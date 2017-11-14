₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,229 members, 3,912,557 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 (9628 Views)
Download Video: Nigeria Vs Argentina 4-2 Here With Ease / Nairalanders!!! The Trashing Will Be Epic. Support The Nairaland Devils / Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With Iheanacho On Twitter After Eagles Win, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Edoloaded: 8:38pm
This country will be great again
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by mazimee(m): 8:39pm
Of course beating Argentina is not an easy fit to archive
Arsenal FC reacted Iwobi's goal
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Edoloaded: 8:41pm
Yesso
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Edoloaded: 8:43pm
Lalasticlala kh
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Ladycloud(f): 8:51pm
clear the road for Super Eagles....
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by mazimee(m): 8:53pm
Hehehehe, they knew what is coming so they kept Messi away from the embarrassment.
At least, they can still have an excuse to give for their loss
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Homeboiy(m): 9:27pm
Messi right now
Na so we go take go carry the world cup
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Osasnidas(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by NwaAmaikpe: 10:24pm
Gernot Rohr needs to be investigated and sanctioned appropriately by FIFA.
He is ruining our beautiful game of football by engaging in Match Fixing.
We all know this match was fixed.
From Messi's absense to Aguero's exit.
Shame on Nigeria for stooping so low as to resort to Match Fixing for an ordinary friendly.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Flashh: 10:24pm
I just hope FIFA use this win to boost our FIFA Ranking in margins.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by lawalosky: 10:25pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Macgreat(m): 10:25pm
It was unbelievable. . .
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Blackfyre: 10:25pm
Convenient time this victory is coming despite how divisive this country had been for the past few months..
7 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by iluvpomo(m): 10:25pm
Recession, PHCN, Triblism, Boko Haram ... whatever the wahala, Super Eagles have brought a smile to all of us ......
Our dear Ghana brothers/sisters ... feel free to join us in celebrating/supporting our Super Eagles since I know your Black stars ....
13 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by winkmart: 10:25pm
Lol
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by psalmhorah(m): 10:26pm
We will win world cup ijn ..click like if u believe that
21 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Galadimat: 10:26pm
When people say that we won because of Messi's absence I just laugh.
Is there any Nigerian player in that pitch today up to the level of AGUERO, DIMARIA, OTAMENDI, DYBALA and even their right back(can't remember his name).
The SUPER EAGLES worked hard and it paid off.
I believe that if we have the quality the Argentines have without Messi, we'd have won by a larger margin.
With or without Messi most people expected Nigeria will not win.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Supersuave2(m): 10:26pm
We are not trending because of chibok girls, boko haram or a terrorist attack, we are trending positively, that's good vibe.
11 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by elChapo1: 10:27pm
Super eagles win over Argentina...food don done for bloggers.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Mcowubaba: 10:27pm
Akpeyi should be stripped of his Nigerian citizenship, so he will not be eligible to play for Nigeria ever again.
That Goalkeeper is a total waste.
15 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by Hpira: 10:27pm
We want England next
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by USDRONE(m): 10:28pm
BIG TRAP for Super Eagles
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 10:28pm
This app is Argentina's defence in the second half. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by prynsex(m): 10:28pm
psalmhorah:after playing with brazil,spain and germany. i wee dicide
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by iluvpomo(m): 10:29pm
Galadimat:Even if Messi-genius was there, he would earned a penalty and missed it ... same score line 4-2
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by joxxy01(m): 10:29pm
Lol..but honestly we need to work on this team..we were exposed today. a stronger friendly with france or germany or brazil wil do.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by bart10: 10:29pm
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by iWasNotHere(m): 10:29pm
So because we're trending on Twitter or beating ARG now means we'll be Great Again. Joseph the dreamer, Nigeria can never be great again with our selfish leaders.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:yeye dey smell
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by GOFRONT(m): 10:30pm
How many points hav we now
|Re: Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 by lonelydora(m): 10:30pm
So many tickets go don cut on bet9ja
2 Likes
Okagbare Wins Silver In Long Jump At World Athletics Championship, Moscow 2013 / Fifa World Club Ranking. Barca Displaced by Chelsea, Now Ranked Five In D World. / NPFL: Sunshine Stars Vs Warri Wolves Fc (2 - 1) On 18 June 2015
Viewing this topic: Wisdomuchendu, eghos12(m), Sirkelvin, Mcfiltermouth, Kriszidan, Wazzaowner(m), ZAWs, Reuz, praiseneofingz(m), Buhdeuce, influenz, SonOfmercy007, truffle, jaxmand, Alexious(m), Willy7(m), ksam(m), jejeman, Bamibor, TheTecthusiast, HyperNova, SimeonJohn, posiedon(m), dejijohns(m), pitoski(m), anyaski4real(m), Fmartin(m), ELgordo(m), Justbright(m), Layckornn2015, kaykay123(m), Blueblack, Gammfreak(m), EshjayLee(m), stiles009(m), Westlord007, Profshyna, gregbali(m), foladj(m), pskillzz(m), RHARPHELLE99(m), nemdy(m), marhyourwah(m), Terenceike(m), ajeamos, yom2(m), TheGoodJoe(m), Lordcenturion2(m), hkidola00(m), saraphina(f), nzechu(m), temmytboi(m), agadez007(m), Davny(m), DrMeroThaEmperor(m), Aderinkola, dante101, BabbanBura(m), poyo(m), Vhalentino09(m), NeeKlaus, jeyselassie(m), Bakason247(m), olufemi26(m), huntila(m), totx, akandedayo1(m), Rocksteady1(m), mjbaba, iykepromotions, stilldoingokay(f), arabmoney101(m), lloyds(m), yusufobinna1(m), edeXede, simols(m), chucs, Pappyto, IRockALot(m), pheelix(m), medkit(m), OmichaelO, GuineaFowlYansh(m), nnadengram(m), FreeWill01, chemistry157, generalstingz(m), SetrakusRa(m), johnoris(m), cheal(f), folahann(m), COOL10(m), sant1, Johnayoola(m), jel10, Oyebizani(m), uptohim2, itiswello352, May30thHeroes, jhidey08(m), damiflo(m), cochtrane, YourFatherLap, Iamemma(m), Seunaj05(m), Gomd, wizjaybee(m), emmyw(m), ugoboss26(m), Sologlo(m), rajiolawale247, rikamann, kaluxy007(m), Albert0011(m), michresa(m), ikieloje(m), tunaguy(m), KhaleesiAdaz(f), 9jatatafo(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8