Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:15 AM

Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled

Properties / Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled

Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 7:34am
behold

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 7:35am
Behold2

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 7:35am
Continue

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 7:35am
grin

Sir Lalasticlala.

Can you please let the world know Nigeria is doing it big.

Thanks alot sir.

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by PointB: 7:43am
They should hurry up and finish the project quick. Lagos is congested and such project will help

Nice work all the same.
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 7:43am
So cool grin
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Baawaa(m): 7:48am
Oh, "JIGBIJIGBI" this is one of the reasons why bia-fraud people are saying Lagos is "No MANs LAND".

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 7:55am
Baawaa:
Oh, "JIGBIJIGBI" this is one of the reasons why bia-fraud people are saying Lagos is "No MANs LAND".

And at the same time saying owned by benin people grin

And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord grin

only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time grin

Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them grin

CONFUSED set of people

the confusion shows the bottom line of their obsession are greed and envy complicated by a very strange inferiority complex!

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by paranorman(m): 7:56am
Cool, but I still wan jaa commot for Naija.
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by BeijinDossier: 7:58am
Kai..beautiful
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by darfay: 7:58am
Baawaa:
Oh, "JIGBIJIGBI" this is one of the reasons why bia-fraud people are saying Lagos is "No MANs LAND".

Ode can you afford a square meter there talk more of a house.Better leave igbo people out of your miseries

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Baawaa(m): 7:58am
Danladi7:


And at the same time saying owned by benin people grin

And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord grin

only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time grin

Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them grin

CONFUSED set of people

the confusion shows the bottom line of their obsession are greed and envy complicated by a very strange inferiority complex!
Bia-fraudian,get back from me,I am not victim grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Baawaa(m): 8:00am
darfay:


Ode can you afford a square meter there talk more of a house.Better leave igbo people out of your miseries
Agent of bia-fraud quoting me,fall down and die grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by FlySly05: 8:40am
Danladi7:


And at the same time saying owned by benin people grin

And at the same time owned by tinubu being the biggest landlord grin

only them will claim they own 70% and Tinubu own 50% at the same time grin

Claim its no mans land at the same time claim yorubas are using it to underdevelope them ;

CONFUSED set of people

the confusion shows the bottom line of their obsession are greed and envy complicated by a very strange inferiority complex!


With such comments on your own post. Dude you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot if you're not careful.

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 8:44am
FlySly05:



With such comments on your own post. Dude you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot if you're not careful.
grin for what?

what is bad in the comment?


hmmmm,TRUTH IS TRUELY BITTER!
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by learnine: 8:47am
waiting for APC to come claim this as a trophy cool
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by McBeal10(f): 8:49am
Lagos a blueprint for others to follow cheesy we will get there.

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 8:49am
learnine:
waiting for APC to come claim this as a trophy cool
The government that facilitates the project since 1999 is an APC government!

what happened to Ameachi rainbow town project in PH after he left power sir?

This project started in Tinubu (AD) era in lagos and Developers are tinubu friends Chagoury group!

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by McBeal10(f): 8:54am
darfay:


Ode can you afford a square meter there talk more of a house.Better leave igbo people out of your miseries

lolz why is you pained grin

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by learnine: 8:54am
ok Next
Danladi7:

The government that facilitates the project since 1999 is an APC government!

what happened to Ameachi rainbow town project in PH after he left power sir?

This project started in Tinubu (AD) era in lagos and Developers are tinubu friends Chagoury group!
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Danladi7: 8:58am
learnine:
ok Next
That is all cool

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by mayorkyzo: 9:31am
..
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by Amberon11: 10:54am
ok
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by silasweb(m): 10:54am
This is good
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by NLevents: 10:54am
That is one big! Tower!

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by sukkot: 10:54am
smiley make them do quick make i move in o jare
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by ShitHead: 10:54am
E no even fine sef. Plenty noise everywhere.
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by niggi4life(m): 10:55am
hmm..... Not bad... Lagos is indeed growing na becoming a dreaded place for the poor
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by emmywon24: 10:55am
Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by lazygal: 10:55am
PointB:
They should hurry up and finish the project quick. Lagos is congested and such project will help

Nice work all the same.


How will this decongest Lagos and mind you thst place is affordable for elites ...we have more of middle and lower class in Lagos so what are you saying

Re: Eko Atlantic City: Tower B Of The Eko Pearl Towers Completed And Unveiled by wunmi590(m): 10:56am
Eko o Ni baje

