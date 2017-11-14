₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by NaijaCelebrity: 7:01am
Comic Nollywood actor Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin has returned to school to further his education over 20 years after he left secondary school.
According to fillers, the Abeokuta-based thespian is now studying Business and Conflict Resolution at the National Open University of Nigeria.
He is currently in his second year.
On why he didn’t further his education immediately after he left secondary school, the actor said his poor parents could not sponsor his university education then due to lack of money but as fate will have it, he is now able to send himself and others to school.
He attended Gbongan Community High School in Osun state years back but decided to stop his education and learn a trade which later showed him the way into acting.
Since he discovered his talent several years ago, his life has never remained the same.
His wife and children are based in Dublin, Ireland.
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by itspzpics(m): 8:08am
congrats man
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by kidap: 8:09am
good to hear
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by juman(m): 9:52am
itspzpics:
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by choku123: 9:53am
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by NLevents: 10:36am
Nobody is too old to learn
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 10:36am
nice
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by NwaAmaikpe: 10:36am
Why will NOUN admit such a man.
He is incapable of being found worthy in character and in learning.
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by coolshegs10(m): 10:36am
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by NLevents: 10:36am
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by feezy(m): 10:37am
Dis one dey are all running to sch... hmmm
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by BruncleZuma: 10:37am
And this is an achievement?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by Jesse01(m): 10:37am
congrat man it's Neva too late to learn
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by Factfinder1(f): 10:37am
Those of you bragging about finishing school with no job and those rushing to go to school without learning a skill or hand work I hope you now see that education is a big waste of time and money in Nigeria....hustle make money and go to school later don't day on a petty salary job
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by jerryunit48: 10:37am
”is now studying Business and conflict resolution “ Just what we need now in Nigeria..... so many conflicts
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by ArchangeLucifer: 10:38am
Third Class material
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by incoming7xxx: 10:38am
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by nerodenero: 10:38am
Mr.Latin and Odunlade aka Samu alajo, very bad combo. Good that both of them are back in school. It's never too late to get education, besides, we learn everyday.
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by ArchangeLucifer: 10:38am
NLevents:
Will sarrki be attending this party?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by netoc65(m): 10:39am
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by NLevents: 10:39am
ArchangeLucifer:Who is that?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:40am
What's a noun?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:40am
we don't know him
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:41am
ArchangeLucifer:That's the only reason I can attend. The guy need to be taught the lesson of his life
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by epospiky(m): 10:41am
YoungDaNaval:A noun is a name of a person animal place or thing. Which school did u attend?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by Pavore9: 10:41am
Never too late to gain knowledge.
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by ArchangeLucifer: 10:42am
YoungDaNaval:
Seconded!
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by epospiky(m): 10:42am
But what will this one goan learn in school again?
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by ArchangeLucifer: 10:42am
NLevents:
Just answer... We need to see your guest list.
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by imdeymolee(m): 10:43am
Nice One
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by maxiuc(m): 10:44am
open university
|Re: Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University by hezy4real01(m): 10:44am
Big clown congratulations oooo, maybe this will help u to drive anything like Odunade #Thevendors
