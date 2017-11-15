₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,606 members, 3,913,937 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) (22756 Views)
Lady Announced She ‘Lost’ Her Boyfriend In Epic Way / Lady Catches 17 Yr Old Girl In Bed With Her Husband, Strips Her Unclad (PHOTOS) / Abuja Lady Catches Her Gateman On Her Bed With His Unclad Girlfriend (videos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 11:09am
Men are dogs! This Kenyan lady named Wanjiru busted her bestfriend in bed kissing. Wanjiru's randy boyfriend who looks like a complete mama's boy with piercings all over his body, has been cheating on her with the friend.
The proverbial forty days reached when she caught him mushy with the bestfriend in bed.
He then blocked her on social media when he realised she had caught her red handed. Lol
Wanjiru also shared photos of herself and the useless boyfriend together before he discovered he is a cheating scum! See the photo below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-reveals-what-she-found-her-boyfriend-doing-in-bed-with-her-bestie
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 11:09am
SEE PHOTO OF THE GUY & THE BESTIE IN BED>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-reveals-what-she-found-her-boyfriend-doing-in-bed-with-her-bestie
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 11:11am
Whose bed were they doing the kreezning?
Peachess:We were discussing something like yesterday.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:12am
Hushpussy abi naa hush bushpig
Come and see ur broda oh
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by WizAkzy: 11:24am
How do you expect someone like this to be serious in any relationship
66 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 11:27am
It's quite surprising that young girls still take teenage relationships very seriously. I still wonder what goes on in their minds.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 2 Reasons Why You Should Never Have Oral $ex
1 Like
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Demogorgon(m): 11:27am
Okay...
The thing is you should put your sh.it together and move the f.uck on..
No point crying over it..
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:38am
SMH....
If she really caught them red handed , then GREAT! At least she's free now...this kind of yeye boi is not a keeper..
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 11:43am
Hurted ni dumb girl
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:48am
see the girl back side sef, no be for here Make the guy free the guy joor. dont always like guy that look like rag pierce everywhere as if the world wanna crash on his head....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 11:48am
see as the guy even worgly. some girls tho. that girl na gold digging fowl. she jus de cry because she nor go receive alert again.
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 11:49am
If I were the girl and it's in my bed...I will kick the idiot boy out first.
I will also kick my girl out, but the guy goes first
Ladies, stop fighting a fellow woman over any useless prick, there is enough to go round and no adventurous prick deserves that entertainment, honour or satisfaction
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 12:05pm
pocohantas:
Abi o
1 Like
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Bonapart(m): 2:13pm
Nairaland mods should stop bringing these xenophobic country dubious act to front page
Nairaland mods I take God beg una go borrow some sense
1 Like
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:14pm
Is this one a boyfriend
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by YamLegs(f): 2:14pm
Look at the skinny ugly thing with chicken legs. How won't he cheat on her
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:14pm
"I am "hurted"? Hoe' my gawwwdd!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 2:15pm
WizAkzy:
Abeg help me ask am o
The guy clearly looks like a player... Player 1... and you want him to be responsible?
Na just money you dey miss, no be the the guy
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:15pm
mabi mi ni Jamb Question
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 2:15pm
See the ugly maggot
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:15pm
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 2:15pm
The grammar just weak me
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Turks: 2:16pm
Relationshit
1 Like
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by lakesidey(m): 2:16pm
Hurted indeed
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by 1StopRudeness: 2:16pm
Its ur grammar...ur bestie probably speaks better
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 2:17pm
If that's her pix, pls I'm ready to continue where he stopped
The sky will be our limit
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by xynerise(m): 2:17pm
Stop dating fuckboys they won't listen
1 Like
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Forzap(m): 2:18pm
That's how a working boy rolls, move on bitch
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:19pm
pocohantas:
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 2:20pm
It's in Kenya sef, not surprised
|Re: Lady Catches Boyfriend In Bed With Her Bestie Kissing (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:20pm
The nigga look like a Riff Raff
WTF !!! Naija Yahoo Boy Shares Pictures Of Him With Unclad Girls (photos) / My Pre-wedding Pics / Women Cannot Go Back Materialistically.
Viewing this topic: deebee13(f), abubakrisideeq, greatolatunde, Exempted, Rayboss(m), OmoAregbesola, MrRector(m), lexis(m), spine, calmbabadee(m), CTechHub(m), bencarson007(m), scantee(m), PrinceFromDilli(m), silver94(m), mustyshehu(m), offizi, pafek(m), frankmoney(m), ungab(m), twizzie, bestocrat, Olamilite, Bigseedorf(m), wizjaybee(m), basilake9, Lawprince(m), gbolex(m), dechar(m), MunorAnne(f), Viserion, NigerDeltan(m), daseento(m), kernel505, Geraldyne(f), swtdarling(f), Damzaksam, strix(m), multikash, Omoomupo3(m), kikiwendy(f), GOFRONT(m), Ojoshola, GoldenBoi111(m), miccoy(m), Smarttravels(f), Muzikluva(m), starlex2p, Ordinary9jaGuy(m), tchimatic(m), Vicolan, beautyofGod, Rowlandjude(m), bigomoh, khalhokage(m), buckyfof(m), xwyze, Stanleyafam(m), abdurrahman472(m), SaintUlot, pawilson(m), chchris(m), lucarella, Usernamesucks, wiseone28, Kingdanitez97(m), enoumoh, Nide, scaramucci, okorobabe(f), onasky6327(m), oladelemary, MropeEleniyan00(m), UnicoBoas01, oluseyioba(m), Jabia(m), raycoolman(m), Evergreat2014(m), nothernstar, Brownhypo(m), Diomimi, Bostin(m), kadree(m), AJILEK(m), victoroscar(m), FunLis, makazona(m), Ruggedpen, drkrest, Daminaj1(f), mildflame, teebankz10(m), Lorenzena(f), Raphael81(m), infinito1990(m), championer, sidnen, johnsondbolaji(m), Dreydoe, Jenkay(m), PropertyAdverts, fash6, lalas14, Nath1900, uplink(m), emmauc(m), AmarahB, acquisitions, qoonlay(m), fendorf(m), fiyin47(m), RealSleek(m), Senatorwhales, elmagnifico411(m), ifeoluwatomi(m), Justice629(m), richtech, Superex(m), prixm, izaray(f), Olusola147(m), kamatofeelz(m), bishopkay, chemystery, realbizz(f), afrika4real(m), phatgirlz(f), damlawrence101, financialwoman(f), JennyJuggs, saftywear, trebron(m), sogud, omanifrank(m) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10