Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos)

Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 10:59am
Two young men were shot dead by operatives of Nigeria Police force yesterday morning in Okigwe local government area of Imo state. According to information gathered online, the boys identified as Ekene and Skana - were said to be notorious and had been terrorizing residents in the area before they were killed by the security operatives.

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Diiet: 11:33am
Na wao.
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by searchhussein(m): 12:54pm
Na wa o..wch one be sweet selfie for tis one again ..

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by eminikansoso(m): 12:54pm
grin
All days for the thief but one day for the owner.

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by BeijinDossier: 12:54pm
Imo state is a very unsafe state. Even Okorocha is helpless. Just last week these people were beheaded in Owerri even abagworo is aware but he is yet to say anything.

http://www.nairaland.com/4166077/3-beheaded-cultists-obitti-imo

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 12:54pm
Poetic Justice
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 12:55pm
I must commend the Nigerian Police on this one. They say they are the worst but they are our worst. Lol!

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by KINGHAFI(m): 12:56pm
Karma

The wicked shall have no peace
wish them heaven

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by ogashman(m): 12:56pm
they ve finally found peace

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Sijo01(f): 12:56pm
Did the gun removed the nigga's cloths lipsrsealed

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:56pm
shocked

These boys terrorized Umuchima, Ndi Akweke, Okpara Road, Umulolo and even as far as Ihube.

They even terrorised fellow robbers.

But I don't think they deserved to end up this way,
The police should have given them the opportunity to be rehabilitated and even converted to Christianity.

Instead of 'wasting' them like this.
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Oxster(m): 12:56pm
Hope The shooters gonna get an Erected Statue for THAT grin

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by ashjay001(m): 12:56pm
FunkyAlhaji2015:
I must commend the Nigerian Police on this one


Commend ke? Shooting unarmed pple dead? Just might be extra-judicial killings!

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by emperordelis(m): 12:56pm
Hmmmm
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Chuvin22(m): 12:57pm
Sweet selfie

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 12:57pm
Oxster:
Hope The shooters gonna get an Erected Statue for THAT grin
For sure.
People should avoid Police this period, because everyone wants to be FAMOUS in IMO state

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Lexusgs430: 12:57pm
The best way to deal with people, that refused to remain civil in a civil society .........
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 12:58pm
I wish they can just shoot and kill that bastard named Evans
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by davillian(m): 12:58pm
SARS/Police removes cloths from criminals for personal use. grin

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Oxster(m): 12:58pm
EVILFOREST:

For sure

I de tell you&amp;A road named after them grin
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by MezieFresh: 12:58pm
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 12:59pm
Factfinder1:
I wish they can just shoot and kill that bastard named Evans
Point of Correction:
He needs BEHEADING and not firing squad

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Albert0011(m): 12:59pm
Sijo01:
Did the gun removed the nigga's cloths lipsrsealed
. Abeg help me ask o.

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Lordspicy(m): 12:59pm
I have a question... how have they been terrorizing the community??
what was their particular offence??
are they thieves, cultists, kidnappers or what?
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by sod09(m): 1:00pm
searchhussein:
Na wa o..wch one be sweet selfie for tis one again ..
e weak me oo grin grin

Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by capatainrambo: 1:00pm
nor be police?



he is most likey innocent. the guilty ones even wen arrested will still be released by the police



just saying
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by hokafor(m): 1:00pm
When it comes to Nigerian police i need facts
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by BanevsJoker(m): 1:00pm
All it takes in this country is an accusation, and innocent people are murdered.
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 1:00pm
EVILFOREST:

Point of Correction:
He needs BEHEADING and not firing squad

Noted
Re: Men Terrorizing Okigwe In Imo Shot Dead By Police (Graphic Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 1:01pm
Hope they are the real criminals?
Fear our NPF ooo

