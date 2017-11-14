Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled (5141 Views)

Sir Lalasticlala.



Can you please let the world know Nigeria is doing it big.



Sir Lalasticlala.

Can you please let the world know Nigeria is doing it big.

Thanks alot sir.

They should hurry up and finish the project quick. Lagos is congested and such project will help



Nice work all the same.

So cool

Oh, "JIGBIJIGBI" this is one of the reasons why bia-fraud people are saying Lagos is "No MANs LAND". 18 Likes 1 Share

And at the same time saying owned by benin people



And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord



only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time



Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them



CONFUSED set of people



And at the same time saying owned by benin people

And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord

only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time

Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them

CONFUSED set of people

the confusion shows the bottom line of their obsession are greed and envy complicated by a very strange inferiority complex!

Cool, but I still wan jaa commot for Naija.

Kai..beautiful

Ode can you afford a square meter there talk more of a house.Better leave igbo people out of your miseries

And at the same time saying owned by benin people



And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord



only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time



Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them



CONFUSED set of people



Bia-fraudian,get back from me,I am not victim

Agent of bia-fraud quoting me,fall down and die

And at the same time saying owned by benin people



And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord



only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time



Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them ;



CONFUSED set of people



the confusion shows the bottom line of their obsession are greed and envy complicated by a very strange inferiority complex!



With such comments on your own post. Dude you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot if you're not careful.

With such comments on your own post. Dude you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot if you're not careful. for what?



what is bad in the comment?





for what?

what is bad in the comment?

hmmmm,TRUTH IS TRUELY BITTER!

waiting for APC to come claim this as a trophy

we will get there. Lagos a blueprint for others to follow

waiting for APC to come claim this as a trophy

The government that facilitates the project since 1999 is an APC government!



what happened to Ameachi rainbow town project in PH after he left power sir?



The government that facilitates the project since 1999 is an APC government!

what happened to Ameachi rainbow town project in PH after he left power sir?

This project started in Tinubu (AD) era in lagos and Developers are tinubu friends Chagoury group!

Ode can you afford a square meter there talk more of a house.Better leave igbo people out of your miseries

lolz why is you pained

The government that facilitates the project since 1999 is an APC government!



what happened to Ameachi rainbow town project in PH after he left power sir?



ok Next

That is all

This is good





make them do quick make i move in o jare

E no even fine sef. Plenty noise everywhere.

hmm..... Not bad... Lagos is indeed growing na becoming a dreaded place for the poor

They should hurry up and finish the project quick. Lagos is congested and such project will help



Nice work all the same.



How will this decongest Lagos and mind you thst place is affordable for elites ...we have more of middle and lower class in Lagos so what are you saying