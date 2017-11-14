₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,229 members, 3,912,557 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) (6942 Views)
Majid Michel Poses With Yvonne Nelson's Baby Bump / "Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Is A Bastard" - Counsellor George Lutterodt / Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by dinma007: 7:07pm
On Sunday, November 12, 2017, WOW Magazine published photos and an interview with a very pregnant Yvonne Nelson.
Amongst other issues, Nelson spoke about her pregnancy, being happy or also parenting with the father of her child. She did mention that the father of her child is London-based but not reveal any further details.
According to popular Ghanaian celebrity blog, Zionfelix, Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy is a Fashion Photographer.
An article published on the blog on Monday, November 13, named the cute young man as Jamie and he is indeed a photographer who is based in London.
He travelled to Ghana from London to witness the birth of his daughter with the Ghanaian actress. He currently lives in Ghana.
https://www.lailasblog.com/yvonne-nelsons-baby-daddy-unveiled-photos/
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 7:10pm
I'm somebody's baby daddy too,but the news is not all over the internet.
3 Likes
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 7:14pm
Picture of the baby or adonblivit
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 7:14pm
Okay
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 7:46pm
Some mixed kids re cute. In Africa we treat them better than pure blacks. Yvonne is 'smart' If we get smarter over here that privilege will disappear nd her kid will be treated equal.
❤❤
BTW, He looks Italian definitely nt those ugly white American pig-men
1 Like
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Peachess(f): 9:38pm
Nice, he's cute
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by NoFavors: 10:37pm
Monitoring spirits
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Chevronstaff: 10:37pm
Yvonne Nelson has a thing for light skinned guys.....If u think it's a lie,ask MAJId MiCHAEL and VAN VICKER
2 Likes
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Hpira: 10:37pm
Monitoring spirits everywhere in the name of blogging
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by lazygal: 10:38pm
Celebrating illegitimacy ? May God save thus genneration
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Naijateknical(m): 10:38pm
Wow
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:38pm
..
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:38pm
So Inyanya with all him gra gra reach there he nor fit score, nah this low budget Half Iranian, quarter Romanian and tiny Ghanaian mixed breed just go shoot the winning shot......
4 Likes
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:38pm
Turns out the bastard actually has a father.
That still doesn't make it an unfortunate, illegitimate love-child.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 10:38pm
Is he Majeed Michael's twin brother? I'm sure Majeed is among the sperm donors.
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Pennah(m): 10:39pm
see as de de celebrate FORNICATION mehn this world ful of trash if na in d days of old na hide she go hide coz she'd becom a cheap d*ck fvcking bitch wit no pride^
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:39pm
White man. That's nice as black man does not know your worth.
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by ChineduKodjoSha: 10:39pm
Inter.racial. mixing.
Sucks
Oughtta
Be
A
Law
Against
Screwing
Up
The
Melanin
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by beautiful232(f): 10:40pm
as long as it makes her happy,then is ok.
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:40pm
LA white be d baby daddy ..issokay
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by LaughButton01(m): 10:40pm
choi!!!
all this our African girls just like white prick
them no get brain at all
photographer kai
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 10:40pm
I don't want to comment ,,we already know the father
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:41pm
Handsome man...
Nothing can hide for that long in the life of celebrity.
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:44pm
OK..
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:44pm
but the guy is a ordinary photographer now I thought he will be super star eg,footballer, basketball player, musician, actor or something,
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:44pm
All the best to her.
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 10:48pm
LuvU2:check mine too
1 Like
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:50pm
Izz da so??
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:51pm
The wife of this man and her friend finish yvonne nelson
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:52pm
This yvonne nelson is a loose girl
|Re: Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:54pm
ekems2017:the guy is a ordinary photographer he's a nobody, and u say she knowns her Worth?
2 Likes
E.x.p.o.s.e.d ! Details Of How Don Jazzy & D’banj Part Ways + D’banj’s Mother’s / Tiwa Savage, Her Mum And Sister Spotted In London / Wow Magazine: Tiwa Savage Vs Ini Edo Vs Tonto Dike: Who Killed The Cover?
Viewing this topic: Henrick007, benstar(m), kaziblake(f), Kompressor, ourkobo(m), kakadinho0880, Jaiyeola24(m), HyconMojo(m), kwinzara(f), yunnyp(m), ThinkWISELY(m), egorov(m), owowa145(m), Tobyjagz, rimotee(m), OboOlora(f), ABOKI9ja, Vcojuro, tblackE61(m), watchindelta(m), Edu3Again, HITdemUP, pinkbae(f), Unclerukus, jayjayjones, OgaEngr, duran2059(m), bleckzy(f), FiddyEn, africandictator(m), olumidazz, idbunmi, Perfect6(m), ejikejoy, Uyiii, drake22, excelway(m), Baroba(m), kasaboj(m), allymarry89(f), dandrey, Jesse01(m), Tritte(m), maamisco(f), JJefferson, 1soul(m), simplyglow, Richkid97(m), Yorisb, kellytrips, divinevie, uniteam, opuada331(m), Eden1747(f), Kelvinbabyface1, 1felix(f), VEE2010(m), Donald3d(m), yourme2, Wisdomuchendu, sehin79(m), mainaugustine(m), MarrisManah(m), Emmahsneh, sammydee27(m), timinpharm(m), Momsietwins and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9