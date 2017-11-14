Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Sergeant Lanre Sanusi Killed (Policeman Who Tracked & Arrested Evans) (29176 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu May Have Been Killed - Lawyer / Sen. Misau Was A Bad Cop, Says IGP Idris / Very Rich Personality Kidnapper Evans Has Vanished, Moved Out Of Lagos Prison At

Super Cop Who Arrested Evans Has Been Killed



The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the watch of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abba Kyari at the weekend, lost one of its gallant officers to the cold hands of death.



The gallant officer was one of the leading ‘field detectives’ who tracked and demystified Lagos based billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuadike aka Evans.



It was in the middle of a similar arrest that the suspect pumped bullets into Lanre’s stomach while his colleague got shot in the hand.



Unperturbed by the surprise attack, both the late Sergeant and others chased after the kidnappers and killed the man that fired the killer shots.



The bullets lodged in their bodies were later extracted with medical teams on ground confirming that the injured Policemen were responding to treatment.



But tragedy struck a few days later. It was discovered that Sergeant Lanre who had opened his eyes and exchanged pleasantries with his colleagues, gave up the ghost.



“It is really sad and painful altogether. We have not been able to tell his wife and other family members yet. This is the risk of the job we are talking about; we put our lives on line for others, yet when it is time for promotion, one thing or the other will happen and the list will be kept in view.



“Look at this now, Sergeant Lanre was one of the men that put his life on the line to arrest Evans and now he is dead. We don’t even know how to break the news to his wife and family. It is painful,” one of his colleagues said at the weekend.



The commander of IRT, ACP Kyari, is said to be in deep pain over Lanre’s death.



A source close to his office that confirmed the tragic exit of Sergeant Lanre said arrangements are already being made for a befitting burial.



so its no longer the aboki kyeri that arrested Evans. chai, yoruba media . no single investigative journalism. bunch of clowns.



heheheheh, how i ended up in this hole is a question i will definitely ask God on the last day .



nothing new sha, lanre sanusi has gone on the same journey he sent others unceremoniously and extra judiciously sometimes .



no fcks given.



WOW... so bad but really they should NEVER flaunted themselves by SNAPPING PICS with evans.... EVEN IN AMERICA N OTHER CIVILIZED COUNTRIES... THE FACES OF THE TOP BADDASS IN THE POLICE OR MILITARY are covered. 40 Likes 3 Shares

This is sad indeed!

May his soul rest in peace!! 5 Likes

AND EVANS IS STILL ALIVE. 15 Likes 1 Share

Gallant sars , not those ones wey dey misbehave upandan 3 Likes

Security 101



1. When you burst a big criminal never reveal your identity.



2. Take time off duty for 3 weeks



3. Make mad love to your wife - only your wife.



4. Take your children out to beautiful place.



5. Call your boss only in Wednesday to check in.



Etc 38 Likes 2 Shares

coz he was among the team that track evans down, he should not die abi.



I cant believe this .............. jeeeez, y is d heart of man so wicked

so its no longer the aboki kyeri that arrested Evans. chai, yoruba media . no single investigative journalism. bunch of clowns.



heheheheh, how i ended up in this hole is a question i will definitely ask God on the last day .



nothing new sha, lanre sanusi has gone on the same journey he sent others unceremoniously and extra judiciously sometimes .



It is sad that you have decided to tribalise this sad incident. People like you are a shame to the good Igbo people. Woe betide anyone that like this insensitive comment of yours. It is sad that you have decided to tribalise this sad incident. People like you are a shame to the good Igbo people. Woe betide anyone that like this insensitive comment of yours. 59 Likes 6 Shares

Rip lanre Sanusi fed govt do the needful 1 Like

This story is turning to that seasonal film called series 24, jack bauer film 1 Like



It was in the middle of a similar arrest that the suspect pumped bullets into Lanre’s stomach while his colleague got shot in the hand.

I'm sorry but I want to believe this is not a true picture of what happened. An officer on field Op didn't have a bullet proof vest? Such maschismoism. That's how I saw an officer on bike, armed with just a service pistol with no crash helmet chasing a group of robbers in an SUV. I mean patriotism is good, but safety first.

RIP again RIPI'm sorry but I want to believe this is not a true picture of what happened. An officer on field Op didn't have a bullet proof vest? Such maschismoism. That's how I saw an officer on bike, armed with just a service pistol with no crash helmet chasing a group of robbers in an SUV. I mean patriotism is good, but safety first.RIP again 12 Likes 1 Share

And no life insurance.



RIP bro.

Evans was only caught becos dat pharmacist escaped the den. Stop gloryfying kyari and his guys abeg. Rip. 4 Likes

WOW... so bad but really they should NEVER flaunted themselves by SNAPPING PICS with evans.... EVEN IN AMERICA N OTHER CIVILIZED COUNTRIES... THE FACES OF THE TOP BADDASS IN THE POLICE OR MILITARY are covered.

You'll wonder wether these guys undergo any form of training and orientation before taking up this job.

For all it is worth they forgot that the notorious kidnapper could not be operating alone even though he's the boss.

Again they forgot that prospective society nuisance(s) could mark their faces and could take them out even when nothing warrants that Word!You'll wonder wether these guys undergo any form of training and orientation before taking up this job.For all it is worth they forgot that the notorious kidnapper could not be operating alone even though he's the boss.Again they forgot that prospective society nuisance(s) could mark their faces and could take them out even when nothing warrants that 7 Likes

These guys risk their lives for us 2 Likes

Bullet proof vest should be standard issue on operations. RIP to the dead 3 Likes

So no bullet proof vest in NPF,why going on a mission like that without bp vest. RIP

Please, can someone create a gofundme account for the IRT Team?



We the masses need to fund them to be well equipped.



Imagine if they have access to the latest technology and equipment!!!



Please, someone should get in touch with Abba Kyari, we the masses are ready to fund them ourselves....



We don't trust these useless executives and legislooters 4 Likes







so its no longer the aboki kyeri that arrested Evans. chai, yoruba media . no single investigative journalism. bunch of clowns.



heheheheh, how i ended up in this hole is a question i will definitely ask God on the last day .



nothing new sha, lanre sanusi has gone on............ 2 Likes