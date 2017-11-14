Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jamie The Photographer, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled (Photos) (6942 Views)

Amongst other issues, Nelson spoke about her pregnancy, being happy or also parenting with the father of her child. She did mention that the father of her child is London-based but not reveal any further details.



According to popular Ghanaian celebrity blog, Zionfelix, Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy is a Fashion Photographer.



An article published on the blog on Monday, November 13, named the cute young man as Jamie and he is indeed a photographer who is based in London.



He travelled to Ghana from London to witness the birth of his daughter with the Ghanaian actress. He currently lives in Ghana.





I'm somebody's baby daddy too,but the news is not all over the internet. 3 Likes

Picture of the baby or adonblivit

Okay

Some mixed kids re cute. In Africa we treat them better than pure blacks. Yvonne is 'smart' If we get smarter over here that privilege will disappear nd her kid will be treated equal.

❤❤



BTW, He looks Italian definitely nt those ugly white American pig-men 1 Like

Nice, he's cute

Monitoring spirits



Yvonne Nelson has a thing for light skinned guys.....If u think it's a lie,ask MAJId MiCHAEL and VAN VICKER 2 Likes

Monitoring spirits everywhere in the name of blogging

Celebrating illegitimacy ? May God save thus genneration 1 Like 1 Share

Wow

.. ..

So Inyanya with all him gra gra reach there he nor fit score, nah this low budget Half Iranian, quarter Romanian and tiny Ghanaian mixed breed just go shoot the winning shot...... 4 Likes







Turns out the bastard actually has a father.



That still doesn't make it an unfortunate, illegitimate love-child. Turns out the bastard actually has a father.That still doesn't make it an unfortunate, illegitimate love-child. 1 Like 1 Share

Is he Majeed Michael's twin brother? I'm sure Majeed is among the sperm donors.

see as de de celebrate FORNICATION mehn this world ful of trash if na in d days of old na hide she go hide coz she'd becom a cheap d*ck fvcking bitch wit no pride^

White man. That's nice as black man does not know your worth.

Inter.racial. mixing.

Sucks

Oughtta

Be

A

Law

Against

Screwing

Up

The

Melanin

as long as it makes her happy,then is ok.

LA white be d baby daddy ..issokay

choi!!!

all this our African girls just like white prick

them no get brain at all

photographer kai 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't want to comment ,,we already know the father

Handsome man...



Nothing can hide for that long in the life of celebrity.

OK..

but the guy is a ordinary photographer now I thought he will be super star eg,footballer, basketball player, musician, actor or something,

All the best to her.

LuvU2:

Some mixed kids re cute. In Africa we treat them better than pure blacks. Yvonne is 'smart' If we get smarter over here that privilege will disappear nd her kid will be treated equal.

❤❤



BTW, He looks Italian definitely nt those ugly white American pig-men check mine too check mine too 1 Like



Izz da so?? Izz da so??

The wife of this man and her friend finish yvonne nelson

This yvonne nelson is a loose girl