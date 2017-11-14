₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:08pm
Kingly follow the images of PMB in Ebonyi State on this thread
Live
https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze/posts/1752442741446387
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:08pm
More Images
Source: https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:09pm
Lalasticlala, seun
2 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by iamJ(m): 1:09pm
see them smiling with him and behind his back they are against him
Nigeria land of snakes
21 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Spylord48: 1:11pm
Can Ipob youth survive this tsunami that hit them today? Imagine threatening a sitting president from visiting the area that he is in charge. You can stop a governor from visiting your state but you can't stop a president.
This coming Saturday will be the D day.. This one won't be tsunami again but 10.9 magnitude earthquake that will hit them so that they will rest. Follow the right procedures for agitation they won't follow. They only know how to intimidate,threaten and chest beat.
Can't wait for their final burial On Saturday Anambra gubernatorial elections
63 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Goahead(m): 1:11pm
You got these pictures from Nwaze francis's Facebook page..... Give credits
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by ademiD(f): 1:12pm
following
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:13pm
The arrival
Source: https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by CoolFreeday(m): 1:13pm
Nice. God bless my President
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:14pm
Goahead:Yeah, done
https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Funnicator: 1:16pm
Welcome to Abakaliki, Mr President.
The peace loving people of Ebonyi state welcome Mr President and denounce IPOB in its entirety.
We love you Sir.
36 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:24pm
No Be Anyim Pius Be Dat?
In fact APC Bu Ka Anyi
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:24pm
What is the Sectional President doing in Ebonyi state?
Did he lose his way?
Seems Buhari just realized that the South East is also part of Nigeria.
The sad reality, is that, IT IS TOO LATE to correct the impression that he hates the Igbos.
Or to mend the bridges he destroyed.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by IgboticGirl(f): 1:24pm
Bubu u are welcome..Nnoo
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by DONADAMS(m): 1:25pm
Lol...I thought they said he's jubril nau... bad news for ipobs..baba just commot food from their mouth..what will they now wail/ruminate on now that he has visited S/E??ohhh..they'll say he's a bigot he didn't wear a red cap...
those DSS face tho...if dem tear person slap Ehn......
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by crestedaguiyi: 1:25pm
Spylord48:
this scanty reception is giving you erection .
compare it to when our supreme leader visited the same state.
truth is bitter sha
12 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Oxster(m): 1:25pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by ipobarecriminals: 1:25pm
Where ate those hunches bwck BSS RATS?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:25pm
The stadium is filled up. No space to go inside and take pictures. People are seen standing outside the stadium
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:25pm
Welcome to Ebonyi, my lovely state, the only King of the North that is greater than Jon Snow
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Christane(m): 1:25pm
make hm beta hide well o ...igbo boys aint smilling cus stil no news of kanu yet.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by oviejnr(m): 1:26pm
Where are the chest beaters?? i can see some of them viewing this thread like this, so pained but they cant do shitt about it
34 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:26pm
More pictures: One of the flyover to be commissioned
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Firefire(m): 1:26pm
Ok
Well done Jubrin...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by davillian(m): 1:26pm
iamJ:You can remove snakes and use lala
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by sdindan: 1:26pm
Good one
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by davillian(m): 1:27pm
Who bubu dey wave
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Ayanko(m): 1:27pm
Na today he supposed go. Why not before now?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by kibra4u(m): 1:27pm
mrphysics:
Guy go and sit down. E be like say you no really get tangible work to do abi?
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by divicode: 1:27pm
Chai! See how ffllaatties are pained!
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by GoodiOG(m): 1:28pm
uyu6
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by segebase(m): 1:28pm
fghj
