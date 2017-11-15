Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can You Allow Your Friend To Stay With Your Partner When You're Not Around? (4441 Views)

I was having an argument with a friend about this earlier today. Your friend is in a new town and she/he doesn't know anyone there, but your boyfriend/girlfriend lives there. Will you allow her to stay with him?

I feel that's a very bad idea, there should be an hotel she can stay. With the stories I hear these days I wouldn't do something that ? stupid. It's not trust issues, it's just precautionary measures. Lol

What's your opinion? Will you let your friend stay with your boyfriend/girlfriend when you're not around 2 Likes



If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs It depends on the friend thoughIf it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs 5 Likes 2 Shares

Never, I will not be comfortable anywhere I am 13 Likes 1 Share

No I will never let that happen.

Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead. 15 Likes





I don't want unnecessary familiarity between them. NopeI don't want unnecessary familiarity between them. 8 Likes

Yes

Nothing wrong with it 1 Like

No I will never let that happen.

Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead. Lol, you no just trust person at all. See where you mind go. Lol, you no just trust person at all. See where you mind go.

God forbid I will never allow it 2 Likes

Never, I will not be comfortable anywhere I am

Peachess:



Lol, you no just trust person at all. See where you mind go. Lol.

I have trust issues..

You know something of that nature may probably happen.

Body no be firewood na Lol.I have trust issues..You know something of that nature may probably happen.Body no be firewood na

Can't even leave my friends alone with my sister or cousin.. not to mention, my girlfriend. ... Most guys are jerks yanno? 2 Likes 1 Share

depends on the friend and the partner.

Yes

Yes

Nothing wrong with it

depends on the friend and the partner.

Spend the night with him and forget about me... I won't stop them.

lalasticlala I'd love to get a wider audience, fp?

As long as one doesn't keep bad friends

Same here, guess it's not trust issues...it's just the right thing. You know every human being has jealously in his/her blood,my friend may be a good guy but I can't trust him beyond my eyes. You know every human being has jealously in his/her blood,my friend may be a good guy but I can't trust him beyond my eyes.

Yes I can, provided I don't love my partner. Lol 2 Likes

never instead i will send her money to lodge in any hotel... 3 Likes 1 Share

No I will never let that happen.

Even if they want to fvck themselves I'm not the one to give them the go ahead.





so u don't trust me bah so u don't trust me bah

Yes I can, provided I don't love my partner. Lol

never instead i will send her money to lodge in any hotel...



Lol, you're funny. Lol, you're funny.

Heavens forbid.



Overfamiliarity go happen.



No use tempting fate.



Smashing will occur, that's certain.

so u don't trust me bah



Lol.

I do.

When it comes to hormonal stuffs.

It's stuff you don't have control over.

Top of the evening to you. Lol.I do.When it comes to hormonal stuffs.It's stuff you don't have control over.Top of the evening to you.

It depends on the friend though

If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs #teamyamlegs YamLegs:

It depends on the friend though

If it's a fellow yam legged friend, I won't allow because he might be enticed by her sexy yam legs #teamyamlegs #teamyamlegs#teamyamlegs 1 Like

Good friends are rear sha, so many wolves in sheep clothing these days. You think they're your friends but the things they do behind your back can surprise the devil.

It depends on the friend though

guy I bet my balls this attention u dey seek go tire u because nobody go notice u

i hate attention

Lol.

I have trust issues..

You know something of that nature may probably happen.

Lol, even if nothing happens one will always feel uncomfortable and have doubts. She'll look for somewhere else, I no fit shout.

Isn't a big deal for me personally but I can see why people wouldn't 2 Likes