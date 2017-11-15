₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,799 members, 3,914,658 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? (4441 Views)
15 Happenings When You're In A Long Distance Relationship With A Girl (Pictures) / When You Use Your Friend To Test Your Boyfriend & They Are Now Getting Married / Man Follows His Married Friend To Honeymoon (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 8:55pm On Nov 14
I was having an argument with a friend about this earlier today. Your friend is in a new town and she/he doesn't know anyone there, but your boyfriend/girlfriend lives there. Will you allow her to stay with him?
I feel that's a very bad idea, there should be an hotel she can stay. With the stories I hear these days I wouldn't do something that ? stupid. It's not trust issues, it's just precautionary measures. Lol
What's your opinion? Will you let your friend stay with your boyfriend/girlfriend when you're not around
2 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by YamLegs(f): 8:57pm On Nov 14
It depends on the friend though
If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by DeeFlask(m): 8:58pm On Nov 14
Never, I will not be comfortable anywhere I am
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by olihilistic(m): 8:59pm On Nov 14
No I will never let that happen.
Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead.
15 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Blackhawk01: 8:59pm On Nov 14
Nope
I don't want unnecessary familiarity between them.
8 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by RB007: 9:03pm On Nov 14
Yes
Nothing wrong with it
1 Like
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:03pm On Nov 14
olihilistic:Lol, you no just trust person at all. See where you mind go.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Sheun001(m): 9:04pm On Nov 14
God forbid I will never allow it
2 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:04pm On Nov 14
DeeFlask:Same here, guess it's not trust issues...it's just the right thing.
3 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by olihilistic(m): 9:06pm On Nov 14
Peachess:Lol.
I have trust issues..
You know something of that nature may probably happen.
Body no be firewood na
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by iPrevail(m): 9:06pm On Nov 14
Can't even leave my friends alone with my sister or cousin.. not to mention, my girlfriend. ... Most guys are jerks yanno?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by lalanice(f): 9:06pm On Nov 14
depends on the friend and the partner.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:07pm On Nov 14
RB007:Wow, I love you mind sha. That's nice, trusting people...
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:07pm On Nov 14
lalanice:I'm more scared of friends than even the partner, I don't trust friends cos of things I see these days.
5 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by RareKind: 9:10pm On Nov 14
Spend the night with him and forget about me... I won't stop them.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:10pm On Nov 14
lalasticlala I'd love to get a wider audience, fp?
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by RB007: 9:11pm On Nov 14
Peachess:As long as one doesn't keep bad friends
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by DeeFlask(m): 9:11pm On Nov 14
Peachess:You know every human being has jealously in his/her blood,my friend may be a good guy but I can't trust him beyond my eyes.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Oledia: 9:12pm On Nov 14
Yes I can, provided I don't love my partner. Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by optional1(f): 9:13pm On Nov 14
never instead i will send her money to lodge in any hotel...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by optional1(f): 9:15pm On Nov 14
olihilistic:
so u don't trust me bah
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:16pm On Nov 14
Oledia:It's not really about love, what if your friend does something wrong?
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:18pm On Nov 14
optional1:Lol, you're funny.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by alexialin: 9:19pm On Nov 14
Heavens forbid.
Overfamiliarity go happen.
No use tempting fate.
Smashing will occur, that's certain.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by olihilistic(m): 9:24pm On Nov 14
optional1:Lol.
I do.
When it comes to hormonal stuffs.
It's stuff you don't have control over.
Top of the evening to you.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by teresafaith(f): 9:24pm On Nov 14
YamLegs:#teamyamlegs
YamLegs:#teamyamlegs
1 Like
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:25pm On Nov 14
RB007:Good friends are rear sha, so many wolves in sheep clothing these days. You think they're your friends but the things they do behind your back can surprise the devil.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by sonofanarchy(m): 9:26pm On Nov 14
YamLegs:guy I bet my balls this attention u dey seek go tire u because nobody go notice u
3 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by YamLegs(f): 9:28pm On Nov 14
sonofanarchy:i hate attention
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by Peachess(f): 9:29pm On Nov 14
olihilistic:Lol, even if nothing happens one will always feel uncomfortable and have doubts. She'll look for somewhere else, I no fit shout.
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by ibkayee(f): 9:30pm On Nov 14
Isn't a big deal for me personally but I can see why people wouldn't
2 Likes
|Re: Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? by farellstone: 9:32pm On Nov 14
sonofanarchy:but you did notice her.
Help! My Crush Is Getting Close To My Best Friend! / My Boyfriend’s Testosterone Is On Another Level. Help! / Are All Guys Just After Se X? Read!
Viewing this topic: ebixy(m), Ufranklin92(m), Nigga44, Abdul010, you2fine(m), kingslayer(m), kufre2010, Thinkfree, amodu(m), rhektor(m), Promzay, CloudResident(m), fxjunkie(m), exceller7(m), lastempero, SeunJ, MamaOO, ymx(m), Arsasee(m), agabusta, Osinachyi(m), spartanx(m), jerrywill(m), osemoses1234(m), Prec1ous(m), dictbennie(m), brimoknight(m), Newbiee, chigoziem10, godsfavoritee(m), dich, Jozay(m), eedrees(m), dcutey, dammytosh, SonOfMargaret27(m), jovialswag(m), adeniyi00(m), crystalsoul, Drphemmy4u, jd3trice(m), horciglowri(f), adeoye4real4, Micheezy7(m), gbengalistic(m), reubenobi(m), MrHenri, jotfas(m), martinoonline(m), Lasmoney(m), lilmax(m), dives(m), mykh01(m), stainlesslanky(m), saucepan, AlfaSeltzer(m), Odingo1, Kennedyiheme, Jonesboi(m), 3coins(m), Anonymous60087, yomeyome, lloyds(m), Iamemma(m), Lunagirl(f), TSK32 and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7