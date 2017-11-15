₦airaland Forum

Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 8:55pm On Nov 14
I was having an argument with a friend about this earlier today. Your friend is in a new town and she/he doesn't know anyone there, but your boyfriend/girlfriend lives there. Will you allow her to stay with him?
I feel that's a very bad idea, there should be an hotel she can stay. With the stories I hear these days I wouldn't do something that ? stupid. It's not trust issues, it's just precautionary measures. Lol
What's your opinion? Will you let your friend stay with your boyfriend/girlfriend when you're not around

2 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by YamLegs(f): 8:57pm On Nov 14
It depends on the friend though
If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs lipsrsealed

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by DeeFlask(m): 8:58pm On Nov 14
Never, I will not be comfortable anywhere I am

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by olihilistic(m): 8:59pm On Nov 14
No I will never let that happen.
Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead.

15 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Blackhawk01: 8:59pm On Nov 14
Nope undecided

I don't want unnecessary familiarity between them. angry angry

8 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by RB007: 9:03pm On Nov 14
Yes
Nothing wrong with it

1 Like

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:03pm On Nov 14
olihilistic:
No I will never let that happen.
Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead.
Lol, you no just trust person at all. See where you mind go.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Sheun001(m): 9:04pm On Nov 14
God forbid I will never allow it

2 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:04pm On Nov 14
DeeFlask:
Never, I will not be comfortable anywhere I am
Same here, guess it's not trust issues...it's just the right thing.

3 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by olihilistic(m): 9:06pm On Nov 14
Peachess:

Lol, you no just trust person at all. See where you mind go.
Lol.
I have trust issues..
You know something of that nature may probably happen.
Body no be firewood na
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by iPrevail(m): 9:06pm On Nov 14
Can't even leave my friends alone with my sister or cousin.. not to mention, my girlfriend. undecided ... Most guys are jerks yanno?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by lalanice(f): 9:06pm On Nov 14
depends on the friend and the partner.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:07pm On Nov 14
RB007:
Yes
Nothing wrong with it
Wow, I love you mind sha. That's nice, trusting people...
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:07pm On Nov 14
lalanice:
depends on the friend and the partner.
I'm more scared of friends than even the partner, I don't trust friends cos of things I see these days.

5 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by RareKind: 9:10pm On Nov 14
Spend the night with him and forget about me... I won't stop them.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:10pm On Nov 14
lalasticlala I'd love to get a wider audience, fp?
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by RB007: 9:11pm On Nov 14
Peachess:
Wow, I love you mind sha. That's nice, trusting people...
As long as one doesn't keep bad friends
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by DeeFlask(m): 9:11pm On Nov 14
Peachess:

Same here, guess it's not trust issues...it's just the right thing.
You know every human being has jealously in his/her blood,my friend may be a good guy but I can't trust him beyond my eyes.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Oledia: 9:12pm On Nov 14
Yes I can, provided I don't love my partner. Lol

2 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by optional1(f): 9:13pm On Nov 14
never instead i will send her money to lodge in any hotel...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by optional1(f): 9:15pm On Nov 14
olihilistic:
No I will never let that happen.
Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead.



so u don't trust me bah
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:16pm On Nov 14
Oledia:
Yes I can, provided I don't love my partner. Lol
It's not really about love, what if your friend does something wrong?
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:18pm On Nov 14
optional1:

never instead i will send her money to lodge in any hotel...

Lol, you're funny.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by alexialin: 9:19pm On Nov 14
Heavens forbid.

Overfamiliarity go happen.

No use tempting fate.

Smashing will occur, that's certain.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by olihilistic(m): 9:24pm On Nov 14
optional1:




so u don't trust me bah

Lol.
I do.
When it comes to hormonal stuffs.
It's stuff you don't have control over.
Top of the evening to you.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by teresafaith(f): 9:24pm On Nov 14
cheesy cheesy
YamLegs:
It depends on the friend though
If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs lipsrsealed
#teamyamlegs grin
YamLegs:
It depends on the friend though
If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs lipsrsealed
#teamyamlegs

1 Like

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:25pm On Nov 14
RB007:

As long as one doesn't keep bad friends
Good friends are rear sha, so many wolves in sheep clothing these days. You think they're your friends but the things they do behind your back can surprise the devil.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by sonofanarchy(m): 9:26pm On Nov 14
YamLegs:
It depends on the friend though
If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs lipsrsealed
guy I bet my balls this attention u dey seek go tire u because nobody go notice u

3 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by YamLegs(f): 9:28pm On Nov 14
sonofanarchy:
guy I bet my balls this attention u dey seek go tire u because nobody go notice u
i hate attention embarassed
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:29pm On Nov 14
olihilistic:

Lol.
I have trust issues..
You know something of that nature may probably happen.
Body no be firewood na
Lol, even if nothing happens one will always feel uncomfortable and have doubts. She'll look for somewhere else, I no fit shout.
Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by ibkayee(f): 9:30pm On Nov 14
Isn't a big deal for me personally but I can see why people wouldn't

2 Likes

Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by farellstone: 9:32pm On Nov 14
sonofanarchy:
guy I bet my balls this attention u dey seek go tire u because nobody go notice u
but you did notice her.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

