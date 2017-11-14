₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by WapStar: 3:56pm
A PDP chieftain and immediate past Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike said that the shortest route to producing the much talked about Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 is to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project.
Azubuike, who is the Abia State Coordinator of a pro-Buhari group, “Ndi Igbo for President Muhammadu Buhari 2019” maintained that Ndigbo stood a better chance of producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction by supporting and working for the emergence of Buhari as the President in 2019.
The former Speaker, who spoke shortly after the inauguration of the Abia State chapter of the group, stressed the need for Ndigbo to massively support President Buhari’s second term bid which he said would enable him to correct the wrongs of the past.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by WapStar: 3:58pm
Cc Lasticlacla
cc SamzySamuel
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by smulti(m): 4:01pm
Nigerians and Nigeria is in a big mess no matter how you want to twist it to suite your narratives
R . I . P competency
it's now about Religion, Tribe,Favouritism, Nepotism
.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:03pm
That's the problem
They don't know how to play politics
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by shukuokukobambi: 4:03pm
Which kind day of heartbreak be this?
You mean Emma powerful will thumb print for Jibrin of Sudan aka buhari to get Igbo President in 2023?
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:04pm
Little or few understand the politics of Nigeria
Nnamdi have brainwashed a lot of them
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by SamzySamuel(m): 4:05pm
As you can see @shukuokukobambi
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:07pm
I said it that south east will be at the forefront of pmb campaign in 2019
I said it a year and half ago
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:07pm
IPOB yoots don suffer this week
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:08pm
That is the truth. If Igbos vote Buhari in 2019, they will get presidency in 2023.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:10pm
igbodefender:
Bro you know how it works
The few Northernern that wants pmb out
Its for selfish interest
They want another 8years
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:12pm
sarrki:You are a patriot.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by IamtherealRita(f): 4:15pm
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by SamzySamuel(m): 4:15pm
Hey everybody here click the Link in that Post!!!!
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:15pm
sarrki:They say you hate Igbos. Na Lie!
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by Xb4Real: 4:18pm
LOL.
So you expect an average Biafran to come out and vote for who?
Una no serious.
In other words, I advise these people to stick to the propaganda they are good at. like the lies about the sacking of NK and the video secreting now, claiming they are ipob and warning buhari and all that bruhaha.
only gullible minds like you will believe that.
So ipob now put on masks and makes threat. Don't know their popular slogan again, instead of 'iseee', they echo 'Nseee. and the funniest of it all is the fool issuing out the statement reading from a piece of paper and receiving instructions from de idiot behind the camera whom I believe must be Lai Muhammed. The minister for lie and propaganda.
HOW PATHETIC CAN A COUNTRY BE
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:19pm
sarrki:Support for Buhari is the shortest route to Igbo Presidency, as you have been saying here for a while.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by shukuokukobambi: 4:19pm
SamzySamuel:
I see am o
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:19pm
igbodefender:
Boss I don't the Igbo's
N will never ever hate Ndigbo
But I hate ipobs with passion
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by Bari22(m): 4:20pm
Tell them
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:22pm
igbodefender:
Boss thats the plain truth
South south had their turn (Gej)
Southwest (obj)
North Year Adua and pmb
Igbo's are majority
So there is no 2 ways about it than power to move there in 2023
The northern mafias wants pmb out in other to spend another 8years
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:23pm
igbodefender:
Thank you sir
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:28pm
sarrki:That is the truth from what I have seen. Long Live Nigeria & May God guide Buhari not to do wrong.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:32pm
sarrki:Sir, you deserve an Igbo chieftaincy title for your work to promote Igbo Presidency. May God make it possible.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:33pm
Bari22:You are a wiseman.
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by igbodefender: 4:37pm
Where is Oga Lalasticlala sef? Oga come see o!
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by GoroTango: 4:37pm
igbodefender:It is not cast in stone. Do you think Tinubu and osibanjo's support can be taken for granted?
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by madridguy(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by loopman: 4:39pm
Igbos have the easiest mumu button to press in Nigeria
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by loopman: 4:42pm
igbodefender:
Ipob activities recently have made a mess of that
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by sarrki(m): 4:42pm
igbodefender:
Its 100% certain
Power is moving back to south east come 2023
|Re: Vote Buhari To Get Presidency 2023- Martins Azubuike, PDP Chieftain Tells Ndigbo by loopman: 4:43pm
sarrki:
Bros, say what you know and stop the ego massage of igbos.
