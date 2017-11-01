₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2017-11-01
TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by tinajohn: 12:13pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krUuBZmQA58
This video showing Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua predicting impending military intervention in the government of a Southern African country has been circulating like wildfire on social media in Zimbabwe.
The undated video shows the controversial cleric speaking to his congregation at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria about military plans to “get rid of a President in a region of Southern Africa”.
“The military are interested in embarrassing a President - either they kill him or kidnap him,” Joshua says in the clip which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and WhatsApp.
“They are still having that plan to kidnap either a President or Vice-President of that nation or the First Lady of that nation,” the cleric stated, adding that this would cause “uproar”.
Joshua said he knew the country in question but would not directly name it lest it leads to undue “pandemonium”.
Before events unfolded on Tuesday with the military taking power, the prominent privately-owned Zimbabwean newspaper ‘NewsDay’ featured the prophecy on the front page of their Monday 13th November 2017 edition, claiming Joshua had reiterated the prediction last week.
Online news portal Nehanda TV similiarly shared the video on Monday with the title, ‘Is TB Joshua talking about a Coup in Zimbabwe?’
Since the news broke of the Mugabe’s being placed under house arrest alongside the return of ousted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, many have linked unfolding events to Joshua’s proclamation.
“I'm not a fan of 'Prophets' but hate him or love him, TB Joshua had 'seen' this coming,” wrote Zimbabwean Tich Ray on Twitter.
However, Joshua’s official channel ‘Emmanuel TV’ has yet to release any video concerning the prophecy.
This is not the first high profile prediction Joshua has given concerning a Southern African President after the video of him ‘prophesying’ the death of Malawian leader Bingu Mutharika went viral in 2012 and led to an official judicial investigation by the Malawian government.
SOURCE: Vanguard - https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/video-tb-joshuas-prophesy-mugabes-death-military/
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Airforce1(m): 12:14pm
TB Joshua
The man who sees the future .
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by hatchy: 12:15pm
Where are those Atheists who say there is nothing like God or that everything happens as coincidence and not premeditated.
There are higher forces,unseen things to the Unclad eyes. The world did not just come to be by coincidence,there is a greater force,a master designer that made it all.
You can tap into these unseen supernatural forces and see the future if you have the prerequisite.
It is obvious that this man saw what will happen even though he may not know the exact date or time.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by madridguy(m): 12:19pm
TB Joshua, the man of the people.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by KadunaMafia: 12:19pm
He should also see Nigeria own because buhari needs Mugabe treatment
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by NwaAmaikpe: 12:23pm
There's a thing line between a prophesy and a vague speculation.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by aolawale025: 12:23pm
He hit a bulls eye this time
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Adaowerri111: 12:24pm
He sees nothing in Nigeria, our politicians too smart for am
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by NwaAmaikpe: 12:25pm
Airforce1:
Airforce1,
The man whose future depends on EMoney.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Evablizin(f): 12:25pm
Happy seeing prophet,until you see the future of Nigeria then i will believe you.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by PFRB: 12:26pm
There are more coups coming in some African nations. When these happen, you will now choose the one TB Joshua was talking about.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by jujjjkkluj: 12:26pm
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Jbleenk: 12:34pm
Take this.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Evablizin(f): 12:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:Hey,nawa for you.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by tinajohn: 12:54pm
Empirical evidence points overwhelming to one simple albeit complex conclusion - there is more to TB Joshua than meets the ordinary eye...
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by SarkinYarki: 12:58pm
Its just wayo guess work jare
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Billyonaire: 1:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
It is not speculation friend. Time and Space are structures of the Universe, a resultant effect of the projection from singularity after the AUM, big-banged creation.
If you can tune the mind to any schumann frequency beyond the Time-Space continuum, you could see the possible events leading to final final probabilities. That is why he uses the word, 'pray' cos he knows certain events can stop it from happening, outside which the event must occur as seen in the matrix of probable possibilities.
How I know this is because I experienced it before, but I refused to call it Prophesy, the right word is "Predicting the future events", from available materializing possibilities.
So it is not speculation, you can use the word 'Prediction' but religions call it 'Prophesy'. I dont know sha, but anyone who is interested in seeing the future can do so, and it is something I have done once and what I saw didnt scare me. But they will certainly happen if all probabilities remain in place without interference from the cosmic mind-field.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by correctguy101(m): 1:16pm
Billyonaire:
This is exactly what Otem calls Urim,..
Not like Thummim
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Billyonaire: 1:19pm
correctguy101:
I have no idea about the meaning of those terms, but seeing the future comes with an upgraded level of consciousness, a higher frequency of vibration outside time and space, if one aligns the energy centers to such frequency, one can 'perceive' all crystallizing events from the pool of possibilities. I have no earthly words to explain further as the 5 senses that our physical body is equipped with has a limit to what it can process.
If one tunes into Time, or even tunes into Thoughts or the Sun. Or tune into the God State these things just open up, you just 'know' them, or 'perceive' them.
Quantum Sciences can only take one that far, then comes the real journey.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by correctguy101(m): 1:52pm
Billyonaire:
Fact of life...
How have you been Billyonaire, You seem somewhat scarce around here these days.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Billyonaire: 1:55pm
correctguy101:
On the quest for materialism now, I have projects to complete before year ends.
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by omogin(f): 2:09pm
madridguy:You will live long
Wasn't initially meant for you o. Who am I to cancel it
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by omogin(f): 2:09pm
KadunaMafia:You will live long
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by KadunaMafia: 2:12pm
omogin:Thanks for the Methuselah prophecy
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by KadunaMafia: 2:14pm
Billyonaire:cc Wazlax what's your take
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by correctguy101(m): 2:16pm
Billyonaire:
I wish you well brother. May the forces work in your favor...
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by dadavivo: 2:30pm
Ok tb Joshua try for this one. But when will they come and kidnap Buhari the dullard
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Josh44s(m): 2:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Lmfao Why u wicked like this na
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by oldschooljam(f): 2:34pm
hatchy:
Hehehe u mean this 100% edited video?
Check it well,
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by madridguy(m): 2:40pm
Ameen and you too.
omogin:
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by ProWalker: 2:44pm
KadunaMafia:
What is wrong with you own eyes that you can't see with it? Must TB Joshua always see for you ?
Re: TB Joshua's Prophesy About Zimbabwe Military Coup & Robert Mugabe's Removal by Dc4life(m): 2:50pm
If I have ever respected man of God in my Life, then he is SENIOR PROPHET T.B JOSHUA The only man of God who has no bank account, the only man of God who helps both Muslims and Christians, the only man of God who shares his tithes and offerings to the poor and less privileges. Any child been delivered in his church has automatic scholarship in his life time, man of God who understands that life is VANITY UPON VANITY, and uses his own to help people.... You claim he is EVIL, why is the one you think are of GOD or of CHRIST not helping you or sharing thing's.... All the Libyan deportees will confess how good TB Joshua is. God bless you senior prophet, atleast millions Fred from your Own bank account instead of 2,3 to 4 private jets. Only one branch in Nigeria yet he is helpful. Chaiii
