₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,918 members, 3,911,344 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time (3978 Views)
List Of Firms Approved By NNPC To Lift Nigerian Crude For 2017/18 / 224 Firms Bid For Nigerian Crude Oil Contract / Foreign Refineries To Stop Buying Nigeria’s Crude Oil Due To NDA Attacks (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by dre11(m): 6:43am
By Daniel Adugbo
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/portugal-others-buy-nigerian-crude-oil-first-time.html
lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by izzou(m): 6:45am
I don't know if I should celebrate the news or just celebrate my ftc
Meanwhile dre11 is known for stories like
- Man uses his wife,mother and sister's best friend for house rent ritual
- Woman divorces man over sex. Says he lasts 5 milliseconds
- Goat gives birth to a ram after having sex with a fish
I am surprised you have changed your line of topics.
This is good news
Good morning
19 Likes
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by NigerDeltan(m): 7:59am
izzou:
3 Likes
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by ashjay001(m): 9:01am
izzou:
Monitoring spirits
2 Likes
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by veekid(m): 10:23am
Good news for Buhari; e no change anything
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by divicode: 10:24am
PMB is working, haters are crying!
PMB till 2023
3 Likes
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by divicode: 10:24am
I
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by NLevents: 10:24am
Nigeria is blessed. Another reason why we all need to be friendly with each other, especially nairalanders
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by ShitHead: 10:24am
This is because of the relationship between Davido and Ronaldo. God is good.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by morereb10: 10:24am
and they said buhari is not working
1 Like
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by whateverkay(m): 10:25am
When i say the crude oil in the Niger delta belongs to every Nigerian, some foolish ipob youths will start raising dust. The title of the thread says Nigerian crude, not Niger delta crude
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by jaheymezz(m): 10:25am
finally Nigeria is on fia! I never even hear that song self
1 Like
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by kalvoken: 10:25am
Good new for our poli-thiefcians.
No biggie for the common man
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by classicfrank4u(m): 10:26am
I should be happy? 4 money dat I will not see mtcheeew
2 Likes
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Sezua(m): 10:26am
Had to check the poster twice to be sure.
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by epospiky(m): 10:26am
A new development in looting industry.
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by JuanDeDios: 10:27am
izzou:
Hahahaha. Dre11, come and respond to this.
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by netoc65(m): 10:27am
.
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by medolab90(m): 10:32am
Ok
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Johnakwehblog: 10:33am
Wow, seems like it took them years. www.johnakweh.blogspot.com
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by hezy4real01(m): 10:33am
Good one, but the govt should be on guard, I no too trust those Portuguese
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Khonvicted(m): 10:34am
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by pinkyruledworld(m): 10:36am
nawao. person no fit wish him birthday mates happy birthday in peace again. Abeg lift the ban on me
dominique, FOD, naijacutee , puskin
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by hisgrace090: 10:37am
Nigeria go better.
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:37am
Dem go soon add dat wan to their achievement come 2019 campaign.
Jus wait and see
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Comedy15: 10:37am
Lottas are waiting, good for them!
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by wtfcoded: 10:42am
Don't say nigerian crude, say niger delta crude. Ndi ori
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by buchilino(m): 10:44am
classicfrank4u:
THANK YOU, MY BROTHER. SOME USELESS CUCUMBERS R ALREADY GOING TRIBAL OVER DIS NEWS.
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:45am
whateverkay:lol hhahahahhaha dey will come for ur head
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by coolbarrie: 10:45am
izzou:
Monitoring glass
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:49am
Good news for maikanti baru,ibe kachukwu and other adventurist in the oil sector as for common man is a bad news
|Re: Portugal, Others Buy Nigerian Crude Oil First Time by iluvdonjazzy: 10:52am
great news, now lets see d excuse APC will give this time around.
Nigeria Custom Service Replacement Form Is Currently On Sal / The Disadvantages Of Electronic Banking / Join The Bizroom...20 Hot Business Paying In Nigeria Today
Viewing this topic: Oma307, uzomachukwudiuto, Molayan, Agbegilodo, eagleman92(m), OlujobaSamuel, Louis005(m), emmypero10, Baribor01, Keneking, Sirheny007(m), Johnclever(m), Afrocatalyst, hapheeyxz, lonzo(m), paul55, QuotaSystem, Amabeast, OOLUSEG(m), dan9ice(m), nnokwa042(m), Warripikin08(m), Heavenian, Nortel, zico10(m), ASPchris(m), javalove(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15