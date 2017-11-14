Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. (1429 Views)

Defence Headquarters has debunked those rumours and stated that females are eligible to be commissioned as regular combatant officers in the armed forces. Read their statement below.







A rumour that the Army Council had ordered that females should no longer be commissioned as regular combatant officers of the Nigerian Army went viral a few days ago (see previous thread http://www.nairaland.com/4172949/stoppage-female-cadets-admission-there Defence Headquarters has debunked those rumours and stated that females are eligible to be commissioned as regular combatant officers in the armed forces. Read their statement below.





I think i need to change my career. Fake news is the new gold mine And sensible adults fell for the lies earlier peddledI think i need to change my career. Fake news is the new gold mine

okada, yes na here pack me! 1 Like

I also debunk this their debunk because I know the govt of Buhari is a lying govt 1 Like



Where is my fura? Hmm.Where is my fura?

From the first news about the stoppage, sensible adults could deduce that it is merely a rumour or a political gimmick.. In this part of the world, we freely allow our emotions becloud our sense of judgment..

On the flip side, the earlier memo talks of allowing present fresh intakes of the NDA to enjoy the status quo..and that the commenco date is after the next batch... So in essence, this memo has not denied that fact.

Don't trust them.

Good to know.

Usually I don't do this.Please go get some sense and stop all this ugwu hatred.First, it wasHe dare not step into ebony, now this?.Go get a life abegi

debunks..

Government that runs on rumours and debunked rumours. The media is totally unreliable.

3 Likes 1 Share

Dey will always only come out deny afta public outcry

We need women at d battle fronts, after all what a man can do we can also do.

seriously what are women looking for in the army?

Adaumunocha:

We need women at d battle fronts, after all what a man can do we can also do.

