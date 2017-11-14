Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) (4744 Views)

"He Will Not Go Back Alive" - IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos)



And they kept on denying that they aren't terrorist. Now tell me what different between them and Boko Haram





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duUrr13QII8?t=2



We dey wait oooo, we wan knw how una wan take attack the presido with stick and cutlass

Empty empty empty threat. 11 Likes 1 Share

They want to kill PMB with Flag and palm leaves 29 Likes 4 Shares

Anyone following these half literate clowns needs desperate brain surgery.

You need people with elite knowledge, gravitas and elite diplomatic heft to pull off something like this .

Nnamdi Kanu could not answer the questions asked by more the enlighten igbos in the conference he held in California last year. 13 Likes 2 Shares

this Guys are not Ipob. this is government sponsored . 10 Likes 1 Share

cc GrandFinale2017 U.S made a statement that they don't see IPOB as terrorists cos they were ignorant of the hate speeches and empty threats the pigs and idiots were spewing.

U.S needs to see this Video while Britain needs to strip that Hunchback of his British citizenship.

Personally i think IPOB is a subsection of BOKO HARAM sent by Shekau to cause dis-unity between the igbos.

All Hail Biafra.

Empty chest beating gorillas. Hide in one forest issuing threat. God punish you and your runaway leader wherever he is hiding. You said he won't land, now he is here...if dem born ya papa well, come and protest

Just imagine, nothing more than terrorist here, they can't even read well, chai! 3 Likes

They can't do nothing. 2 Likes

. The funny thing is these flat--headed monsters still have the guts to open their smelling mouths to call Yorubas cowards. Lmao

These are not ipob youths.

You ediots are trying to paint them as terrorists to the world. ..



Watch the video and hear them say "nseeee instead of iseee "

Suddenly, Buhari is having meetings with Tinubu and with CAN .. Suddenly, he has realized that his appointments favours the North and has promised to review .. He will start wearing suits and Igbo cap again, drinking sachet milk again. All for the gullible. All for 2019 elections.........

Bunch of suck ups!



Is this what the agigation is all about?



They should stop throwing tantrums and think of better strategies to engage the Federal Government.

Those boys at Yellow House, ably led by Daura, are capable of anything. In their bid to treat or justify the IPOB as terrorists. This sounds like Government agents

Though not Pmb support but they should not take this foolish path...



Blood of Satan Blood of Satan

Clowns!





But I am happy that IPOB is providing the federal government with all the video evidence it needs to present to the UN, EU, UK and US, so that the terrorist tag will become very useful in annihilating the animals.



The spokesman's voice even shake and shiver and cower in fear pass Jonathan voice.



Again IPOB, thanks for this video evidence, just as you freely supplied the one where it was commanded to burn down the country if a lawful arrest was made. 1 Like

These are the most foolish set of terrorists I have ever read about.



I can't believe some groups have refused to flow with civilization. Why should the public sympathize with terrorists?

This is now turning a childish affair 1 Like

Too much Nollywood kills!!!



Just like when the villagers is threatening to kill PETE EDOCHIE if he steps his feet in part of the kingdoms he governs.





Things like this makes me ashamed of myself as an IPOB supporter.







With such paraphernalia, assertions and video-message;

It is safe to say that the IPOB has degenerated to a Militant group.



The genuine clamour for a sense of self-worth and a desire for a homogenous nation has been hijacked by avaricious warmongers serving their own bellies.



But if the truth must be told, then permit me to say this is a spineless threat.

IPOB is just like NDA (Niger Delta Avengers).

Hmmm taking a cue from Boko Haram.



IPOB are terrorists. 2 Likes

Biafra marches on despite all bullets from the zoo.those who make peaceful resolution impossible make violent resolution inevitable.

Interesting

Fake!... ipop is non violent, the federal government is looking for an excuse to open fire. When IPOB start to dey cover face?