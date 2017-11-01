₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by HeWrites(m): 6:07am
2face Idibia, his wife Annie and their daughters are currently in Dubai on a birthday & work vacation.
Annie took to her Snapchat to share these loved up selfies of them out together, gushing about how blessed she is that the father of her children loves her the way he does.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by izzou(m): 6:12am
I love the way you both love each other too
Love is a beautiful thing
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by Rokia2(f): 6:15am
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by rawpadgin(m): 6:17am
Stick with a woman who will give u rest of mind
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by modelmike7(m): 6:21am
lazygal:
Finstar:
NwaAmaikpe:
ikaboy:
Love makes the world go round and round and round.....
But na wa for some Nairalanders o,
couple loving up, they are saying something is not right with them!
Couple no show love, another wahala!!
People will always talk, just do your thing and ignore whatever anyone says.
Cheers!!
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by MrsEvakinqz(m): 6:24am
If it's loving 2baba gat it...
Annie enjoy jare yu worked for it
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by Teacher1776(m): 6:38am
The first pix though. Thought they were 2 guys.
Wonderful couple.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by sakalisis(m): 6:50am
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by modelmike7(m): 6:50am
Shey 2Baba rub lipstick ni?!
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by bastien: 6:50am
Una love they make me feel like to love
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by psalmhorah(m): 6:50am
father Abraham and his wife
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by Manueleee(m): 6:51am
good
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by YamLegs(f): 6:52am
Look at this ugly girl with skinny legs!
I bet I can take her man with my big beautiful yam legs
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by Robbin7(m): 6:52am
2baba and 2mama, i sight una.
Keep it up.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by Felixalex(m): 6:52am
Why her teeth look brownish love wey de stain teeth!
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by lazygal: 6:52am
When u see a woman coming out to show there is live btwn her and her man..there is fire under the mountain
Quote na any where ...public display always has underground message
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by illicit(m): 6:52am
tuface get him own personal version of love sha
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by justi4jesu(f): 6:53am
modelmike7:
I thought so too, judging from the first picture.
5 Likes
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by DeutschJunge: 6:53am
I see they have good chemistry, so i am lead to believe that a huge chunk of their relationship is true. But people, all this social media love are mostly exaggerated and just to spite people. You don't have to flaunt on social media, love is between the two of you.
Kevin Hart is a very good example, that guy flaunts his lady and family on social media more than anything, and profess his love like nothing else. But he still messed up.. love is how you treat your partner when no one is watching, not what you show the world.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by Finstar: 6:53am
Hmmmmmm.. Who will buy this? There's definitely fire somewhere and she's trying hard to control it, before it gets outta hand.. Anyway, Wetin I know?
Visit www.entmirror.com for biz ideas
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by AntiWailer: 6:54am
N.a. so
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by NwaAmaikpe: 6:54am
With all these unwarranted display of affection on social media.
All might not be well with the Idibias.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by gsainttrinity(m): 6:54am
I'm in love
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by kambili999(f): 6:55am
Awwwwwwwww. Happy for her.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by kennygee(f): 6:56am
YamLegs:
Beauty isn't all that matter in a marriage, na person wey go give u peace of mind.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by ikaboy: 6:56am
Their is something behind this show of love.... Dont be deceived guys.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by BruncleZuma: 6:56am
Eeeyah, my dear I do JayZ and B anytime no baby mama drama.
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by martins18(m): 6:57am
make una enjoy small for Dubai
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by maj59(m): 6:57am
happy mood
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by OKorowanta: 6:58am
And u dey fight your broda baby mama.
So she doesn't deserve love abi?
|Re: "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face by muller101(m): 7:01am
Father of many nations
