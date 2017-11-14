₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Asisat Oshoala Foundation, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals is holding a football clinic for female students of secondary schools in Lagos. The clinic takes place in four centres from November 13th - 17th, 2017.
The most valuable players from the four centre will get scholarships to study and play football in China. Other participants can also win other prizes.
Asisat Oshoala had a meet and greet session with the students at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on the first day of the clinic. Here are pictures of the event.
Dr Rafiu Ladipo is the president general of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club.
Abu Azeez congratulated her.
AY Comedian, Haruna Lukman, John Ogu and other Super Eagles stars made adverts in support of the clinic.
Photos of previous editions of the football clinic and visitations by the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.
Visit to Mrs Bolanle Ambode, first lady of Lagos State.
With Dr Stella Okoli (CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals) and Rita Chikwelu (Super Falcons captain). Asisat Oshoala is an Emzor ambassador.
Some of the books donated by Ifeanyi Uba and the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.
Interesting thread, That's really great.
My thought exactly, the new generations might not always care about formal education that much. The turn up is encouraging.
From Lagos Television.
The best talents from the Lagos state girls secondary schools football clinic organized by reigning Africa Women Footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala will get full scholarship to study in China. The clinic which will hold in November this year is endorsed by the Lagos state sports commission, the Lagos state football association and supported by the wife of the governor of Lagos state, Mrs Bolanle Ambode.
Seen....How much is Ambode spending to support this event?
I see men among the spectators
Good
OSHOLA IS THE BOMB..!
CAN'T REALLY EXPRESS THE INTENSE ADMIRATION I HAVE FOR HER..!
MISS INDEPENDENT...
Asisat is beautiful
wow! God bless you Azeezat
Fear Naija! Some individuals wey make money legitimately better pass our Government wey get unlimited funds at their disposal.
Bigups to Asisat Oshoala. Nigeria will be great again.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Lagos Secondary School Girls Football Clinic 2017 (Photos) by deji17: 3:31pm
Asisat is turning out to be the most successful / celebrated Nigeria female footballer and possibly Nigerian footballer in general.
Congrats my dear sister.
Second to the last picture is just "wawu"!!!!
Giving back to your community.
This is commendable.
great guts...welldone Oshoala..
This was what most of the male great footballers were expected to do but failed
Giving back to the society for others to be great like you is a most cherished performance..
Others male and female great sportsmen and women shld imitate you....time to chop alone is over!
God will bless you dear.
Don’t mind all this stupid Wizkid, Davido, E-money et al. God will replenish your pocket.
NwaAmaikpe:How that one take concern us?
coolie1:yes now ...the nature of her Jon has changed her physique totally so she must look like a man.. OK?
God bless u as u do this...... We need more of your type in the society
