Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by dre11(m): 6:43am
By Daniel Adugbo


Nigerian crude cargoes found their way to Portugal for the first time this year, crude export destination data released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showed.
Around 948,000 barrels of Nigerian crude was exported to the Western European country in May 2017, the latest NNPC report also showed.


The last time shipments of Nigerian crude oil called at Portuguese ports were in November last year and around 996,000 barrels crude was offloaded.

The report also showed that West African neighbour Cameroon also bought 700,000 barrels of Nigerian crude grades for the first time that same month after halting Nigerian crude import five months earlier.

Similarly, Nigerian crude export to far East Asia for that month was boosted by the resumption of import by Malaysia, according to the data.

The country bought 1.9 million barrels of Nigerian crude in January 2017 but didn’t order for it again until May when 948,000 barrels of Nigerian crude were shipped to the country.

Exports of Nigerian crude, described as light and sweet and hot cake in the market, has seen a resurgence in recent times following steady resumption in production after a respite in attacks by militants in Niger Delta where Nigeria’s oil is produced.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/portugal-others-buy-nigerian-crude-oil-first-time.html


Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by izzou(m): 6:45am
I don't know if I should celebrate the news or just celebrate my ftc

Meanwhile dre11 is known for stories like

- Man uses his wife,mother and sister's best friend for house rent ritual

- Woman divorces man over sex. Says he lasts 5 milliseconds

- Goat gives birth to a ram after having sex with a fish

I am surprised you have changed your line of topics.
This is good news

Good morning smiley

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by NigerDeltan(m): 7:59am
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by ashjay001(m): 9:01am
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by veekid(m): 10:23am
Good news for Buhari; e no change anything
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by divicode: 10:24am
PMB is working, haters are crying!
PMB till 2023

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by divicode: 10:24am
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by NLevents: 10:24am
Nigeria is blessed. Another reason why we all need to be friendly with each other, especially nairalanders smiley

Nigeria is blessed. Another reason why we all need to be friendly with each other, especially nairalanders

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by ShitHead: 10:24am
This is because of the relationship between Davido and Ronaldo. God is good. grin

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by morereb10: 10:24am
and they said buhari is not working

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by whateverkay(m): 10:25am
sadWhen i say the crude oil in the Niger delta belongs to every Nigerian, some foolish ipob youths will start raising dust. The title of the thread says Nigerian crude, not Niger delta crude sad

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by jaheymezz(m): 10:25am
finally Nigeria is on fia! I never even hear that song self

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by kalvoken: 10:25am
Good new for our poli-thiefcians.

No biggie for the common man
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by classicfrank4u(m): 10:26am
I should be happy? 4 money dat I will not see mtcheeew

Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Sezua(m): 10:26am
Had to check the poster twice to be sure.
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by epospiky(m): 10:26am
A new development in looting industry.
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by JuanDeDios: 10:27am
Hahahaha. Dre11, come and respond to this.
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by netoc65(m): 10:27am
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by medolab90(m): 10:32am
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Johnakwehblog: 10:33am
Wow, seems like it took them years.
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by hezy4real01(m): 10:33am
Good one, but the govt should be on guard, I no too trust those Portuguese
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Khonvicted(m): 10:34am
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by pinkyruledworld(m): 10:36am
nawao. person no fit wish him birthday mates happy birthday in peace again. Abeg lift the ban on me
dominique, FOD, naijacutee , puskin
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by hisgrace090: 10:37am
Nigeria go better.
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:37am
Dem go soon add dat wan to their achievement come 2019 campaign.
Jus wait and see grin
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Comedy15: 10:37am
Lottas are waiting, good for them! grin grin grin
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by wtfcoded: 10:42am
Don't say nigerian crude, say niger delta crude. angry Ndi ori
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by buchilino(m): 10:44am
THANK YOU, MY BROTHER. SOME USELESS CUCUMBERS R ALREADY GOING TRIBAL OVER DIS NEWS.
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:45am
lol hhahahahhaha dey will come for ur head
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by coolbarrie: 10:45am
Monitoring glass
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:49am
Good news for maikanti baru,ibe kachukwu and other adventurist in the oil sector as for common man is a bad news
Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by iluvdonjazzy: 10:52am
great news, now lets see d excuse APC will give this time around.

