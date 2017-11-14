₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by naptu2: 8:43pm
A rumour that the Army Council had ordered that females should no longer be commissioned as regular combatant officers of the Nigerian Army went viral a few days ago (see previous thread http://www.nairaland.com/4172949/stoppage-female-cadets-admission-there)
Defence Headquarters has debunked those rumours and stated that females are eligible to be commissioned as regular combatant officers in the armed forces. Read their statement below.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG/status/930459229810458624
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by shukuokukobambi: 8:51pm
And sensible adults fell for the lies earlier peddled
I think i need to change my career. Fake news is the new gold mine
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by lawalosky: 8:53pm
okada, yes na here pack me!
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by SarkinYarki: 8:55pm
I also debunk this their debunk because I know the govt of Buhari is a lying govt
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:57pm
Hmm.
Where is my fura?
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by Edoloaded: 9:00pm
v
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by LeMonsieur(m): 9:01pm
From the first news about the stoppage, sensible adults could deduce that it is merely a rumour or a political gimmick.. In this part of the world, we freely allow our emotions becloud our sense of judgment..
On the flip side, the earlier memo talks of allowing present fresh intakes of the NDA to enjoy the status quo..and that the commenco date is after the next batch... So in essence, this memo has not denied that fact.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by BruncleZuma: 9:01pm
Don't trust them.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by dfrost: 9:01pm
Good to know.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by lasthero: 9:02pm
BUHARImyDOG:
Usually I don't do this.
Please go get some sense and stop all this ugwu hatred.
First, it was
He dare not step into ebony, now this?.
Go get a life abegi
2 Likes
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by rawtouch: 9:03pm
debunks..
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by pepemendy(m): 9:03pm
does foolish #south Africans won't like this we're coming for your heads, we gonna trash your xenophobic ass in you fathers house, may god punish you thief #Dstv for not showing our match against agerntina.
today is my birthday show some love famzz
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by emperormossad(m): 9:04pm
Government that runs on rumours and debunked rumours. The media is totally unreliable.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by mrMeen(m): 9:04pm
booked
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by ObamaOsama: 9:04pm
don't let that IG of police to come and give more females police officer belle ohhh
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by CrtlAltDel: 9:06pm
BUHARImyDOG:Let me add to your misery…… Children of hate, kill ya self
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by free2ryhme: 9:06pm
Aboki wan destroy everything
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by Nbote(m): 9:08pm
Dey will always only come out deny afta public outcry
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by Adaumunocha(f): 9:09pm
We need women at d battle fronts, after all what a man can do we can also do.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by SmartyPants(m): 9:10pm
seriously what are women looking for in the army?
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by spinna: 9:11pm
Adaumunocha:
girls with guns are sexy
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by Paperwhite(m): 9:14pm
.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by Naijateknical(m): 9:14pm
Humm
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by denice1: 9:15pm
I trust Punch more than the Nigerian army on this news.
|Re: DHQ Debunks Rumour That It Is Not Commissioning Females As Combat Officers. by DoTheNeedful: 9:16pm
@OAUTemitayo
(0) (Reply)
