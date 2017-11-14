Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 (9628 Views)

This country will be great again 15 Likes 3 Shares

Of course beating Argentina is not an easy fit to archive



Arsenal FC reacted Iwobi's goal 3 Likes

Yesso 4 Likes

Lalasticlala kh

clear the road for Super Eagles.... 19 Likes 2 Shares

Hehehehe, they knew what is coming so they kept Messi away from the embarrassment.



At least, they can still have an excuse to give for their loss 10 Likes 1 Share

Messi right now



Na so we go take go carry the world cup







Gernot Rohr needs to be investigated and sanctioned appropriately by FIFA.



He is ruining our beautiful game of football by engaging in Match Fixing.



We all know this match was fixed.

From Messi's absense to Aguero's exit.



Shame on Nigeria for stooping so low as to resort to Match Fixing for an ordinary friendly. Gernot Rohr needs to be investigated and sanctioned appropriately by FIFA.He is ruining our beautiful game of football by engaging in Match Fixing.We all know this match was fixed.From Messi's absense to Aguero's exit.Shame on Nigeria for stooping so low as to resort to Match Fixing for an ordinary friendly. 5 Likes 2 Shares

I just hope FIFA use this win to boost our FIFA Ranking in margins. 8 Likes 2 Shares

. 2 Likes

It was unbelievable. . .

Convenient time this victory is coming despite how divisive this country had been for the past few months.. 7 Likes

Recession, PHCN, Triblism, Boko Haram ... whatever the wahala, Super Eagles have brought a smile to all of us ......



Our dear Ghana brothers/sisters ... feel free to join us in celebrating/supporting our Super Eagles since I know your Black stars .... 13 Likes

Lol

We will win world cup ijn ..click like if u believe that 21 Likes

When people say that we won because of Messi's absence I just laugh.

Is there any Nigerian player in that pitch today up to the level of AGUERO, DIMARIA, OTAMENDI, DYBALA and even their right back(can't remember his name).

The SUPER EAGLES worked hard and it paid off.

I believe that if we have the quality the Argentines have without Messi, we'd have won by a larger margin.

With or without Messi most people expected Nigeria will not win. 19 Likes 2 Shares

We are not trending because of chibok girls, boko haram or a terrorist attack, we are trending positively, that's good vibe. 11 Likes

Super eagles win over Argentina...food don done for bloggers. 1 Like

Akpeyi should be stripped of his Nigerian citizenship, so he will not be eligible to play for Nigeria ever again.



That Goalkeeper is a total waste. 15 Likes

We want England next

BIG TRAP for Super Eagles





This app is Argentina's defence in the second half. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz 2 Likes

psalmhorah:

We will win world cup ijn ..click like if u believe that after playing with brazil,spain and germany. i wee dicide after playing with brazil,spain and germany. i wee dicide 1 Like

Lol..but honestly we need to work on this team..we were exposed today. a stronger friendly with france or germany or brazil wil do. 10 Likes 1 Share

So because we're trending on Twitter or beating ARG now means we'll be Great Again. Joseph the dreamer, Nigeria can never be great again with our selfish leaders. 4 Likes

How many points hav we now