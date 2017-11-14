₦airaland Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates)

President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:08pm
Kingly follow the images of PMB in Ebonyi State on this thread


Live
Tell them that it has happened...
The President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Muhammadu Buhari peacefully arrived Ebonyi State.
-Sorry to those who said that the president is dead.
-How market to those who said that he will never honour the invitation by the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi.
The visit of Mr. President attracted several personalities to Ebonyi State and believe me, any moment from now, investors will start trooping into the state in their numbers.
The presidents visit is exclusively a non partisan affair, No brooms of any type.
Stay here as I bring you more updates.
I am Nwaze Francis
(Nwa akwu eche 1)
Technical Assistant to Ebonyi State governor on New Media.

https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze/posts/1752442741446387

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:08pm
More Images

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:09pm
Lalasticlala, seun

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by iamJ(m): 1:09pm
see them smiling with him and behind his back they are against him

Nigeria land of snakes

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Spylord48: 1:11pm
Can Ipob youth survive this tsunami that hit them today? Imagine threatening a sitting president from visiting the area that he is in charge. You can stop a governor from visiting your state but you can't stop a president.

This coming Saturday will be the D day.. This one won't be tsunami again but 10.9 magnitude earthquake that will hit them so that they will rest. Follow the right procedures for agitation they won't follow. They only know how to intimidate,threaten and chest beat.
Can't wait for their final burial On Saturday Anambra gubernatorial elections

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Goahead(m): 1:11pm
You got these pictures from Nwaze francis's Facebook page..... Give credits undecided

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by ademiD(f): 1:12pm
following
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:13pm
The arrival
Source: https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by CoolFreeday(m): 1:13pm
Nice. God bless my President

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:14pm
Goahead:
You got these pictures from Nwaze francis's Facebook page..... Give credits undecided
Yeah, done
https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze?hc_ref=ARRCQhoCsNppJv7wIXKhO-zss6hQiBSB8pru2Ya09Q6xlN009BICr7KVlBup8JFdQyQ

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Funnicator: 1:16pm
Welcome to Abakaliki, Mr President.
The peace loving people of Ebonyi state welcome Mr President and denounce IPOB in its entirety.

We love you Sir.

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:24pm
No Be Anyim Pius Be Dat?

In fact APC Bu Ka Anyi wink

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:24pm
shocked

What is the Sectional President doing in Ebonyi state?

Did he lose his way?
Seems Buhari just realized that the South East is also part of Nigeria.


The sad reality, is that, IT IS TOO LATE to correct the impression that he hates the Igbos.
Or to mend the bridges he destroyed.

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by IgboticGirl(f): 1:24pm
Bubu u are welcome..Nnoo




cool

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by DONADAMS(m): 1:25pm
Lol...I thought they said he's jubril nau... bad news for ipobs..baba just commot food from their mouth..what will they now wail/ruminate on now that he has visited S/E??ohhh..they'll say he's a bigot he didn't wear a red cap...




those DSS face tho...if dem tear person slap Ehn......grin

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by crestedaguiyi: 1:25pm
Spylord48:
Can Ipob youth survive this tsunami that hit them today? Imagine threatening a sitting president from visiting the area that he is in charge. You can't stop a governor from visiting your state but you can't stop a president.

This coming Saturday will be the D day.. This one won't be tsunami again but 10.9 magnitude earthquake that will hit them so that they will rest. Follow the right procedures for agitation they won't follow. They only know how to intimidate,threaten and chest beat.
Can't wait for their final burial On Saturday Anambra gubernatorial elections

this scanty reception is giving you erection .

compare it to when our supreme leader visited the same state.

truth is bitter sha

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Oxster(m): 1:25pm
lipsrsealed

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by ipobarecriminals: 1:25pm
wink cheesy tongue sad wink grin cool smiley wink cheesy cool grin cool Where ate those hunches bwck BSS RATS?

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:25pm
The stadium is filled up. No space to go inside and take pictures. People are seen standing outside the stadium

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:25pm
Welcome to Ebonyi, my lovely state, the only King of the North that is greater than Jon Snow

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Christane(m): 1:25pm
make hm beta hide well o ...igbo boys aint smilling cus stil no news of kanu yet.
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by oviejnr(m): 1:26pm
Where are the chest beaters?? i can see some of them viewing this thread like this, so pained but they cant do shitt about it grin

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by mrphysics(m): 1:26pm
More pictures: One of the flyover to be commissioned

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Firefire(m): 1:26pm
Ok

Well done Jubrin...

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by davillian(m): 1:26pm
iamJ:
see them smiling with him and behind his back they are against him

Nigeria land of snakes
You can remove snakes and use lala

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by sdindan: 1:26pm
Good one grin

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by davillian(m): 1:27pm
Who bubu dey wave
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by Ayanko(m): 1:27pm
Na today he supposed go. Why not before now?
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by kibra4u(m): 1:27pm
mrphysics:
Kingly follow the images of PMB in Ebonyi State on this thread




https://www.facebook.com/Fonwaze/posts/1752442741446387

Guy go and sit down. E be like say you no really get tangible work to do abi?

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by divicode: 1:27pm
Chai! See how ffllaatties are pained!

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by GoodiOG(m): 1:28pm
uyu6
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Visits Ebonyi State (Live Picture Updates) by segebase(m): 1:28pm
fghj

