At the beginning of the Race, there were about 50 participants. Some of these participants are professional from different part of the globe which include; Peter Markis, Prince Adejuwon, Richard Ike, George Omode, Abiola Awosika, Nicholas Barberpohous, Olumiyiwa Akintola, John Momodu, Antonia, Sandouk, Kingsley Onome Uwatse, Ojosipe Babatunde, etc.



The race didn't go as expected due to two accidents which were recorded at the beginning of the race. The first accident involved Peter Markis who carried Secretary to the State Government Hon. Abegunde in a Tigar Avon Car. It was a lucky Saturday for the SSG as no injury was sustained but the sport Car almost got burnt and the engine got damaged .



The second accident involved Olumuyiwa Akintola whose the tyres of his car busted on motion. This occurred immediately after the round about, he was lucky not to have sustained any injury. According to him, he had similar accident last year at Lagos..



Due to the aforementioned occurrence and to avoid more damages, the race was stopped and everybody was asked to move to Acade for the completion of the race.



According to reports, the race could not be completed due to the accidents because no winner was declared before the race was stopped.



cc; lalasticlala





Better luck next time. Should we now say that the abrupt stoppage was as a result of our naija road or winches?Better luck next time. 2 Likes

everything for Naija must get k-leg.

Buhari why? 9 Likes





How much for the head of a white dude? Is it not the state with the most ritualists?How much for the head of a white dude? 2 Likes

Interesting. Ondo state govt can actually build on this and render the necessary support to make this turn out very well. Like play like play, it may turn out to be a crowd puller and a popular enjoyable event. 3 Likes

BankeSmalls:

Is it not the state with the most ritualists?



How much for the head of a white dude?

You no well at all. You no well at all. 2 Likes

agabusta:

Interesting. Ondo state govt can actually build on this and render the necessary support to make this turn out very well. Like play like play, it may turn out to be a crowd puller and a popular enjoyable event.



I assure you, a ritual cut body lying on their streets will pull more crowd, that's the main tourist attraction in our Ondo I assure you, a ritual cut body lying on their streets will pull more crowd, that's the main tourist attraction in our Ondo 2 Likes





Good for them..



Who races on Nigerian roads? Good for them..Who races on Nigerian roads? 3 Likes 1 Share





but as an elder like me, I don't take him seriously Th poster above has established his own credibility of being a remarkable custodian of uncommon nuisance.but as an elder like me, I don't take him seriously

If not that we're very superstitious in this part of the world, how does two separate incidents warrant cancellation of a rally?

What happened to the rapid response crew? I want to imagine the Dakar rally being cancelled because a car tumbled in the desert dunes.

Abeg we need to wake up jare. 2 Likes

Auto Rally in Ondo state...lol.

Such should only happen in Lagos,Abuja,PH,Calabar.

Ondo should be doing Agricultural exhibitions and Farm trade fair.

Just a local content to boost their Economy..

From the pics you can see no one knows about it,because they can't relate.

The gods of the land are not in support

Hehehe, they are forming F1 formula or Fast and Furious with their death trap roads

lol shebi eyin le jun yo ten race

undo abeg abeg make una nor use dis guy 4 rituals abeg

The heat was too much for the cars

BankeSmalls:

Is it not the state with the most ritualists?



How much for the head of a white dude?

no not this state.



that state is ogun the home of the deity.



ondo is the only south western state i can recommend for any body to live in. no not this state.that state is ogun the home of the deity.ondo is the only south western state i can recommend for any body to live in. 1 Like

U have gat to be kidding me, racing on Nigeria road, una wan kill unaselves by unaselves or abi na witch??

Good development

False info !

Lalasticlala make una dey confirm info before pushing to front page

PrettyCrystal are you sure your info is correct because I am in contact with the organizers of this program

More pictures





Better luck next time.[/quote



Road quality not good enough [quote author=Benjom post=62372756]Should we now say that the abrupt stoppage was as a result of our naija road or winches?Better luck next time.[/quoteRoad quality not good enough

According to reports, the race could not be completed due to the accidents because no winner was declared before the race was stopped.



But this is not true because Winners were announced for each category.

...the street road is not ideal to host racing events...a proper well-laid out tarmac will be more better suited for this sort of drag racing...luckily no lives were lost.

BankeSmalls:

Is it not the state with the most ritualists?



How much for the head of a white dude? BankeSmalls:





I assure you, a ritual cut body lying on their streets will pull more crowd, that's the main tourist attraction in our Ondo

You must be mad! Have you heard of Ogun, Oyo and Osun?? Those are the kings of ritual killings.



Use your sense to post next time or verify from Google, coz its obvious that your sense is not readily available You must be mad! Have you heard of Ogun, Oyo and Osun?? Those are the kings of ritual killings.Use your sense to post next time or verify from Google, coz its obvious that your sense is not readily available

pol23:

Auto Rally in Ondo state...lol.

Such should only happen in Lagos,Abuja,PH,Calabar.

Ondo should be doing Agricultural exhibitions and Farm trade fair.

Just a local content to boost their Economy..

From the pics you can see no one knows about it,because they can't relate.

Lol.. Minister of Advice.. Rome was not built in a day. The event organised by the state government and Elizade Motors. It will get popular with time and dedicated effort.. Go and advice those building statues and declaring holidays to celebrate PMB'S return Lol.. Minister of Advice.. Rome was not built in a day. The event organised by the state government and Elizade Motors. It will get popular with time and dedicated effort.. Go and advice those building statues and declaring holidays to celebrate PMB'S return 2 Likes