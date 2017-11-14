₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tension In Jos: Fallout Of IPOB Miscreants / We're Not IPOB /massob Miscreants In Onitsha / Herdsmen Attack: Buhari's Silence Fueling Continous Attack- Christian Group Says (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by GameGod(m): 11:58am
"He Will Not Go Back Alive" - IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos)
And they kept on denying that they aren't terrorist. Now tell me what different between them and Boko Haram
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duUrr13QII8?t=2
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1631938590177630&id=206270189411151
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 12:06pm
Lobatan,
We dey wait oooo, we wan knw how una wan take attack the presido with stick and cutlass
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 12:07pm
Empty empty empty threat.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by diegwu01: 12:11pm
They want to kill PMB with Flag and palm leaves
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by oduastates: 12:16pm
Anyone following these half literate clowns needs desperate brain surgery.
You need people with elite knowledge, gravitas and elite diplomatic heft to pull off something like this .
Nnamdi Kanu could not answer the questions asked by more the enlighten igbos in the conference he held in California last year.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by father01: 12:21pm
this Guys are not Ipob. this is government sponsored .
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by GrandFinale2017(m): 12:40pm
GameGod:U.S made a statement that they don't see IPOB as terrorists cos they were ignorant of the hate speeches and empty threats the pigs and idiots were spewing.
U.S needs to see this Video while Britain needs to strip that Hunchback of his British citizenship.
Personally i think IPOB is a subsection of BOKO HARAM sent by Shekau to cause dis-unity between the igbos.
All Hail Biafra.
cc Agentsmith002
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by nairavsdollars: 1:53pm
Empty chest beating gorillas. Hide in one forest issuing threat. God punish you and your runaway leader wherever he is hiding. You said he won't land, now he is here...if dem born ya papa well, come and protest
7 Likes
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by midehi2(f): 1:53pm
Just imagine, nothing more than terrorist here, they can't even read well, chai!
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 1:53pm
They can't do nothing.
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by Rmxr: 1:53pm
Bwahaha. Idiotic pigs of Biafuro doing what they know how to do best . The funny thing is these flat--headed monsters still have the guts to open their smelling mouths to call Yorubas cowards. Lmao
If one decides to write a book on the chest beating history of flatin+oes, i swear, it would have to be in volumes. Starting from Ojukwu boasting that he could defeat Nigeria using cassava sticks
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by tobdee: 1:53pm
These are not ipob youths.
You ediots are trying to paint them as terrorists to the world. ..
Watch the video and hear them say "nseeee instead of iseee "
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by Chevronstaff: 1:53pm
Suddenly, Buhari is having meetings with Tinubu and with CAN .. Suddenly, he has realized that his appointments favours the North and has promised to review .. He will start wearing suits and Igbo cap again, drinking sachet milk again. All for the gullible. All for 2019 elections.........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by lekjons(m): 1:54pm
AND
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by delugajackson(m): 1:54pm
Bunch of suck ups!
Is this what the agigation is all about?
They should stop throwing tantrums and think of better strategies to engage the Federal Government.
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by chibabe259(f): 1:54pm
Propaganda 101
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by zicoraads(m): 1:54pm
This sounds like Government agents
Those boys at Yellow House, ably led by Daura, are capable of anything. In their bid to treat or justify the IPOB as terrorists.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by uvalued(m): 1:54pm
Though not Pmb support but they should not take this foolish path...
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 1:54pm
Blood of Satan
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by Throwback: 1:54pm
Clowns!
But I am happy that IPOB is providing the federal government with all the video evidence it needs to present to the UN, EU, UK and US, so that the terrorist tag will become very useful in annihilating the animals.
The spokesman's voice even shake and shiver and cower in fear pass Jonathan voice.
Again IPOB, thanks for this video evidence, just as you freely supplied the one where it was commanded to burn down the country if a lawful arrest was made.
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 1:54pm
The
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by Koolking(m): 1:54pm
These are the most foolish set of terrorists I have ever read about.
I can't believe some groups have refused to flow with civilization. Why should the public sympathize with terrorists?
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by shaibu123: 1:55pm
This is now turning a childish affair
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by donstan18(m): 1:55pm
Too much Nollywood kills!!!
Just like when the villagers is threatening to kill PETE EDOCHIE if he steps his feet in part of the kingdoms he governs.
Things like this makes me ashamed of myself as an IPOB supporter.
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:55pm
With such paraphernalia, assertions and video-message;
It is safe to say that the IPOB has degenerated to a Militant group.
The genuine clamour for a sense of self-worth and a desire for a homogenous nation has been hijacked by avaricious warmongers serving their own bellies.
But if the truth must be told, then permit me to say this is a spineless threat.
IPOB is just like NDA (Niger Delta Avengers).
All talk and no action.
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by wellmax(m): 1:55pm
Hmmm taking a cue from Boko Haram.
IPOB are terrorists.
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by rafabenitez: 1:55pm
Biafra marches on despite all bullets from the zoo.those who make peaceful resolution impossible make violent resolution inevitable.
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by brunofarad(m): 1:55pm
Interesting
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by hexy40: 1:55pm
Fake!... ipop is non violent, the federal government is looking for an excuse to open fire. When IPOB start to dey cover face?
|Re: IPOB Threatens To Attack President Buhari In South-East (Video, Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 1:55pm
G
