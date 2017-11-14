Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding (2790 Views)

Not today, not ever!!!



So BVN, Scholarships, Money multiplying scams and the rest are not enough for them, now it’s Banky W’s wedding? Oh my chest! ������



So Banky took to twitter to warn people about recent scammers who have been using his wedding to trick people into extorting N35,000. I’m shocked oo



He twitted this below



Please o, be careful oo. Don’t fall victim. It is a Yoruba wedding and they will have bouncers. You won’t want to throw away 35K and still be tossed away like spoilt Moi Moi on the wedding day.



You are going to be featured on Kraks TV �



Hustlers aye. 2 Likes

This scammers have launched a whole new strategy 1 Like

the hustle is real!! 1 Like

I swear them no get chill.. Tag the moderators make this thing enter FP before one nairalander go fall victim

No lie!!!

Done oooo!!!



Selling tickets to a wedding? The fools who fall for this should be ashamed. 1 Like

Selling tickets to a wedding? The fools who fall for this should be ashamed.

People can be very desperate ooo

this op no sabi copy and paste. you copy and paste kraks tv join your post. na wa for you. 1 Like

To pay 35k to attend wedding say wetin happen them go share gold for the wedding no be the same rice and semo them go still cook nonsense 3 Likes

Your name is a complete confusion already how will you understand a simple write up if your name has its roots from a native doctor's incantation.

funny people..

this op no sabi copy and paste. you copy and paste kraks tv join your post. na wa for you.

hanty.. its like u find it difficult to comprehend simple engreesh...

please, read again and don't embarrass your generation here



hanty.. its like u find it difficult to comprehend simple engreesh...please, read again and don't embarrass your generation here

people that did this. people and scamming people be like 5&6 Nigerians and scamming people I know it will not pass thepeople that did this.people and scamming people be like 5&6

Lol! we must survive mentalit inNigeria

Hmm Weytin they even shark am self them no go let person drink gari rest... Wedding wey no go last na here we they when tiwa, funks Akindele, and tonto dike start there own.... Please don't quote me I am just talking from experience... In fact I don lost apatite

With the present economic state in the country, Nigerians can turn anything as a means of making money, whether legal or not.



Who did this to you dear Nigeria? A country that should be among the world most celebrated nations

Instead they should pay just 5k for the nairaland get together party.



After he don make all the money wey he need, he come dey warn his ancestors. Why you no raise the alarm on time? Coconut head. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are so gullible,

Wetin consine you and bankyw wey you one go him wedding?

Una family abi na your friend.

He who looks for stupid things, find stupid things,

It's high time people get scammed for their stupidity.

Awon-Omo-Ode 2 Likes 1 Share

spoilt moi-moi spoilt moi-moi

Naija and scam

Make i laugh!

Selling tickets to a wedding? The fools who fall for this should be ashamed.

Graduates with PhD sef will fall for this

ONLY SOMEONE UNDER ANCESTRAL CURSES WILL FALL FOR THAT....

These shapeless heard should stfu.

If she was my sister I advice her to will dump him,because cancer no be joke.

Let her be practical,leave emotions and see the hand writing on the wall,dump him and marry another man.