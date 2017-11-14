Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG (15333 Views)

The human rights lawyer had broken his leg after falling into a manhole while walking to his office in Abuja.



He promised that he would not leave the matter to God like the ordinary Nigerian would, but will sue the government on Wednesday.



Falana who made this known while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.



“I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God.



https://thewhistler.ng/story/falana-involved-road-accident-threatens-sue-fg/







This is laughable. 21 Likes

Well done sir, that's how it should be, when you owe your government taxes they chase you into a hole. When you get injured on a road they should be maintaining with your taxes then you should sue for damages from injury , loss of earnings etc but we all let the authority take us for a ride. 106 Likes 6 Shares

Get well soon 4 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Please sir we request you to sue the useless Lagos State government that want to kill Lagosian with epidemic. Ambode has turned Lagos State to waste dumping site. 10 Likes

Alll you that lied to is to get Buhari voted must be punished by karma na 7 Likes 1 Share

What happened to your eyes? 5 Likes

He is a bloody clown like his son Falz 11 Likes

Ha. Oga Falana. Are you supposed to make this public at all? Anyway gone are those days when you worked with Fawehinmi on issues that matter. 3 Likes

With the snail speed that justice is being administered in this country, I'm sure its your grandson that will reap this fruitless labor of yours



3 Likes

The number of people that will ascribe this accident to the doing of his or her god is directly proportional to the gullibility level of our nation Nigeria. So far so good, I've not seen comments from the gullible who will come and claim that it's the doing of their god against Mr Falana who speak against tithing and it's marvelous in their sights. Is this a sign that religion is losing the stronghold of its superstitious lies on the people of my nation? Thanks be to Nature if this is so as the gods of religion are currently caged. 4 Likes







Now comes the part When you were campaigning and shouting "sai baba" up and downNow comes the part 2 Likes

I know the cause... I know the cause... 2 Likes 1 Share

Bastards everywhere Na buhari dey drive youBastards everywhere

falz abeg come carry your papa o , comedians in every sector o, so he wants to tell me that's the first time he's seeing the hole ehn, I'm sure if he didn't injure himself he'll have kept mum...mumu dey smell. Lolfalz abeg come carry your papa o, comedians in every sector o, so he wants to tell me that's the first time he's seeing the hole ehn, I'm sure if he didn't injure himself he'll have kept mum...mumu dey smell. 2 Likes

Fashola must pay the damages with his salary

I don't understand Falz's father...Sueing FG for what? No wonder it too so long to confirm him as SAN.. 1 Like

Wey done sire! You gonna sue them because you have the money and power. Why haven't you done that before you had the accident, na when the thing reach you, you beginning your ranting. Gerra out. The only good thing outta your body is your son falz 2 Likes