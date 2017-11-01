₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday
|Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by InsideOut247: 2:36pm
Tallest Male Model In Nigeria Celebrates His Birthday
Tallest male model in Nigeria, Mubarak is a year older today and he has a message for everyone. Read below..
I am so happy I'm a year older. The journey has been great so far. The ups and downs, the challenges and triumphs are all working to shape the man I am becoming.
So, to everyone out there chasing their dreams,I want to employ you not to ever stop. A time will come when the world will support & respect you for whom you are. A time will come when your enemies will turn your friend. Let us all keep striving, working and believing in God and aim for the peak. Because at the end of the day, "if we don't climb, we wouldn't fall but we won't reach the peak". I pray to Almighty God to surprise us all with exceeding and exponential blessing.
I can't wait to Unveil so many things and I thank all those who have truly believed in me. Oya, make we party.
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/tallest-male-model-in-nigeria.html
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by InsideOut247: 2:40pm
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by Bonapart(m): 5:13pm
Let's roll out the beans... Unto frying things
4 Likes
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by siraj1402(m): 5:14pm
Ogalo
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by Badonasty(m): 5:14pm
InsideOut247:
goodluck
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by agongajoseph(m): 5:14pm
Ok
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by sisisioge: 5:14pm
Handsomeness fall on him!
Happy birthday
1 Like
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by elyte89: 5:14pm
C as d guy tall like NEPA POLE
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by johnstar(m): 5:14pm
Dis guy tall sha
I'm 6'2tall
Juz 4likes away to reach 6k likes for dis nairaland
Online achievement i juz wish say d 6k likes go turn 6kdolls
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by Divay22(f): 5:15pm
Rope
Happy birthday
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by IMASTEX: 5:15pm
Happy birthday
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by NotNairalandi(m): 5:15pm
what is this condem brush he put under his jaw
1 Like
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 5:16pm
He looks more like an ISIS Jihadist than a Model
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by cutefergiee(m): 5:16pm
washere
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by billyG(m): 5:19pm
see as he strong his face like akpan shiit.
1 Like
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by jazinogold(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by SenorFax(m): 5:24pm
What's the Length of his trousers?
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by swargon: 5:28pm
I remember when this dude use to pass by my house in Ilorin....mehn...everyone just dey open mouth like 'damn'......and one things..the guy is humble as AF.....he can greet people for Africa
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by money121(m): 5:29pm
Opa ooo
1 Like
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by pepemendy(m): 5:31pm
happy birthday to you mubby datallest god bless u my niqqa, today is my birthday show some love famzz
4 Likes
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by derahhh(m): 5:34pm
InsideOut247:
Anybody can be a model sha..formerly they say modelling career is for the handsome /beautiful ones....if ds kain dude fii be model.Then I go overly thrive in the industry
1 Like
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by dlaw70: 5:38pm
Bonapart:
am sure with ur stuphid post,u can now c y Igbos are finding it defficult to live in this con3?
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by bleskid(m): 5:51pm
Divay22:why rope .... Hahahahahahahaha me too iam tall but not that limit haba
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by Sabadon(m): 5:52pm
that leg tho
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by Xxpress(m): 5:53pm
Birthday mate. Am tall(6.1 feet), but am a dwarf beside this guy
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by pol23: 5:53pm
Is it because I'm short or someone else feels this should be on the last page?
And the guy needs care.
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by ridgeman: 6:03pm
Please how tall is he?
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by ologuntheo(m): 6:05pm
seen
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by LuvU2(f): 6:15pm
Tall men re baes!
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by correctguy101(m): 6:22pm
johnstar:6kdolls abi, na Bitcoin?
|Re: Bakare Olalekan Mubarak Celebrates His Birthday by johnstar(m): 6:25pm
correctguy101:
Dis wn wey u quote me so??
U wn gv me money??
Cool cash bro $6,000
U dig??
