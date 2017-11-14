₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 8:41pm On Nov 13
YOUR ADVICE IS NEEDED as am going crazy now, i met this very pretty girl 2 weeks ago and the relationship is growing very fast, she really loves me and i do too, within the space of this 2 weeks, she has visited me 3 times, no sex yet as she is a virgin, she promised to let go off her virginity today which was why she came around, aftrt much fore play, she was still scared so i had to leave her in the room while i went to prepare noodles for us.
To my suprice when i came back, she was the one telling me to come and have her just to make me happy, as a guy i actually wanted to jump straight to proceed, my instinct told me to check the money i kept close to the wardrobe draw, i scatter money a lot actually, but no matter how scattered i keep my money, i know howmuch i keep everywhere in the house, the money was supposed to be 32k, on getting thier i discovered 5k was missing.
I could no believe it, she was too beautiful to do this, i had to confront her.. after long questions, she agreed she took it to test me, to test if i will notice, that she never meant to take it.
Am so confused at this point, should i continue with the relationship or should i just let her go, she is still here , crying and telling me she can never steal from me, please guy i need matured advice
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by Nwodosis(m): 8:45pm On Nov 13
But claim you love her dearly, what's love without forgiveness?
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by mikejj(m): 8:47pm On Nov 13
;Dtell her not to repeat it again and stop scattering money like that anyone can be tempted.arrange ya money well
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by makydebbie(f): 8:47pm On Nov 13
Oh God. This thread is very funny!
Bro, no fall my hand. How can you say this? Abi Na only ugly girls dey steal?
In this recession, they don't test people with money biko. Are you seriously going to buy this?
Here comes the emotional blackmail and rhetorical question. Lol, bro do wetin dey your mind. That's all I can say, you met someone two weeks ago and you trust that she's too beautiful to steal and she cannot lie. Kuku marry her.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by Ajebusta(m): 8:48pm On Nov 13
lol... forgive her... if she is a klepto she will definately do it again.....
And watch out she may not be a real virgin cuz I have been lied to many times like that...
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by SUPERPACK: 8:49pm On Nov 13
since you have refuse to pay her, make she kukuma pay herself.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by Bibi294(f): 8:50pm On Nov 13
Hope you've a laptop? She'll need to test you through that .. At least to know if u love her more than ur laptop
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by spyroet(m): 8:50pm On Nov 13
Hmm what was I thinkin... Emm *clear troat* it obvious u ar datin an underage girl n a thief, if u ar still intrested carry on.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by ibkayee(f): 8:50pm On Nov 13
vchykp:Lmao
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by torres89: 8:52pm On Nov 13
am going to say this in the coolest way I can
fvck the shct out of that bitck..
and then dump ha ass out...
how u so sure she's a virgin sef
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by walepackage(m): 8:53pm On Nov 13
@op,you think "stealing" is only associated with ugly ones.Where did you got that theory from.Because shes beautifull.Well,the ball is in your court if you can be with a "thief" fine without complaining.I really detest a "thief" with passion.She's testing you my foot
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:54pm On Nov 13
thought she is just a gf
forgive her, forget about test, she intended to stole it, i had such gf.
Some lady see relationships as an investment
by the way as usual let ur mission be on her kitty, like u think u are the only one seeing her..
fuuckk her hard if u can, like hoe ain't loyal these day
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by Lesky3(m): 8:54pm On Nov 13
She's still there?
Oya give her the phone. I want to tell her something.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by QueenSekxy(f): 8:56pm On Nov 13
she forgot to tell you that her name is Test tube
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by shimmer1(f): 8:59pm On Nov 13
So because she is fine, you really think she might not be a thief. What of if she is a klepto! Huh! Okay. I feel you should do away with that girl. Look before you leap. She may not even be a virgin sef. What kind of stupid test is that?
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by NigerDeltan(m): 8:59pm On Nov 13
See kwestion
Fvck that girl and throw her away
Next time you might not be that lucky
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by alexialin: 9:04pm On Nov 13
Sighs she's a klepto.
Choice is yours.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:05pm On Nov 13
Nwodosis:yes, i really love her but cant coop with a thief, the memory keep hunting me
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by pu7pl3(m): 9:06pm On Nov 13
Lol see joyless advices even you makydebbie
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by Palmchatstar(m): 9:07pm On Nov 13
QueenSekxy:but y is girls always testing guys
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:08pm On Nov 13
mikejj:thanks bro, but i cant imagine it, am just confused
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:10pm On Nov 13
makydebbie:lolx.. you no go understand, this girl is too beautiful and innocent, if you catch me accusing her of stealing, you may personally slap me
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:13pm On Nov 13
makydebbie:in my mind i have ended the relationship, but i really feel pity for her, she keeps weeping and swearing she never meant it, thats what am confused about
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:15pm On Nov 13
Ajebusta:no.. she is virgin, she has never had joywood bfore, her reaction to touches and sucks will tell easily
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:17pm On Nov 13
SUPERPACK:lolx.. nah true oo, i only give her trans, you could have a point tho
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by makydebbie(f): 9:18pm On Nov 13
vchykp:My babe don use looks charm you.
vchykp:She might be a kleptomanic for all we know so she can't help it. I'm sure if she was average looking, you wouldn't think twice.
pu7pl3:Lol, that's all I can say.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:19pm On Nov 13
Bibi294:she cant near my laptop, even to watch movie.. funny u tho
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:21pm On Nov 13
spyroet:20 years old girl..! because she is beautiful and still a virgin.. is dat y u call her underage?
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:24pm On Nov 13
torres89:she is really a virgin.. thanks tho, this was exactly what i had in mind, and thats what i will do.
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:24pm On Nov 13
walepackage:thanks
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by walepackage(m): 9:27pm On Nov 13
vchykp:you are wellcome man
|Re: Advice Needed.. Should I Quit Or Remain In This Kind Of Relationship by vchykp(m): 9:33pm On Nov 13
RETIREDMUMU:bro.. u bad pass tony montana
