Located in the Binhai Cultural District In Tianjin, the five-story library, which was designed by Dutch design firm MVRDV in collaboration with the Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute (TUPDI) and has since been dubbed “The Eye of Binhai”, covers 34,000 square metres and can hold up to 1.2 million books.





This is beautiful... I must say 35 Likes

See library!! 21 Likes 1 Share

Taking just three years to complete, the library features a reading area on the ground floor, lounge areas in the middle sections and offices, meeting spaces, and computer/audio rooms at the top.





Not sure how much studying we’d get done here though, we’d be far too busy marveling at the awesome architecture. 57 Likes 7 Shares

What tha He**!? my breath is surely taken away What tha He**!?my breath is surely taken away 38 Likes 2 Shares

wow! where's my breath? 18 Likes 1 Share

From a distance, the building can be see forming the 'pupil' of the eyeball.

Aye Mi..... 50 Likes 1 Share

omo see library book go hungry you read 59 Likes 4 Shares

oh boy... to go read for china just dey hungry me. with this kinda library to read go dey sweet you nah 3 Likes 1 Share

This is really breath taking. 2 Likes

Wow.. 1 Like

wish our leaders are readers 11 Likes

Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself..... rush now! 93 Likes 3 Shares

Na to sleep sure pass for this kind library 5 Likes

Is tha wicked thread producer... Twale boss 9 Likes

fabulous, beautiful ,wonderful, amazing, breathtaking, incredible, all this words cannot do this library justice. A place of enlightenment and learning. 9 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile one African Country that prides itself as the Giant of Africa is planning on building the biggest Mosque



Nigeria is doomed with the Set of Leaders we have today 63 Likes 8 Shares

God! Wetin be our fault? 4 Likes 1 Share









You won't even want to leave this library, my mouth was just hanging open as I saw these pictures.

You won't even want to leave this library, my mouth was just hanging open as I saw these pictures. And the thousands of books here. My gosh. Naija which way?



wow 1 Like 1 Share

wow. 1 Like

This is giving me orgasm.

My body is doing me like 'I pass my neighbour generator' 5 Likes





lord wetin i do you that warrant me to be created in Africa?



I read for my WAEC inside cocoa farm 17years ago throughout my days in the University I read for my exam in an uncompleted building , I have to read for my ICAN while Im inside the bus going or coming from office because there was no chance for me to read.



lord wetin i do you that warrant me to be created in Africa? I read for my WAEC inside cocoa farm 17years ago throughout my days in the University I read for my exam in an uncompleted building , I have to read for my ICAN while Im inside the bus going or coming from office because there was no chance for me to read. God ...are we africans not created by you? and the irony part of it is that we are the most religious Continent .

Someone just took my breath away.



Waoh! Waoh...... 1 Like





So excited even though err I'm never visiting this place. This looks pretty dope! Damn this is how heaven should look like. So many options aaaaahSo excited even though err I'm never visiting this place. This looks pretty dope! 2 Likes

Wow.





Africans are backward.



Finito 2 Likes