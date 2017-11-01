Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Love The Way He Loves Me" - Annie Idibia Shares Loved Up Selfies With 2face (10604 Views)

Nino Idibia Shares Photo With His Mother, Sumbo Adeoye / #BBNaija: Tboss Mobbed At Airport, Spotted With 2face Idibia (Pics, Video) / Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Annie took to her Snapchat to share these loved up selfies of them out together, gushing about how blessed she is that the father of her children loves her the way he does.



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/the-way-he-loves-me-annie-idibia-says.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique 2face Idibia, his wife Annie and their daughters are currently in Dubai on a birthday & work vacation.Annie took to her Snapchat to share these loved up selfies of them out together, gushing about how blessed she is that the father of her children loves her the way he does.Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique 6 Likes

I love the way you both love each other too







Love is a beautiful thing 14 Likes

14 Likes

Stick with a woman who will give u rest of mind 32 Likes 3 Shares

lazygal:

When u see a woman coming out to show there is live btwn her and her man..there is fire under the mountain

Quote na any where ...public display always has underground message Finstar:

Hmmmmmm.. Who will buy this? There's definitely fire somewhere and she's trying hard to control it, before it gets outta hand.. Anyway, Wetin I know?





Visit www.entmirror.com for biz ideas NwaAmaikpe:







With all these unwarranted display of affection on social media.



All might not be well with the Idibias.



ikaboy:

Their is something behind this show of love.... Dont be deceived guys.

Love makes the world go round and round and round.....



But na wa for some Nairalanders o,

couple loving up, they are saying something is not right with them!

Couple no show love, another wahala!!



People will always talk, just do your thing and ignore whatever anyone says.

Cheers!! Love makes the world go round and round and round.....But na wa for some Nairalanders o,couple loving up, they are saying something is not right with them!Couple no show love, another wahala!!People will always talk, just do your thing and ignore whatever anyone says.Cheers!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

If it's loving 2baba gat it...



Annie enjoy jare yu worked for it 2 Likes

The first pix though. Thought they were 2 guys.

Wonderful couple. 4 Likes

Shey 2Baba rub lipstick ni?! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Una love they make me feel like to love 1 Like

father Abraham and his wife

good



I bet I can take her man with my big beautiful yam legs Look at this ugly girl with skinny legs!I bet I can take her man with my big beautiful yam legs 5 Likes

2baba and 2mama, i sight una.

Keep it up.

love wey de stain teeth! Why her teeth look brownishlove wey de stain teeth! 4 Likes 1 Share

When u see a woman coming out to show there is live btwn her and her man..there is fire under the mountain

Quote na any where ...public display always has underground message 11 Likes

tuface get him own personal version of love sha

modelmike7:

Shey 2Baba rub lipstick ni?!



I thought so too, judging from the first picture. I thought so too, judging from the first picture. 5 Likes

I see they have good chemistry, so i am lead to believe that a huge chunk of their relationship is true. But people, all this social media love are mostly exaggerated and just to spite people. You don't have to flaunt on social media, love is between the two of you.



Kevin Hart is a very good example, that guy flaunts his lady and family on social media more than anything, and profess his love like nothing else. But he still messed up.. love is how you treat your partner when no one is watching, not what you show the world. 15 Likes







Visit Hmmmmmm.. Who will buy this? There's definitely fire somewhere and she's trying hard to control it, before it gets outta hand.. Anyway, Wetin I know?Visit www.entmirror.com for biz ideas 4 Likes

N.a. so







With all these unwarranted display of affection on social media.



All might not be well with the Idibias. With all these unwarranted display of affection on social media.All might not be well with the Idibias. 2 Likes 1 Share

I'm in love

Awwwwwwwww. Happy for her.

YamLegs:

Look at this ugly girl with skinny legs!

I bet I can take her man with my big beautiful yam legs

Beauty isn't all that matter in a marriage, na person wey go give u peace of mind. Beauty isn't all that matter in a marriage, na person wey go give u peace of mind. 1 Like

Their is something behind this show of love.... Dont be deceived guys. 2 Likes

Eeeyah, my dear I do JayZ and B anytime no baby mama drama.

make una enjoy small for Dubai

happy mood

And u dey fight your broda baby mama.

So she doesn't deserve love abi?