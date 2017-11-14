Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan (4150 Views)

For the first time in 69 years, the University of Ibadan (UI) has produced its first graduate with a First Class honours degree in History.



Vice-Chancellor Prof. Idowu Olayinka said Ozibo Ekele of the Department of History was one of the 186 students who made First Class at the 2015/2016 convocation ceremonies, which began yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.



Olayinka said 5,629 students graduated in various academic programmes from 12 faculties, including the Distance Learning Centre.



According to him, 186 passed with First Class honours, 1,538 finished with Second Class Upper, while 3,133 finished with Second Class Lower.



Also, he said 434 students made Third Class, while 81 others graduated with Pass degrees.



The vice chancellor urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university, saying they should impact positively on their world.



He noted that the students would have graduated a long time ago but for the strike embarked upon by the academic and non-academic workers’ unions.



According to him, the breakdown of the graduating list showed that 3.5 per cent and 28.6 per cent finished with First Class and Second Class (Upper) honours.



Prof Olayinka hailed Ekele for breaking the jinx as the department had never produced a first-class student since inception.



He said: “We warmly congratulate Ozibo Ekele, who is graduating today with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 6.6 out of a maximum of 7.0.”



6.6/7.0



He should be retained at the department.





That is message to those who think history is a course for the dullards.





Congratulations Ozibo



FTC dedicated not to Ozibo Ekele, but to the governing body of both his department and UI as a whole; this is because they didn't deny him what he worked for because he wasn't a Yoruba or because he is from Biafra region as his people here claim. 5 Likes

Na wa, a good 69 years? I'm tired of Nigerian universities



Congrats to the brilliant guy.



History has never been an easy course, that course seems really hard. 1 Like







The hardship in Buhari's administration has made everyone good historians.



We all think back at how good our country used to be and the genesis of how we got into this mess.





A degree in History is a worthless degree. I'm not shocked,The hardship in Buhari's administration has made everyone good historians.We all think back at how good our country used to be and the genesis of how we got into this mess.With that said,A degree in History is a worthless degree. 8 Likes 1 Share

what tribe is he from

If you don't know history, you can't make history..



Congratulations bro. 1 Like

If you can do well in history department, you can do well anywhere.

Congrats! I studied history too 1 Like 1 Share

The premier University.

Congrats!

Tell the lower degree holders to come and start blogging.



Nwa Ebonyi, ONYE IZI GONGON!!





WE HAVE MANY GREAT MEN/WOMEN 4 Likes

Hmmmm the guy must be Wikipedia 1 Like 1 Share

Igbo's making history anyhow. Imagine Nigeria without the Igbo's.. No wonder they fought to keep the Igbo's because they are the only uniting force. Igbo amaka!!!!! 1 Like

Congratulations bros







Others wey get upper and lower, no be say then no good o, but Nigeria lecturer they get arouse when them dey fail students 1 Like

Wey dat unilag 5 pointer now Enuf of this crap. Do they add any value to nigeriaWey dat unilag 5 pointer now

Ogun laye o, so people still dey study history

Igbo's making history anyhow. Imagine Nigeria without the Igbo's.. No wonder they fought to keep the Igbo's because they are the only uniting force. Igbo amaka!!!!!

Igbo's making history anyhow. Imagine Nigeria without the Igbo's.. No wonder they fought to keep the Igbo's because they are the only uniting force. Igbo amaka!!!!! You are a sissy You are a sissy 1 Like

Congratulations bros







Others wey get upper and lower, no be say then no good o, but Nigeria lecturer they get arouse when them dey fail students Aswear Aswear

I'm not shocked,

The hardship in Buhari's administration has made everyone good historians.



We all think back at how good our country used to be and the genesis of how we got into this mess.





With that said,

A degree in History is a worthless degree.



Meanwhile, these Indomie generation Universities have produced hundreds or thousands of first class students.



So many first class in chemistry, yet no new methods of purifying water. So many first class in Mech.engine, yet we still flock to India to buy Keke Marwa. Pharmacy nko, yet they can't produce Paracetamol or acetyl salicylic acid(aspirin). Alabukun still rules the street...