|China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Explorers(m): 10:00am On Nov 14
The incredible structure has a giant spherical auditorium in the middle that looks just like a giant eye.
Located in the Binhai Cultural District In Tianjin, the five-story library, which was designed by Dutch design firm MVRDV in collaboration with the Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute (TUPDI) and has since been dubbed “The Eye of Binhai”, covers 34,000 square metres and can hold up to 1.2 million books.
https://www.boredpanda.com/tianjin-binhai-library-china-mvrdv/
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by prittyboi(m): 12:28pm On Nov 14
This is beautiful... I must say
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by uminem02(m): 12:35pm On Nov 14
See library!!
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Explorers(m): 12:45pm On Nov 14
Taking just three years to complete, the library features a reading area on the ground floor, lounge areas in the middle sections and offices, meeting spaces, and computer/audio rooms at the top.
Not sure how much studying we’d get done here though, we’d be far too busy marveling at the awesome architecture.
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by TemmyWon(f): 12:50pm On Nov 14
What tha He**!? my breath is surely taken away
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by HelenBee(f): 12:53pm On Nov 14
wow! where's my breath?
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by dauddy97(m): 12:54pm On Nov 14
let me sit here
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Explorers(m): 12:55pm On Nov 14
From a distance, the building can be see forming the 'pupil' of the eyeball.
https://www.boredpanda.com/tianjin-binhai-library-china-mvrdv/
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by ichommy(m): 1:03pm On Nov 14
Aye Mi.....
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by sod09(m): 1:03pm On Nov 14
omo see library book go hungry you read
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by pweshboi(m): 1:05pm On Nov 14
oh boy... to go read for china just dey hungry me. with this kinda library to read go dey sweet you nah
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Alexgeneration(m): 1:08pm On Nov 14
This is really breath taking.
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Funkybabee(f): 1:18pm On Nov 14
Wow..
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Pennah(m): 1:20pm On Nov 14
wish our leaders are readers
Re: China Opens World's Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Josephamstrong1(m): 1:21pm On Nov 14
Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself..... rush now!
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by mangala14(m): 1:25pm On Nov 14
Na to sleep sure pass for this kind library
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by uzedo1(m): 1:26pm On Nov 14
Is tha wicked thread producer... Twale boss
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by mrMeen(m): 1:32pm On Nov 14
fabulous, beautiful ,wonderful, amazing, breathtaking, incredible, all this words cannot do this library justice. A place of enlightenment and learning.
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by agadez007(m): 1:38pm On Nov 14
Meanwhile one African Country that prides itself as the Giant of Africa is planning on building the biggest Mosque
Nigeria is doomed with the Set of Leaders we have today
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Samusu(m): 1:39pm On Nov 14
God! Wetin be our fault?
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Daeylar(f): 1:40pm On Nov 14
Naija which way?
You won't even want to leave this library, my mouth was just hanging open as I saw these pictures.
And the thousands of books here. My gosh.
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Grendel(m): 1:48pm On Nov 14
wow
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Twizzy30(m): 1:52pm On Nov 14
wow.
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Holywizard(m): 1:55pm On Nov 14
This is giving me orgasm.
My body is doing me like 'I pass my neighbour generator'
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by moscobabs(m): 2:12pm On Nov 14
lord wetin i do you that warrant me to be created in Africa?
I read for my WAEC inside cocoa farm 17years ago throughout my days in the University I read for my exam in an uncompleted building , I have to read for my ICAN while Im inside the bus going or coming from office because there was no chance for me to read.
God ...are we africans not created by you? and the irony part of it is that we are the most religious Continent .
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by teresafaith(f): 2:14pm On Nov 14
T
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by superjaks(m): 2:14pm On Nov 14
Awusubillahi!!!
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by enoqueen: 2:15pm On Nov 14
OMG!
Someone just took my breath away.
Waoh! Waoh......
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by lovelygurl(f): 2:28pm On Nov 14
Damn this is how heaven should look like. So many options aaaaah
So excited even though err I'm never visiting this place. This looks pretty dope!
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by armadeo(m): 2:31pm On Nov 14
Wow.
Africans are backward.
Finito
|Re: China Opens World’s Coolest Library, Its Interior Will Take Your Breath Away(pic by Nelsizzy(m): 2:40pm On Nov 14
I m speechless
