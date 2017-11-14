Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) (11197 Views)

Live

Tell them that it has happened...

The President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Muhammadu Buhari peacefully arrived Ebonyi State.

-Sorry to those who said that the president is dead.

-How market to those who said that he will never honour the invitation by the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi.

The visit of Mr. President attracted several personalities to Ebonyi State and believe me, any moment from now, investors will start trooping into the state in their numbers.

The presidents visit is exclusively a non partisan affair, No brooms of any type.

https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze/posts/1752442741446387





Source: https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ

see them smiling with him and behind his back they are against him



Nigeria land of snakes 21 Likes 6 Shares

Can Ipob youth survive this tsunami that hit them today? Imagine threatening a sitting president from visiting the area that he is in charge. You can stop a governor from visiting your state but you can't stop a president.



This coming Saturday will be the D day.. This one won't be tsunami again but 10.9 magnitude earthquake that will hit them so that they will rest. Follow the right procedures for agitation they won't follow. They only know how to intimidate,threaten and chest beat.

Can't wait for their final burial On Saturday Anambra gubernatorial elections 63 Likes 10 Shares

You got these pictures from Nwaze francis's Facebook page..... Give credits

Nice. God bless my President 19 Likes 3 Shares

You got these pictures from Nwaze francis's Facebook page..... Give credits Yeah, done

https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ

Welcome to Abakaliki, Mr President.

The peace loving people of Ebonyi state welcome Mr President and denounce IPOB in its entirety.



We love you Sir. 36 Likes 6 Shares





In fact APC Bu Ka Anyi No Be Anyim Pius Be Dat?





What is the Sectional President doing in Ebonyi state?



Did he lose his way?

Seems Buhari just realized that the South East is also part of Nigeria.





The sad reality, is that, IT IS TOO LATE to correct the impression that he hates the Igbos.

Or to mend the bridges he destroyed. What is the Sectional President doing in Ebonyi state?Did he lose his way?Seems Buhari just realized that the South East is also part of Nigeria.The sad reality, is that, IT IS TOO LATE to correct the impression that he hates the Igbos.Or to mend the bridges he destroyed. 13 Likes 2 Shares











Bubu u are welcome..Nnoo 6 Likes 4 Shares











those DSS face tho...if dem tear person slap Ehn...... Lol...I thought they said he's jubril nau... bad news for ipobs..baba just commot food from their mouth..what will they now wail/ruminate on now that he has visited S/E??ohhh..they'll say he's a bigot he didn't wear a red cap...

Can Ipob youth survive this tsunami that hit them today? Imagine threatening a sitting president from visiting the area that he is in charge. You can't stop a governor from visiting your state but you can't stop a president.



This coming Saturday will be the D day.. This one won't be tsunami again but 10.9 magnitude earthquake that will hit them so that they will rest. Follow the right procedures for agitation they won't follow. They only know how to intimidate,threaten and chest beat.

Can't wait for their final burial On Saturday Anambra gubernatorial elections

this scanty reception is giving you erection .



compare it to when our supreme leader visited the same state.



this scanty reception is giving you erection .

compare it to when our supreme leader visited the same state.

truth is bitter sha

The stadium is filled up. No space to go inside and take pictures. People are seen standing outside the stadium

Welcome to Ebonyi, my lovely state, the only King of the North that is greater than Jon Snow

make hm beta hide well o ...igbo boys aint smilling cus stil no news of kanu yet.

Where are the chest beaters?? i can see some of them viewing this thread like this, so pained but they cant do shitt about it

More pictures: One of the flyover to be commissioned

Well done Jubrin... 2 Likes 2 Shares

see them smiling with him and behind his back they are against him



You can remove snakes and use lala

Good one 2 Likes 1 Share

Na today he supposed go. Why not before now?

https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze/posts/1752442741446387









https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze/posts/1752442741446387

Chai! See how ffllaatties are pained!

uyu6