YOUR ADVICE IS NEEDED as am going crazy now, i met this very pretty girl 2 weeks ago and the relationship is growing very fast, she really loves me and i do too, within the space of this 2 weeks, she has visited me 3 times, no sex yet as she is a virgin, she promised to let go off her virginity today which was why she came around, aftrt much fore play, she was still scared so i had to leave her in the room while i went to prepare noodles for us.



To my suprice when i came back, she was the one telling me to come and have her just to make me happy, as a guy i actually wanted to jump straight to proceed, my instinct told me to check the money i kept close to the wardrobe draw, i scatter money a lot actually, but no matter how scattered i keep my money, i know howmuch i keep everywhere in the house, the money was supposed to be 32k, on getting thier i discovered 5k was missing.



I could no believe it, she was too beautiful to do this, i had to confront her.. after long questions, she agreed she took it to test me, to test if i will notice, that she never meant to take it.



Am so confused at this point, should i continue with the relationship or should i just let her go, she is still here , crying and telling me she can never steal from me, please guy i need matured advice 1 Like 1 Share

But claim you love her dearly, what's love without forgiveness? 20 Likes 2 Shares

;Dtell her not to repeat it again and stop scattering money like that anyone can be tempted.arrange ya money well 17 Likes 1 Share







I could no believe it, she was too beautiful to do this

Bro, no fall my hand. How can you say this? Abi Na only ugly girls dey steal?





after long questions, she agreed she took it to test me, to test if i will notice, that she never meant to take it.

In this recession, they don't test people with money biko. Are you seriously going to buy this?





Am so confused at this point, should i continue with the relationship or should i just let her go, she is still here , crying and telling me she can never steal from me, please guy i need matured advice

Bro, no fall my hand. How can you say this? Abi Na only ugly girls dey steal?

In this recession, they don't test people with money biko. Are you seriously going to buy this?

Here comes the emotional blackmail and rhetorical question. Lol, bro do wetin dey your mind. That's all I can say, you met someone two weeks ago and you trust that she's too beautiful to steal and she cannot lie. Kuku marry her.

lol... forgive her... if she is a klepto she will definately do it again.....

And watch out she may not be a real virgin cuz I have been lied to many times like that... 3 Likes

since you have refuse to pay her, make she kukuma pay herself. 8 Likes

Hope you've a laptop? She'll need to test you through that .. At least to know if u love her more than ur laptop 4 Likes

Hmm what was I thinkin... Emm *clear troat* it obvious u ar datin an underage girl n a thief, if u ar still intrested carry on. 2 Likes 1 Share

vchykp:

fvck the shct out of that bitck..



and then dump ha ass out...



am going to say this in the coolest way I can

fvck the shct out of that bitck..

and then dump ha ass out...

how u so sure she's a virgin sef

@op,you think "stealing" is only associated with ugly ones.Where did you got that theory from.Because shes beautifull.Well,the ball is in your court if you can be with a "thief" fine without complaining.I really detest a "thief" with passion.She's testing you my foot 1 Like

thought she is just a gf



forgive her, forget about test, she intended to stole it, i had such gf.



Some lady see relationships as an investment





by the way as usual let ur mission be on her kitty, like u think u are the only one seeing her..



fuuckk her hard if u can, like hoe ain't loyal these day 6 Likes





Oya give her the phone. I want to tell her something.

she forgot to tell you that her name is Test tube 13 Likes

So because she is fine, you really think she might not be a thief. What of if she is a klepto! Huh! Okay. I feel you should do away with that girl. Look before you leap. She may not even be a virgin sef. What kind of stupid test is that? 4 Likes

See kwestion



Fvck that girl and throw her away



Next time you might not be that lucky 4 Likes

Sighs she's a klepto.



Choice is yours. 1 Like

Nwodosis:

But claim you love her dearly, what's love without forgiveness? yes, i really love her but cant coop with a thief, the memory keep hunting me yes, i really love her but cant coop with a thief, the memory keep hunting me

Lol see joyless advices even you makydebbie 1 Like

QueenSekxy:

she forgot to tell you that her name is Test tube but y is girls always testing guys but y is girls always testing guys

mikejj:

;Dtell her not to repeat it again and stop scattering money like that anyone can be tempted.arrange ya money well thanks bro, but i cant imagine it, am just confused thanks bro, but i cant imagine it, am just confused

makydebbie:

Oh God. This thread is very funny!





Bro, no fall my hand. How can you say this? Abi Na only ugly girls dey steal?



In this recession, they don't test people with money biko. Are you seriously going to buy this?





lolx.. you no go understand, this girl is too beautiful and innocent, if you catch me accusing her of stealing, you may personally slap me

makydebbie:

Oh God. This thread is very funny!





Bro, no fall my hand. How can you say this? Abi Na only ugly girls dey steal?



In this recession, they don't test people with money biko. Are you seriously going to buy this?





in my mind i have ended the relationship, but i really feel pity for her, she keeps weeping and swearing she never meant it, thats what am confused about

Ajebusta:

lol... forgive her... if she is a klepto she will definately do it again.....

no.. she is virgin, she has never had joywood bfore, her reaction to touches and sucks will tell easily

SUPERPACK:

lolx.. nah true oo, i only give her trans, you could have a point tho

vchykp:

My babe don use looks charm you.



vchykp:

She might be a kleptomanic for all we know so she can't help it. I'm sure if she was average looking, you wouldn't think twice.



pu7pl3:

Lol, that's all I can say.

Bibi294:

she cant near my laptop, even to watch movie.. funny u tho

spyroet:

20 years old girl..! because she is beautiful and still a virgin.. is dat y u call her underage?

torres89:

am going to say this in the coolest way I can



fvck the shct out of that bitck..



and then dump ha ass out...



how u so sure she's a virgin sef



she is really a virgin.. thanks tho, this was exactly what i had in mind, and thats what i will do.

walepackage:

thanks

vchykp:

you are wellcome man