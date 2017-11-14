₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by GistMeMore(m): 4:20am
For the first time in 69 years, the University of Ibadan (UI) has produced its first graduate with a First Class honours degree in History.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Idowu Olayinka said Ozibo Ekele of the Department of History was one of the 186 students who made First Class at the 2015/2016 convocation ceremonies, which began yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Olayinka said 5,629 students graduated in various academic programmes from 12 faculties, including the Distance Learning Centre.
According to him, 186 passed with First Class honours, 1,538 finished with Second Class Upper, while 3,133 finished with Second Class Lower.
Also, he said 434 students made Third Class, while 81 others graduated with Pass degrees.
The vice chancellor urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university, saying they should impact positively on their world.
He noted that the students would have graduated a long time ago but for the strike embarked upon by the academic and non-academic workers’ unions.
According to him, the breakdown of the graduating list showed that 3.5 per cent and 28.6 per cent finished with First Class and Second Class (Upper) honours.
Prof Olayinka hailed Ekele for breaking the jinx as the department had never produced a first-class student since inception.
He said: “We warmly congratulate Ozibo Ekele, who is graduating today with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 6.6 out of a maximum of 7.0.”
Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/ui-gets-1st-class-history-graduate-186-students-first-time
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by xreal: 4:22am
6.6/7.0
He should be retained at the department.
That is message to those who think history is a course for the dullards.
Congratulations Ozibo
FTC dedicated not to Ozibo Ekele, but to the governing body of both his department and UI as a whole; this is because they didn't deny him what he worked for because he wasn't a Yoruba or because he is from Biafra region as his people here claim.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Nltaliban(m): 5:19am
N
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by OrestesDante(m): 5:31am
People still dey that department?
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by 30BillionGang: 5:40am
congrate bro
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Daeylar(f): 7:29am
Na wa, a good 69 years? I'm tired of Nigerian universities
Congrats to the brilliant guy.
History has never been an easy course, that course seems really hard.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by NwaAmaikpe: 7:29am
I'm not shocked,
The hardship in Buhari's administration has made everyone good historians.
We all think back at how good our country used to be and the genesis of how we got into this mess.
With that said,
A degree in History is a worthless degree.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Angelawhite(f): 7:30am
Namecheck 1 2 3
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by tizzle(m): 7:30am
History? i may have done better
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by kizz007: 7:30am
what tribe is he from
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Divay22(f): 7:31am
If you don't know history, you can't make history..
Congratulations bro.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by BigBelleControl(m): 7:31am
If you can do well in history department, you can do well anywhere.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by tayo60(f): 7:31am
Congrats! I studied history too
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Danladi7: 7:31am
Hmmmm
The premier University.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Ifebaby16(m): 7:32am
Congrats!
Tell the lower degree holders to come and start blogging.
My signature has all the info.
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Daniel058(m): 7:32am
Nwa Ebonyi, ONYE IZI GONGON!!
WE HAVE MANY GREAT MEN/WOMEN
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by austonclint(m): 7:32am
Hmmmm the guy must be Wikipedia
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by bigboik(m): 7:33am
Cool
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by 01Alpha(m): 7:33am
Igbo's making history anyhow. Imagine Nigeria without the Igbo's.. No wonder they fought to keep the Igbo's because they are the only uniting force. Igbo amaka!!!!!
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Ojuororun: 7:33am
hmmmn oK
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by bastien: 7:35am
Congratulations bros
Others wey get upper and lower, no be say then no good o, but Nigeria lecturer they get arouse when them dey fail students
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by yeyerolling: 7:36am
Enuf of this crap. Do they add any value to nigeria Wey dat unilag 5 pointer now
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:38am
NCAN.....FOOD IS READY!
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Supersuave2(m): 7:42am
Ogun laye o, so people still dey study history
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by xreal: 7:43am
01Alpha:
Kai! Keep quiet. Keep quiet.
Must u say this rubbish every time?
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by mayorwah98(m): 7:43am
01Alpha:You are a sissy
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by festwiz(m): 7:43am
bastien:Aswear
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Felixalex(m): 7:45am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by Zionista(m): 7:45am
Meanwhile, these Indomie generation Universities have produced hundreds or thousands of first class students.
So many first class in chemistry, yet no new methods of purifying water. So many first class in Mech.engine, yet we still flock to India to buy Keke Marwa. Pharmacy nko, yet they can't produce Paracetamol or acetyl salicylic acid(aspirin). Alabukun still rules the street...
|Re: Ozibo Ekele Graduates With First Class In History From University Of Ibadan by princesscool: 7:48am
Igbo's are brilliant, ekele congratulation.
