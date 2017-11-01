Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday (11799 Views)

Tallest Male Model In Nigeria Celebrates His Birthday





Tallest male model in Nigeria, Mubarak is a year older today and he has a message for everyone. Read below..



I am so happy I'm a year older. The journey has been great so far. The ups and downs, the challenges and triumphs are all working to shape the man I am becoming.



So, to everyone out there chasing their dreams,I want to employ you not to ever stop. A time will come when the world will support & respect you for whom you are. A time will come when your enemies will turn your friend. Let us all keep striving, working and believing in God and aim for the peak. Because at the end of the day, "if we don't climb, we wouldn't fall but we won't reach the peak". I pray to Almighty God to surprise us all with exceeding and exponential blessing.



I can't wait to Unveil so many things and I thank all those who have truly believed in me. Oya, make we party.





I remember when this dude use to pass by my house in Ilorin....mehn...everyone just dey open mouth like 'damn'......and one things..the guy is humble as AF.....he can greet people for Africa

Opa ooo 1 Like

happy birthday to you mubby datallest god bless u my niqqa, today is my birthday show some love famzz 4 Likes

Birthday mate. Am tall(6.1 feet), but am a dwarf beside this guy

Please how tall is he?

