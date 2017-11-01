₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by TechZiga: 2:41am
A security firm known as Bkav which put the Apple iPhone X to a test claims that they have bypassed the iPhone X face ID. The company who stated that the Face ID is not an effective security measure, explained that they have used a popular 3D printer, nose, and skin made by a handmade artist and used 2D printing for other parts like eyes and a costs of about $150 to fool the Face ID Feature.
Ngo Tuan Anh, Bkav’s Vice President of Cyber Security, said:
The mask is crafted by combining 3D printing with makeup and 2D images, besides some special processing on the cheeks and around the face, where there are large skin areas, to fool AI of Face ID.
According to the company, the reason for the experiment, was to prove that Apple iPhone X face ID feature was not an effective security measure. According to Bkav, biometric security, fingerprint sensor is the best.
Source: http://www.techchairman.com/2017/11/security-firm-bypassed-iphone-x-face-id.html
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:30am
FCT .... this land is not for sale...
I dedicate this piece of land to Jubril
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by marksooyinmiebi(m): 6:30am
Who will go through all this to hack a phone?
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Oblongata: 6:30am
Abeg no ves I no know wetin to comment
I see free FTC na him I say make i grap am
Buthe the jobless mumus wey suppose dey dress for work done thief am.
Just manage click like and move on
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Charles042: 6:30am
OK
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by temmypotter(m): 6:30am
bad belle people
All this to critique another person's product
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by lilfreezy: 6:31am
Nawa o. All these wahala just to pass phone security. Well, my babe can do all that just to read my WhatsApp messages
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by tayorh(m): 6:31am
Cool
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Offpoint: 6:32am
nothing is unhackable.
please Nairalanders, please I take God beg una.. stop using the word *offpoint* I can't be waking up every morning to tons of *mentioned* aaaaaaaaaaaaaah!
I go come dey tin sey na dem NL bae dey dm me, if I check DP na all this guys with rock faces...
abeg make una stop to dey mention me...
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by OrestesDante(m): 6:32am
iPhone X..... Phew!!!!. No phone is totally secured.
That's the spirit. Most people don't really know what this security company is talking about. They think is about someone stealing a phone and having to bypass the security. It is far more than that. Again, the mask is not replacing the phone like some people think. Rather it will help gain access to a phone and probably get information worth billions of dollars.
We are talking about terrorism, Breach of privacy.
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by COdeGenesis: 6:32am
Na WA o
. People deriving success from another brand. Just reminds me of timaya and one guy like that
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by wolextayo(m): 6:32am
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by DeutschJunge: 6:32am
The phone is just hyped unnecessarily, why should someone pay $1200 just because you want to send poop or unicorn emoji that carries your voice? That's just the only special feature it has, it has nothing productive to boast of. The last time apple did something significant was when they first introduced the phone in 2007, since then they have been playing catch-up and hyping it.
Disclaimer
This message was uploaded by an Iphone user.
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by ExAngel007(f): 6:33am
x
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by coolie1: 6:33am
haha... people keeping spaces will be like...g. gf DG d
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by InfinixMine(m): 6:33am
Lobatan
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by tahir01(m): 6:33am
just to hack a phone?
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by OrestesDante(m): 6:33am
marksooyinmiebi:
Sit down there. Do you think they are talking about thieves that will steal phones and resell in Computer village?
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by dayleke(m): 6:34am
marksooyinmiebi:
Abi o...
Help me tell dem na...
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by aAK1(m): 6:34am
marksooyinmiebi:same people who spend millions of dollars to dig up dirt for political purpose
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by africansunite(m): 6:35am
AFONJAPIG:
eeyaa
you are even proud to be our pig....
how is your ....? hope not over eaten ?
BTW that thing na FTC and not FCT
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by uddeze(m): 6:35am
marksooyinmiebi:oceans 11 guys. Or Tom cruise, mission impossible.
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by babablogger: 6:36am
iris scanner would have been perfect
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by 9jatatafo(m): 6:36am
Making apple very popular
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Thukzee01(m): 6:36am
Am not understanding ooo
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Abudu2000(m): 6:36am
This tells you how far ppl can go to see u fail..
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Ukalejohn(m): 6:37am
Spend $150 just to hack a phone? Nobody is following me from village abeg
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by marksooyinmiebi(m): 6:37am
OrestesDante:
The cost of the mask is even way more then 7 iPhone X.
So what’s the point.
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:38am
africansunite:
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by Phony200(m): 6:38am
If you no get money, hide your face...
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by marksooyinmiebi(m): 6:38am
uddeze:
I bet.
Re: Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model by marksooyinmiebi(m): 6:38am
aAK1:
I bet
