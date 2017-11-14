₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,800 members, 3,910,900 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 08:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay (2564 Views)
"Ikoyi Whistle-Blower Will Be Paid This Month" – Adeosun / "Ikoyi Whistle-blower Is Mad" - EFCC Says, Takes Him To Psychiatric Hospital / Whistle-blower To Receive 5% Of Loot Recovered — FG (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by UrbanNG(m): 4:33am
The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says the Federal Government does not want the whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of the N13bn in an Ikoyi apartment to run mad.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/we-dont-want-ikoyi-whistle-blower-to-run-mad-sagay/amp/
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by princeade86(m): 4:38am
but his doing so already. Pay him his money.
4 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by raker300: 4:42am
“Sagay said if the commission, which the whistle-blower claims is N860m, was given to him immediately; he probably would have squandered it within a month or two”.
Imagine this statement..
What is your business with what he does with his money?
Apc are the ones that are mad and spending all the money
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by chriskosherbal(m): 4:46am
My dear you guyz should pay him his money he sure do know what to do with his money.....
Trying to delay the payment or paying him in "tranches" is either they are trying to deny him of his money or paying him an incomplete money.
6 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by Godswillu(m): 5:04am
It is non of your business if he runs mad or squandered the money.
If an average Nigerian should get such amount the person will run mad for like 2 minutes and get back to his sense (including you Mr Sagay)
Even the pastor that will get the tithes will even mad for like a week.
But the law i s the law. Please obey and pay
7 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by Oblongata: 5:07am
These i.diots think say we mumu like them
3 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by magoo10: 5:08am
As long he his an adult give him the money and stop making mockery of the whistle blower policy
There are so many misfits in high political positions today who are in control of critical economic resources of the country,some are local government chairmen, head of agencies,parastatals, ministers, Senators, governors and even higher positions etc, most of whom need a psychiatric test before occupying those positions yet they are allowed to make vital decisions on behalf of Nigerians running into billions and trillions of naira.what a shame
The apc dullardic government is a shame to humanity
8 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by Teacher1776(m): 5:15am
I hope all you future whistle blowers are learning. The whistle blower who deserve some form of protection from the real owners of the money has now been exposed to attack.
Lieyer Sagay has joined Lie Mohammed class. They should just admit it. They are angry with the guy for exposing Baba friends.
3 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by Lifestone(m): 5:32am
FG has become a busy body. Wetin concern them? Sometimes our Leaders behaviours sef!
2 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by OrestesDante(m): 5:33am
Let him run mad. Give him his money.
Thieves!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by Teacher1776(m): 5:35am
During the period when celtel was giving her customers 20 million naira, the phone of a 90 years old man rang. He was sleeping, so his son took the call. "We are pleased to inform you that your number has just won the sum of twenty million naira." The son nearly fainted. He didn't know how to break the news to his old man. He was afraid he would die due to over-excitement. So they invited a psychologist to break the news to him gently and professionally. The doctor started like this.
"Papa, what will you do with 20 million naira if you win it?"
The papa who felt the possibility of winning even a million is remote, simply replied, "Well, I will give you half of it".
The doctor fainted.
My people, its been ten years now, and the doctor is still in coma.
0.8 billion naira. And the man thinks he can just collect all just like that? Everybody from the EFCC to the ministers want their own cut. Abi una forget say EFCC na nigerian police officers?
#PayTheWhistleBlower
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by bonechamberlain(m): 5:35am
all these are stories, FG suddenly cares for her citizens. pay the man his money.
6 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by aolawale025: 5:37am
In developed countries it's often the responsibility of government to ensure citizens who come into large amounts of money often thru lottery don't blow it at once and revert to poverty. So they pay over a period of time. Knowing the Nigerian factor I doubt such can be managed here. They should pay the fellow his due.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by meforyou1(m): 5:38am
I cant believe that a government official is talking this kind of nonsense
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by amunkita(m): 6:24am
When did the govt start bothering on how we spend our personal money
Nigerian politicians dont run mad when they steal billions they ve not seen before but an ordinary nigeria would run mad abii Wat an irony....
Oga Sagay nd FG, release this man's money in full nd let him choose a finacial firm of his own to manage his money...
I know u all intend cheating the man because he has no backing, steal from him when we must forgotten his case nd ve moved forward or kill him nd ve the remaining tranches to urselves.
Last bullet: This is just the death of whistleblowing in nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by FarahAideed: 7:12am
Suddenly Nigerin govt cares about the welfare of its citizen , If the peeson that hid 43 million dollars in Ikoyi didnt run mad why should the whistle blower run mad because of money ...Me sha I know the guy wont see upto 5 million before he is killed by these greedy demons and his money redirected
5 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by OlujobaSamuel: 7:14am
magoo10:No govt will allow him spend such fund as he likes, he is getting it from the nation's economy, what if he moves all oversea, imagine taking 1bn out of an economy?
I just feel the govt should have stated all this t&c to his advocate or as part of the policy when the percentage was disclose, not the lies of he has been paid or he is insane.
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by magoo10: 7:24am
OlujobaSamuel:but he has done his job by delivering a whopping $43million dollars into the nations economy why won't they do their own part of the bargain of giving him his percentage without exposing the whistle blower identity and putting his life in risk, can't you see that there is something wrong somewhere?
This government cannot be trusted shikena ,their propaganda is just too much.
3 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by yemmight(m): 7:25am
Then make una pay him money now. Since when?
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by OBAGADAFFI: 7:29am
But he is not Mad when he was giving information to the govement.
Prof. Itse Sagay is running .........
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by buskie13(m): 7:34am
even if e wan risk the money on 1.30 odds self,wetin concern una,better give this bloke his money, I dey wonder how much Madness una wey don tiff pass 20 billion don mad,last time I checked,I nor see any politician for any mental home
2 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by tifany89(m): 7:34am
OlujobaSamuel:What are you even saying self? What about all the millions of dollars being domiciled in foreign accounts by these same politicians ? Truth is they are just trying to save face knowing fully well that Nigerians are now in the know of their lies and deceit. How is it even possible for the guy to just 850m abroad, does that even make any sense to you ? Plz stop insulting our sensibilities here by trying to defend the indefensible. Just pay him money ,that was the agreement
2 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by terrezo2002(m): 7:34am
looks as if they want to cheat the poor man.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by nerodenero: 7:35am
Who is mad between a polithiefcian who loot the country's treasures running into trillions of hard currencies, more than enough for several generations to spend and more to remain. He walks free, boast of the stolen money, flaunt it, never arrested and never called 'mad' compared to a man who was asked to whistleblow which he did. His action led to recovery of huge sum stolen from the country and when it was time to pay him his cut, the government alleges he's mad. Is it their madness?
When he was giving vital information, he wasn't mad and now that the government feels they're done with him, they tag him 'mad'. This change na chain and scam. With this attitude from the government, I believe this is the beginning of the end of whistleblowing.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by GeoOla25(m): 7:47am
yeye people...let him run mad_his money will cure his madness.... awon ole
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by pdpisGONE: 7:48am
you call him mad becuase he contributed to a fight aginst corruption that affect cronies and big wigs in apc?
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by FarahAideed: 7:49am
terrezo2002:
Looks like ? They will surely cheat him and he will be lucky if he even escapes with his life
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by Iceman2017(m): 7:49am
All these noise about ikoyi whistle blower is just a mirage. There is nothing like that.
At the end the money will go into these APC politicians pockets, because they planted the money for us to believe that they are really fighting corruption.
They also whistleblow it..... I just pity the Nigerians that believe this lies and propaganda.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by darfay: 7:49am
E
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:49am
give him his money, nah ur own business how he spends it
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by obaataaokpaewu: 7:50am
O boy Eh! Who sabi how much percent this guy lawyer go get from the money, because the lawyer has really invested much on this case oh. Make e no be say him don coerce the whistle-blower to pay him 50% as legal fees and co
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Want Ikoyi Whistle-blower To Run Mad – Sagay by musa234(m): 7:50am
princeade86:APC will not keep disgrace us.. So those who keep stealing billions of dollars will not run mad..Give this man his money, how he spends it is non of you guys bleeping business.. I smell lies here
1 Like
It's Official: El-rufai N Ribadu Can Enjoy Passport Services, Yar'adua Now Said / The Fraud Called Nigeria- Which Way Out? / How Una See Am?
Viewing this topic: idealsico(m), eazyjakes(m), naturalmikky(m), joeworipre, ceeceeuwa, rasmod7777, domejike(m), razque, Joyyish, Petik8(m), babakb, talk2bity, Patobanton, Wazzaowner(m), Mister2, chikarism, isoh(m), arent88(m), benatti11, yusuf01(m), Vidamia(m), Ewoma45(f), okonja(m), chemicalibk, Dottune(m), Articul8(m), andersonbaba(f), DuruCee, Uwaomaokey, mevlevi05(m), darkenkach(m), confluence, Ridhwan1(m), lacream007, shemite, Juban(m), Viccur(m), NotComplaining, CARLOSZ, NORSIYK(m), sakalisis(m), damoneymag(m), londrina(f), YkUnltd, applo, shekauvsbuhari, Rolly7, laffwitmi, ericok(m), maj007(m), MrBigiman, maxtum(m), tobdee, neoapocalypse, bammydele1(m), IamZod(m), Demolaeby, feeloscar(m), Milldon(m), Hotpurewater(m), horlus(m), sammy4life1(m), psychopunk(m), femoboy(m), ZUBY77(m), babzlim(m), PHIPEX(m), Nnannapat(m), emmadejust(m), mabea, Investnow2017, Kx, skimeh(m), babankd, remzor(m), Ournaija, Dannychukz(m), Jerrick(m), jonah19, flywheelz(m), Smartphil(m), NPComplete, saidubaba, omololu251, Ezezima2012(m), Gheebaby(f), kaywize, Ranks007(m), foretaste, OlabodeAjala(f), iamgunju(m), stallionng, divinedaniel, sepalapen(m), nkwuocha1, zeestone99(m), chordrylateral(m), djfiki, trillville(m), kels2much(m), metroid(m), Livefreeordieha(m), marcusagrippa(m), sixtus3606(m), Emmypongaim(m), nicetboy(m), seuneniola(m), Mayor21(m), Habayomie(m), 9jja(f), Amenaghwon, sosonwa(f), adeabimbola700(m), xcolanto(m), Yippsy(m), GourmetChef, LorDBolton(m), bife, Serial48, femorra(m), debonairprinx(m), coolestchris(m), badboyplay(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14