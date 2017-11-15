₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,487 members, 3,913,506 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 12:08 PM

Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) (1385 Views)

Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) / Wife Sends Husband To Prison For Marrying A Second Wife (Photos) / Man Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Kaduna South, Beaten To Stupor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by dre11(m): 9:43am
Man caught with manager’s wife


By Arron Nyamayaro/



A CHEGUTU man was caught between the sheets with his manager’s wife in WhiteCliffe South yesterday.


Innocent Kondowe’s, 28, illicit affair with his manager Rexon Chiyangwa’s wife Ustina Dube came to light after the latter invited her lover to visit her relative in Harare where they would have quality time far from the manager.

Chiyangwa told H-Metro that whistle blowers informed him about Ustina’s unholy trip prompting him to follow. He caught them around midnight accommodated at the latter’s relative.

“My neighbours informed me that my wife had been going out with Kondowe and I could not believe them since he is my subordinate and neighbour,” said Chiyangwa.

“She left me with our two minor children saying she was visiting her grandmother yet she was going to have quality time with her boyfriend.

“Following a tip off I travelled along with my children and delayed to get to the house where the two were enjoying. Kondowe hid under the bed when I arrived.

“My wife ran out Unclad and up to now we do not know where she went,” said Chiyangwa.

Kondowe confirmed having the affair with his manager’s wife for the past two months. He also said he had no money to return to Chegutu.

“My cousin is the one who facilitated my love affair with Ustina after she heard her commenting positively about my stature,” said Kondowe.

“We have been in an affair for the past two months and she is the one who paid for this trip to Harare after I indicated to her that I had no money.

“She insisted on visiting her grandmother with me saying that was the only way she could spent the whole night with me away from Chegutu where many people were suspecting.

“As we speak I do not have any dollar for transport to Chegutu and I do not know how we got to this place where I am under Chiyangwa’s mercy.

“Ustina got an opportunity to escape when two men took turns to beat me and that was around midnight.

“I regret falling in love with my manager and neighbour’s wife,” said Kondowe.
Ustina was still to be found by the time of going to print.


http://hmetro.co.zw/man-caught-with-managers-wife/

Pic 1: Innocent Kandowe (L) with Rexn Chiyang
Pic 2: Unstina Dube’s grandmother

Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by diportivo: 9:50am
why isn't the caption something like "woman caught having sex with husband's worker"

na man dem dey always catch undecided

4 Likes

Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by nerodenero: 9:50am
Innocent isn't Innocent at all
Innocent Kondowe’s, 28, illicit affair with his manager Rexon Chiyangwa’s wife Ustina Dube
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Spylord48: 11:33am
it can only happen in Zimbabwe or Kenya!! Everything is news in these two countries

1 Like

Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Rmxr: 12:03pm
Bad oh
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by KingAspas(m): 12:04pm
sadly...why was it not written as "Woman caught having se*x with husband's worker"....the koni catch two of them nah...
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by IMASTEX: 12:04pm
Hmmn
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by paulchineduN(m): 12:04pm
Konji is just an unrepentant bastard
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by sisisioge: 12:04pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

See these hotties mehn!
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by iamleumas: 12:04pm
Haaa
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by twisteddaNy(m): 12:04pm
cry
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by twisteddaNy(m): 12:04pm
wait first, is that old woman the wife because I am not understanding
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by freedomforall30: 12:04pm
Afonja brothers...same skin tone and features.
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Bossontop(m): 12:05pm
shocked
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:05pm
Before i condemn the man, you will have to show me a picture of the manager's wife..
So i can tell if the act was reasonable or plain stupidity..
angry
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by joystickextend1(m): 12:05pm
Only in Zimbabwe



Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Uyi168(m): 12:05pm
Hope thats not the manager's wife
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Diznie(f): 12:05pm
paulchineduN:
Konji is just an unrepentant bastard
G for?
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by ShitHead: 12:05pm
Military corner President, this one corner another man wife. Everything is happening in Zimbabwe today.
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by goodyvin02(m): 12:05pm
that country is cursed
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Sunclinton(m): 12:06pm
I am not surprised.. zimbabwe again.
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Ericaikince(m): 12:06pm
South Africa countries are the best when it comes to sex
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Lincoln275(m): 12:07pm
they are only celebrating nah
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Maximus85(m): 12:07pm
dre11:


Man caught with manager’s wife





http://hmetro.co.zw/man-caught-with-managers-wife/

Pic 1: Innocent Kandowe (L) with Rexn Chiyang
Pic 2: Unstina Dube’s grandmother





Where is the manager? Where is the manager? Cos I bin think say na porsh people dem be.
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by talk2percy(m): 12:07pm
Nawa o..women and casava
Re: Man Caught Having Sex With His Manager’s Wife In Zimbabwe (photos) by Kobicove(m): 12:07pm
fff

(0) (Reply)

Photos From The Set Of Ruggedman's Video Shoot For 'because Of You' / Should I Tell Her Or Not / FREE Professional Website Design

Viewing this topic: wittyguy(m), toxtimmy, meritknight, sabola, emmanude, Lovetinz(m), Dandsome, mikeng, chalerea(m), chimchim1(m), Singingbae(m), deanmartins(m), Giannakopoulos(f), money121(m), Deseo(f), Tripple01, coolestchris(m), Emezy(m), eezeribe(m), 9ja4show, eakenbor, Womenrep, xrucifix05(m), ogedozie, ipromise, narorose, MyOpinion1(f), timzy007, bostonj, ibr4reel(m), necbridge(m), IMASTEX, priceaction, Austyno4(m), yinxx(m), mrsakz(m), pastorGOD, Matysu, grinface98(m), Bobnotrouble, engrkaz(m), PrinceWezy(m), concupiscent, Blazing8, jesbu(m), poka7(m), abubakrisideeq, tipwill(m), newsynews, ruffbamreal(m), moonnstar(f), afoltundeseun(m), Anotee, TheAngry1, ezex(m), Exempted, blackboy92(m), victorkc(m), sway112, jimmywealth, misterkay(m), jconsulting(f), Chrixtopha(m), wealthgro(m), wissenschaften(m), ambsteve, freedomforall30, Oxone(m), Dieumerci(m), Diznie(f), ArcSaraphizzy, thesis(m), Ampo, Lanrelorry, heinstein24, ahoylt1, Bolaji002200, QueenBeeQBQ, trulygirl, wolextayo(m), splashybone(m), puyol005(m), Dozieaku, KingAspas(m), Shonhairtaipei(m), Ebios(m), smartblu(m), lovewins, vinsilva, youseuph(m), davillian(m), handbagss(f), bouncin04(m), ofordelima, Killurself, macodollar, ChukwukaChijiokeJerri(m), Bossontop(m), Tritte(m), pahen1991, ksjmode, felixomor, Owaincouncil, valemtech(m), ikukuhero, Kedonojo(m), beycity(m), deriana(f), MTKbudapest(m), OCEAN2000(m), ajuji1(m), spencekat(m), hypergig(m), ireayomide2015, eistien(m), assemble, unitypeace, Shephy01, blues343(m), samguru, dani1luv, kelesomething, iamgunju(m), For44, willi926(m), yosmen, paulostical2004(m), Fheelzz, OldBeer, crisisexpert321(m), Lincoln275(m), afonomics(m), Johnsown1(m), yinksondudu(m), ismailibnbashir, A7(m), ablesolomo, Niccoloimhotep, primusmaximus, 2nattie(m), whyeray, jstar376(m), Kabir20, starpower(m), younglleo(m), Emmagiz100, muhammed50(m), Myde4naija(m), slowie(m), Ijaya123, Dizu(m), MrToy, Realsman405(m), jimlat77(m), Rmxr, bloomin, Bwoodlt, ologuntheo(m), Austin4Jesus, dolarland(m), slateman(m), INDUSTRIALFAN(m), talk2percy(m), Khutie, Babaloko02, Aliex, Gbengem(m), NosaH(m), haibhe(f), Eralia, kakakibuy, yeahh(m), kosisoOkafor, ojuolu(m), daresylva, pawilson(m), ZKOSOSO(m), kense88, seunmohmoh(f), kenplanet7, kenechukwuj(m), Bzle(m), owoshuyi(m), raymod170(m), Simulator(m), Webleonaides(m), creazor(m), inwangobio(m), Aderight(m), Yannny, bugidon(m), Kobicove(m), modextus(m), GlobalGisting, Dontrapatolli(m), yashika(m), SCHMURDA(m), segzy14(m), ShitHead, BakireBulmaker, ayoku777(m), Babysnow1, Enna12, Thugnificent(m), BlackBeatless, ACHIEVERBA, joystickextend1(m), SUSSYASH, Jofet(m), konaMaestro, loneatar, jfking2005(m), Ericaikince(m), Zencryph, michaeltotti(m), ntyce(m), 360metrosports, maadman, Dimejidude(m), mac73(m), nelsono(m), Samola1(m), Johnthentic, Thermok, Onesimus70(m), johndwayy(m), kingNovak, mosthigh33(f), ernwale(m), bigpicture001, emmizycute(m), ELShehzad, tchimatic(m), Milldon(m) and 489 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.