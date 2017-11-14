₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Thepasserby(m): 10:18am
People need to know the difference between a husband and a boyfriend or a wife and a girlfriend. The rate at which people now kill each other all in the name of love (lust) is at an alarming rate.
For dumping a looser all in the name of a boyfriend this lady received a nice gift of getting bathed with acid. Maybe the guy must have felt cheated and so decided to disfigure the face the lady holds in high esteem.
If this is what love is all about, Abeg I give up.
See pictures below
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/south-african-lady-get-burnt-with-acid-for-dumping-her-boyfriend-graphic-pics
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Thepasserby(m): 10:19am
See the disturbing photos here
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/south-african-lady-get-burnt-with-acid-for-dumping-her-boyfriend-graphic-pics
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:21am
some guy are very emotional and low self esteem.
like what the fuuckk, cant u just let her go, who still care about lady dumping nowadays shiiiit
like hoe ain't loyal these days
5 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Demogorgon(m): 10:33am
Is the guy in prison yet?
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by bentlywills(m): 10:49am
When there lots of fussy everywhere around the world '
The guys brain is on low battery
Get well soon sister
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Thepasserby(m): 10:50am
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by donstan18(m): 10:51am
Will a sane lady even think of dating this kind of man again
2 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by pocohantas(f): 10:54am
He will definitely go to jail.
Some people can't just take rejection and break-up in peace.
We all should be careful of the kinda people we date. Both male and female. You see some lovers that love very hard, they take all your bullshit, they say and do the right things to you. You have them just where you want them...round your finger tips. In your mind, your boo can move mountains for you.
But, be rest assured that one day, the bolt holding their brain together would give way for their irrational emotional acts. Then we have scenarios like this.
4 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Divay22(f): 10:58am
Some guys are just devils in human form
2 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by majekdom2: 11:13am
Divay22:It's no gender thingy. I see why he was dumped!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by ruggedised: 11:41am
feminist will take over this thread. If opposite now, they will run with their filthy tail in between their legs like a mad toothless bull dog
6 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by ctrlf: 12:45pm
ontop boy matter?
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Bonapart(m): 12:45pm
These south Africans with their bizarre acts on daily basis. Their guys never hustle yet want their lafies to remain with them
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by brainpulse: 12:45pm
What type of rubbish is this?
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by noblealuu: 12:46pm
Demon possessed so called lover. May the sledge hammer of the law fall on him.
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by jashar(f): 12:47pm
Cheeeiiii....
Africa why?
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Oxster(m): 12:48pm
Divay22:
Is your Dad in the SOME?
4 Likes
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:50pm
At least she can pass for Lagbaja now.
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by mekuso89(m): 12:50pm
pocohantas:when you take him for a dumb fool, YES
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Gluhbirne(f): 12:51pm
You can't force love.
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by AlexCk: 12:51pm
Tor.
That's what happens when u date a psycho.
No matter how someone breaks ur heart, omo move the f*ck on!!.
Now, she'd be looking like Freddie Krueger.
Sorry dear
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by CarlyX8(m): 12:51pm
Chai! This life self!!
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by coolhamid(m): 12:51pm
Obviously, the dude has a very low self-esteem. To all the guys outside there with low self-esteem , If she rejects you , please move on.
There are many beautiful women outside there who are willing to accept you.
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Dcholeric: 12:52pm
if a girl ate your cash and dump you ...move on .
if a guy ate your p*ssy and dump you...move on.
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by mekuso89(m): 12:52pm
mrmeg998:just get out
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Lexusgs430: 12:53pm
He is simply saying, nobody would want you after this .... What a cruel world ........ Nah by force ?
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Johnbosco77(m): 12:53pm
Such a shame...
My guy no try oo
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by Factfinder1(f): 12:54pm
I love how south African guys pay these bitches wish Nigerian guys can deal with this oloshos in same way
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by ReinaFarine(f): 12:54pm
They've started again.... How many times have I warned you not to turn issue of violence and abuse to feminism...
ruggedised:
It is going to be a feminist issue if he spilled acid on her because he is man and he should be able to control how she looks....
Everybody is condemning the crime and you're talking about a movement....
The guys is a narcissistic sociopath that believes if I can't have her no one else should....
Sweetie.... Sorry.... Go for a plastic surgery if you can afford it.... I'm not trivialising it but.... I'm happy it is not so bad since you were discharged in a day...
1 Like
|Re: South African Lady Burnt With Acid For Dumping Her Boyfriend (Graphic pics) by ngwababe: 12:55pm
The rate at which ladies dey kill their boyfriends nko??
You can't find peace in the world, its only found in Christ!
