Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) (9499 Views)

Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba / Throwback: Babangida And Mamman Vatsa In Okigwe, Imo State / Okigwe Rerun: INEC Agent Caught With Ballot Papers & Prepared Results (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Two young men were shot dead by operatives of Nigeria Police force yesterday morning in Okigwe local government area of Imo state. According to information gathered online, the boys identified as Ekene and Skana - were said to be notorious and had been terrorizing residents in the area before they were killed by the security operatives.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/security-operatives-kill-guys-terrorizing-community-imo-state-photos.html

Na wao.

Na wa o..wch one be sweet selfie for tis one again .. 33 Likes 1 Share



All days for the thief but one day for the owner. All days for the thief but one day for the owner. 2 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/4166077/3-beheaded-cultists-obitti-imo Imo state is a very unsafe state. Even Okorocha is helpless. Just last week these people were beheaded in Owerri even abagworo is aware but he is yet to say anything. 4 Likes

Poetic Justice

I must commend the Nigerian Police on this one. They say they are the worst but they are our worst. Lol! 3 Likes

Karma



The wicked shall have no peace

wish them heaven 1 Like

they ve finally found peace 1 Like

Did the gun removed the nigga's cloths 10 Likes 2 Shares





These boys terrorized Umuchima, Ndi Akweke, Okpara Road, Umulolo and even as far as Ihube.



They even terrorised fellow robbers.



But I don't think they deserved to end up this way,

The police should have given them the opportunity to be rehabilitated and even converted to Christianity.



Instead of 'wasting' them like this. These boys terrorized Umuchima, Ndi Akweke, Okpara Road, Umulolo and even as far as Ihube.They even terrorised fellow robbers.But I don't think they deserved to end up this way,The police should have given them the opportunity to be rehabilitated and even converted to Christianity.Instead of 'wasting' them like this.

Hope The shooters gonna get an Erected Statue for THAT 11 Likes 1 Share

FunkyAlhaji2015:

I must commend the Nigerian Police on this one



Commend ke? Shooting unarmed pple dead? Just might be extra-judicial killings! Commend ke? Shooting unarmed pple dead? Just might be extra-judicial killings! 1 Like

Hmmmm

Sweet selfie 1 Like

Oxster:

Hope The shooters gonna get an Erected Statue for THAT For sure.

People should avoid Police this period, because everyone wants to be FAMOUS in IMO state For sure.People should avoid Police this period, because everyone wants to be FAMOUS in IMO state 4 Likes

The best way to deal with people, that refused to remain civil in a civil society .........

I wish they can just shoot and kill that bastard named Evans

SARS/Police removes cloths from criminals for personal use. 2 Likes

EVILFOREST:



For sure

I de tell you&A road named after them I de tell you&A road named after them

HOT DEALS...



Get a business card plus letter Head @ 1k

See signature! For contact details...



Just in hours....

Factfinder1:

I wish they can just shoot and kill that bastard named Evans Point of Correction:

He needs BEHEADING and not firing squad Point of Correction:He needs BEHEADING and not firing squad 2 Likes

Sijo01:

Did the gun removed the nigga's cloths . Abeg help me ask o. . Abeg help me ask o. 2 Likes

I have a question... how have they been terrorizing the community??

what was their particular offence??

are they thieves, cultists, kidnappers or what?

searchhussein:

Na wa o..wch one be sweet selfie for tis one again .. e weak me oo e weak me oo 3 Likes

nor be police?







he is most likey innocent. the guilty ones even wen arrested will still be released by the police







just saying

When it comes to Nigerian police i need facts

All it takes in this country is an accusation, and innocent people are murdered.

EVILFOREST:



Point of Correction:

He needs BEHEADING and not firing squad

Noted Noted