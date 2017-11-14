Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Asisat Oshoala Lagos Secondary School Girls Football Clinic 2017 (Photos) (6325 Views)

The most valuable players from the four centre will get scholarships to study and play football in China. Other participants can also win other prizes.



Asisat Oshoala had a meet and greet session with the students at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on the first day of the clinic. Here are pictures of the event.



































Dr Rafiu Ladipo is the president general of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club.























































AY Comedian, Haruna Lukman, John Ogu and other Super Eagles stars made adverts in support of the clinic.







AY Comedian, Haruna Lukman, John Ogu and other Super Eagles stars made adverts in support of the clinic.









Visit to Mrs Bolanle Ambode, first lady of Lagos State.





With Dr Stella Okoli (CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals) and Rita Chikwelu (Super Falcons captain). Asisat Oshoala is an Emzor ambassador.



















Some of the books donated by Ifeanyi Uba and the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.















Photos of previous editions of the football clinic and visitations by the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.

Interesting thread, That's really great.



My thought exactly, the new generations might not always care about formal education that much. The turn up is encouraging.





The best talents from the Lagos state girls secondary schools football clinic organized by reigning Africa Women Footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala will get full scholarship to study in China. The clinic which will hold in November this year is endorsed by the Lagos state sports commission, the Lagos state football association and supported by the wife of the governor of Lagos state, Mrs Bolanle Ambode.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqTIprN6vL0

From Lagos Television.

Seen....How much is Ambode spending to support this event? 1 Like







All female athletes or footballers are either lesbians or bisexuals.

All of them!!!





I see men among the spectators 1 Like

How true is this please https://web.facebook.com/princechinonso.jacob.9/videos/1942462852703276/

Good









OSHOLA IS THE BOMB..!

CAN'T REALLY EXPRESS THE INTENSE ADMIRATION I HAVE FOR HER..!

MISS INDEPENDENT...

hmmmmm ..she looks like a man though... quoters pls stop deceiving yourselves u all know











See what a youth Corper did





Asisat is beautiful 2 Likes 1 Share

wow! God bless you Azeezat 1 Like

Fear Naija! Some individuals wey make money legitimately better pass our Government wey get unlimited funds at their disposal.



Bigups to Asisat Oshoala. Nigeria will be great again.

Asisat is turning out to be the most successful / celebrated Nigeria female footballer and possibly Nigerian footballer in general.

Congrats my dear sister. 2 Likes

Second to the last picture is just "wawu"!!!!

Giving back to your community.

This is commendable. 1 Like

This is good. Though I am not yoruba and I strongly believe Yorubas act demonic like devil agents and enemies of progress of every other tribe, but I must commend this particular Yoruba child on this. Giving back to the community is a great and laudable thing.



All my flatty headed sisters, please emulate this girl here and stop doing Lesbianism up and down. Like one Chichi Igbo wannabe lesbian footballer.

Build up one another an not snatching each others boyfriends up and down.



O di m ka umu Igbo nwee obi nwanne . Ka anyi gbakoo aka bulie ala Igbo elu nke ga abu na ndi ofe mmanu mmanu na ndi alakuba enweghi ike ihu azu anyi anya ozo.

Umunne nyere onye Igbo obula aka i huru n'akuku gi aka. Obu otua ka ndi nna anyi ha jiri gbaa mbo mgbe ogu Biafra ga chara. 1 Like

Ladies only football.



Vaseline crew, note the date.

FUTUBOLU

great guts...welldone Oshoala..



This was what most of the male great footballers were expected to do but failed



Giving back to the society for others to be great like you is a most cherished performance..



Others male and female great sportsmen and women shld imitate you....time to chop alone is over!

God will bless you dear.



Don’t mind all this stupid Wizkid, Davido, E-money et al. God will replenish your pocket. 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





All female athletes or footballers are either lesbians or bisexuals. All of them!!!



Thank me later. How that one take concern us? How that one take concern us?

The hype around this girl is unbelievable. How many people here have seen her play before?

Real men don't watch women football because it is complete crap.



She wants to be another David Beckham that plays on pages of newspaper.

coolie1:

hmmmmm ..she looks like a man though... quoters pls stop deceiving yourselves u all know yes now ...the nature of her Jon has changed her physique totally so she must look like a man.. OK? yes now ...the nature of her Jon has changed her physique totally so she must look like a man.. OK?