By Daniel Adugbo





Nigerian crude cargoes found their way to Portugal for the first time this year, crude export destination data released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showed.

Around 948,000 barrels of Nigerian crude was exported to the Western European country in May 2017, the latest NNPC report also showed.





The last time shipments of Nigerian crude oil called at Portuguese ports were in November last year and around 996,000 barrels crude was offloaded.



The report also showed that West African neighbour Cameroon also bought 700,000 barrels of Nigerian crude grades for the first time that same month after halting Nigerian crude import five months earlier.



Similarly, Nigerian crude export to far East Asia for that month was boosted by the resumption of import by Malaysia, according to the data.



The country bought 1.9 million barrels of Nigerian crude in January 2017 but didn’t order for it again until May when 948,000 barrels of Nigerian crude were shipped to the country.



Exports of Nigerian crude, described as light and sweet and hot cake in the market, has seen a resurgence in recent times following steady resumption in production after a respite in attacks by militants in Niger Delta where Nigeria’s oil is produced.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/portugal-others-buy-nigerian-crude-oil-first-time.html





I don't know if I should celebrate the news or just celebrate my ftc



Meanwhile dre11 is known for stories like



- Man uses his wife,mother and sister's best friend for house rent ritual



- Woman divorces man over sex. Says he lasts 5 milliseconds



- Goat gives birth to a ram after having sex with a fish



I am surprised you have changed your line of topics.

This is good news



Good news for Buhari; e no change anything

PMB is working, haters are crying!

PMB till 2023



and they said buhari is not working 1 Like

When i say the crude oil in the Niger delta belongs to every Nigerian, some foolish ipob youths will start raising dust. The title of the thread says Nigerian crude, not Niger delta crude When i say the crude oil in the Niger delta belongs to every Nigerian, some foolish ipob youths will start raising dust. The title of the thread says Nigerian crude, not Niger delta crude 2 Likes 1 Share

Good new for our poli-thiefcians.



No biggie for the common man

I should be happy? 4 money dat I will not see mtcheeew 2 Likes

Had to check the poster twice to be sure.

A new development in looting industry.

Wow, seems like it took them years. www.johnakweh.blogspot.com

Good one, but the govt should be on guard, I no too trust those Portuguese

Nigeria go better.



Jus wait and see Dem go soon add dat wan to their achievement come 2019 campaign.Jus wait and see

Lottas are waiting, good for them!

Ndi ori Don't say nigerian crude, say niger delta crude.Ndi ori

Good news for maikanti baru,ibe kachukwu and other adventurist in the oil sector as for common man is a bad news