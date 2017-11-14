Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo (1075 Views)

A PDP chieftain and immediate past Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike said that the shortest route to producing the much talked about Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 is to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project.



Azubuike, who is the Abia State Coordinator of a pro-Buhari group, “Ndi Igbo for President Muhammadu Buhari 2019” maintained that Ndigbo stood a better chance of producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction by supporting and working for the emergence of Buhari as the President in 2019.



The former Speaker, who spoke shortly after the inauguration of the Abia State chapter of the group, stressed the need for Ndigbo to massively support President Buhari’s second term bid which he said would enable him to correct the wrongs of the past.



Nigerians and Nigeria is in a big mess no matter how you want to twist it to suite your narratives





R . I . P competency





it's now about Religion, Tribe,Favouritism, Nepotism

That's the problem



They don't know how to play politics That's the problemThey don't know how to play politics 2 Likes 1 Share





Which kind day of heartbreak be this?



You mean Emma powerful will thumb print for Jibrin of Sudan aka buhari to get Igbo President in 2023? Which kind day of heartbreak be this?You mean Emma powerful will thumb print for Jibrin of Sudan aka buhari to get Igbo President in 2023? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Little or few understand the politics of Nigeria



Nnamdi have brainwashed a lot of them 5 Likes 3 Shares

As you can see @shukuokukobambi

I said it that south east will be at the forefront of pmb campaign in 2019



I said it a year and half ago 2 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB yoots don suffer this week 2 Likes 2 Shares

That is the truth. If Igbos vote Buhari in 2019, they will get presidency in 2023. 5 Likes 3 Shares

igbodefender:

That is the truth. If Igbos vote Buhari in 2019, they will get presidency in 2023.

Bro you know how it works



The few Northernern that wants pmb out



Its for selfish interest



They want another 8years Bro you know how it worksThe few Northernern that wants pmb outIts for selfish interestThey want another 8years 1 Like 2 Shares

sarrki:

I said it that south east will be at the forefront of pmb campaign in 2019



I said it a year and half ago You are a patriot. You are a patriot. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Hey everybody here click the Link in that Post!!!!

sarrki:



Bro you know how it works

The few Northernern that wants pmb out

Its for selfish interest

They want another 8years They say you hate Igbos. Na Lie! They say you hate Igbos. Na Lie! 1 Like 1 Share

LOL.

So you expect an average Biafran to come out and vote for who?

Una no serious.

In other words, I advise these people to stick to the propaganda they are good at. like the lies about the sacking of NK and the video secreting now, claiming they are ipob and warning buhari and all that bruhaha.

only gullible minds like you will believe that.

So ipob now put on masks and makes threat. Don't know their popular slogan again, instead of 'iseee', they echo 'Nseee. and the funniest of it all is the fool issuing out the statement reading from a piece of paper and receiving instructions from de idiot behind the camera whom I believe must be Lai Muhammed. The minister for lie and propaganda.

HOW PATHETIC CAN A COUNTRY BE 1 Like

sarrki:





Bro you know how it works



The few Northernern that wants pmb out



Its for selfish interest



They want another 8years Support for Buhari is the shortest route to Igbo Presidency, as you have been saying here for a while. Support for Buhari is the shortest route to Igbo Presidency, as you have been saying here for a while. 2 Likes 1 Share

SamzySamuel:

As you can see @shukuokukobambi

I see am o I see am o

igbodefender:

They say you hate Igbos. Na Lie!

Boss I don't the Igbo's



N will never ever hate Ndigbo



But I hate ipobs with passion Boss I don't the Igbo'sN will never ever hate NdigboBut I hate ipobs with passion

Tell them

igbodefender:

Support for Buhari is the shortest route to Igbo Presidency, as you have been saying here for a while.

Boss thats the plain truth



South south had their turn (Gej)



Southwest (obj)



North Year Adua and pmb



Igbo's are majority



So there is no 2 ways about it than power to move there in 2023



The northern mafias wants pmb out in other to spend another 8years Boss thats the plain truthSouth south had their turn (Gej)Southwest (obj)North Year Adua and pmbIgbo's are majoritySo there is no 2 ways about it than power to move there in 2023The northern mafias wants pmb out in other to spend another 8years 1 Like 1 Share

igbodefender:

You are a patriot.

Thank you sir Thank you sir

sarrki:





Boss I don't the Igbo's



N will never ever hate Ndigbo



But I hate ipobs with passion That is the truth from what I have seen. Long Live Nigeria & May God guide Buhari not to do wrong. That is the truth from what I have seen. Long Live Nigeria & May God guide Buhari not to do wrong. 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:





Boss thats the plain truth



South south had their turn (Gej)



Southwest (obj)



North Year Adua and pmb



Igbo's are majority



So there is no 2 ways about it than power to move there in 2023



The northern mafias wants pmb out in other to spend another 8years



Sir, you deserve an Igbo chieftaincy title for your work to promote Igbo Presidency. May God make it possible. Sir, you deserve an Igbo chieftaincy title for your work to promote Igbo Presidency. May God make it possible. 1 Like 1 Share

Bari22:

Tell them You are a wiseman. You are a wiseman.

Where is Oga Lalasticlala sef? Oga come see o!

igbodefender:

That is the truth. If Igbos vote Buhari in 2019, they will get presidency in 2023. It is not cast in stone. Do you think Tinubu and osibanjo's support can be taken for granted? It is not cast in stone. Do you think Tinubu and osibanjo's support can be taken for granted? 1 Like

Igbos have the easiest mumu button to press in Nigeria 2 Likes

igbodefender:

Support for Buhari is the shortest route to Igbo Presidency, as you have been saying here for a while.

Ipob activities recently have made a mess of that Ipob activities recently have made a mess of that 1 Like

igbodefender:

Sir, you deserve an Igbo chieftaincy title for your work to promote Igbo Presidency. May God make it possible.

Its 100% certain



Power is moving back to south east come 2023 Its 100% certainPower is moving back to south east come 2023