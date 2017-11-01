Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal (6962 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krUuBZmQA58



This video showing Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua predicting impending military intervention in the government of a Southern African country has been circulating like wildfire on social media in Zimbabwe.



The undated video shows the controversial cleric speaking to his congregation at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria about military plans to “get rid of a President in a region of Southern Africa”.



“The military are interested in embarrassing a President - either they kill him or kidnap him,” Joshua says in the clip which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and WhatsApp.



“They are still having that plan to kidnap either a President or Vice-President of that nation or the First Lady of that nation,” the cleric stated, adding that this would cause “uproar”.



Joshua said he knew the country in question but would not directly name it lest it leads to undue “pandemonium”.



Before events unfolded on Tuesday with the military taking power, the prominent privately-owned Zimbabwean newspaper ‘NewsDay’ featured the prophecy on the front page of their Monday 13th November 2017 edition, claiming Joshua had reiterated the prediction last week.



Online news portal Nehanda TV similiarly shared the video on Monday with the title, ‘Is TB Joshua talking about a Coup in Zimbabwe?’



Since the news broke of the Mugabe’s being placed under house arrest alongside the return of ousted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, many have linked unfolding events to Joshua’s proclamation.



“I'm not a fan of 'Prophets' but hate him or love him, TB Joshua had 'seen' this coming,” wrote Zimbabwean Tich Ray on Twitter.



However, Joshua’s official channel ‘Emmanuel TV’ has yet to release any video concerning the prophecy.



This is not the first high profile prediction Joshua has given concerning a Southern African President after the video of him ‘prophesying’ the death of Malawian leader Bingu Mutharika went viral in 2012 and led to an official judicial investigation by the Malawian government.



Where are those Atheists who say there is nothing like God or that everything happens as coincidence and not premeditated.



There are higher forces,unseen things to the Unclad eyes. The world did not just come to be by coincidence,there is a greater force,a master designer that made it all.



You can tap into these unseen supernatural forces and see the future if you have the prerequisite.



It is obvious that this man saw what will happen even though he may not know the exact date or time. 12 Likes 1 Share

He should also see Nigeria own because buhari needs Mugabe treatment 12 Likes 1 Share





There's a thing line between a prophesy and a vague speculation. There's a thing line between a prophesy and a vague speculation. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Airforce1,

The man whose future depends on EMoney.







Happy seeing prophet,until you see the future of Nigeria then i will believe you. Happy seeing prophet,until you see the future of Nigeria then i will believe you. 2 Likes

There are more coups coming in some African nations. When these happen, you will now choose the one TB Joshua was talking about. 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:

TB Joshua, The man who sees the future Airforce1, The man whose future depends on EMoney. Hey,nawa for you.

It is not speculation friend. Time and Space are structures of the Universe, a resultant effect of the projection from singularity after the AUM, big-banged creation.



If you can tune the mind to any schumann frequency beyond the Time-Space continuum, you could see the possible events leading to final final probabilities. That is why he uses the word, 'pray' cos he knows certain events can stop it from happening, outside which the event must occur as seen in the matrix of probable possibilities.



How I know this is because I experienced it before, but I refused to call it Prophesy, the right word is "Predicting the future events", from available materializing possibilities.



So it is not speculation, you can use the word 'Prediction' but religions call it 'Prophesy'. I dont know sha, but anyone who is interested in seeing the future can do so, and it is something I have done once and what I saw didnt scare me. But they will certainly happen if all probabilities remain in place without interference from the cosmic mind-field. It is not speculation friend. Time and Space are structures of the Universe, a resultant effect of the projection from singularity after the AUM, big-banged creation.If you can tune the mind to any schumann frequency beyond the Time-Space continuum, you could see the possible events leading to final final probabilities. That is why he uses the word, 'pray' cos he knows certain events can stop it from happening, outside which the event must occur as seen in the matrix of probable possibilities.How I know this is because I experienced it before, but I refused to call it Prophesy, the right word is "Predicting the future events", from available materializing possibilities.So it is not speculation, you can use the word 'Prediction' but religions call it 'Prophesy'. I dont know sha, but anyone who is interested in seeing the future can do so, and it is something I have done once and what I saw didnt scare me. But they will certainly happen if all probabilities remain in place without interference from the cosmic mind-field. 5 Likes

This is exactly what Otem calls Urim,..



Not like Thummim This is exactly what Otem calls Urim,..Not like Thummim

I have no idea about the meaning of those terms, but seeing the future comes with an upgraded level of consciousness, a higher frequency of vibration outside time and space, if one aligns the energy centers to such frequency, one can 'perceive' all crystallizing events from the pool of possibilities. I have no earthly words to explain further as the 5 senses that our physical body is equipped with has a limit to what it can process.



If one tunes into Time, or even tunes into Thoughts or the Sun. Or tune into the God State these things just open up, you just 'know' them, or 'perceive' them.



Quantum Sciences can only take one that far, then comes the real journey. I have no idea about the meaning of those terms, but seeing the future comes with an upgraded level of consciousness, a higher frequency of vibration outside time and space, if one aligns the energy centers to such frequency, one can 'perceive' all crystallizing events from the pool of possibilities. I have no earthly words to explain further as the 5 senses that our physical body is equipped with has a limit to what it can process.If one tunes into Time, or even tunes into Thoughts or the Sun. Or tune into the God State these things just open up, you just 'know' them, or 'perceive' them.Quantum Sciences can only take one that far, then comes the real journey. 3 Likes

Fact of life...



How have you been Billyonaire, You seem somewhat scarce around here these days. Fact of life...How have you been Billyonaire, You seem somewhat scarce around here these days. 1 Like

On the quest for materialism now, I have projects to complete before year ends. On the quest for materialism now, I have projects to complete before year ends.

KadunaMafia:

He should also see Nigeria own because buhari needs Mugabe treatment You will live long

omogin:

You will live long Thanks for the Methuselah prophecy

correctguy101:

I wish you well brother. May the forces work in your favor...

Ok tb Joshua try for this one. But when will they come and kidnap Buhari the dullard

NwaAmaikpe:

Airforce1,

The man whose future depends on EMoney.

Lmfao Why u wicked like this na

Hehehe u mean this 100% edited video?



Hehehe u mean this 100% edited video?

Check it well,





omogin:

Wasn't initially meant for you o. Who am I to cancel it Ameen and you too.

What is wrong with you own eyes that you can't see with it? Must TB Joshua always see for you ? What is wrong with you own eyes that you can't see with it? Must TB Joshua always see for you ? 1 Like