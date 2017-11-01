Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Security Firm Bypassed Iphone X Face ID With 3D Face Mask Model (5461 Views)

Ngo Tuan Anh, Bkav’s Vice President of Cyber Security, said:

The mask is crafted by combining 3D printing with makeup and 2D images, besides some special processing on the cheeks and around the face, where there are large skin areas, to fool AI of Face ID.



According to the company, the reason for the experiment, was to prove that Apple iPhone X face ID feature was not an effective security measure. According to Bkav, biometric security, fingerprint sensor is the best.



A security firm known as Bkav which put the Apple iPhone X to a test claims that they have bypassed the iPhone X face ID. The company who stated that the Face ID is not an effective security measure, explained that they have used a popular 3D printer, nose, and skin made by a handmade artist and used 2D printing for other parts like eyes and a costs of about $150 to fool the Face ID Feature.



















Who will go through all this to hack a phone? 24 Likes

Just manage click like and move on

All this to critique another person's product 4 Likes

Nawa o. All these wahala just to pass phone security. Well, my babe can do all that just to read my WhatsApp messages 11 Likes

nothing is unhackable.



iPhone X..... Phew!!!!. No phone is totally secured.





That's the spirit. Most people don't really know what this security company is talking about. They think is about someone stealing a phone and having to bypass the security. It is far more than that. Again, the mask is not replacing the phone like some people think. Rather it will help gain access to a phone and probably get information worth billions of dollars.



We are talking about terrorism, Breach of privacy. iPhone X..... Phew!!!!. No phone is totally secured.That's the spirit. Most people don't really know what this security company is talking about. They think is about someone stealing a phone and having to bypass the security. It is far more than that. Again, the mask is not replacing the phone like some people think. Rather it will help gain access to a phone and probably get information worth billions of dollars.We are talking about terrorism, Breach of privacy. 8 Likes

Why una Dey do like this. Some people have better things to say but you choose to book all the space.

The phone is just hyped unnecessarily, why should someone pay $1200 just because you want to send poop or unicorn emoji that carries your voice? That's just the only special feature it has, it has nothing productive to boast of. The last time apple did something significant was when they first introduced the phone in 2007, since then they have been playing catch-up and hyping it.



marksooyinmiebi:

Who will go through all this to hack a phone?

Sit down there. Do you think they are talking about thieves that will steal phones and resell in Computer village? Sit down there. Do you think they are talking about thieves that will steal phones and resell in Computer village? 15 Likes

marksooyinmiebi:

Who will go through all this to hack a phone?

marksooyinmiebi:

Who will go through all this to hack a phone? same people who spend millions of dollars to dig up dirt for political purpose same people who spend millions of dollars to dig up dirt for political purpose 3 Likes

marksooyinmiebi:

Who will go through all this to hack a phone? oceans 11 guys. Or Tom cruise, mission impossible. oceans 11 guys. Or Tom cruise, mission impossible.

iris scanner would have been perfect

This tells you how far ppl can go to see u fail.. 1 Like

Spend $150 just to hack a phone? Nobody is following me from village abeg

The cost of the mask is even way more then 7 iPhone X.



So what’s the point. The cost of the mask is even way more then 7 iPhone X.So what’s the point.

