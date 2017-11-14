₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by ogologoamu: 2:53pm
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has threatened to sue the Federal Government following his involvement in a road accident.
The human rights lawyer had broken his leg after falling into a manhole while walking to his office in Abuja.
He promised that he would not leave the matter to God like the ordinary Nigerian would, but will sue the government on Wednesday.
Falana who made this known while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.
“I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God.
“I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”
https://thewhistler.ng/story/falana-involved-road-accident-threatens-sue-fg/
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by noblealuu: 2:56pm
This is laughable.
21 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Kundagarten: 2:56pm
Na wa
1 Like
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 2:57pm
Well done sir, that's how it should be, when you owe your government taxes they chase you into a hole. When you get injured on a road they should be maintaining with your taxes then you should sue for damages from injury , loss of earnings etc but we all let the authority take us for a ride.
106 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by sarrki(m): 2:58pm
Nothing will happen to you sir
Get well soon
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Keneking: 3:00pm
Buhari sef
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by madridguy(m): 3:00pm
Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Please sir we request you to sue the useless Lagos State government that want to kill Lagosian with epidemic. Ambode has turned Lagos State to waste dumping site.
10 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by FarahAideed: 3:02pm
Alll you that lied to is to get Buhari voted must be punished by karma na
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by uncleiykeman: 3:02pm
What happened to your eyes?
5 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by nairavsdollars: 3:10pm
He is a bloody clown like his son Falz
11 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by yemmight(m): 3:17pm
Ha. Oga Falana. Are you supposed to make this public at all? Anyway gone are those days when you worked with Fawehinmi on issues that matter.
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by GloriaNinja(f): 3:19pm
ALL LIES
1 Like
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by free2ryhme: 4:02pm
Aeon aye has enter his matter
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by izzou(m): 4:02pm
Please sue them
With the snail speed that justice is being administered in this country, I'm sure its your grandson that will reap this fruitless labor of yours
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by 0temAtum: 4:02pm
The number of people that will ascribe this accident to the doing of his or her god is directly proportional to the gullibility level of our nation Nigeria. So far so good, I've not seen comments from the gullible who will come and claim that it's the doing of their god against Mr Falana who speak against tithing and it's marvelous in their sights. Is this a sign that religion is losing the stronghold of its superstitious lies on the people of my nation? Thanks be to Nature if this is so as the gods of religion are currently caged.
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by alexistaiwo: 4:03pm
When you were campaigning and shouting "sai baba" up and down
Now comes the part
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:03pm
Shurup
1 Share
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Lexusgs430: 4:03pm
FALZ, should sing the leg better ......
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by uwa1(m): 4:03pm
Ok
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by NwaAmaikpe: 4:03pm
I know the cause...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by gannod(m): 4:03pm
. ..yeyenatu
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by moscobabs(m): 4:03pm
Na buhari dey drive you
Bastards everywhere
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Cyynthia(f): 4:04pm
lolz
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Sexytemi(f): 4:04pm
Lol falz abeg come carry your papa o, comedians in every sector o, so he wants to tell me that's the first time he's seeing the hole ehn, I'm sure if he didn't injure himself he'll have kept mum...mumu dey smell.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by BankeSmalls(f): 4:04pm
Fashola must pay the damages with his salary
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by kolafolabi(m): 4:04pm
I don't understand Falz's father...Sueing FG for what? No wonder it too so long to confirm him as SAN..
1 Like
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Lamzee(m): 4:04pm
OK, we're waiting
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by Spiritofcasting(f): 4:04pm
Nothing we know go hear for this country
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by ctrl09: 4:04pm
Wey done sire! You gonna sue them because you have the money and power. Why haven't you done that before you had the accident, na when the thing reach you, you beginning your ranting. Gerra out. The only good thing outta your body is your son falz
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG by crestedaguiyi: 4:05pm
THUNDER FIRE AM
