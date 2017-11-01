₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by morereb10: 12:09pm
Zimbabwe Crisis: Robert Mugabe Replaced With Sacked Vice President, Emmerson Mnagngawa
Following the interim take over of Zimbabwe government by military arm, the country’s ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU -PF) on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 has announced that there was no coup in the country, only that President Robert Mugabe and his wife, have been detained and that the president has been replaced with Emmerson Mnagngawa, the vice president who was sacked a week ago and exiled by Mugabe.
They wrote on Twitter an hour ago, “Zimbabwe has not had a coup. There has been a decision to intervene because our constitution had been undermined, in the interim Comrade E Mnagngawa will be president of ZANU PF as per the constitution of our revolutionary organisation.
In a series of tweets, the ruling party went on to indicate that the action of the military has the backing of politicians in the country.
See tweets below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/zimbabwe-crisis-robert-mugabe-replaced.html
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by optional1(f): 12:10pm
arsene wenger get ready cos is your turn oh..
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by morereb10: 12:11pm
good for him
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Airforce1(m): 12:11pm
Very good.
Crazy African leaders and their sit tight mentality .
Always disgracing themselves
Fools
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by hisgrace090: 12:14pm
Greedy man let him go.
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Hashimyussufamao(m): 12:14pm
See o, just yesterevening i was searching countries with longest serving president on google and i came across this man, i even read his lawyer's speech who backed him for sacking emmerson his V.P claiming they never emerge as running mate in the election rather he choosed him personally after emerging, not even knowing he will be wiped today (devil issa liar). A parable for arsene wenger tho. And wait o if i paid 100k for a VIP ticket in an event i have the right to go to the DJ and lower the volume when my phone rings.
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Evablizin(f): 12:19pm
They're tired of great grandpapa of Zimbabwe
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by aolawale025: 12:21pm
It's should be a lesson to other African leaders
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by id911: 12:22pm
I used to respect Mr Mugabe for his intelligence and sound education but I didn't know he has become very foolish lately. How can you sacked your powerful Vice President, one of the leaders of the revolution and someone who has over 70% of senior military officers loyalty to and you expect to continue in power ?
I think Mr Mugabe is no longer in his right senses
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by optional1(f): 12:22pm
Mrjo:wenger oh... Arsenal fans plenty pass buhari supporters..
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Bonapart(m): 3:09pm
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by desreek9(f): 3:10pm
wow, this man planned the whole thing the minute he was sacked
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by StRichard(m): 3:10pm
A minute silence for Mugabe
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Untainted007: 3:10pm
What is the difference between the two? At least both of them have been part of the failed government for decades. Can't a neutral person be put in place? Government of WE WE everywhere in the world.
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by DozieInc(m): 3:10pm
Mugabe and his Vice are the same people... to the common Zimbabwean nothing changes, just one dictator to another.
Pointless coup
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Goke7: 3:11pm
id911:The man don old nah, wetin you expect?
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by DeutschJunge: 3:11pm
I said it in a previous post and people were attacking me and saying rubbish.. This is something we have seen time and time again.
Tell me whats the difference now? Obasonjo beff with atiku sack him, atiku later did one on him and become president what do you expect to happen? Amechi and wike drank from the same cup once the they later befff and amechi comot, wike replaced him, what changed?
Point is birds of same feather flock together.
Black man will forever be greedy!
This has the west sponsored written all over it, i mean the sacked VP already landed in the country in less than how many hours.
Link to the post..
http://www.nairaland.com/4177905/zimbabwe-military-take-over-live#62399985
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by xreal: 3:11pm
All kudos goes to the military arm of that country.
The end of Mugabe has come. Finally.
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by mao19: 3:11pm
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by cutefergiee(m): 3:11pm
mugabe don poo for church
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by ebuka10box(m): 3:12pm
thats y i love Nigeria,one man cant try it in naija....bous ready to die here oooo. make i here say we no commot buhari after this tenure....all man na military for naija
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by tthewop(m): 3:12pm
I bet Robert M didn't see this coming....#good riddance
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by 9jasmmblog: 3:12pm
Nice.. ..
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by sotall(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Aieboocaar(m): 3:13pm
That is how it always is when God decides to fight ones battle!!!!
dude would still be licking mugabe's ass as vice if not for his sack
God Used the old fool to elevate him real quick!!!!!
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by Alexgeneration(m): 3:13pm
Robert Mugabe is finally gone, but on a second thought, the vice president that is jostling to replace him is no different because they all come from the same bunch, he is also quite old (75 years old)
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by 9jakohai(m): 3:13pm
It is Grace who got overthrown
Not Bob, Grace.
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by OBku4(m): 3:13pm
Fake news!
where are you getting your story from
|Re: Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe by goodyvin02(m): 3:14pm
this just made my day
