|Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by ohbee49: 7:48am
See eh, this scammers don’t have chill����
Not today, not ever!!!
So BVN, Scholarships, Money multiplying scams and the rest are not enough for them, now it’s Banky W’s wedding? Oh my chest! ������
So Banky took to twitter to warn people about recent scammers who have been using his wedding to trick people into extorting N35,000. I’m shocked oo
He twitted this below
Please o, be careful oo. Don’t fall victim. It is a Yoruba wedding and they will have bouncers. You won’t want to throw away 35K and still be tossed away like spoilt Moi Moi on the wedding day.
You are going to be featured on Kraks TV �
Source :https://www.24buzzng.com/banky-w-warns-against-scammers-selling-tickets-to-his-wedding/
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by psalmson001: 7:53am
Hustlers aye.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by plice02: 7:54am
This scammers have launched a whole new strategy
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by stephleena(f): 7:58am
the hustle is real!!
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by ohbee49: 7:58am
psalmson001:I swear them no get chill.. Tag the moderators make this thing enter FP before one nairalander go fall victim
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by ohbee49: 8:00am
stephleena:No lie!!!
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by plice02: 8:02am
ohbee49:Done oooo!!!
Cc: Lalasticlala, Fynestboi, MissyB3
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Daeylar(f): 8:02am
Selling tickets to a wedding? The fools who fall for this should be ashamed.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by plice02: 8:05am
Daeylar:
People can be very desperate ooo
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Khedi: 8:08am
Cc; lalasticlala, MissyB3, Fynestboi
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Tyrabarbara(f): 8:12am
this op no sabi copy and paste. you copy and paste kraks tv join your post. na wa for you.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Pamelayoung: 8:13am
To pay 35k to attend wedding say wetin happen them go share gold for the wedding no be the same rice and semo them go still cook nonsense
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by ohbee49: 8:20am
Tyrabarbara:Your name is a complete confusion already how will you understand a simple write up if your name has its roots from a native doctor's incantation.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by mizchoc(f): 9:08am
funny people..
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by mizchoc(f): 9:10am
Tyrabarbara:
hanty.. its like u find it difficult to comprehend simple engreesh...
please, read again and don't embarrass your generation here
with love, me.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by McBeal10(f): 9:10am
Nigerians and scamming people I know it will not pass the people that did this. people and scamming people be like 5&6
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Pojomojo: 10:41am
Lol! we must survive mentalit inNigeria
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Ericaikince(m): 10:57am
Hmm Weytin they even shark am self them no go let person drink gari rest... Wedding wey no go last na here we they when tiwa, funks Akindele, and tonto dike start there own.... Please don't quote me I am just talking from experience... In fact I don lost apatite
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Kingx4sure: 10:57am
With the present economic state in the country, Nigerians can turn anything as a means of making money, whether legal or not.
Who did this to you dear Nigeria? A country that should be among the world most celebrated nations
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Jaytecq(m): 10:57am
even if its less... who cares
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by NLevents: 10:57am
Lol.
Instead they should pay just 5k for the nairaland get together party.
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by ShitHead: 10:57am
After he don make all the money wey he need, he come dey warn his ancestors. Why you no raise the alarm on time? Coconut head.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Scammer(m): 10:57am
Nigerians are so gullible,
Wetin consine you and bankyw wey you one go him wedding?
Una family abi na your friend.
He who looks for stupid things, find stupid things,
It's high time people get scammed for their stupidity.
Awon-Omo-Ode
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by emmywon24: 10:57am
Kindly view the image below for more info
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by tzoracle: 10:58am
spoilt moi-moi
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by silasweb(m): 10:58am
Naija and scam
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Pavore9: 10:58am
Make i laugh!
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by BruncleZuma: 10:59am
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by NigerDeltan(m): 10:59am
Daeylar:
Graduates with PhD sef will fall for this
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by bedspread: 10:59am
ONLY SOMEONE UNDER ANCESTRAL CURSES WILL FALL FOR THAT....
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by fumiswtpusytwo(f): 10:59am
These shapeless heard should stfu.
If she was my sister I advice her to will dump him,because cancer no be joke.
Let her be practical,leave emotions and see the hand writing on the wall,dump him and marry another man.
|Re: Banky W Warns Against Scammers Selling N35k Tickets To His Wedding by Leonbonapart(m): 11:01am
Sometimes I wonder what these so called celebrities thinks they are.... no be people wey no get nothing doing go attend your wedding for you to throw them out like moi moi
Nonsense
