For dumping a looser all in the name of a boyfriend this lady received a nice gift of getting bathed with acid. Maybe the guy must have felt cheated and so decided to disfigure the face the lady holds in high esteem.











If this is what love is all about, Abeg I give up.





See pictures below





some guy are very emotional and low self esteem.



like what the fuuckk, cant u just let her go, who still care about lady dumping nowadays shiiiit



like hoe ain't loyal these days 5 Likes

Is the guy in prison yet?

The guys brain is on low battery



Will a sane lady even think of dating this kind of man again 2 Likes

He will definitely go to jail.

Some people can't just take rejection and break-up in peace.



We all should be careful of the kinda people we date. Both male and female. You see some lovers that love very hard, they take all your bullshit, they say and do the right things to you. You have them just where you want them...round your finger tips. In your mind, your boo can move mountains for you.



But, be rest assured that one day, the bolt holding their brain together would give way for their irrational emotional acts. Then we have scenarios like this. 4 Likes

Some guys are just devils in human form 2 Likes

feminist will take over this thread. If opposite now, they will run with their filthy tail in between their legs like a mad toothless bull dog 6 Likes





These south Africans with their bizarre acts on daily basis. Their guys never hustle yet want their lafies to remain with them

Demon possessed so called lover. May the sledge hammer of the law fall on him.





You can't force love.

That's what happens when u date a psycho.

No matter how someone breaks ur heart, omo move the f*ck on!!.





Now, she'd be looking like Freddie Krueger.



Sorry dear

Chai! This life self!!

Obviously, the dude has a very low self-esteem. To all the guys outside there with low self-esteem , If she rejects you , please move on.

There are many beautiful women outside there who are willing to accept you.

if a girl ate your cash and dump you ...move on .



if a guy ate your p*ssy and dump you...move on.

He is simply saying, nobody would want you after this .... What a cruel world ........ Nah by force ?

Such a shame...

My guy no try oo

I love how south African guys pay these bitches wish Nigerian guys can deal with this oloshos in same way





ruggedised:

feminist will take over this thread. If opposite now, they will run with their filthy tail in between their legs like a mad toothless bull dog

It is going to be a feminist issue if he spilled acid on her because he is man and he should be able to control how she looks....



Everybody is condemning the crime and you're talking about a movement....



The guys is a narcissistic sociopath that believes if I can't have her no one else should....



Sweetie.... Sorry.... Go for a plastic surgery if you can afford it.... I'm not trivialising it but.... I'm happy it is not so bad since you were discharged in a day... They've started again.... How many times have I warned you not to turn issue of violence and abuse to feminism...It is going to be a feminist issue if he spilled acid on her because he is man and he should be able to control how she looks....Everybody is condemning the crime and you're talking about a movement....The guys is a narcissistic sociopath that believes if I can't have her no one else should....Sweetie.... Sorry.... Go for a plastic surgery if you can afford it.... I'm not trivialising it but.... I'm happy it is not so bad since you were discharged in a day... 1 Like