The proverbial forty days reached when she caught him mushy with the bestfriend in bed.



He then blocked her on social media when he realised she had caught her red handed. Lol



Wanjiru also shared photos of herself and the useless boyfriend together before he discovered he is a cheating scum! See the photo below...





Peachess:



Lol, even if nothing happens one will always feel uncomfortable and have doubts. She'll look for somewhere else, I no fit shout. We were discussing something like yesterday. Whose bed were they doing the kreezning?We were discussing something like yesterday. 1 Like





Come and see ur broda oh Hushpussy abi naa hush bushpigCome and see ur broda oh 6 Likes 1 Share

How do you expect someone like this to be serious in any relationship 66 Likes 2 Shares





Okay...





The thing is you should put your sh.it together and move the f.uck on..





No point crying over it.. 2 Likes







SMH....



If she really caught them red handed , then GREAT! At least she's free now...this kind of yeye boi is not a keeper..



3 Likes

dumb girl Hurted nidumb girl 2 Likes

Make the guy free the guy joor. dont always like guy that look like rag pierce everywhere as if the world wanna crash on his head.... see the girl back side sef, no be for hereMake the guy free the guy joor.dont always like guy that look like ragpierce everywhere as if the world wanna crash on his head.... 4 Likes 1 Share

see as the guy even worgly. some girls tho. that girl na gold digging fowl. she jus de cry because she nor go receive alert again. 13 Likes



I will also kick my girl out, but the guy goes first





Ladies, stop fighting a fellow woman over any useless prick, there is enough to go round and no adventurous prick deserves that entertainment, honour or satisfaction If I were the girl and it's in my bed...I will kick the idiot boy out first.I will also kick my girl out, but the guy goes firstLadies, stop fighting a fellow woman over any useless prick, there is enough to go round and no adventurous prick deserves that entertainment, honour or satisfaction 12 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:

If I were the girl and it's in my bed...I will kick the idiot boy out first.

I will also kick my girl out, but the guy goes first





Ladies, stop fighting a fellow woman over any useless prick, there is enough to go round and none of them deserves that entertainment, honour or satisfaction





Abi o Abi o 1 Like

Nairaland mods should stop bringing these xenophobic country dubious act to front page



Nairaland mods I take God beg una go borrow some sense 1 Like

Is this one a boyfriend 2 Likes

Look at the skinny ugly thing with chicken legs. How won't he cheat on her 2 Likes

"I am "hurted"? Hoe' my gawwwdd!!! 5 Likes

WizAkzy:

How do you expect someone like this to be serious in any relationship





Abeg help me ask am o



The guy clearly looks like a player... Player 1... and you want him to be responsible?



Na just money you dey miss, no be the the guy Abeg help me ask am oThe guy clearly looks like a player... Player 1... and you want him to be responsible?Na just money you dey miss, no be the the guy 3 Likes

mabi mi ni Jamb Question

See the ugly maggot

The grammar just weak me

Relationshit 1 Like

Hurted indeed

Its ur grammar...ur bestie probably speaks better





The sky will be our limit If that's her pix, pls I'm ready to continue where he stoppedThe sky will be our limit 2 Likes

Stop dating fuckboys they won't listen 1 Like

That's how a working boy rolls, move on bitch

pocohantas:

If I were the girl and it's in my bed...I will kick the idiot boy out first.

I will also kick my girl out, but the guy goes first





Ladies, stop fighting a fellow woman over any useless prick, there is enough to go round and no adventurous prick deserves that entertainment, honour or satisfaction



It's in Kenya sef, not surprised