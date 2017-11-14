Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East (1843 Views)

THE proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has distance itself from a video posted on the internet which showed a group of people with Biafran flags threatening to assassinate President Muhammadu Buhari so he step foot in the South-east region.



In the said video, some individuals dressed in all-black attire covered their faces like Boko Haram and similar terrorist groups and had Biafran flags displayed around them in a location that looks like a forest.



In a prepared speech, they also promised to kill any governor from the South-East who is associated with bringing Buhari into the South-East.



In a statement signed by the Spokespersons of the group, Dr. Clifford Iroanya and Mr. Emma Nmezu, the group said it does not intend to go into armed struggle nor are they into any form of terrorism.



It said it has also chosen the peaceful and bloodless path of restoration of Biafra through the instrumentality of United Nations’ mandated and supervised Referendum.



To achieve this objective, it maintained it has joined the Lower Niger Independence Movement (LONIM) which it sees as a coalition platform for all pro-independence and self-determination groups.



It said it is partnering with other groups to strengthen LONIM to achieve its objective and does not believe in violence and will never support any action that will lead to loss of lives and properties.



It cautioned groups that are sponsoring terrorism to desist from using the name of Biafra.



The group said it wanted the world to note that it is not a terrorist organization.



It reiterated: “The restoration of the Nation of Biafra is a divine project whose time has come and is, therefore, unstoppable, unquenchable, irreversible, and irrevocable.”

Fear no gree them 8 Likes 4 Shares

"Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo, they are inseparable..."



Muhammadu Buhari. 4 Likes

Fake ipobs Jews



Ipobs criminals



Ipobs criminals



Ipobs occultist



Ipobs sycophants



Ipobs miscreants are in rigorous pains right now 6 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

"Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo, they are inseparable..."



Muhammadu Buhari.







Is that a source.





What a source.





Sarrki, go and do your maths homework before your teacher flogs you tomorrow and you start shouting Sai Baba Is that a source.What a source.Sarrki, go and do your maths homework before your teacher flogs you tomorrow and you start shouting Sai Baba 2 Likes

lalasticlala, Oya over

This aint rocket science..Anybody with common sense would know that was a cheap propaganda by those spurious government officials to support their erratic claims of IPOB being a terrorist organization.. What is even more pathetic is their gullible followers swallowing everything handed down to them hook, line and sinker.. The joke is on y'all... 17 Likes

madridguy:

1 Like

Ipob is now denying it after they have failed... Lol 5 Likes

sarrki:

Fake ipobs Jews



Ipobs criminals



Ipobs criminals



Ipobs occultist



Ipobs sycophants



Ipobs miscreants are in rigorous pains right now 10 Likes

Incurable cowards!!! Incurable cowards!!! 4 Likes

sarrki:

Fear no gree them 6 Likes 1 Share

I thought as much. 1 Like





Aminat508:

How far honey?

everybody knows that video is fake.everything about this APC government is based on lies. 4 Likes

The fact is IPOB has nothing on the table to threaten federal government unlike Niger Delta avengers. Federal government takes the threat of Niger Delta avengers serious because they are blessed with crude oil feeding this nation. 1 Like

An afterthought, with the DSS breathing down their necks, they are sure to issue a denial 1 Like

It was quite obvious, the speaker was even trying to fake the Igbo accent.



Lawal Daura and his boys did a very poor job there. 2 Likes

Dem no born dem well naa.



They have failed to intimidate the commander in chief, they are now forced to swallow their vomit.



They did not deny it yesterday, but waited till the president called their bluff before denying a threat that had already become useless.



Are they also going to deny the threats credited to Emma Powerful, warning Buhari not to visit the East?



How long will it take Emma Powerful to deny Emma Powerful?



Is IPOB still gloating that the FG is a victim of its many traps when IPOB is always the one on the defensive?



IPOB is a body of jesters that only amuse the Eastern almajiris.



Last last, Buhari chase IPOB enter LONIM. What a joke that has now fallen apart, ready to wither into oblivion. Those who vouch that IPOB will one day jovially sing the national anthem are not mistaken at all. IPOB will one day deny all the terror promoting videos of Kanu, claiming they had long sacked him, and his opinions does not reflect their own. 3 Likes

The video looked contrived and faked. My guess is that the DSS brought some people together, gave them masks to read a statement in a desperate attempt to tag IPOB as a terrorist organisation.



The simple reasoning here is that if IPOB was going to wear masks and threaten to kill Buhari, they would have endorsed it on Radio Biafra as well.



I listend to Radio Biafra last night, there was not one word about Buhari visiting Ebonyi. 3 Likes

Anybody with two brain cells to rub together will recognize these antics as false-flag from the Nigerian govt. They are struggling to justify the proscription of IPOB. Who is to say they didn't burn the police van and kill the police officer (if even true) to justify their agenda? Their antics of tripob, reipob and whatever-pob didn't work.



Be wary of false flag operations by countries. The US poisoned alcohol where hundreds of their citizens died, so they can justify the prohibition. The US bombed the George Washington bridge and blamed terrorists, so they could justify the invasions of countries. Same thing they did when they lied about nuclear weapons in Iraq to justify invasion, Afghanistan, Iran etc.



Cables recently released revealed the US planned to bomb Miami, sink ships and bomb bridges, so they could blame them on Cuban communists and invade Fidel Castro's Cuba.



Don't be a victim of false flag operations. 1 Like

GOALLLL

Na dem sabi.



No fly fit touch the president even if dem combine with Boko Haram

How many IPOB groups do we have?

Threatening the president of a country doesn't worth it. Nnamdi kanu must have run mad by now .... 1 Like

Ok. But it requires the collective will of every Nigerian for our dear country to survive. Therefore, we need to see ourselves beyond our ethnic, religious and political affiliations.



God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

Qsscruz:

This aint rocket science..Anybody with common sense would know that was a cheap propaganda by those spurious government officials to support their erratic claims of IPOB being a terrorist organization.. What is even more pathetic is their gullible followers swallowing everything handed down to them hook, line and sinker.. The joke is on y'all...

Trash Trash