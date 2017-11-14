Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Gains Admission Into NOUN University (4256 Views)

According to fillers, the Abeokuta-based thespian is now studying Business and Conflict Resolution at the National Open University of Nigeria.



He is currently in his second year.



On why he didn’t further his education immediately after he left secondary school, the actor said his poor parents could not sponsor his university education then due to lack of money but as fate will have it, he is now able to send himself and others to school.

He attended Gbongan Community High School in Osun state years back but decided to stop his education and learn a trade which later showed him the way into acting.



Since he discovered his talent several years ago, his life has never remained the same.



His wife and children are based in Dublin, Ireland.





congrats man

good to hear

itspzpics:

congrats man





nice







Why will NOUN admit such a man.

He is incapable of being found worthy in character and in learning. Why will NOUN admit such a man.He is incapable of being found worthy in character and in learning.





Dis one dey are all running to sch... hmmm





And this is an achievement? And this is an achievement?

congrat man it's Neva too late to learn

Those of you bragging about finishing school with no job and those rushing to go to school without learning a skill or hand work I hope you now see that education is a big waste of time and money in Nigeria....hustle make money and go to school later don't day on a petty salary job

”is now studying Business and conflict resolution “ Just what we need now in Nigeria..... so many conflicts

Third Class material

. Good that both of them are back in school. It's never too late to get education, besides, we learn everyday. Mr.Latin and Odunlade aka Samu alajo, very bad combo. Good that both of them are back in school. It's never too late to get education, besides, we learn everyday.

NLevents:

Hello Mhizkel waiting to see your pretty face at the party



Will sarrki be attending this party? Will sarrki be attending this party?

ArchangeLucifer:





Will sarrki be attending this party? Who is that? Who is that?

What's a noun?

ArchangeLucifer:











Will sarrki be attending this party? That's the only reason I can attend. The guy need to be taught the lesson of his life That's the only reason I can attend. The guy need to be taught the lesson of his life

YoungDaNaval:

What's a noun? A noun is a name of a person animal place or thing. Which school did u attend? A noun is a name of a person animal place or thing. Which school did u attend? 1 Like

Never too late to gain knowledge.

YoungDaNaval:

That's the only reason I can attend. The guy need to be taught the lesson of his life





Seconded! Seconded!

But what will this one goan learn in school again?

NLevents:



Who is that?





Just answer... We need to see your guest list. Just answer... We need to see your guest list.

open university open university