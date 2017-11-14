Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay (2564 Views)

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says the Federal Government does not want the whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of the N13bn in an Ikoyi apartment to run mad.



Sagay said the government believed he needed to be adequately counselled and this was the reason his commission was delayed



The senior advocate said this during an interview with our correspondent on Monday.





Sagay said if the commission, which the whistle-blower claims is N860m, was given to him immediately; he probably would have squandered it within a month or two.



Sagay said, “What I gathered from my inquiry is that the man is not sufficiently stable to receive such a huge sum of money. He is like someone who will almost run mental when he gets the money and will use it in an irresponsible manner, attracting not only undesirable people but even danger to himself.





“I think what they wanted to do for him was to provide counsellors. Not just counsellors for character and mental situation but counsellors who would be like consultants that would help him to really invest the money and plan in such a way that he doesn’t throw it away in five minutes.



“They are trying to help him. Nobody is denying him anything. They are trying to help him but he just misunderstands the intention and like everyone that has been deprived for a long time, he is so desperate to have it but from what I can see, if they just give him everything, it won’t last more than a month or two because so many people will start finding ways to get to him and taking their portions from him. So, they were just trying to help him but he became hysterical.”



Sagay hailed the Federal Government’s decision to pay the whistle-blower in tranches, adding that such a method of payment would deter him from spending it all at once.





The PACAC chairman said it was also the responsibility of the government to ensure that the whistleblower did not become a nuisance.



He added, “It is better to pay him in tranches. I agree with the government because if not, he will throw it away. This is valuable money that government could have used for millions of unemployed and wretchedly poor people.



“One man is getting it and he just wants it so that he can blow it all in five minutes? No, the government has a responsibility to see that his excitement does not end in seeing the money being thrown away irresponsibly. So, I agree with the government.”



The lawyer of the whistle-blower, Yakubu Galadima, however, said the government’s intentions were suspect.



Galadima wondered why the government did not question his client’s mental capacity when he was giving the EFCC information on the money.



The lawyer said even if his client was mental, he still deserved to be given his due.





He said, “As far as I am concerned, if the money is not paid by the end of this month, I am ready to tell the whole world but if they act favourably, their image will be redeemed.



“Does Prof. Sagay have contact with my client? Doesn’t my client have relatives that can take care of him? Even a mad man is entitled to his estate so what are they talking about? That is not an excuse as far as I am concerned.”



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/we-dont-want-ikoyi-whistle-blower-to-run-mad-sagay/amp/

but his doing so already. Pay him his money. 4 Likes

"Sagay said if the commission, which the whistle-blower claims is N860m, was given to him immediately; he probably would have squandered it within a month or two".





Imagine this statement..



What is your business with what he does with his money?



Apc are the ones that are mad and spending all the money 18 Likes 2 Shares

My dear you guyz should pay him his money he sure do know what to do with his money.....



Trying to delay the payment or paying him in "tranches" is either they are trying to deny him of his money or paying him an incomplete money. 6 Likes

It is non of your business if he runs mad or squandered the money.

If an average Nigerian should get such amount the person will run mad for like 2 minutes and get back to his sense (including you Mr Sagay)



Even the pastor that will get the tithes will even mad for like a week.



But the law i s the law. Please obey and pay 7 Likes

These i.diots think say we mumu like them 3 Likes

As long he his an adult give him the money and stop making mockery of the whistle blower policy



There are so many misfits in high political positions today who are in control of critical economic resources of the country,some are local government chairmen, head of agencies,parastatals, ministers, Senators, governors and even higher positions etc, most of whom need a psychiatric test before occupying those positions yet they are allowed to make vital decisions on behalf of Nigerians running into billions and trillions of naira.what a shame

The apc dullardic government is a shame to humanity 8 Likes

I hope all you future whistle blowers are learning. The whistle blower who deserve some form of protection from the real owners of the money has now been exposed to attack.

Lieyer Sagay has joined Lie Mohammed class. They should just admit it. They are angry with the guy for exposing Baba friends. 3 Likes

FG has become a busy body. Wetin concern them? Sometimes our Leaders behaviours sef! 2 Likes





Let him run mad. Give him his money.

Thieves!!!! Let him run mad. Give him his money.Thieves!!!! 3 Likes

During the period when celtel was giving her customers 20 million naira, the phone of a 90 years old man rang. He was sleeping, so his son took the call. "We are pleased to inform you that your number has just won the sum of twenty million naira." The son nearly fainted. He didn't know how to break the news to his old man. He was afraid he would die due to over-excitement. So they invited a psychologist to break the news to him gently and professionally. The doctor started like this.

"Papa, what will you do with 20 million naira if you win it?"

The papa who felt the possibility of winning even a million is remote, simply replied, "Well, I will give you half of it".

The doctor fainted.

My people, its been ten years now, and the doctor is still in coma.



0.8 billion naira. And the man thinks he can just collect all just like that? Everybody from the EFCC to the ministers want their own cut. Abi una forget say EFCC na nigerian police officers?

#PayTheWhistleBlower 11 Likes 1 Share

all these are stories, FG suddenly cares for her citizens. pay the man his money. 6 Likes

In developed countries it's often the responsibility of government to ensure citizens who come into large amounts of money often thru lottery don't blow it at once and revert to poverty. So they pay over a period of time. Knowing the Nigerian factor I doubt such can be managed here. They should pay the fellow his due. 1 Like

I cant believe that a government official is talking this kind of nonsense 1 Like





Nigerian politicians dont run mad when they steal billions they ve not seen before but an ordinary nigeria would run mad abii Wat an irony....



Oga Sagay nd FG, release this man's money in full nd let him choose a finacial firm of his own to manage his money...



I know u all intend cheating the man because he has no backing, steal from him when we must forgotten his case nd ve moved forward or kill him nd ve the remaining tranches to urselves.



Last bullet: This is just the death of whistleblowing in nigeria. When did the govt start bothering on how we spend our personal money

Suddenly Nigerin govt cares about the welfare of its citizen, If the peeson that hid 43 million dollars in Ikoyi didnt run mad why should the whistle blower run mad because of money ...Me sha I know the guy wont see upto 5 million before he is killed by these greedy demons and his money redirected

magoo10:

As long he his an adult give him the money and stop making mockery of the whistle blower policy



There are so many misfits in high political positions today who are in control of critical economic resources of the country,some are local government chairmen, head of agencies,parastatals, ministers, Senators, governors and even higher positions etc, most of whom need a psychiatric test before occupying those positions yet they are allowed to make vital decisions on behalf of Nigerians running into billions and trillions of naira.what a shame

The apc dullardic government is a shame to humanity No govt will allow him spend such fund as he likes, he is getting it from the nation's economy, what if he moves all oversea, imagine taking 1bn out of an economy?

No govt will allow him spend such fund as he likes, he is getting it from the nation's economy, what if he moves all oversea, imagine taking 1bn out of an economy?

I just feel the govt should have stated all this t&c to his advocate or as part of the policy when the percentage was disclose, not the lies of he has been paid or he is insane.

OlujobaSamuel:



No govt will allow him spend such fund as he likes, he is getting it from the nation's economy, what if he moves all oversea, imagine taking 1bn out of an economy?

but he has done his job by delivering a whopping $43million dollars into the nations economy why won't they do their own part of the bargain of giving him his percentage without exposing the whistle blower identity and putting his life in risk, can't you see that there is something wrong somewhere?

This government cannot be trusted shikena ,their propaganda is just too much.

but he has done his job by delivering a whopping $43million dollars into the nations economy why won't they do their own part of the bargain of giving him his percentage without exposing the whistle blower identity and putting his life in risk, can't you see that there is something wrong somewhere?

This government cannot be trusted shikena ,their propaganda is just too much.

Then make una pay him money now. Since when? 1 Like

But he is not Mad when he was giving information to the govement.







Prof. Itse Sagay is running ......... 1 Like

even if e wan risk the money on 1.30 odds self,wetin concern una,better give this bloke his money, I dey wonder how much Madness una wey don tiff pass 20 billion don mad,last time I checked,I nor see any politician for any mental home 2 Likes

OlujobaSamuel:



No govt will allow him spend such fund as he likes, he is getting it from the nation's economy, what if he moves all oversea, imagine taking 1bn out of an economy?

What are you even saying self? What about all the millions of dollars being domiciled in foreign accounts by these same politicians ? Truth is they are just trying to save face knowing fully well that Nigerians are now in the know of their lies and deceit. How is it even possible for the guy to just 850m abroad, does that even make any sense to you ? Plz stop insulting our sensibilities here by trying to defend the indefensible. Just pay him money ,that was the agreement

looks as if they want to cheat the poor man. 1 Like

Who is mad between a polithiefcian who loot the country's treasures running into trillions of hard currencies, more than enough for several generations to spend and more to remain. He walks free, boast of the stolen money, flaunt it, never arrested and never called 'mad' compared to a man who was asked to whistleblow which he did. His action led to recovery of huge sum stolen from the country and when it was time to pay him his cut, the government alleges he's mad. Is it their madness?



When he was giving vital information, he wasn't mad and now that the government feels they're done with him, they tag him 'mad'. This change na chain and scam. With this attitude from the government, I believe this is the beginning of the end of whistleblowing. 1 Like

yeye people...let him run mad_his money will cure his madness.... awon ole 1 Like

you call him mad becuase he contributed to a fight aginst corruption that affect cronies and big wigs in apc? 1 Like

terrezo2002:

looks as if they want to cheat the poor man.

Looks like ? They will surely cheat him and he will be lucky if he even escapes with his life

All these noise about ikoyi whistle blower is just a mirage. There is nothing like that.

At the end the money will go into these APC politicians pockets, because they planted the money for us to believe that they are really fighting corruption.

They also whistleblow it..... I just pity the Nigerians that believe this lies and propaganda. 1 Like

E

give him his money, nah ur own business how he spends it 1 Like

O boy Eh! Who sabi how much percent this guy lawyer go get from the money, because the lawyer has really invested much on this case oh. Make e no be say him don coerce the whistle-blower to pay him 50% as legal fees and co 1 Like