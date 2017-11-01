Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Emmerson Mnangagwa Becomes Zimbabwe President, Replaces Robert Mugabe (4991 Views)

Zimbabwe Crisis: Army Takes Over; Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo Detained / Robert Mugabe Gets A New Haircut - Zimbabweans Mock Him On Social Media / Photos From Robert Mugabe’s 93rd Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zimbabwe Crisis: Robert Mugabe Replaced With Sacked Vice President, Emmerson Mnagngawa



Following the interim take over of Zimbabwe government by military arm, the country’s ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU -PF) on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 has announced that there was no coup in the country, only that President Robert Mugabe and his wife, have been detained and that the president has been replaced with Emmerson Mnagngawa, the vice president who was sacked a week ago and exiled by Mugabe.



They wrote on Twitter an hour ago, “Zimbabwe has not had a coup. There has been a decision to intervene because our constitution had been undermined, in the interim Comrade E Mnagngawa will be president of ZANU PF as per the constitution of our revolutionary organisation.



In a series of tweets, the ruling party went on to indicate that the action of the military has the backing of politicians in the country.



See tweets below...



more @ Following the interim take over of Zimbabwe government by military arm, the country’s ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU -PF) on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 has announced that there was no coup in the country, only that President Robert Mugabe and his wife, have been detained and that the president has been replaced with Emmerson Mnagngawa, the vice president who was sacked a week ago and exiled by Mugabe.They wrote on Twitter an hour ago, “Zimbabwe has not had a coup. There has been a decision to intervene because our constitution had been undermined, in the interim Comrade E Mnagngawa will be president of ZANU PF as per the constitution of our revolutionary organisation.In a series of tweets, the ruling party went on to indicate that the action of the military has the backing of politicians in the country.See tweets below...more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/zimbabwe-crisis-robert-mugabe-replaced.html

arsene wenger get ready cos is your turn oh.. 10 Likes

good for him 1 Like

Very good.



Crazy African leaders and their sit tight mentality .



Always disgracing themselves



Fools 4 Likes

Greedy man let him go. 1 Like

See o, just yesterevening i was searching countries with longest serving president on google and i came across this man, i even read his lawyer's speech who backed him for sacking emmerson his V.P claiming they never emerge as running mate in the election rather he choosed him personally after emerging, not even knowing he will be wiped today (devil issa liar). A parable for arsene wenger tho. And wait o if i paid 100k for a VIP ticket in an event i have the right to go to the DJ and lower the volume when my phone rings. 3 Likes





They're tired of great grandpapa of Zimbabwe They're tired of great grandpapa of Zimbabwe 2 Likes

It's should be a lesson to other African leaders 1 Like

I used to respect Mr Mugabe for his intelligence and sound education but I didn't know he has become very foolish lately. How can you sacked your powerful Vice President, one of the leaders of the revolution and someone who has over 70% of senior military officers loyalty to and you expect to continue in power ?





I think Mr Mugabe is no longer in his right senses 5 Likes

Mrjo:

wenger or buhari? wenger oh... Arsenal fans plenty pass buhari supporters.. wenger oh... Arsenal fans plenty pass buhari supporters.. 2 Likes

.

wow, this man planned the whole thing the minute he was sacked

A minute silence for Mugabe 4 Likes

What is the difference between the two? At least both of them have been part of the failed government for decades. Can't a neutral person be put in place? Government of WE WE everywhere in the world. 1 Like 1 Share

Mugabe and his Vice are the same people... to the common Zimbabwean nothing changes, just one dictator to another.



Pointless coup 1 Like

id911:

I used to respect Mr Mugabe for his intelligence and sound education but I didn't know he has become very foolish lately. How can you sacked your powerful Vice President, one of the leaders of the revolution and someone who has over 70% of senior military officers loyalty to and you expect to continue in power ?





I think Mr Mugabe is no longer in his right senses The man don old nah, wetin you expect? The man don old nah, wetin you expect? 1 Like

I said it in a previous post and people were attacking me and saying rubbish.. This is something we have seen time and time again.

Tell me whats the difference now? Obasonjo beff with atiku sack him, atiku later did one on him and become president what do you expect to happen? Amechi and wike drank from the same cup once the they later befff and amechi comot, wike replaced him, what changed?

Point is birds of same feather flock together.



Black man will forever be greedy!



This has the west sponsored written all over it, i mean the sacked VP already landed in the country in less than how many hours.

I wouldn't be surprised if he makes a play for the position. part of the package, help us get rid of him and its all yours.

It happened in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq.. Will continue to happen till we wise up and stop being greedy..



classic western strategy, they have used it since slavery. Funny thing is centuries later it still works. This has the west sponsored written all over it, i mean the sacked VP already landed in the country in less than how many hours.

I wouldn't be surprised if he makes a play for the position. part of the package, help us get rid of him and its all yours.

It happened in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq.. Will continue to happen till we wise up and stop being greedy..



classic western strategy, they have used it since slavery. Funny thing is centuries later it still works.

Link to the post..

http://www.nairaland.com/4177905/zimbabwe-military-take-over-live#62399985 Link to the post..

All kudos goes to the military arm of that country.









The end of Mugabe has come. Finally. 1 Like

Correct

okay

mugabe don poo for church 1 Like

thats y i love Nigeria,one man cant try it in naija....bous ready to die here oooo. make i here say we no commot buhari after this tenure....all man na military for naija

I bet Robert M didn't see this coming....#good riddance









Do you intend on learning a skill at an affordable price.



Then you need to read this



[http://www.nairaland.com/4178062/life-time-skill-acquisition-opportunity] Nice.. ..Do you intend on learning a skill at an affordable price.Then you need to read this

OK

That is how it always is when God decides to fight ones battle!!!!

dude would still be licking mugabe's ass as vice if not for his sack



God Used the old fool to elevate him real quick!!!!!

Robert Mugabe is finally gone, but on a second thought, the vice president that is jostling to replace him is no different because they all come from the same bunch, he is also quite old (75 years old)

It is Grace who got overthrown



Not Bob, Grace.





Fake news!

where are you getting your story from Fake news!where are you getting your story from