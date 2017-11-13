₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by iamVirus(m): 2:14pm
Read Here; http://www.nairaland.com/4173656/federal-university-technology-student-beaten
His name is Micheal (FMT 300L)
RIP
NEWS FROM FUTO BLOGS; NOT CONFIRMED
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:23pm
wetin happen again
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by DianaJ(f): 2:25pm
U see what has he achieved death pickin way papa and mama send school to better their lives Say no to cultism una no dey hear rest in peace
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by iamVirus(m): 2:28pm
DianaJ:
Can you just refresh the post again??
SMH
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by mhizmeme: 2:31pm
see as them waste this fine boy..say no to cultism them no go hear
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by haywire07(m): 2:32pm
The cloth tied to his knee shows that there was an attempt to rescue him.
For all those who are quick to label people cultists, it's not always true.
Jew men also get killed.
Even all dis nonsense anti-cult use to kill students and frame you for it
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by sukkot: 3:46pm
dayum
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by kuntash: 3:46pm
I thought this caption surfaced ysterday ?
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by donstan18(m): 3:46pm
It's so sad Michael a.k.a KuzLep to see your death become a news all over the net!
Just can't believe you are gone, Rest in peace till we meet!
So so sad!!....When death knocks, you must answer.
A cool kindhearted guy loved by all.
Bad friends kills!
It kills.. Choose wisely!
May God give your family the fortitude to bear the loss!
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:46pm
It makes no sense to be a cultist
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 3:47pm
Cultism kills..
Young people use ur head n thank me later..
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:47pm
see small futo boys o
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Roon9(m): 3:47pm
What an irreparable loss for the family? Honestly I wonder how some peeps manage to find time for cult activities. In my day you don't even have enough time to be checking time
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by crisycent: 3:48pm
Strong man
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by thamarvelz(m): 3:49pm
Another soul gone...
Damn
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by favourmic(m): 3:49pm
crisycent:
bro is everything alright....
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Akinaukwa: 3:49pm
Say a big "NO" to cultism. It does not pay and adds no value to life.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Oblongata: 3:49pm
Some idi.ot will still join cult
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Akingd3rd(m): 3:49pm
Shey na crime now to send pikin go skul. See what this guy has cause to him self now. Rest on anyway .
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Gten(m): 3:49pm
That is the usual end for cultist, no surprise.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Einl(m): 3:49pm
That’s the difference between a man and a boy. A boy looks for fights, but a man abhors war.
RIP to him.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Obiwiz(m): 3:50pm
Be selective in terms of your association. Not just on campus, but everywhere. Discriminate if you have to, for your safety.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by chyy5(m): 3:50pm
That's how they end after all the rape.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by coolie1: 3:52pm
please don't this people have eyes
that do not look lyk someone that was beaten it looks like he was shot or stabbed
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 3:53pm
another wasted destiny
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:53pm
Bend down and study they wouldn't listen instead they'll be forming strong man. Now he's dead. I really feel for his parents. Its not easy to train a child in higher institution in this recession. It becomes worse when the child deliberately chooses to destroy himself.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 3:54pm
He died actively and has gone to prepare a place for the remaining cultist
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by rossyc(f): 3:55pm
Hmmm my alumni...RIP Michael. Say no to cultism.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by pocohantas(f): 3:55pm
A young guy dies...he is a cultist.
A young girl dies...slay queen.
RIP to the young boy.
His friends didn't do well. The fear of Nigerian police can make someone heartless. I guess that's why they ran off.
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 3:55pm
mhizmeme:
He wasted his own life
|Re: 300L FUTO Student Beaten To Death (Graphic Photos) by columbus007(m): 3:55pm
ok then.
