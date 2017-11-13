Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) (9763 Views)

His name is Micheal (FMT 300L)





RIP





NEWS FROM FUTO BLOGS; NOT CONFIRMED



It is no longer news that a 300L student of the department of Financial Management Technology who was identified as Mr Micheal was killed late yesterday but before now there has been no information as to why he was killed.



After speaking to an eye witness who has chosen to remain anonymous, gathered that Mr Micheal was actually macheted within the night hours by a rival cult group. Mr Michael who was identified as a member of a cult group was said to have been macheted due to the ongoing rivalry between cult groups within FUTO and Nekede environs.



After he was macheted, his friends with whom he went to Nekede boarded a motorcycle after threatening the motorcyclist. On their way back to FUTO environs his friends then alighted the motorcycle leaving the motorcyclist with no choice but to take bleeding Mr Micheal to the Ihiagwa vigilante office.





The vigilante members adviced the motorcyclist to take Mr Micheal to a clinic or hospital or in the case where Mr Micheal should die, he (the motorcyclist) would bury him. The motorcyclist who pretended to want to take Mr Micheal to get medical attention only sped away leaving Mr Michael on the floor after falling off the motorcycle. Mr Michael was said to have bled to death in front of the Ihiagwa vigilante office.

wetin happen again wetin happen again

pickin way papa and mama send school to better their lives Say no to cultism una no dey hear rest in peace U see what has he achieved deathpickin way papa and mama send school to better their livesSay no to cultism una no dey hearrest in peace 7 Likes

DianaJ:

Beating to death by who if u no get complete info no post abeg

Can you just refresh the post again??



SMH Can you just refresh the post again??SMH 1 Like

see as them waste this fine boy..say no to cultism them no go hear 1 Like

The cloth tied to his knee shows that there was an attempt to rescue him.



For all those who are quick to label people cultists, it's not always true.

Jew men also get killed.



Even all dis nonsense anti-cult use to kill students and frame you for it 10 Likes

I thought this caption surfaced ysterday ? 1 Like 1 Share

It's so sad Michael a.k.a KuzLep to see your death become a news all over the net!



Just can't believe you are gone, Rest in peace till we meet!



So so sad!!....When death knocks, you must answer.

A cool kindhearted guy loved by all.



Bad friends kills!

It kills.. Choose wisely!



May God give your family the fortitude to bear the loss! 7 Likes

It makes no sense to be a cultist

Cultism kills..

Young people use ur head n thank me later.. 4 Likes

see small futo boys o

What an irreparable loss for the family? Honestly I wonder how some peeps manage to find time for cult activities. In my day you don't even have enough time to be checking time 3 Likes

Strong man 2 Likes

Another soul gone...

crisycent:

Strong man

bro is everything alright.... bro is everything alright.... 2 Likes

Say a big "NO" to cultism. It does not pay and adds no value to life. 1 Like

Some idi.ot will still join cult 1 Like

. Shey na crime now to send pikin go skul. See what this guy has cause to him self now. Rest on anyway

That is the usual end for cultist, no surprise.

That’s the difference between a man and a boy. A boy looks for fights, but a man abhors war.





RIP to him. 2 Likes

Be selective in terms of your association. Not just on campus, but everywhere. Discriminate if you have to, for your safety. 3 Likes 1 Share

That's how they end after all the rape.

please don't this people have eyes

that do not look lyk someone that was beaten it looks like he was shot or stabbed

another wasted destiny

Bend down and study they wouldn't listen instead they'll be forming strong man. Now he's dead. I really feel for his parents. Its not easy to train a child in higher institution in this recession. It becomes worse when the child deliberately chooses to destroy himself. 2 Likes

He died actively and has gone to prepare a place for the remaining cultist 1 Like

Hmmm my alumni...RIP Michael. Say no to cultism. 1 Like

A young guy dies...he is a cultist.

A young girl dies...slay queen.



RIP to the young boy.



His friends didn't do well. The fear of Nigerian police can make someone heartless. I guess that's why they ran off. 1 Like

mhizmeme:

see as them waste this fine boy..say no to cultism them no go hear

He wasted his own life He wasted his own life 1 Like