Men and this my house business. My house to your own wife?



A marriage where she doesn't have a say in the affairs of her home, what kind of marriage is that? It's better she left.



Not only does he do all of the chores, but he refuses to allow her to help at all. She eventually confronted her husband but said that he responded by saying that if she wanted to live in his house, she had to follow his rules.

Men and this my house business. My house to your own wife?

A marriage where she doesn't have a say in the affairs of her home, what kind of marriage is that? It's better she left.

Not only does he do all of the chores, but he refuses to allow her to help at all. She eventually confronted her husband but said that he responded by saying that if she wanted to live in his house, she had to follow his rules.

"My husband is a housewife. He doesn't let me touch anything in our house and does all the cooking, cleaning and general household chores. He controls everything in our house, and I have no say in anything, not even where he puts the TV set.

I can see why she wants to leave, she doesn't have a say in that home at all and he doesn't let her do anything at all, she she tried to talk to him about it and he dismissed her and said it's house,





modified after read. Lol Lol Lol Lol Can we switch places pls.

Abeg give me that man 1 Like

Na chores she dey find





Make she come marry me she'll do chores so tey she go tire

women sha!...if he had done the opposite, she'll still complain. I just weak!... 2 Likes

Well, there's sure something creepy about a man who sits at home all day doing chores and giving rules on living arrangement. Amen babes, may God provide you with a good man. 1 Like