Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East
IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by PMBNG(m): 5:07pm
THE proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has distance itself from a video posted on the internet which showed a group of people with Biafran flags threatening to assassinate President Muhammadu Buhari so he step foot in the South-east region.
http://headline.com.ng/ipob-disown-video-threatening-assassinate-buhariamp/
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by sarrki(m): 5:16pm
Fear no gree them
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by sarrki(m): 5:17pm
"Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo, they are inseparable..."
Muhammadu Buhari.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by madridguy(m): 5:17pm
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by sarrki(m): 5:18pm
Fake ipobs Jews
Ipobs criminals
Ipobs criminals
Ipobs occultist
Ipobs sycophants
Ipobs miscreants are in rigorous pains right now
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by DontForceUnity: 5:19pm
sarrki:
Is that a source.
What a source.
Sarrki, go and do your maths homework before your teacher flogs you tomorrow and you start shouting Sai Baba
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by PMBNG(m): 5:24pm
lalasticlala, Oya over
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Qsscruz(m): 5:28pm
This aint rocket science..Anybody with common sense would know that was a cheap propaganda by those spurious government officials to support their erratic claims of IPOB being a terrorist organization.. What is even more pathetic is their gullible followers swallowing everything handed down to them hook, line and sinker.. The joke is on y'all...
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Aminat508(f): 5:31pm
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Theakthedream: 5:33pm
Ipob is now denying it after they have failed... Lol
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by jacide1: 5:36pm
sarrki:
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Axis313(m): 5:43pm
Incurable cowards!!!
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by diegwu01: 5:43pm
sarrki:
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by nwakibe: 5:51pm
I thought as much.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by madridguy(m): 5:54pm
How far honey?
Aminat508:
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by mgbadike81: 6:01pm
everybody knows that video is fake.everything about this APC government is based on lies.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by edoman2016: 6:02pm
The fact is IPOB has nothing on the table to threaten federal government unlike Niger Delta avengers. Federal government takes the threat of Niger Delta avengers serious because they are blessed with crude oil feeding this nation.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by GoroTango: 6:05pm
An afterthought, with the DSS breathing down their necks, they are sure to issue a denial
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Funjosh(m): 6:25pm
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Funjosh(m): 6:26pm
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by nwabobo: 6:31pm
It was quite obvious, the speaker was even trying to fake the Igbo accent.
Lawal Daura and his boys did a very poor job there.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Throwback: 6:33pm
Dem no born dem well naa.
They have failed to intimidate the commander in chief, they are now forced to swallow their vomit.
They did not deny it yesterday, but waited till the president called their bluff before denying a threat that had already become useless.
Are they also going to deny the threats credited to Emma Powerful, warning Buhari not to visit the East?
How long will it take Emma Powerful to deny Emma Powerful?
Is IPOB still gloating that the FG is a victim of its many traps when IPOB is always the one on the defensive?
IPOB is a body of jesters that only amuse the Eastern almajiris.
Last last, Buhari chase IPOB enter LONIM. What a joke that has now fallen apart, ready to wither into oblivion. Those who vouch that IPOB will one day jovially sing the national anthem are not mistaken at all. IPOB will one day deny all the terror promoting videos of Kanu, claiming they had long sacked him, and his opinions does not reflect their own.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by gidgiddy: 6:34pm
The video looked contrived and faked. My guess is that the DSS brought some people together, gave them masks to read a statement in a desperate attempt to tag IPOB as a terrorist organisation.
The simple reasoning here is that if IPOB was going to wear masks and threaten to kill Buhari, they would have endorsed it on Radio Biafra as well.
I listend to Radio Biafra last night, there was not one word about Buhari visiting Ebonyi.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by joudini(m): 6:41pm
Anybody with two brain cells to rub together will recognize these antics as false-flag from the Nigerian govt. They are struggling to justify the proscription of IPOB. Who is to say they didn't burn the police van and kill the police officer (if even true) to justify their agenda? Their antics of tripob, reipob and whatever-pob didn't work.
Be wary of false flag operations by countries. The US poisoned alcohol where hundreds of their citizens died, so they can justify the prohibition. The US bombed the George Washington bridge and blamed terrorists, so they could justify the invasions of countries. Same thing they did when they lied about nuclear weapons in Iraq to justify invasion, Afghanistan, Iran etc.
Cables recently released revealed the US planned to bomb Miami, sink ships and bomb bridges, so they could blame them on Cuban communists and invade Fidel Castro's Cuba.
Don't be a victim of false flag operations.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Mrlamson(m): 6:53pm
GOALLLL
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by SillyMods: 6:55pm
Na dem sabi.
No fly fit touch the president even if dem combine with Boko Haram
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by blogger644: 6:55pm
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by benuejosh(m): 6:55pm
How many IPOB groups do we have?
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by sureheaven(m): 6:56pm
Threatening the president of a country doesn't worth it. Nnamdi kanu must have run mad by now ....
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:56pm
Ok. But it requires the collective will of every Nigerian for our dear country to survive. Therefore, we need to see ourselves beyond our ethnic, religious and political affiliations.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by SillyMods: 6:58pm
Qsscruz:
Trash
|Re: IPOB Disowns Video Threatening To Assassinate President Buhari In The South-East by jbcul4ril(m): 6:58pm
As if it is that easy to kill a President in the 21st Century. Mithcheeeeew
